Verstappen wins third straight Formula One title

Red Bull Racing’s Dutch driver Max Verstappen (foreground) drives ahead of Alpine’s French driver Esteban Ocon during the first practice session ahead of the Qatari F1 Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit in Doha on Oct. 6, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
  • “I feel super proud and super proud of the job of the team,” said Verstappen
  • Verstappen, who was third at the time of Perez’s accident, finished the sprint second behind Australia’s Oscar Piastri of McLaren
AFP
DOHA: Max Verstappen clinched his third successive Formula One world title Saturday as his nearest championship rival and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez crashed out of the sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.
The Dutchman, who needed just three points this weekend to be crowned champion, was guaranteed the title when Perez spun out of the 19-lap sprint after he was hit by the Alpine of Esteban Ocon.
“Of course, it’s a fantastic feeling, it’s been an incredible year and lots of great races and I feel super proud and super proud of the job of the team,” said Verstappen.
“It’s been so enjoyable to be part of that group of people and to be three time world champion is just incredible.”
Verstappen, who was third at the time of Perez’s accident, finished the sprint second behind Australia’s Oscar Piastri of McLaren.
The 26-year-old Verstappen has dominated the sport this season, winning 13 of 16 races including a record 10 in a row before his fifth-place finish in Singapore last month.
He will start Sunday’s Grand Prix at the Lusail track from pole position.
Verstappen has an unassailable 184-point lead with six races left in the season.

