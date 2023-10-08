You are here

  • Home
  • Over 2,000 feared dead after Afghanistan earthquakes

Over 2,000 feared dead after Afghanistan earthquakes

A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district, Herat province, Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district, Herat province, Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5bj94

Updated 12 sec ago
Follow

Over 2,000 feared dead after Afghanistan earthquakes

A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district, Herat province, Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
  • Rescue operations underway after tremors rock Herat, surrounding areas
  • More than 1,000 people were killed when quake hit country’s southeast last year
Updated 12 sec ago
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL
Follow

KABUL: More than 2,000 people are feared dead after a series of powerful earthquakes hit western Afghanistan over the weekend, Taliban authorities said on Sunday.

A magnitude 6.3 quake struck about 40 km northwest of the city of Herat on Saturday, followed by strong aftershocks that were felt in the neighboring provinces of Badghis and Farah.

The tremors devastated at least 12 villages, with the death toll estimated at 2,053 as of Sunday afternoon, said Janan Sayeeq, spokesperson for the Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority.

About 1,200 people were injured and more than 1,300 houses destroyed in the quakes, as the government dispatched rescue teams.

“The majority of people are still under their destroyed houses,” Sayeeq told Arab News. “Operations to rescue the victims are underway.”

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesperson based in Qatar, reported the same numbers.

The death toll spiked from the 500 reported earlier by the Afghan Red Crescent Society, which said it expected the numbers to climb as authorities and aid officials try to reach the most affected areas.

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said that 80 percent of Herat residents had been displaced by the quakes. An estimated 1.9 million people are believed to live in the province.

The World Health Organization’s unit in Afghanistan said on Saturday it had sent 12 ambulances to hard-hit districts in Herat to help evacuate casualties but warned that “logistic challenges are hindering operations.”

Most houses remain fragile, it added, as they are made from mud and stones.

Saturday’s quake is the second major tremor to hit Afghanistan in just over a year. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit the southeast of the country in June 2022, killing more than 1,000 people and injuring 1,600 others.

Topics: Afghanistan earthquake

Related

Afghanistan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban says, as death toll spikes
World
Afghanistan earthquakes kill 2,053, Taliban says, as death toll spikes
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold
Pakistan
Afghanistan beat Pakistan by four wickets, will meet India for Asian Games cricket gold

Jakarta calls for end to violence as Israeli strikes hit Indonesian hospital in Gaza 

Jakarta calls for end to violence as Israeli strikes hit Indonesian hospital in Gaza 
Updated 13 sec ago
SHEANY YASUKO LAI 
Follow

Jakarta calls for end to violence as Israeli strikes hit Indonesian hospital in Gaza 

Jakarta calls for end to violence as Israeli strikes hit Indonesian hospital in Gaza 
Updated 13 sec ago
SHEANY YASUKO LAI 

JAKARTA: Indonesia called for an immediate end to violence on Sunday amid deadly bombardment in Gaza, after the Indonesian-run hospital on the strip was damaged by an Israeli airstrike.  

The latest cycle of escalating violence between Palestinian group Hamas and Israeli forces broke out after the former launched a multi-front attack over the weekend against the latter, as Israel responded with air raids on the Gaza Strip, where around 2.2 million people live.  

The Indonesia Hospital, located in the northern Gaza Strip city of Beit Lahia, was among the structures hit by Israeli forces on Saturday, an attack that killed one of the facility’s local staff.  

“Indonesia is deeply concerned with the escalation of conflict between Palestine and Israel. Indonesia urges the immediate end of violence to avoid further human casualties,” the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.  

“The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved, in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN.” 

The Palestinian Health Ministry put the death toll in the Gaza Strip at 313 on Sunday, with nearly 2,000 people injured, while at least 250 Israelis have been killed.  

“Parts of the Indonesia Hospital building were damaged,” Indonesian nongovernmental organization Medical Emergency Rescue Committee, or MER-C, which funded the hospital, said in a statement.  

“The direct attack on the Indonesia Hospital complex in Beit Lahia, Gaza Strip on Saturday appears to amplify how in the Israel-Palestine war, international humanitarian law is never under consideration for Israel.”  

Israeli forces also struck other facilities on the strip, including an ambulance in front of Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders.  

Indonesia has for decades been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, with people and authorities in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country seeing Palestinian statehood as mandated by their own constitution, which calls for the abolition of colonialism.  

The Southeast Asian nation has no diplomatic relations with Israel, and the Indonesian government has repeatedly called for an end to the occupation of Palestinian territories and for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders. 

Jakarta has also repeatedly called on the UN Security Council to implement all its resolutions related to Palestine. 

Aqsa Working Group, an Indonesian organization based in Bogor, West Java, which has been advocating for the Palestinian cause, also extended its support for Palestinians following the recent escalation.  

“The attack (on Saturday) is a logical response from the people of Palestine against the injustice of the Zionist regime and its allies,” AWG said in a statement.  

“It’s a very logical response given that international organizations are not able to do much to bring peace and independence in Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque.”  

Topics: Jakarta Indonesian Israel

Related

Saudi crown prince holds calls with Thai, Korean and Indonesian leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince holds calls with Thai, Korean and Indonesian leaders
Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
Middle-East
Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’

Pope Francis calls for ‘peace in Israel and Palestine’

Pope Francis calls for ‘peace in Israel and Palestine’
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pope Francis calls for ‘peace in Israel and Palestine’

Pope Francis calls for ‘peace in Israel and Palestine’
  • ‘Terrorism and war do not lead to a solution, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent people’
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
AFP

VACTICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday called for “peace in Israel and in Palestine,” saying “terrorism and war do not lead to a solution.”
As war raged between Israel and Palestinian militants, the pope called for an end to attacks in Israel.
He did not mention the Gaza Strip or the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which launched a massive surprise attack early on Saturday.
“War is a defeat. All war is a defeat. Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine,” he said at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.
“I follow with apprehension and pain what is happening in Israel... I express my solidarity with the families of the victims,” he told crowds after his traditional Angelus prayer.
“I pray for all those who are living through hours of terror and anguish,” he said.
“May the attacks and the weapons cease, I beg you.”
“Terrorism and war do not lead to a solution, but only to the death and suffering of many innocent people.”

Topics: Pope Francis Israel Palestine Hamas

Related

Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms video
Middle-East
Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms
Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack video
Middle-East
Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack

British man ‘missing near Gaza’ following Hamas attack on festival

British man ‘missing near Gaza’ following Hamas attack on festival
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

British man ‘missing near Gaza’ following Hamas attack on festival

British man ‘missing near Gaza’ following Hamas attack on festival
  • Jack Marlowe, 26, was working as security at event near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel
  • Embassy spokesperson: ‘We don’t know for sure that he is taken hostage or dead or in a hospital’ 
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A British man who was working as a bouncer at a music festival in Israel is missing following the attack by Hamas on Saturday.

The Israeli Embassy in London said Jake Marlowe, 26, is “missing near Gaza” and has not been heard from since Saturday morning, when the Palestinian militant group launched a series of raids across the south of the country.

An embassy spokesperson said: “He is missing, we don’t know for sure that he is taken hostage or dead or in a hospital.”

The festival near the village of Kibbutz Re’im was abandoned by thousands of people after gunmen attacked, with several people dead and numerous others abducted and reportedly taken to Gaza.

Marlowe’s mother Lisa told Jewish News: “He was doing security at this rave and called me at 4.30 a.m. to say all these rockets were flying over.

“Then, at about 5.30 a.m., he texted to say, ‘signal very bad, everything OK, will keep you updated I promise you,’ and that he loves me.”

Marlowe has lived in Israel for two years, residing in the city of Ma’alot.

The Israeli Ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News that a British citizen is among those to have been taken to Gaza, but this has not been officially confirmed.

“I know that Israel is doing everything to make sure all the people being kept hostage at the moment in the hands of Hamas will be released,” she said.

Topics: Palestine Gaza Hamas UK

Related

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
Middle-East
UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms video
Middle-East
Israel strikes Lebanon after Hezbollah hits Shebaa Farms

Afghanistan’s death toll from powerful earthquake surges to 2,000

Afghanistan’s death toll from powerful earthquake surges to 2,000
Updated 08 October 2023
AP
Follow

Afghanistan’s death toll from powerful earthquake surges to 2,000

Afghanistan’s death toll from powerful earthquake surges to 2,000
  • A powerful magnitude-6.3 quake, followed by aftershocks, shook Afghanistan on Saturday
  • Afghanistan’s information minister says about six villages have been destroyed in the disaster 
Updated 08 October 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: Death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan rises to 2,000, said a Taliban spokesman, in one of the deadliest earthquakes to strike the country in two decades.
A powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed dozens of people in western Afghanistan on Saturday, the country’s national disaster authority said.
Abdul Wahid Rayan, spokesman of the Ministry of Information and Culture, said the death toll from the earthquake in Herat is higher than originally reported. About six villages have been destroyed, and hundreds of civilians have been buried under the debris, he said while calling for urgent help.
The United Nations gave a preliminary figure of 320 dead, but later said the figure was still being verified. Local authorities gave an estimate of 100 people killed and 500 injured, according to the same update from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The update also said 465 houses had been reported destroyed and a further 135 were damaged.
“Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings,” the UN said.
Disaster authority spokesperson Mohammad Abdullah Jan said four villages in the Zenda Jan district in Herat province bore the brunt of the quake and aftershocks.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake’s epicenter was about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Herat city. It was followed by three very strong aftershocks, measuring magnitude 6.3, 5.9 and 5.5, as well as lesser shocks.
At least five strong tremors struck the city around noon, Herat city resident Abdul Shakor Samadi said.
“All people are out of their homes,” Samadi said. “Houses, offices and shops are all empty and there are fears of more earthquakes. My family and I were inside our home, I felt the quake.” His family began shouting and ran outside, afraid to return indoors.
The World Health Organization in Afghanistan said it dispatched 12 ambulance cars to Zenda Jan to evacuate casualties to hospitals.
“As deaths & casualties from the earthquake continue to be reported, teams are in hospitals assisting treatment of wounded & assessing additional needs,” the UN agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “WHO-supported ambulances are transporting those affected, most of them women and children.”
Telephone connections went down in Herat, making it hard to get details from affected areas. Videos on social media showed hundreds of people in the streets outside their homes and offices in Herat city.
Herat province borders Iran. The quake also was felt in the nearby Afghan provinces of Farah and Badghis, according to local media reports.
Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban-appointed deputy prime minister for economic affairs, expressed his condolences to the dead and injured in Herat and Badghis.
The Taliban urged local organizations to reach earthquake-hit areas as soon as possible to help take the injured to hospital, provide shelter for the homeless, and deliver food to survivors. They said security agencies should use all their resources and facilities to rescue people trapped under debris.
“We ask our wealthy compatriots to give any possible cooperation and help to our afflicted brothers,” the Taliban said on X.
In June 2022, a powerful earthquake struck a rugged, mountainous region of eastern Afghanistan, flattening stone and mud-brick homes. The quake killed at least 1,000 people and injuring about 1,500.

Topics: earthquake Afghanistan earthquake

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Aung San Suu Kyi’s appeals

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Aung San Suu Kyi’s appeals
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Aung San Suu Kyi’s appeals

Myanmar Supreme Court rejects jailed Aung San Suu Kyi’s appeals
  • Nobel Peace Prize laureate appealing dozens of convictions for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters

The Supreme Court in military-ruled Myanmar has rejected appeals against six corruption convictions for the jailed former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, according to media reports.
Suu Kyi, in detention since the military toppled her government in a 2021 coup, faces 27 years in prison. She is appealing dozens of convictions for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law.
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate has denied wrongdoing.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and the junta’s crackdown on opponents, with thousands jailed or killed. Many governments have called for the unconditional release of Suu Kyi and thousands of other political prisoners in the Southeast Asian country.
A junta spokesperson did not answer calls from Reuters seeking comment on Sunday.
The court in August rejected five appeals by Suu Kyi on illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, sedition and violating coronavirus restrictions.
The junta recently granted a partial pardon that shaved six years off her prison sentence, a move that critics, including her son, said meant nothing.

Topics: Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar

Related

Myanmar cuts six years from Suu Kyi’s 33-year jail term
World
Myanmar cuts six years from Suu Kyi’s 33-year jail term
Suu Kyi’s party condemns latest jail sentence
World
Suu Kyi’s party condemns latest jail sentence

Latest updates

Over 2,000 feared dead after Afghanistan earthquakes
A man cleans up after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district, Herat province, Afghanistan on Oct. 8, 2023. (AP)
Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
Saudi Arabia raises stakes in climate action and sustainable energy projects
Saudi Arabia raises stakes in climate action and sustainable energy projects
K-pop mania takes over Riyadh as KCON returns with a bang
The two-day KCON 2023 festival featured Korean bands and solo artists. (@kconsaudiarabia)
Bulgari taps Sonia Ben Ammar to promote perfume
Bulgari taps Sonia Ben Ammar to promote perfume

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.