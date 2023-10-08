Saudi Arabia advances with clean energy projects, aiming for 50% renewables by 2030

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia sets its sights on deriving half of its energy mix from renewable sources by 2030, the Kingdom is actively advancing with 22.8 gigawatts of renewable energy projects.
In an interview with Arab News, Muneef Al-Muneef, general director of renewable energy policies at the Saudi Ministry of Energy, shed light on the Kingdom’s ongoing commitment to expanding its renewable energy portfolio.
“Right now, we have 22.8 GW of renewable energy projects under different stages of development; 2.8 GW will be operational before the end of the year,” Al-Muneef said.
He further explained that construction will soon commence on an additional 4 GW, with an extra 8 GW entering the execution phase following the ministry’s signing of power purchase agreements for these projects.
Furthermore, Saudi Arabia is set to tender another 8 GW of renewable energy projects before the year’s end, Al-Muneef revealed.
He added that these projects primarily comprise solar and wind energy initiatives strategically located across the Kingdom based on demand and potential.
Exploring new technologies, Al-Muneef explained that the Kingdom is continuously monitoring the performance of other innovations that can be used to achieve its national targets.
“We look at storage technologies and within storage. We look at battery storage. Even within battery storage, we look at whether it’s lithium-ion or vanadium redox; all technologies are welcome,” said Al-Muneef.
The ministry has also looked at pumped hydro storage and geothermal technologies.
“We don’t really tie ourselves to one. We’re consistently monitoring the potential of these technologies and their level of applicability in the Kingdom and whether these technologies can help us achieve our targets,” he added.
Furthermore, Al-Muneef underscored the pivotal role of hydrogen in charting a sustainable path forward.
He emphasized that hydrogen is poised to have a “vital role” in Saudi Arabia’s decarbonization efforts.
However, Al-Muneef pointed out the hurdles when embarking on clean energy initiatives. He mentioned that the global surge in renewable energy projects has intensified the strain on the supply chain.
Functional challenges have been inherent in renewable energy projects. For instance, when clouds obstruct solar panels or a lack of breeze in wind energy projects, the cost of operations to support these facilities increases.
Role of technology highlighted to ensure inclusive energy transition
Updated 08 October 2023
Haifa Alshammari
RIYADH: Highlighting the latest technologies revolutionizing environmental progress at MENA Climate Week in the Saudi capital, speakers called for adopting an all-inclusive approach to ensure energy transition.
The MENA Climate Week, taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 8 to 12, will contribute to the UN Climate Change Conference, also known as COP28, in Dubai at the end of the year.
Countries in the Middle East and North Africa region are working to reduce the threat of climate change by utilizing cutting-edge techniques and adapting more modern approaches. However, economic challenges delay the speed at which certain regions acclimate to more eco-friendly practices.
“We need to make sure that transition doesn’t leave anyone behind,” emphasized Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum, while discussing the various levels at which countries are progressing toward their sustainability goals.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman confirmed that the Kingdom intends to focus on continuous environmentally-conscious growth.
“Climate action is most effective and most ambitious when aligned with the country’s various ambitious prospects,” the minister noted.
Joseph McMonigle, the secretary-general of the International Energy Forum, highlighted keynotes, including how the MENA region has shown outstanding dedication to ensure progress through interventions and assuming a leadership role.
Following this, a panel was assembled composed of industry experts, including Simon Stiell, executive secretary of UN Climate Change, Cuban Ambassador Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta, and Khalid Abuleif, the Saudi ministry of energy sustainability adviser.
The panel also included Adnan Amin, CEO of COP28, and Sherif Abd El Rahim, the head of climate change at the Ministry of Environment in Egypt.
The panelists discussed realistic future sustainability prospects, explaining how multiple countries in the region are exhibiting impressive progress in the fields of technology and economics. Others, however, highlighted the gaps that need to be addressed and stressed the necessity of coping strategies to deal with the rapidly growing crisis.
MENA Climate Week 2023 encourages discussions that bridge environmental and climate experts with high-level decision-makers. These sessions serve as platforms for conversations on opportunities within the global climate landscape. It also enables Saudi Arabia to strategize further efforts to transition to cleaner energy.
Saudi Arabia forms company to develop EV charging infrastructure
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Public Investment Fund and Saudi Electricity Co. on Sunday launched a company to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the Kingdom.
According to an official statement, the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. will “establish its presence in more than 1,000 locations, installing over 5,000 fast chargers by 2030 in cities across Saudi Arabia.”
The sovereign wealth fund will own a 75 percent stake in the company, while the SEC will hold the remaining 25 percent stake.
Omar Al-Madhi, co-head of MENA direct investments at PIF, said: “The company will spearhead the EV transition by deploying best-in-class, widely available EV charging infrastructure to drive the growth of the EV ecosystem. Through our partnership with SEC, we will be able to accelerate the creation of synergies across the EV supply chain, driving economic growth and diversification in line with Vision 2030, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a leader in the new electrified era of the automotive industry.”
The company aims to enhance Saudi Arabia’s automotive ecosystem, through collaboration with EV companies, by supplying the necessary charging stations to meet future demand.
It also aims to promote private sector participation in the development of its network of charging stations and support the localization of research and development and manufacturing of technologically advanced materials, ultimately building domestic expertise and resilience.
SEC CEO Khalid bin Hamad Al-Gnoon said: “SEC develops and implements strategies that aim to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a sustainable energy leader.”
Adaptation ‘no longer an option’ in fight against climate change
Al-Jubeir urges a pragmatic approach based on each country’s unique characteristics
Updated 11 min 33 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
RIYADH: Calling for a “practical and pragmatic” approach to address climate change issues, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs and climate envoy stressed the need to adopt a strategy suited to every country’s unique environment.
Adel Al-Jubeir was speaking during a panel discussion on the first day of MENA Climate Week in Riyadh on Sunday.
“Every country is different,” he added, “and each must do what is best given its circumstances, resources, and environment.”
Al-Jubeir highlighted Saudi Arabia’s adoption of a circular carbon economy approach, involving over 77 initiatives and a substantial allocation of more than $186 billion for their implementation.
The panel also featured Mariam Almheiri, the UAE’s minister of climate change and environment; Shauna Aminath, minister of the environment, climate change, and technology of Maldives; and Rola Dashti, executive secretary of UN ESCWA.
Recognizing the imperative for urgent action, they underscored the urgency of adapting to climate impacts. Panelists unanimously echoed the sentiment that the time to act is now, as the consequences of inaction are too grave to disregard.
In recent decades, countries around the world have witnessed record-breaking high temperatures, compelling scientists to confront the harsh reality of global temperature escalation. The global average temperature is on an upward trajectory, approaching the perilous threshold of 1.5 degrees above the historical average.
The Middle East and North Africa region, already grappling with arid landscapes, water scarcity, and extreme temperatures, is now confronting a mounting crisis in the form of climate change. The urgency to adapt to these climate-related challenges has never been more acute. The MENA region faces a convergence of climate-related challenges that imperil its economic stability, societal well-being, and environmental sustainability.
Panelists were of the view that by addressing vulnerabilities, seizing opportunities, and fostering regional collaboration, countries in the MENA region can pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable future in the face of climate change.
Speakers said adaptation is no longer an option and called for increased collaboration to confront the challenges posed by climate change. They stressed that collaborative initiatives and international support are indispensable in bridging resource gaps. Moreover, comprehensive data and research are urgently needed to better understand regional vulnerabilities and inform effective adaptation strategies.
Discussing the broader aspects of sustainable development, co-action, equity, and economic growth, Al-Jubeir emphasized that addressing climate change issues must be “practical, pragmatic, long-term, sustainable, a whole-of-government approach, and a whole-of-society approach.”
He also mentioned the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative, designed to foster regional multilateral collaboration in combating desertification, and tree planting, and supporting other countries in adopting a carbon economy approach.
Emphasizing the importance of various sectors in mitigating climate change effects, Almheiri pointed out the need for international collaboration to achieve the region’s goals.
“Every country possesses its unique resources and strengths,” she noted. “The purpose of COP(28) is to bring all parties together to collaborate and address a cause that affects us all in diverse ways.”
The Paris Agreement, which aims to limit temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, recognizes the need to significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change. However, more than one-fifth of the world’s population already resides in regions where warming has exceeded 1.5C during at least one season, with a disproportionate impact on disadvantaged communities.
A 2023 analysis by the World Meteorological Organization indicated a 66 percent likelihood of annual average global temperatures surpassing the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold for at least one year between 2023-2027.
Low-lying islands and coastal nations, like the Maldives, are particularly vulnerable to climate change impacts. The Maldives faces challenges such as rising sea levels and water contamination, exacerbated by its low-lying geography. Saltwater intrusion into freshwater sources has forced the nation to rely on desalination plants for safe drinking water.
Shauna Aminath emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating: “With any temperature increase, it threatens the survival of our coral reefs, which serve as our islands’ primary protection.”
She further highlighted the contamination of freshwater sources on many Maldivian islands, necessitating significant investments in desalination plants, a costly endeavor for the nation.
While discussing the challenges in financing such adaptation projects, Aminath stressed the need to prioritize adaptation efforts. “We can’t secure enough finances to compensate for losses and damage. For small island nations like the Maldives, adapting and investing in adaptation are the only paths to survival.”
Estimating the global cost of losses due to climate change is challenging, but projections indicate that it could reach trillions of dollars per year by the end of the century.
In the Middle East and Africa, where freshwater is scarce and has a significant impact on food, agriculture, and water sectors, effective management of the food-water-energy nexus requires an integrated and holistic approach to resource governance.
Dashti underscored the importance of enhancing water diplomacy to ensure better water security and stability in the region. She pointed out that despite adaptation being a regional priority, the majority of financing received focuses on mitigation rather than adaptation, creating a significant mismatch in funding.
Based on the National Determined Contributions requests of 18 countries, there is a pressing need for $130 billion for water-related projects in the region, yet only $7 billion has been allocated in the last decade.
Despite the challenges with adaptation financing, the MENA region is witnessing promising collaborations and initiatives to address climate change adaptation. Some countries are implementing integrated water management plans that combine efficient water use with desalination technologies and wastewater treatment.
Additionally, various climate action projects explore renewable energy solutions, the restoration and protection of critical ecosystems like wetlands and mangroves, and innovative practices like fog water harvesting to enhance resilience to climate impacts and sequester carbon.
Closing bell — Saudi Arabia’s main index slips to close at 10,596
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 168.83 points, or 1.57 percent, to close at 10,596.02.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.80 billion ($1.01 billion) as seven stocks advanced, while 215 retreated.
The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, also shed 336.14 points, or 1.48 percent, to close at 22,331.80. This comes as 12 stocks advanced, while as many as 44 retreated.
As for the MSCI Tadawul Index, it dropped 18.93 points, or 1.37 percent, to close at 1,363.51.
The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Reinsurance Co. The company’s share price surged 1.87 percent to SR18.48.
Other top performers include Alandalus Property Co. as well as Saudi Awwal Bank, whose share prices soared by 1.78 percent and 1.67 percent to stand at SR22.88 and SR33.40, respectively.
Saudi Industrial Investment Group and Qassim Cement Co. were also among the top performers of the day.
The worst performer was Arabian Contracting Services Co. The firm’s share price dropped 8.48 percent to SR190.
Other worst performers were Thimar Development Holding Co. as well as National Agricultural Development Co., whose share prices dropped by 7.55 percent and 7.31 percent to stand at SR22.04and SR43.10, respectively.
Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp. were also among the worst performers of the day.
While Alqemam for Computer Systems Co. was the top performer on Nomu, Paper Home Co. was the worst performer.
On the announcements front, Almarai Co. declared its condensed consolidated interim financial results for the first nine months of 2023.
According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s net profit surged 19.55 percent compared to the corresponding period a year earlier to reach SR1.67 billion by Sept. 30.
The almost 20 percent increase in consolidated profits is mainly attributed to a 6 percent surge in revenue, a 22 percent rise in operating profit, and a 20 percent increase in net profit attributable to shareholders.
The bourse filing also revealed that the net profit growth was also supported by the full consolidation of the group’s Egypt and Jordan operations earlier this year.
In addition to this, the firm’s profits rose 5 percent in the third quarter when compared to the same quarter a year ago to reach SR486.3 million. This figure is less than the average analysts’ expectations estimated at SR630 million.
KARACHI: Pakistan remains hopeful of clearing the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) inaugural economic review for its short-term loan program next month, a success that would unlock approximately $700 million in disbursements, following the implementation of stringent financial reforms, according to financial experts in the country.
In July of this year, the IMF Executive Board approved a vital nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan, allocating $3 billion to bolster the country’s economic stabilization efforts. Having received an initial sum of $1.2 billion the same month, Pakistan is now gearing up for a review scheduled for November.
The country’s interim administration has implemented a raft of tough financial measures in recent months to secure the IMF backing, including hikes in electricity and fuel prices as well as interest rates, which led to intense inflationary pressure in the economy.
The government also plans to increase gas tariffs, fulfilling a critical stipulation set by the IMF.
“Despite challenges and a few missed targets related to external funding, primary deficit and gas price adjustments, we think there is high probability that Pakistan will get the next IMF tranche,” Muhammad Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, said.
According to a research report by Topline Securities released a day earlier, the IMF’s upcoming review for Pakistan includes a comprehensive set of performance markers, comprising two continuous criteria, four indicative targets, and 10 structural benchmarks. Out of these benchmarks, three are continuous, while the remaining seven are scheduled for completion post-September 2023.
During his post-monetary policy analysts briefing on September 14, the governor of the country’s central bank emphasized that all quantitative performance goals pertaining to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) — including Net Domestic Assets (NDA), swaps, and net international reserves — had been successfully met.
Supported by the SBA, Pakistan’s new IMF program serves as a foundational policy framework for addressing both domestic and external imbalances. It also paves the way for financial backing from multilateral and bilateral partners.
Key focal points of the program involve the execution of the FY24 budget to enact required fiscal adjustments for debt sustainability, reestablishing a market-driven exchange rate, enhancing the functionality of the foreign exchange market, and implementing a rigorously tight monetary policy aimed at curbing inflation.
With elections on the horizon for early next year, experts believe that essential reforms are likely to be rolled out during the tenure of the caretaker government, as an elected administration may hesitate to impose stringent financial measures.
“The most likely situation will be that the unpopular reforms, which the elected government may be reluctant to enforce, are likely to be implemented by the current government,” Dr. Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), told Arab News.
Ahmed expressed confidence that Pakistan would successfully pass the IMF review, with the expectation that all required reforms would be completed by the end of February next year. He noted that challenging measures, such as hikes in electricity and fuel prices, had already been implemented.
The national polls in Pakistan were constitutionally scheduled to take place in November, though they were delayed by the election commission to redraw national and provincial constituencies and are now slated for January.
The government that emerges from these elections will negotiate a new loan program with the IMF.
“In another situation,” Dr. Ahmed said, “there is no clarity, in case the election is delayed, whether the SBA could be extended, or new program would materialize.”
According to a briefing by the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s total external financing requirement for FY24 stands at $24.6 billion. Of this amount, $2.8 billion has already been disbursed, and the central bank has secured commitments for rollovers amounting to $8 billion.