Saudi authorities warn of thunderstorms, hail until Friday, urge caution

Saudi authorities warn of thunderstorms, hail until Friday, urge caution
Stay away from areas where torrents gather, and not to swim in dangerous places, public warned. (X: @SaudiDCD_En/File)
Saudi authorities warn of thunderstorms, hail until Friday, urge caution
Stay away from areas where torrents gather, and not to swim in dangerous places, public warned. (X: @SaudiDCD_En/File)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi authorities warn of thunderstorms, hail until Friday, urge caution

Saudi authorities warn of thunderstorms, hail until Friday, urge caution
  Citizens urged to keep away from areas known to be vulnerable to flooding
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi civil defense authorities have issued thunderstorm warnings for most regions of the Kingdom until Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Officials at the General Directorate of Civil Defense urged citizens to keep away from areas known to be vulnerable to flooding.

The Makkah region was expected to receive moderate to heavy rain that may lead to torrential downpours, hail, and winds that could stir up dust, including in Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat, as well as the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha.

Light to moderate rain and winds were forecast in Makkah, Al-Jamoum, and Al-Kamel, with similar conditions likely in the Madinah, Northern Borders, Jouf, Tabuk, and Hail regions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia thunderstorms rain

Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period

Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
SPA
Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period

Saudi royal decree increases basic minimum pensions, extends additional support period
Updated 15 min 24 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: King Salman has issued a royal decree approving an increase in the basic minimum for calculating pensions for those entitled to social security, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The order will see a rise from SR1,100 ($293) to SR1,320 and included other guidance for beneficiaries to continue using and registering with the Citizen Account Program.

In addition, the ruling approved extra financial support for program users for three months, continuing until December.

The Citizen Account Committee has been authorized to add parameters to raising the efficiency of support to ensure it reaches the most deserving groups.

The program was created to protect Saudi households from the impact of global price hikes, and the additional assistance comes as an extension of a previous directive that ended in September.

A royal directive issued in July 2022 allocated additional financial support to program beneficiaries until the end of the fiscal year 2022. As per royal directives issued in January, April, and August, this was extended and registration for the program will now be kept open until December.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi investment ministry hosts delegation of UK esports companies

Saudi investment ministry hosts delegation of UK esports companies
Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi investment ministry hosts delegation of UK esports companies

Saudi investment ministry hosts delegation of UK esports companies
Updated 29 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Investment hosted a delegation of 20 major British esports companies in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Members of the delegation held talks with the ministry’s sports sector team as well as representatives from the Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Esports Federation, and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.

The aim of the meeting was to explore investment opportunities in the esports industry and to stay updated on the latest business and investment developments in the Kingdom.

A workshop was also held with UK firms and relevant governmental and private entities, during which delegates discussed the most prominent investment advantages available in Saudi Arabia for emerging esports sectors. It also focused on developing the business environment in the country.

During the workshop sessions, the ministry, in partnership with the Ministry of Sports and the SEF, presented a series of plans and strategies relating to the broader sports sector, with a particular emphasis on the esports domain.

The workshop highlighted various gaming and esports projects and initiatives, while exploring potential investment avenues in collaboration with other entities. The main goal was to attract partnerships that could further enrich the sports sector in the Kingdom.

Topics: UK Saudi Arabia eSports

Saudi delegation to participate in WHO regional committee meeting

Saudi delegation to participate in WHO regional committee meeting
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi delegation to participate in WHO regional committee meeting

Saudi delegation to participate in WHO regional committee meeting
  The Saudi delegation will present a report to member states outlining the progress and challenges in implementing the Kingdom's Vision 2023 reform plan
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel is leading a delegation participating in the 70th session of the World Health Organization Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
The event will run from Oct. 9-12 in Cairo under the slogan “United for a healthier future,” and will address some of the most important challenges regarding public health in the region.
Some of the topics on the agenda include eradicating polio, developing mental healthcare, tackling preventable deaths of newborns and children, and managing non-communicable diseases.
The Saudi delegation will present a report to member states outlining the progress and challenges in implementing the Kingdom’s Vision 2023 reform plan.
The session will also announce who will be the new WHO regional director for the eastern Mediterranean.

Topics: Fahad Al-Jalajel public health

Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes

Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes

Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday expressed its “profound sorrow” for the victims of earthquakes that occurred in western Afghanistan, killing and injuring a large number of people, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom’s support and solidarity with the Afghan people during “this great tragedy,” it said in a statement.
More than 2,400 people were killed in earthquakes 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors to rock the quake-prone mountainous country in years.
The ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
(With Reuters)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Afghanistan earthquakes

First for festivals: Saudi Arabia’s Jouf just loves to celebrate its culture

First for festivals: Saudi Arabia’s Jouf just loves to celebrate its culture
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
First for festivals: Saudi Arabia’s Jouf just loves to celebrate its culture

First for festivals: Saudi Arabia’s Jouf just loves to celebrate its culture
  Annual events draw crowds, provide economic lifeline for local families
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: From tasty treats to traditional handicrafts, when it comes to celebrating local produce, few places in the Kingdom are as successful as Jouf.

The northern province is known for a host of annual celebrations, including the International Olive Festival, Date Festival and Tasting Festival, to name but three.

Not only do these events attract thousands of visitors to the area but they also give hundreds of local families the chance to showcase their skills and make a decent living.

Among the most popular goods on sale are the beautiful embroideries known as Sadu. This craft is regarded as part of the Kingdom’s intangible cultural heritage and the skills of its practitioners are passed down from one generation to the next.

Other festivals in Jouf celebrate the region’s food and drink, especially items like molasses, ghee, olive oil and a range of cheeses and pickles.

At each event, local growers and craftspeople show off their wares to the delighted visitors.

Jouf Gov. Prince Faisal bin Nawaf and other authorities support families with a host of initiatives and training programs to help them hone their skills and better market their products.

Among them is the King Abdulaziz Women’s Society for Social Development, which has played a key role in empowering women to learn new skills and become economically self-sufficient.

It provides courses in Sadu, carding, printing, bead making, olive oil processing, hospitality, printing, crochet and sewing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jouf

