Saudi authorities warn of thunderstorms, hail until Friday, urge caution

RIYADH: Saudi civil defense authorities have issued thunderstorm warnings for most regions of the Kingdom until Friday, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Officials at the General Directorate of Civil Defense urged citizens to keep away from areas known to be vulnerable to flooding.

The Makkah region was expected to receive moderate to heavy rain that may lead to torrential downpours, hail, and winds that could stir up dust, including in Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat, as well as the regions of Asir, Jazan, and Al-Baha.

Light to moderate rain and winds were forecast in Makkah, Al-Jamoum, and Al-Kamel, with similar conditions likely in the Madinah, Northern Borders, Jouf, Tabuk, and Hail regions.