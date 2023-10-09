You are here

Frantic digging for families still trapped after Afghan quakes

An Afghan man stands near a damaged house after the earthquakes in Sarbuland village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
An Afghan man stands near a damaged house after the earthquakes in Sarbuland village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP
Frantic digging for families still trapped after Afghan quakes

An Afghan man stands near a damaged house after the earthquakes in Sarbuland village, Zendeh Jan district of Herat province
  • Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers northwest of Herat city
Updated 09 October 2023
AFP
KASHKAK, Afghanistan: Rescue workers were digging Monday for families still trapped in the rubble of their ruined homes, two days after a series of earthquakes that killed more than 2,000 people in rural western Afghanistan.
“People are trying to search and get their family out of debris,” disaster management ministry spokesman Mullah Janan Sayeq told a news conference in the capital, saying reports from the field described “a very bad situation.”
Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province, hit by a magnitude 6.3 quake Saturday and eight powerful aftershocks.
They also brought shovels to help dig through the rubble of flattened villages as hope dwindled that anyone may still be buried alive.
“Many people have come from far-flung districts to get people out from the rubble,” said Khalid, 32, at Kashkak in Zenda Jan district.
“Everyone is busy searching for bodies everywhere, we don’t know if there are others as well under the debris.”
Local and national officials gave conflicting counts of the number of dead and injured, but the disaster ministry said Sunday that 2,053 people had died.
“We can’t give exact numbers for dead and wounded as it is in flux,” Sayeq said Monday.
The World Health Organization said more than 11,000 people had been affected from 1,655 families, whilst the UN said “100 percent” of homes in 11 villages were totally destroyed.
As winter draws in, providing shelter for residents will be a major challenge for Afghanistan’s Taliban government, which seized power in August 2021 and has fractious relations with international aid organizations.
Taliban authorities have banned women from working for UN and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country, making assessments of family needs in deeply conservative parts of the country difficult.
Save the Children called the quake “a crisis on top of a crisis.”
“The scale of the damage is horrific. The numbers affected by this tragedy are truly disturbing,” said the group’s country director Arshad Malik.
In Sarboland village, an AFP reporter saw gutted homes, with personal belongings flapping in the wind as women and children camped out in the open.
Most rural homes in Afghanistan are made of mud, built around wooden support poles, with little in the way of modern steel reinforcement.
Multi-generational extended families generally live under the same roof, meaning disasters such as Saturday’s quake can devastate local communities.
Afghanistan is already suffering a dire humanitarian crisis, with the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid following the Taliban’s return to power.
Herat province — home to around 1.9 million people on the border with Iran — has also been hit by a years-long drought that has crippled many hardscrabble farm communities.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
More than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless last June after a 5.9-magnitude quake struck the impoverished province of Paktika.

Demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza held in London

Demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza held in London
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
Arab News
Demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza held in London

Demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza held in London
Updated 48 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A large demonstration in support of Gaza was held in London on Monday night.

Protesters gathered outside the Israeli embassy in London to demand an end to ongoing violence in Gaza and an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

The event was organized by a collective of pro-Palestine groups in the UK, including Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA), the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Stop the War, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, the Muslim Association of Britain and the Palestinian Forum in Britain.

Dr Ismail Patel, founder of FOA said: “We have gathered here in London to say Palestinians must be free, Israel must end the occupation, we will stand with the Palestinians until they are free.”

He added: “European governments and the British government must stop supporting Israel’s racist xenophobia against Palestinians.”

Israel intensified its bombardments of the Gaza Strip on Monday after declaring war and vowing to destroy the “military and governing capabilities” of the enclave’s Hamas rulers, as Israeli soldiers fought to dislodge Gaza gunmen from areas of southern Israel.

Defense minister Yoav Gallant on Monday announced a blockade on Gaza, with “no electricity, no food, no water, no gas” to enter the enclave.

 

Iranian police arrest Sweden gang leader: Report

Iranian police arrest Sweden gang leader: Report
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Iranian police arrest Sweden gang leader: Report

Iranian police arrest Sweden gang leader: Report
  • Rawa Majid, nicknamed Kurdish Fox, reportedly caught at border with Turkiye
  • His Foxtrot gang is Sweden’s most violent, linked to dozens of deaths in 2023 alone
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian police have arrested the leader of Sweden’s most violent gang, accused of carrying out a spate of fatal bombings and shootings, The Times reported on Monday.

However, Swedish news outlets having circulated audio purportedly of Rawa Majid — nicknamed the Kurdish Fox and head of the Foxtrot gang — denying he had been taken into custody after claims he was caught at the Turkiye-Iran border.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Monday said he had unconfirmed “intelligence” that Majid had been detained.

Kristersson told Swedish media outlet SVT that “given the outstanding criminal charges against him, this could have a very big impact,” but said he did not want to go into more detail at present.

Sources told SVT that Majid, who was raised in Sweden by Iraqi-Kurdish parents, may have been arrested because he was carrying fraudulent papers.

In 2023 alone, his Foxtrot gang has been linked to dozens of deaths, including civilians caught in the crossfire, in a series of well-orchestrated and bloody turf wars usually carried out by boys as young as 13. Twelve fatalities were reported in September alone.

Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’: 31 Harvard student organizations

Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’: 31 Harvard student organizations
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
Hamas attacks 'did not happen in a vacuum': 31 Harvard student organizations

Hamas attacks ‘did not happen in a vacuum’: 31 Harvard student organizations
  • Joint statement holds Israel ‘entirely responsible for all unfolding violence’
  • ‘Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years’
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Israel is “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence,” and the attacks by Hamas “did not happen in a vacuum,” 31 Harvard student organizations have said.

Releasing a “Joint Statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups on the Situation in Palestine,” the organizations said Israel had forced Palestinians to live in an “open-air prison for over two decades.”

The statement added: “The apartheid regime is the only one to blame. Israeli violence has structured every aspect of Palestinian existence for 75 years.

“From systematized land seizures to routine airstrikes, arbitrary detentions, military checkpoints, enforced family separations, and targeted killings.”

The statement followed attacks against Israel on Saturday by Hamas that have left at least 700 dead, thousands injured and over 100 kidnapped.

Citing Israeli officials’ “promise” to “open the gates of hell” in response to the attacks, the statement said Palestinian civilians would bear the brunt of Israeli reprisals as it urged the Harvard community to stop the “annihilation” of Palestinians.

Princeton professor of jurisprudence and director of the James Madison Program in American Ideals & Institutions blasted the statement.

Robert George wrote on X: “31 — yes 31 — Harvard organizations have declared that the murders, rapes, kidnappings, and other atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent people are in no way the fault of Hamas but are rather entirely the fault of ... Israel.”

Among the groups to have signed the letter are Harvard’s African American Resistance Organization and Harvard Jews for Liberation.

British students express solidarity with Palestinians

British students express solidarity with Palestinians
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News
British students express solidarity with Palestinians

British students express solidarity with Palestinians
  • Jewish campus leaders condemn support for Hamas attacks
  • Palestine societies at various universities hail ‘resistance’ to 75-year-old Israeli occupation
Updated 09 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: British students have expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the escalation of fighting between Hamas and Israel.

Palestine societies at the School of Oriental and African Studies, Queen Mary, University College London and the University of Warwick described the attacks launched by Hamas — a proscribed organization in the UK — as “resistance” to the 75-year-old occupation of Palestinian lands by Israel.

UCL’s Justice for Palestine society wrote on Instagram: “Our brave and hard-working Palestinian people, those freeing the world, Palestinian resistance, in these historical moments are engaged in a heroic fight for Al-Aqsa Mosque, our sacred sites, and prisoners.

“Over the last few days, thousands of fascist and criminal settlers desecrated the shrine of the Prophet (Muhammad) and performed their prayers there to impose sovereignty over the area. If the world will be silent, we will not be silent about this aggression.”

The SOAS Palestine Society said: “Palestinian people have the right to resist occupation by any means necessary.”

The Warwick Action for Palestine society said it “stood in solidarity” with the resistance to a “military colonial occupation.”

Jewish campus leaders condemned support for the attacks. The Union of Jewish Students urged student union chiefs to “take harsh action against this despicable celebration of violence,” which it said had left Jewish students fearing for their safety.

Seeking to quell concerns, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she expects police to “use the full force of the law” and punish support for Hamas after a series of incidents in London that appeared to celebrate the attacks against Israel.

In the capital, the Metropolitan Police said it had stepped up patrols in sensitive areas, vowing a “zero tolerance” approach to displays of support for the attacks.

Filipino Muslim affairs agency sets out to develop halal agro-industry in Philippines

Filipino Muslim affairs agency sets out to develop halal agro-industry in Philippines
Updated 09 October 2023
Ellie Aben
Filipino Muslim affairs agency sets out to develop halal agro-industry in Philippines

Filipino Muslim affairs agency sets out to develop halal agro-industry in Philippines
  • Philippine officials have been working to promote, develop domestic halal industry
  • NCMF wants to help strengthen Filipino Muslim communities, support national goals
Updated 09 October 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Muslim authorities in the Philippines are working to develop agro-industrial hubs dedicated to halal products throughout the country, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos said on Monday.

Muslims make up over 6 percent of the Philippines’ nearly 110 million, predominantly Catholic population. Most live on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as the central-western province of Palawan.

NCMF, the body governing Muslim affairs in the Philippines, has set eyes on developing halal agro-industrial hubs to also support Manila’s efforts to expand Filipino presence in the global halal market.

“The implementation of halal agro-industrial hubs in the 17 regions across the country will produce halal food and non-food products for local consumption and for exportation,” NCMF spokesman Yusoph Mando told Arab News on Monday.

“This will create hundreds of thousands of jobs and means of livelihood for the jobless Filipinos, Muslims and Christians alike,” he said, adding that the halal agro-industrial hubs can be established in a number of areas across the country, including in its largest and most populous island of Luzon.

“The halal industry is growing in the Philippines and (the country is) considered to be a potential key player in the halal industry globally because of its rich natural resources, strategic location, and growing population.”

The Philippines dispatched a special trade mission to member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council in February, aimed at promoting halal-certified food from the Southeast Asian nation.

It was later followed by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority announcing in May that it would promote the domestic halal industry to tap into the rapidly growing regional and global markets, estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion.

The halal industry potential was also a focus for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during his state visit to Malaysia in July, during which he sought to forge synergies to tap into the global market opportunities.

NCMF is keen on supporting the Philippine halal industry as it is part of the agency’s mission to address the needs of Filipino Muslim communities as well as national development goals.

“NCMF is (aiming) to improve the Muslim Filipino communities’ capacities through catch-up development programs, activities, and projects, a dream that will need the support of Philippine legislators and public offices,” Mando said.

