Mikati: Primary focus is safeguarding security and stability in southern Lebanon

BEIRUT: Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday emphasized that his government’s primary focus was safeguarding security and stability in southern Lebanon.
He highlighted Lebanon’s position during talks with leaders of various nations, while calling for Israel’s withdrawal from the remaining occupied Lebanese territories.
Concerns have recently intensified in Lebanon about the potential to become embroiled in the ongoing Gaza conflict.
Mikati reaffirmed the commitment of friendly countries to protect Lebanon from Palestinian turmoil.
He said it was necessary to expedite the election of a new president and resolve current political tension to strengthen Lebanon during turbulent times.
Mikati stated that the danger facing the nation concerned all Lebanese equally, regardless of political affiliation.
He also said that the escalating conflict required the international community to put pressure on Israel to pursue peace. He said this was based on established frameworks, particularly the Arab Peace Initiative issued during the Beirut Summit in 2002.
Mikati warned that any alternative action would only escalate violence and prove detrimental to all parties involved.
He noted that measures were in place to preserve peace along the UN-demarcated Blue Line, in accordance with UN resolution 1701, and to end Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty by air, sea, and land.
Highlighting Lebanon’s stance, Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said: “We do not want Lebanon to be drawn into this ongoing war, and the international community also advises against our involvement.”
The prevailing tension in the region has resulted in a cautious calm along the border, with Israel calling for settlers to seek shelter on the opposite side of the Lebanese border.
The Lebanese army said it had deployed forces in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon area of operations, conducting patrols and closely monitoring the situation in coordination with UNIFIL forces.
Amid intensifying anxiety in Lebanon, leading travel agencies have reported numerous cancellations of reservations by Lebanese and Arab visitors planning to travel to the country this week.
Scheduled cultural events and concerts have also been canceled.
Solidarity marches with Gaza have taken place in Palestinian refugee camps and several universities.
Elsewhere, the Central Bank of Lebanon has implemented specific measures to prevent any fluctuation in the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound against the dollar.
It has restricted the influx of Lebanese pound currency and implemented surveillance on speculators, while also intervening in the market to a limited extent.
Several Lebanese politicians have called for Lebanon not to get involved in the ongoing situation.
Former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora said: “While we emphasize our support for and assistance to Palestinian freedom fighters in their struggle to attain their legitimate rights, we emphasize the necessity of Lebanon refraining from engaging in any confrontation with Israel.”
Siniora added that Lebanon was already grappling with a worsening political crisis.
He noted that the state and its regime were on the brink of collapse due to the presidential vacancy and the erosion of authority.
Lebanon was also suffering from financial and economic crises, he said.
MP Pierre Bou Assi from the Lebanese Forces party expressed mistrust in the promises made by Hezbollah and the government.
He said he feared that Hezbollah would destroy Lebanon if it engaged in the battle in Gaza.
The MP warned against dragging Lebanon into a war without a clear decision from the government and parliament.
Following a joint meeting between the Meeting of Our Lady of the Mountain and the Lebanese National Council to Lift the Iranian Occupation, the two groups conveyed their concern over the precarious and dangerous events unfolding in Lebanon.
They highlighted the possibility of “Hezbollah, Iran, or Israel involving Lebanon in a cycle of violence, the origins of which are known in Gaza but the outcome of which remains uncertain.”
They also emphasized that dangerous events were taking place in the absence of the Lebanese state while Hezbollah monopolized the national decision-making process.
The two groups called for an immediate Cabinet meeting to establish a national crisis cell capable of undertaking necessary communications to protect the Lebanese people — and to caution Hezbollah against dragging Lebanon into “military adventures that would inevitably result in death and destruction to all Lebanese.”
They also stressed that any solution must be based on international resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and by establishing a two-state solution.
Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Lebanon urged Americans in Beirut to exercise caution amid the unpredictable situation in Israel.
Israel strikes and seals off Gaza after incursion by Hamas, which vows to execute hostages
The death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides
The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south
Updated 16 min 57 sec ago
AP
JERUSALEM: Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel and other supplies Monday in retaliation for a bloody incursion by Hamas militants, as the war’s death toll rose to nearly 1,600 on both sides. Hamas also escalated the conflict, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.
In the war’s third day, Israel was still finding bodies from Hamas’ stunning weekend attack into southern Israeli towns. Rescue workers found 100 bodies in the tiny farming community of Beeri — around 10 percent of its population — after a long hostage standoff with gunmen. In Gaza, tens of thousands fled their homes as relentless airstrikes leveled buildings.
The Israeli military said it had largely gained control in the south after the attack caught its vaunted military and intelligence apparatus completely off guard and led to fierce battles in its streets for the first time in decades. Hamas and other militants in Gaza say they are holding more than 130 soldiers and civilians snatched from inside Israel.
Israeli tanks and drones were deployed to guard breaches in the Gaza border fence to prevent new incursions. Thousands of Israelis were evacuated from more than a dozen towns near Gaza, and the military summoned 300,000 reservists — a massive mobilization in a short time.
The moves, along with Israel’s formal declaration of war on Sunday, pointed to Israel increasingly shifting to the offensive against Hamas, threatening greater destruction in the densely populated, impoverished Gaza Strip.
“We have only started striking Hamas,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a nationally televised address. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”
As the Israeli military brought additional forces near the border, a major question was whether it will launch a ground assault into the tiny Mediterranean coastal territory. The last ground assault was in 2014.
Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.
In response to Israel’s aerial attacks, the spokesman of Hamas’ armed wing, Abu Obeida, said Monday night that the group will kill one Israeli civilian captive any time Israel targets civilians in their homes in Gaza “without prior warning.”
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen warned Hamas against harming any of the hostages, saying, “This war crime will not be forgiven.” Netanyahu appointed a former military commander to manage the hostage and missing persons crisis.
Israel and Hamas have had repeated conflicts in past years, often sparked by tensions around a Jerusalem holy site. This time, the context has become potentially more explosive. Both sides talk of shattering with violence a yearslong Israeli-Palestinian deadlock left by the moribund peace process.
The surprise weekend attack by Hamas left a death toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria. That fomented calls to crush Hamas no matter the cost, rather than continuing to try to bottle it up in Gaza. Israel is run by its most hard-right government ever, dominated by ministers who adamantly reject Palestinian statehood.
Hamas, in turn, says it is ready for a long battle to end an Israeli occupation it says is no longer tolerable. Desperation has grown among Palestinians, many of whom see nothing to lose under unending Israeli control and increasing settler depredations in the West Bank, the blockade in Gaza and what they see as the world’s apathy.
Attacks by both sides laid ruin to more homes Monday and added to the ranks of families in mourning.
In Israel’s southern coastal city of Ashkelon, a man holding a crutch with one hand and an older boy with the other joined evacuees being shepherded from a street after a rocket blew out the front of a house. The blast shattered windows and set cars on fire.
In Gaza, Palestinians passed the bodies of the dead through dense crowds of men in the rubble in the Jebaliya refugee camp.
In the early evening, the sound of explosions echoed over Jerusalem when a volley of rockets fired from Gaza hit two neighborhoods — a sign of Hamas’s reach. Israeli media said seven were wounded.
Also Monday evening, Israeli warplanes carried out an intense bombardment of Rimal, a residential and commercial district of central Gaza City, after issuing warnings for residents to evacuate. Amid continuous explosions, the building housing the headquarters of the Palestinian Telecommunications Company was destroyed.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a “complete siege” on Gaza, saying authorities would cut electricity and block the entry of food and fuel.
Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council aid group, warned that Israel’s siege would spell “utter disaster” for Gazans.
“There is no doubt that collective punishment is in violation of international law,” he told The Associated Press. “If and when it would lead to wounded children dying in hospitals because of lack of energy, electricity and supplies, it could amount to war crimes.”
The Israeli siege will leave Gaza almost entirely dependent on its crossing into neighboring Egypt at Rafah, where cargo capacities are lower than other crossings into Israel.
An Egyptian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the press, said more than 2 tons of medical supplies from the Egyptian Red Crescent were sent to Gaza and efforts were underway to organize food and other deliveries.
In the southern Gaza city of Rafah, an Israeli airstrike early Monday killed 19 people, including women and children, said Talat Barhoum, a doctor at the local Al-Najjar Hospital.
The UN said more than 123,000 people have fled their homes in Gaza — many after Israeli warnings of imminent bombardment. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said a school sheltering more than 225 people took a direct hit. It did not say where the fire came from.
Hundreds of Hamas militants were buried under rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel in the past 48 hours, according to Israeli Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari. His claims could not be confirmed.
New exchanges on Israel’s northern border Monday raised worries that the war could spread to a new front.
Palestinian militants from the Islamic Jihad group slipped from Lebanon into Israel, sparking Israeli shelling into southern Lebanon. Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group said five of its members were killed, and it retaliated with a volley of rockets and mortars at two Israeli army bases across the border.
After breaking through Israeli barriers with explosives at daybreak Saturday, an estimated 1,000 Hamas gunmen rampaged for hours, gunning down civilians and snatching people in towns, along highways and at a techno music festival attended by thousands in the desert. Palestinian militants have also launched around 4,400 rockets at Israel, according to the military.
Hamas spokesman Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua told the AP that the group’s fighters continued to battle outside Gaza and had captured more Israelis as recently as Monday morning.
He said the group aims to free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, which in the past has agreed to lopsided exchange deals in which it released large numbers of prisoners for individual captives or even the remains of soldiers.
Among the captives are soldiers and civilians, including women, children and older adults, mostly Israelis but also some people of other nationalities.
Egypt’s state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said Monday that Egyptian officials are trying to mediate a release of Palestinian women in Israel’s prisons in exchange for Israeli women captured by militants.
Hamas has ruled Gaza since driving out forces loyal to the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority in 2007, and its rule has gone unchallenged through the blockade and four previous wars with Israel.
On Sunday, the US dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to be ready to assist Israel, and said it would send additional military aid.
Jordan’s King Abdullah hosts visiting delegation from the US Congress
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
AMMAN: Jordan’s King Abdullah on Monday welcomed a visiting US Congress delegation led by Sen. Joni Ernst.
During their meeting, the king and his American guests discussed the latest developments in the region and ways in which the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US might be bolstered, the Jordan News Agency reported.
Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, Jafar Hassan, the director of the king’s office, and Yael Lempert, the US ambassador to Jordan, were also present at the meeting.
UN chief calls for end to ‘vicious circle’ of bloodshed and hate as Gaza conflict escalates
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expresses deep alarm at imposition of ‘complete siege’ on Gaza after Israel vows to block all food and other essential supplies
He calls on Israeli authorities to ensure the military response to attacks by Hamas is carried out in strict observance of international humanitarian law
Updated 15 min 54 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK CITY: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for an end to “this vicious circle of bloodshed, hatred and polarization,” as the conflict between Hamas and Israel continued for a third day.
He repeated his condemnation of “the abhorrent attacks by Hamas and others” on Israeli towns and villages, launched from Gaza, which have left more than 800 Israelis dead and more than 2,500 injured since they began on Saturday.
“I recognize the legitimate grievances of the Palestinian people but nothing can justify these acts of terror and the killing, maiming and abduction of civilians,” Guterres said as he reiterated his call for an immediate halt to the attacks and the release of all hostages.
He acknowledged that the violence does not exist “in a vacuum” but stems from a “long-standing conflict with a 56-year-long occupation and no political end in sight.”
He added that he was “deeply distressed” by the decision of Israeli authorities to respond to the attacks by imposing a total siege on Gaza, which has already been under blockade since 2007.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said earlier on Monday that his country would impose a “complete siege” on the Strip, as a result of which the 2.3 million people living there will receive “no electricity, no food, no water, no gas — it’s all closed.”
Speaking after an extraordinary meeting with UN leaders to discuss the situation in Gaza, Guterres said: “The humanitarian situation in Gaza was extremely dire before these hostilities. Now it will only deteriorate exponentially.”
In addition to the siege, Israeli authorities have responded to the attacks by launching a barrage of airstrikes that have relentlessly pounded Gaza, reportedly killing more than 500 Palestinians, including women and children, and wounding more than 3,000. Guterres expressed his deep concern about these figures, noting that they continue to rise as the Israeli operations continue.
“While I recognize Israel’s legitimate security concerns, I also remind Israel that military operations must be conducted in strict accordance with international humanitarian law,” he said.
He stressed the importance of respecting and protecting civilians at all times, and that civilian sites and infrastructure must not be targeted.
“We already have reports of Israeli missiles striking health facilities inside Gaza as well as multi-story residential towers and a mosque,” Guterres said.
“Two UNRWA schools sheltering displaced families in Gaza were also hit,” he added, referring to the UN agency that provides humanitarian and development assistance for Palestinian refugees.
“Some 137,000 people are currently sheltering in UNRWA facilities, with the number increasing as heavy shelling and airstrikes continue.”
Medical equipment, food, fuel and other humanitarian supplies are desperately needed in Gaza, Guterres said, along with safe access for aid workers. He vowed that efforts by the UN to provide assistance in response to the needs in the impoverished territory will continue, and called on the international community to mobilize immediate humanitarian support for this effort.
He also emphasized the need “even in these worst of times, and perhaps especially in the most trying moments” to look toward the long-term horizon and avoid any irreversible actions that might embolden extremists and jeopardize the prospects for lasting peace.
“Israel must see its legitimate needs for security materialized, and Palestinians must see a clear perspective for the establishment of their own state realized,” Guterres said.
“Only a negotiated peace that fulfills the legitimate national aspirations of Palestinians and Israelis, together with their security alike — the long-held vision of a two-state solution in line with United Nations resolutions, international law and previous agreements — can bring long-term stability to the people of this land and the wider Middle East region.”
He added that both he and Tor Wennesland, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, are talking with leaders in the region to express “our concern, our outrage, and to advance efforts to avoid any spillover to the wider Middle East.”
How Gulf-developed large language models like Jais are bringing Arabic into the AI mainstream
ChatGPT understands inquiries in Arabic, but answers can sound unnatural or fail to convey the right message
Now homegrown LLMs can capture linguistic nuances and even comprehend dialects and cultural references
Updated 09 October 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: When ChatGPT made its debut last year, the artificial intelligence program caused a global sensation, as users found themselves communicating with a machine that could pass as another human being.
However, the enthusiasm among techies in the Arab world was somewhat diminished by ChatGPT’s limited grasp of Arabic, in part the result of the language’s complexity, diacritical markings, inflection system and regional dialects.
Although ChatGPT, which is based on a large language model, or LLM, can understand inquiries in Arabic and is able to translate, especially when using Modern Standard Arabic, answers can come across as unnatural, while literal translations do not always convey the right message.
That is why Jais, an LLM designed to support Arabic, was unveiled in July, bringing one of the world’s most widely spoken, though occasionally overlooked, languages into the AI mainstream.
Jais, a name that recalls the UAE’s highest peak in Ras Al-Khaimah, is the brainchild of a team of academics and engineers who embarked on the project because they felt too few LLMs were credibly multilingual.
Downloadable on the machine learning platform Hugging Face, Jais is the result of a collaboration between Cerebras Systems, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, or MBZUAI, and a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based G42 called Inception.
“It is vital that large language models are developed for languages other than English to ensure that innovation is accessible to everyone,” Andy Jackson, CEO of Inception, told Arab News.
“A quality Arabic LLM is critical for all sectors, businesses and organizations, as well as individuals. Innovation thrives when we collaborate, and Jais sets a new standard for AI advancement in the Middle East, ensuring that the Arabic language, with its depth and heritage, finds its voice within the AI landscape.
“Jais demonstrates our commitment to excellence, and our dedication to democratizing AI and promoting innovation.”
LLMs are functional machine learning models that use deep learning algorithms to process and understand natural human language. These models are then trained on large amounts of text data to learn patterns in the language.
These programs, which are rapidly proliferating in the wake of ChatGPT’s success, are capable of generating text on a seemingly endless array of subjects, producing everything from academic papers to poetry.
What is especially impressive about them is their ability to create responses to questions that are so convincingly human-like in almost any language, including coding.
But in order to make those languages sound convincing, native-speaking human programmers are often required to provide a critical layer of context and understanding that can enhance accuracy and reliability.
“Jais is purpose-built for the Arabic language and excels in capturing its intricacies and nuances, ensuring highly accurate and contextually relevant responses — a distinct advantage over general-purpose models,” said Jackson.
“This specialization is a pivotal development, opening up opportunities for governments, industries, and individuals across the Arab world to tap into the potential of generative AI.”
Currently considered among the foremost Arabic LLMs, Jais, a 13-billion parameter model, was trained on a newly developed 395-billion-token Arabic and English dataset on Condor Galaxy, one of the largest cloud AI supercomputers in the world, launched by G42 and Cerebras in July using 116 billion Arabic tokens and 279 billion English tokens.
“Jais was born in Abu Dhabi and offers more than 400 million Arabic speakers the opportunity to harness the potential of generative AI,” Preslav Nakov, professor and deputy department chair of Natural Language Processing at MBZUAI, told Arab News.
“It will facilitate and expedite innovation, highlighting Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a hub for AI, innovation, culture preservation and international collaboration.”
As an open-source model, Jais is expected to engage scientists, academics and developers to accelerate the growth of a an Arabic language AI ecosystem. It could also serve as a model for other languages now underrepresented in mainstream AI.
FASTFACTS
• Large language models, or LLMs, are a type of AI that can mimic human intelligence.
• Arabic is spoken by 400m people, but accounts for 1 percent of total global online content.
• Jais was created by Cerebras, MBZUAI, and a subsidiary of G42 called Inception.
“Jais outperforms existing Arabic models by a sizable margin,” said Nakov. “It is also competitive with English models of similar size despite being trained on significantly less English data.
“This exciting result shows that the model’s English component learned from the Arabic data and vice versa, opening a new era in LLM development and training.”
In Jais’s development, significant attention was devoted to pre-processing Arabic text, enhancing support for the language’s unique features, including its writing style and word order.
Jais also maintains a balanced Arabic-English dataset focus for optimal performance, offering a marked improvement over models with a limited Arabic text presence.
Its developers say Jais, unlike other models, captures linguistic nuances and even comprehends various Arabic dialects and cultural references.
“Jais facilitates faster customization for specific Arabic-focused use cases and addresses data ownership concerns by being based in the UAE, offering a reassuring solution for local enterprises,” said Inception CEO Jackson.
The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company and Department of Health, Etihad Airways, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and global technology group e& are planning to utilize Jais, offering valuable insights to enhance the model and its applications across their industries.
Given the strong digital transformation efforts by several of the Arab Gulf governments, accompanied by huge investments in high-tech industries and homegrown tech startups, AI programs that are responsive to the Arabic language could widen access to a transformational new technology and challenge the monopoly of a clutch of Silicon Valley companies.
Last month, Technology Innovation Institute, an Emirati research center in Abu Dhabi, released Falcon 180b, an open-source AI model. Established in 2020, TII released Falcon 40b, the first version of its flagship open-source AI model, in May this year, after unveiling Noor, an Arabic-based AI model, last year.
According to a report in The Economist magazine, TII is the applied-research arm of the Advanced Technology Research Council, a government agency that employs an 800-strong multinational staff working on subjects from biotechnology and robotics to quantum computing.
“We are entering the game to disrupt the core players,” Faisal Al-Bannai, secretary-general of the ATRC, told The Economist, adding that TII will build new proprietary models and applications catering for specific fields such as medicine and law.
For its part, Saudi Arabia launched its National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence in October 2020, aiming to become a global leader in the field as it seeks to attract $20 billion in foreign and local investments by 2030.
The Kingdom is also determined to future-proof its workforce, initially by training and developing a pool of 20,000 AI and data specialists. In May this year, Deloitte’s AI Institute was officially launched at the Experience Analytics conference in Riyadh.
Just last week Saudi Arabia launched a National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence open to all middle- and high-school pupils. An estimated 300,000 students will be selected from 3 million participants for training in programming and AI, according to media reports.
The initiative is a collaboration between the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba).
Saudi Arabia’s adoption of digitalization and emerging technologies is forecast to contribute about 2.4 percent to its gross domestic product by 2030, according to a recent report by global consultancy firm PwC.
In terms of average annual growth in the contribution of AI by region, Saudi Arabia is expected to grab a 31.3 percent share in the technology’s expansion between 2018 and 2030, the PwC report added.
“AI is developing rapidly, and its impact will be felt more and more across all sectors and areas of life,” said MBZUAI’s Nakov. “In this context, it is vital that the Arab world has access to an advanced LLM that can be adapted and utilized across all sectors.
“The rapid advancement of AI means that organizations that fail to adapt and start using AI sooner rather than later will be left behind, which makes it even more essential for the Arab world to have access to quality LLMs.”
Beyond its business applications, however, a crucial aspect of a program such as Jais is its ability to champion neglected languages, preserve them in a fast-changing economy, and promote digital inclusivity.
Although Arabic is an official language in 22 countries and is partly spoken in 11 others, it accounts for just 1 percent of total global online content, according to Jais’s creators. The hope is that the advent of AI and the automation of rapid translation will be a game changer.
By placing the language at the forefront of the AI revolution, Jais and its successors could help to maintain Arabic’s global prominence and its distinctive cultural significance in the digital age.
Egypt government plans to reduce prices on staple food items
September headline inflation is expected to climb to a record high ahead of a presidential election scheduled for mid-December
Updated 09 October 2023
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s government, fighting record inflation, has agreed with private producers and retailers to cut prices on staple foods by 15 percent to 25 percent as of Saturday and exempt them from customs duties for six months, the prime minister said on Monday.
The foods include fava beans, lentils, dairy products, cheese, pasta, rice, sugar, and chicken and eggs, Mostafa Madbouly said after a meeting with ministers.
Retail chains had agreed to forego profits on these products.
September headline inflation, due to be announced on Tuesday, is expected to climb to a record high ahead of a presidential election scheduled for mid-December.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast September inflation of 37.6 percent.
The government would monitor the implementation of the price reductions, the supply minister added, without saying how they would be enforced.
The government would also speed up customs procedures and clearances at ports, while banks had agreed to help food producers obtain foreign inputs, the ministers of finance and supply said.
Manufacturers have complained that a lack of foreign currency has limited their ability to import, forcing them to cut back on production.
Madbouly said private producers had agreed to write their prices on their products and make them available in large quantities in retail chains.