Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told
The comments were made during a panel discussion at the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh.
Updated 10 October 2023
Nadin Hassan
Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told
Updated 10 October 2023
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia continues to utilize technology to reduce its climate footprint, direct air capture, coupled with carbon dioxide storage units, is set to play a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s transition, experts say.

During a panel discussion at the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh, Daniel Nathan, chief project development officer at Climeworks, stated there is no point in accomplishing DAC if CO2 cannot be stored. 

“If we use the Kingdom here as the example, we need good storage locations. There are plenty of opportunities. It’s a matter of technology,” Nathan said.

He further explained that the objective extends beyond storage for the sake of DAC. It also serves the broader purpose of conserving resources for the “greater good.”

Nathan highlighted Iceland and the US as examples of good practice in this area, as they are working on constructing sites for new plants to capture air carbon which will be deployed in the coming years.

The panelist also discussed the importance of selecting an appropriate energy source for powering DAC technology and highlighted the preference for using renewable energy sources over fossil fuels.

“Geothermal is an excellent choice. If there is geothermal, it is typically one of the cheaper options. But in this region, in the Kingdom in particular, you are blessed with a lot of sun,” he said.

The panel discussion also underscored challenges surrounding carbon capture technology in difficult-to-abate industries, including refineries, petrochemicals, cement, and steel production.

Krishna Singhania, chief growth officer of Carbon Clean, talked about the “cost challenge” involved with the process, adding: “Traditionally the carbon capture has been very expensive ... with the new generation of the carbon capture technology, we are trying to reduce the cost of carbon capture point source, post-combustion emissions drastically,” said Krishna Singhania, chief growth officer of Carbon Clean.”

He called for the innovation of new technologies to help reduce the size of carbon capture plants, which will assist with the decarbonization of brownfield sites.

Furthermore, Singhania flagged up the time it takes to build carbon capture plants as another challenge facing their development – particularly with the global aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“It’s not going to happen if we are going to take three to five years to build every single carbon capture plant,” he explained, adding: “So we had to come up with very standard sizes, innovative manufacturing ideas, innovative application of our technologies into products to be able to deliver a dozen plants every year.”

The discussion focused on the importance of emission sources in Saudi Arabia and supporting existing infrastructure in the context of transitioning to alternative energy resources.

According to Humam Al-Ghamdi, chief engineer in the Circular Carbon Economy at the Ministry of Energy, the Kingdom wants to make sure that it is leveraging the existing framework for previous sectors that have been already established. 

However, he added that this could have a “severe impact” on areas like aviation, maritime, steel, and cement.

The Riyadh-hosted event, which will take place from Oct. 8 until Oct. 12, will offer the Kingdom a chance to demonstrate how it is spearheading the region’s green transition with programs like the Saudi Green Initiative and the adoption of renewables.

KSA has potential to fight climate change, says UN official

KSA has potential to fight climate change, says UN official
Updated 10 October 2023
Reina Takla
Nadin Hassan
KSA has potential to fight climate change, says UN official

KSA has potential to fight climate change, says UN official
Updated 10 October 2023
Reina Takla Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: In the battle to combat the climate crisis and bolster environmental conservation, Saudi Arabia’s biodiversity and economic stability present a significant opportunity for improving an alarming situation, a top industry expert has claimed.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week held in Riyadh, Tarek Al-Khoury, regional coordinator for climate change at the UN Environment Programme’s West Asia office, stated that the Kingdom possesses a wide range of resources to improve the ecosystem.

“We have a huge opportunity to use solar energy systems in the region, unlike Europe, unlike other regions, we have sun all the time,” Al-Khoury told Arab News.

He elaborated further, highlighting that the Kingdom has the potential to effectively address climate change by utilizing natural solutions, noting that the region is at the forefront of carbon capture efforts.

The UN official added: “We have an opportunity to expand this knowledge at the regional level.” 

Given the incorporation of activities such as extensive tree planting, Al-Khoury referred to the Saudi and the Middle East green initiatives as one of the most significant environmental endeavors in the region.

“Those initiatives include working on planting a lot of trees within the context of reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and capturing carbon, at the same time to green the region and to limit the impact of climate change on the region. It’s a very solid initiative if implemented, as promised,” he continued.

He added: “This is a huge opportunity to contribute as well, to reduce the greenhouse gas emission at the global level. If this initiative is implemented as planned, it would reduce 100 percent of greenhouse gas emissions at the global level.”

Al-Khoury told Arab News that climate change is “transboundary work.” This means that the effects of climate change transcend country borders and have a global impact.

He highlighted the key vulnerable elements affected by the crisis, such as water security and heat waves.

“The impact of climate change on the water security in the region. It’s also obvious, we can see it easily in Iraq and Jordan, the bank of the freshwater amount is already decreasing,” he stated.

Al-Khoury continued: “This is affecting a lot of agricultural work and production as well in many countries. While there is a lot of work on mitigation and reusing greenhouse gas emissions, there is a huge need for the region to adapt to climate change to combat it.” 

He called on assessing and understanding what those changes are, pinpointing the key elements susceptible to the effects of climate change, and a need to develop methods for adapting to the impact within these sectors.

Additionally, he emphasized that the event serves as a crucial platform for the upcoming COP28, as the region can unify its position regarding climate negotiations and action.

“It’s also a platform to share knowledge, to share knowledge, progress, and to discuss future opportunity and action at a regional level,” he said.

Al-Khoury also expressed the UNEP’s admiration for how the Gulf Cooperation Council region is pledging to net-zero emissions, as they will continue supporting not only on technical levels but also by “convening all the stakeholders to be part of all endeavor related to climate change.”

Saudi Arabia prioritizing protection of flora and fauna

Saudi Arabia prioritizing protection of flora and fauna
Updated 10 October 2023
Rawan Radwan
Saudi Arabia prioritizing protection of flora and fauna

Saudi Arabia prioritizing protection of flora and fauna
  • Kingdom has initiated a series of program to protect wildlife
Updated 10 October 2023
Rawan Radwan

RIYADH: In view of climate change and its impacts on nature, Saudi Arabia has initiated a series of programs and initiatives to protect flora and fauna.

At MENA Climate Week in Riyadh, experts have gathered under one roof to discuss the consequences of climate change on the economy, livelihoods, ecosystems, loss of biodiversity, habitat replenishment strategies, and Sustainable Development Goals. Dozens of sessions are also taking place to find the best and most feasible solutions to the matter at hand.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the event, Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the National Center for Wildlife, emphasized the importance of assessing and analyzing the Kingdom’s ecosystems.

He said research and analysis teams have been deployed to evaluate the health of vegetation and wildlife, identify vulnerabilities, and address missing components within the natural environment.

“I think what we are doing at the National Center for Wildlife now is to look at the equilibrium. And in order to have that equilibrium, I need to look at what is missing in our environment in Saudi Arabia and how to connect whatever we have inside the Kingdom, we have to look at the region, a whole global view,” he added.

Saudi Arabia, with its diverse landscapes, from the arid deserts in the north to the lush Asir region in the south, is home to more than 2,500 wild plant species belonging to 142 families. Unfortunately, nearly 600 of these species are classified as endangered, with 21 already thought to be extinct, according to data from the center.

Since 2021, the center has successfully reintroduced over 1,200 animals, previously endangered or threatened, back into the wild following decades of rehabilitation efforts. One notable achievement is the reintroduction of the Arabian oryx, a species that was critically endangered for decades due to unregulated hunting and capture.

“To reach the equilibrium, for the first time at NCW, we are regulating and managing sustainable hunting. The environmental strategy approved by (the) prime minister (Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman), is very strong,” said Qurban.

Hunting endangered animals is strictly prohibited in the Kingdom with hefty fines. “We don’t look at a leopard or other species as an animal but as an organism that is part of our habitat.”

Saudi Arabia has experienced the effects of climate change, including heatwaves, sandstorms, and other events that impact both terrestrial and marine biodiversity.

The wildlife center’s CEO affirmed that the Red Sea’s unique marine habitat possesses some of the most resilient ecosystems to climate change effects.

Preserving plant biodiversity is crucial for climate resilience, as diverse ecosystems are better equipped to adapt to changing conditions, helping maintain ecological balance. Healthy ecosystems offer natural defenses against climate change impacts, such as flood control and carbon sequestration.

Khalid AbdulQader, CEO of the National Center for Vegetation Cover, highlighted the challenges faced in Saudi Arabia such as low rainfall, extreme heat, and degraded lands in need of rehabilitation.

“Using native species that can tolerate heat and tolerate low rainfall, utilizing large amounts of treated wastewater where we generate 5-6 million cubic meters per day from more than 130 stations distributed across the Kingdom. We are also utilizing our coastal areas, more than 2,000 km of the Red Sea and more than 500 km of the (Arabian) Gulf suitable for special plants such as mangrove and marsh plants that have very promising and strong CO2 sequestration capabilities. And we also utilizing technology whether in the form of rain harvesting technology, gene-work, analyzing the soil capabilities and characters and satellite to monitor,” the expert said.

As Saudi Arabia continues its development plans, preserving its natural habitat has become a priority after decades of unregulated urban expansion into biodiverse areas.

The NCVC CEO underscored the importance of stricter regulations to prevent habitat degradation and control urbanization. He emphasized the crucial role of mangrove soils in carbon storage.

“When we compare our seas with others (seas), we are somehow pristine,” he said.

“Like every country in the world, there is clear impact (from climate change) but we have some of the best coral reefs in the world, they adapted to high temperatures,” said Qurban, stressing that manmade impacts such as landfills, dredging and drenching contributed to more than 70 percent to the loss of habitats.

“The Kingdom now is like a workshop; we have the possibility to have an excellent environment. (With) the support from our leadership, we can have a different life in Saudi Arabia,” said the chief of the National Center for Wildlife.

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region
Updated 10 October 2023
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan
NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region
Updated 10 October 2023
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan

 

RIYADH: Energy firm NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is considering investments and potential expansions across Saudi Arabia and beyond, a top official has revealed.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh, the company’s CEO, David Edmondson, discussed the energy transition journey in the MENA region, highlighting that a facility is slated to begin full-scale production of green ammonia by the end of 2026.

“We are interested in the next phase of investment. We’re doing various feasibility studies on what we could do, debottlenecking the existing plant and potentially looking at future investments. I can see additional investments in NEOM Hydrogen Co. but also across the whole of Saudi Arabia and in the MENA region,” said Edmondson.

He added: “No one has ever built a plant of this size or scale before. So this is the first of its kind, and we’re about four or five times bigger than any other plant that’s being considered even right now.

“We would like to provide additional investments to address the domestic market. However, the focus really right now is getting this project up and running and moving.”

Edmondson added that Saudi Arabia will soon become a global leader in exporting green hydrogen, attracting investors in the sector.

“Technologies keep developing. The investment situation is constantly changing. But I think with the commitments that Saudi Arabia has made through its Vision 2030, the aspirations they have to become a leading exporter, it provides a very positive location for investing at this level and exporting green hydrogen to the world,” said the executive.

Edmondson confirmed that the first wind turbines have been delivered to the port of NEOM, with hydrogen storage tanks arriving in November.

“We’re expecting to start producing ammonia, that is green ammonia, by the summer of 2026 and expect full production by the end of 2026,” he added.

NGHC is a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM.

Apart from limiting carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development in Saudi Arabia, this project is expected to contribute to the country’s diversification efforts.

The firm is set to sell its goods through US-based company Air Products, which has agreed a 30-year offtake, according to Edmondson.

“They’ve made very specific downstream commitments in Europe, in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. They’ve got receiving terminals. They’ll break that back down to hydrogen and then they will sell that locally. So those investments are already going on,” he said.

He further noted that the NGHC reached financial closure for its green hydrogen plant in May.

It finalized backing agreements with 23 local, regional, and international banks and investment firms to construct a green hydrogen production facility with a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

He added: “We actually committed back in 2020 to arrive at $900 million of shareholder funding to continue the work, to start placing the contracts that we needed to with financial close. We now have all the financing we need.”

The structure is being built at Oxagon, within Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion project NEOM.

Edmondson added that NGHC is currently in its next investment phase and is busy expanding its operating team.

“We’re already hiring our operations teams. We obviously have to provide training to those individuals. We want to provide opportunities for local Saudis. So yes, we are interested in the next phase of investment,” said Edmondson.

During the talk, the CEO noted that the plant aims to produce 600 tons a day of carbon-free green hydrogen by 2026.

“The project is really focused on the export market because back in 2019 and 2020, there wasn’t really a domestic market that was fully established. A lot is changing and I imagine in the next 2 to 3 years, the local market will continue to evolve and develop,” said Edmondson.

He added that all the products are for exports, saying: “If you look at that in light of the Vision 2030 commitments, the Kingdom is looking to export 4 million tons per year of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030. So we’re making 250,000 tons of that by 2026.”

Edmondson further emphasized that NGHC’s efforts will play a significant role in fulfilling the Kingdom’s adherence to becoming the world’s largest exporter of carbon-free hydrogen.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to being the largest exporter of low-carbon hydrogen. They've made some very bold aspirations. Clearly, NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is at the beginning of that journey. We expect many others to follow,” said Edmondson.

He further highlighted that the world will soon see a variety of vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel, adding: “We'll see busses, trucks, trains even operated on hydrogen.”

Earlier in October, Saudi Arabia’s national railway company entered into an agreement with French rail transportation giant Alstom to commence testing for its ambitious hydrogen train project.

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, both entities will embark on operational experiments and studies to assess the trains’ compatibility with the environment, setting the stage for their future deployment.

Addressing the ongoing energy transition and climate-related concerns, Edmondson pointed out that the upcoming COP28 conference in the UAE this winter will act as a turning point for addressing the challenges posed by global warming.

“The dialogue on climate change has been going on for many years. I think there have been a lot of people who don't believe it. Increasingly it’s more obvious, and I think particularly to the younger generation will inherit the earth. So they see the urgency behind it,” he said.

Although significant investments are transpiring in green technology, the CEO added that limiting the global average temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius as outlined in the Paris Agreement remains a challenge.

Saudi Arabia aims to lead global clean hydrogen export industry, climate conference told

Saudi Arabia aims to lead global clean hydrogen export industry, climate conference told
Updated 10 October 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari 
Saudi Arabia aims to lead global clean hydrogen export industry, climate conference told

Saudi Arabia aims to lead global clean hydrogen export industry, climate conference told
Updated 10 October 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ambitions to be the world leader when it comes to hydrogen exports, according to the general director of the Clean Hydrogen and Circular Carbon Economy National Program at the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, Zeid Mohammed Al-Ghareeb said Saudi Arabia is charting a new course in the global energy landscape by shifting its focus from oil exports to renewables.

The event brought together experts and decision-makers to delve into Saudi Arabia’s plans to supply the global economy with clean energy.  

This strategic shift is part of the Kingdom’s long-term vision, aimed at establishing itself as a key player in green energy production while prioritizing eco-friendly approaches to future economic development. 

“The Kingdom is transitioning from being the prominent exporter of oil to being the prominent exporter of energy, including hydrogen, that is why we are taking our ambition towards being the leader of clean hydrogen,” said Al-Ghareeb.  

Saudi Arabia is making substantial efforts to advance its clean energy agenda, with the aim of guiding the region towards sustainable practices and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

To this end, the Kingdom supplied over 150,000 tons of ammonia to countries in Asia and Europe in 2022. 

“We are also working on very important projects that will further the clean hydrogen industry, one of them is the CCS (carbon capture and storage) which we announced last year,” said Al-Ghareeb.  

He emphasized that CCS would be a “spine” in the production of blue hydrogen, and added: “Equally important, we are going to work on studying the possibility of building another hub. This hub is going to produce key fuels. One major part of that hub is to produce deliverables of hydrogen.”  

Saudi Arabia is revamping its hydrogen infrastructure, including fuel stations, and is working on a significant pipeline project to supply hydrogen to Europe in the future. 

“The way we try to approach the market, I think we will need to invest in hydrogen, similar to what we see in NEOM. But, really, to enable the sector, people will also need to invest in infrastructure, locally and potentially internationally, pipelines, and also in technology,” said Mohammed Al-Balaihed, head of energy and utilities at the Public Investment Fund. 

Moreover, NEOM, which has received high levels of support when it comes to green hydrogen, is majorly contributing to serve this objective.  

David Edmondson, CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., disclosed that the company is investing $8.4 billion to establish a green hydrogen ecosystem. 

 

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to monitor sustainable travel 

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to monitor sustainable travel 
Updated 12 min 4 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nour El Shaeri
Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to monitor sustainable travel 

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to monitor sustainable travel 
Updated 12 min 4 sec ago
Reina Takla Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: As part of its endeavor to combat the climate crisis, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry launched a Global Solutions Hub on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week on Tuesday. 

Spearheaded by the Kingdom’s Sustainable Tourism Global Center, the development is a knowledge center that will keep track of sustainable travel worldwide through research projects, the creation of industry toolkits, and academic discussions. 

Speaking to Arab News, STGC Head Gloria Guevara Manzo said the knowledge center is a significant development and could revamp the overall landscape of sustainable travel. 

Manzo, also the chief special adviser to the Saudi tourism minister, explained that the hub will act as a catalyst for identifying challenges and producing sustainability solutions.    

“We are partnering with more than 20 schools and hope to reach 100 schools before 2030. These are top institutions such as MIT, Stanford, NYU and Harvard, to produce toolkits and solutions,” Manzo told Arab News.   

The adviser further gave the example of a solution currently being developed in collaboration with Stanford University which helps reduce food waste among restaurants and cafes that need help identifying their emission levels.   

With food waste contributing from 8 to 10 percent of greenhouse emissions globally, Manzo explained that the initiative would help identify challenges among restaurants and find an affordable and applicable tool to quantify their footprint.   

“We not only tell them this is the problem, but also this is the solution, and this is how you do it,” she said.   

“We’re also releasing some solutions this week, and in the next 12 months, you will see 20 solutions coming out of Riyadh that will help small and medium enterprises, destinations and travelers,” Manzo added. 

These solutions go beyond food waste, she explained, adding that projects around water management, plastic reduction and other areas will also be part of the initiative. 

On Tuesday, the hub introduced three toolkits focused primarily on the use of solar thermal heaters, emissions reduction through food choices, and cost savings of solar panels. 

Commenting on the hub’s launch, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the knowledge center will provide valuable resources to support stakeholders in making well-informed decisions. 

“Our goal is to function as the premier knowledge hub, offering indispensable tools and solutions for key stakeholders, enabled by the Sustainable Tourism Global Center and the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia. Through these efforts, we aim to empower and support the travel and tourism sector to champion environmental solutions and foster prosperity,” Al-Khateeb said in a statement. 

Manzo added that the hub will be a directory for global solutions in the tourism sector and will document all the best practices for stakeholders across the world to benefit. 

“We need to document the good cases, and we need to provide solutions for destinations that want to learn from others to have a place to go,” Manzo said. 

Additionally, the hub has identified approximately 27 categories of SMEs that stand to gain from its offerings. 

“We’re going to have solutions for travelers,” Manzo added, noting that the hub will also provide travelers with instructions on reducing their carbon footprint when vacationing.   

The Tourism Ministry also announced a youth forum during the MENA Climate Week, an initiative that is part of its ongoing effort to engage with future generations. 

Manzo explained that the goal is to actively collaborate with the global youth, not just Saudi nationals, to integrate them into sustainability initiatives within the tourism sector. 

“One of the things that we’re doing is we’ve got around 600 students from 100 countries. This is very important because we are engaging with the youth to be part of the solutions in sustainable tourism,” Manzo told Arab News. 

She further mentioned that the ministry is actively engaging with these students to pinpoint their challenges regarding sustainable tourism in their respective countries.   

Additionally, it is developing solutions that can be introduced in these countries in collaboration with the youngsters.  

This initiative involves students from countries including the Bahamas, the US, the UK and China, with many participants visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time. 

“These students are worried about the future of the planet and sustainability. So, we have decided to create a platform to engage with them, to understand their priorities and needs, and to work with them so that they can be part of the solution,” Manzo said. 

She noted that previously these students felt their concerns went unheard. However, this platform intends to collaborate closely with them, delving deeper into the challenges of sustainable tourism and seeking solutions. 

With 70 percent of the Kingdom’s population aged 35 years and below, Manzo emphasized the importance of such initiatives. 

“Engaging with the youth is paramount. They represent the future and our upcoming leaders. The more we collaborate with them and involve them in our solutions, the better,” Manzo said. 

Taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 8-12 and sponsored by the Saudi government, the deliberations during MENA Climate Week will contribute to the forthcoming UN climate change conference, or COP28, scheduled in Dubai later this year.

