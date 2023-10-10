You are here

  • Home
  • NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region
menacw23
menacw23

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region

Special The CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., David Edmondson, highlights the region’s energy transition journey. AN photo by Huda Bashatah
The CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., David Edmondson, highlights the region’s energy transition journey. AN photo by Huda Bashatah
Short Url

https://arab.news/6rqd3

Updated 17 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region
Updated 17 sec ago
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

 

RIYADH: Energy firm NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is considering investments and potential expansions across Saudi Arabia and beyond, a top official has revealed.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh, the company’s CEO, David Edmondson, discussed the energy transition journey in the MENA region, highlighting that a facility is slated to begin full-scale production of green ammonia by the end of 2026.

“We are interested in the next phase of investment. We’re doing various feasibility studies on what we could do, debottlenecking the existing plant and potentially looking at future investments. I can see additional investments in NEOM Hydrogen Co. but also across the whole of Saudi Arabia and in the MENA region,” said Edmondson.

He added: “No one has ever built a plant of this size or scale before. So this is the first of its kind, and we’re about four or five times bigger than any other plant that’s being considered even right now.

“We would like to provide additional investments to address the domestic market. However, the focus really right now is getting this project up and running and moving.”

Edmondson added that Saudi Arabia will soon become a global leader in exporting green hydrogen, attracting investors in the sector.

“Technologies keep developing. The investment situation is constantly changing. But I think with the commitments that Saudi Arabia has made through its Vision 2030, the aspirations they have to become a leading exporter, it provides a very positive location for investing at this level and exporting green hydrogen to the world,” said the executive.

Edmondson confirmed that the first wind turbines have been delivered to the port of NEOM, with hydrogen storage tanks arriving in November.

“We’re expecting to start producing ammonia, that is green ammonia, by the summer of 2026 and expect full production by the end of 2026,” he added.

NGHC is a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products, and NEOM.

Apart from limiting carbon emissions and promoting sustainable development in Saudi Arabia, this project is expected to contribute to the country’s diversification efforts.

The firm is set to sell its goods through US-based company Air Products, which has agreed a 30-year offtake, according to Edmondson.

“They’ve made very specific downstream commitments in Europe, in the UK, Germany and the Netherlands. They’ve got receiving terminals. They’ll break that back down to hydrogen and then they will sell that locally. So those investments are already going on,” he said.

He further noted that the NGHC reached financial closure for its green hydrogen plant in May.

It finalized backing agreements with 23 local, regional, and international banks and investment firms to construct a green hydrogen production facility with a total investment value of $8.4 billion.

He added: “We actually committed back in 2020 to arrive at $900 million of shareholder funding to continue the work, to start placing the contracts that we needed to with financial close. We now have all the financing we need.”

The structure is being built at Oxagon, within Saudi Arabia’s $500-billion project NEOM.

Edmondson added that NGHC is currently in its next investment phase and is busy expanding its operating team.

“We’re already hiring our operations teams. We obviously have to provide training to those individuals. We want to provide opportunities for local Saudis. So yes, we are interested in the next phase of investment,” said Edmondson.

During the talk, the CEO noted that the plant aims to produce 600 tons a day of carbon-free green hydrogen by 2026.

“The project is really focused on the export market because back in 2019 and 2020, there wasn’t really a domestic market that was fully established. A lot is changing and I imagine in the next 2 to 3 years, the local market will continue to evolve and develop,” said Edmondson.

He added that all the products are for exports, saying: “If you look at that in light of the Vision 2030 commitments, the Kingdom is looking to export 4 million tons per year of low-carbon hydrogen by 2030. So we’re making 250,000 tons of that by 2026.”

Edmondson further emphasized that NGHC’s efforts will play a significant role in fulfilling the Kingdom’s adherence to becoming the world’s largest exporter of carbon-free hydrogen.

“Saudi Arabia is committed to being the largest exporter of low-carbon hydrogen. They've made some very bold aspirations. Clearly, NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. is at the beginning of that journey. We expect many others to follow,” said Edmondson.

He further highlighted that the world will soon see a variety of vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel, adding: “We'll see busses, trucks, trains even operated on hydrogen.”

Earlier in October, Saudi Arabia’s national railway company entered into an agreement with French rail transportation giant Alstom to commence testing for its ambitious hydrogen train project.

According to a Saudi Press Agency report, both entities will embark on operational experiments and studies to assess the trains’ compatibility with the environment, setting the stage for their future deployment.

Addressing the ongoing energy transition and climate-related concerns, Edmondson pointed out that the upcoming COP28 conference in the UAE this winter will act as a turning point for addressing the challenges posed by global warming.

“The dialogue on climate change has been going on for many years. I think there have been a lot of people who don't believe it. Increasingly it’s more obvious, and I think particularly to the younger generation will inherit the earth. So they see the urgency behind it,” he said.

Although significant investments are transpiring in green technology, the CEO added that limiting the global average temperature rise of 1.5 degrees Celsius as outlined in the Paris Agreement remains a challenge.

Topics: menacw23

Related

Royal Commission for AlUla participates in MENA Climate Week 2023
Saudi Arabia
Royal Commission for AlUla participates in MENA Climate Week 2023

Saudi Arabia aims to lead global clean hydrogen export industry, climate conference told

Saudi Arabia aims to lead global clean hydrogen export industry, climate conference told
Updated 10 October 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari 
Follow

Saudi Arabia aims to lead global clean hydrogen export industry, climate conference told

Saudi Arabia aims to lead global clean hydrogen export industry, climate conference told
Updated 10 October 2023
Haifa Al-Shammari 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has ambitions to be the world leader when it comes to hydrogen exports, according to the general director of the Clean Hydrogen and Circular Carbon Economy National Program at the Kingdom’s Ministry of Energy.

Speaking during a panel discussion at the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week 2023 in Riyadh, Zeid Mohammed Al-Ghareeb said Saudi Arabia is charting a new course in the global energy landscape by shifting its focus from oil exports to renewables.

The event brought together experts and decision-makers to delve into Saudi Arabia’s plans to supply the global economy with clean energy.  

This strategic shift is part of the Kingdom’s long-term vision, aimed at establishing itself as a key player in green energy production while prioritizing eco-friendly approaches to future economic development. 

“The Kingdom is transitioning from being the prominent exporter of oil to being the prominent exporter of energy, including hydrogen, that is why we are taking our ambition towards being the leader of clean hydrogen,” said Al-Ghareeb.  

Saudi Arabia is making substantial efforts to advance its clean energy agenda, with the aim of guiding the region towards sustainable practices and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2060.

To this end, the Kingdom supplied over 150,000 tons of ammonia to countries in Asia and Europe in 2022. 

“We are also working on very important projects that will further the clean hydrogen industry, one of them is the CCS (carbon capture and storage) which we announced last year,” said Al-Ghareeb.  

He emphasized that CCS would be a “spine” in the production of blue hydrogen, and added: “Equally important, we are going to work on studying the possibility of building another hub. This hub is going to produce key fuels. One major part of that hub is to produce deliverables of hydrogen.”  

Saudi Arabia is revamping its hydrogen infrastructure, including fuel stations, and is working on a significant pipeline project to supply hydrogen to Europe in the future. 

“The way we try to approach the market, I think we will need to invest in hydrogen, similar to what we see in NEOM. But, really, to enable the sector, people will also need to invest in infrastructure, locally and potentially internationally, pipelines, and also in technology,” said Mohammed Al-Balaihed, head of energy and utilities at the Public Investment Fund. 

Moreover, NEOM, which has received high levels of support when it comes to green hydrogen, is majorly contributing to serve this objective.  

David Edmondson, CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Co., disclosed that the company is investing $8.4 billion to establish a green hydrogen ecosystem. 

 

Topics: menacw23 Hydrogen

Related

Special Saudi Arabia can show oil-rich nations how to tackle global warming, says France’s climate change ambassador 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia can show oil-rich nations how to tackle global warming, says France’s climate change ambassador 

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to monitor sustainable travel 

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to monitor sustainable travel 
Updated 10 October 2023
Reina Takla
Nour El Shaeri
Follow

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to monitor sustainable travel 

Saudi Tourism Ministry launches Global Solutions Hub to monitor sustainable travel 
Updated 10 October 2023
Reina Takla Nour El Shaeri

RIYADH: As part of its endeavor to combat the climate crisis, Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ministry launched a Global Solutions Hub on the sidelines of the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week on Tuesday. 

Spearheaded by the Kingdom’s Sustainable Tourism Global Center, the development is a knowledge center that will keep track of sustainable travel worldwide through research projects, the creation of industry toolkits, and academic discussions. 

Speaking to Arab News, STGC Head Gloria Guevara Manzo said the knowledge center is a significant development and could revamp the overall landscape of sustainable travel. 

Manzo, also the chief special adviser to the Saudi tourism minister, explained that the hub will act as a catalyst for identifying challenges and producing sustainability solutions.    

“We are partnering with more than 20 schools and hope to reach 100 schools before 2030. These are top institutions such as MIT, Stanford, NYU and Harvard, to produce toolkits and solutions,” Manzo told Arab News.   

The adviser further gave the example of a solution currently being developed in collaboration with Stanford University which helps reduce food waste among restaurants and cafes that need help identifying their emission levels.   

With food waste contributing from 8 to 10 percent of greenhouse emissions globally, Manzo explained that the initiative would help identify challenges among restaurants and find an affordable and applicable tool to quantify their footprint.   

“We not only tell them this is the problem, but also this is the solution, and this is how you do it,” she said.   

“We’re also releasing some solutions this week, and in the next 12 months, you will see 20 solutions coming out of Riyadh that will help small and medium enterprises, destinations and travelers,” Manzo added. 

These solutions go beyond food waste, she explained, adding that projects around water management, plastic reduction and other areas will also be part of the initiative. 

On Tuesday, the hub introduced three toolkits focused primarily on the use of solar thermal heaters, emissions reduction through food choices, and cost savings of solar panels. 

Commenting on the hub’s launch, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the knowledge center will provide valuable resources to support stakeholders in making well-informed decisions. 

“Our goal is to function as the premier knowledge hub, offering indispensable tools and solutions for key stakeholders, enabled by the Sustainable Tourism Global Center and the Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia. Through these efforts, we aim to empower and support the travel and tourism sector to champion environmental solutions and foster prosperity,” Al-Khateeb said in a statement. 

Manzo added that the hub will be a directory for global solutions in the tourism sector and will document all the best practices for stakeholders across the world to benefit. 

“We need to document the good cases, and we need to provide solutions for destinations that want to learn from others to have a place to go,” Manzo said. 

Additionally, the hub has identified approximately 27 categories of SMEs that stand to gain from its offerings. 

“We’re going to have solutions for travelers,” Manzo added, noting that the hub will also provide travelers with instructions on reducing their carbon footprint when vacationing.   

The Tourism Ministry also announced a youth forum during the MENA Climate Week, an initiative that is part of its ongoing effort to engage with future generations. 

Manzo explained that the goal is to actively collaborate with the global youth, not just Saudi nationals, to integrate them into sustainability initiatives within the tourism sector. 

“One of the things that we’re doing is we’ve got around 600 students from 100 countries. This is very important because we are engaging with the youth to be part of the solutions in sustainable tourism,” Manzo told Arab News. 

She further mentioned that the ministry is actively engaging with these students to pinpoint their challenges regarding sustainable tourism in their respective countries.   

Additionally, it is developing solutions that can be introduced in these countries in collaboration with the youngsters.  

This initiative involves students from countries including the Bahamas, the US, the UK and China, with many participants visiting Saudi Arabia for the first time. 

“These students are worried about the future of the planet and sustainability. So, we have decided to create a platform to engage with them, to understand their priorities and needs, and to work with them so that they can be part of the solution,” Manzo said. 

She noted that previously these students felt their concerns went unheard. However, this platform intends to collaborate closely with them, delving deeper into the challenges of sustainable tourism and seeking solutions. 

With 70 percent of the Kingdom’s population aged 35 years and below, Manzo emphasized the importance of such initiatives. 

“Engaging with the youth is paramount. They represent the future and our upcoming leaders. The more we collaborate with them and involve them in our solutions, the better,” Manzo said. 

Taking place in Riyadh from Oct. 8-12 and sponsored by the Saudi government, the deliberations during MENA Climate Week will contribute to the forthcoming UN climate change conference, or COP28, scheduled in Dubai later this year.

Topics: menacw23 Gloria Guevara Manzo

Related

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told
Business & Economy
Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told
Updated 10 October 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told

Cutting cost of carbon capture key to hitting zero emissions goals, climate change conference told
Updated 10 October 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: As Saudi Arabia continues to utilize technology to reduce its climate footprint, direct air capture, coupled with carbon dioxide storage units, is set to play a pivotal role in the Kingdom’s transition, experts say.

During a panel discussion at the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh, Daniel Nathan, chief project development officer at Climeworks, stated there is no point in accomplishing DAC if CO2 cannot be stored. 

“If we use the Kingdom here as the example, we need good storage locations. There are plenty of opportunities. It’s a matter of technology,” Nathan said.

He further explained that the objective extends beyond storage for the sake of DAC. It also serves the broader purpose of conserving resources for the “greater good.”

Nathan highlighted Iceland and the US as examples of good practice in this area, as they are working on constructing sites for new plants to capture air carbon which will be deployed in the coming years.

The panelist also discussed the importance of selecting an appropriate energy source for powering DAC technology and highlighted the preference for using renewable energy sources over fossil fuels.

“Geothermal is an excellent choice. If there is geothermal, it is typically one of the cheaper options. But in this region, in the Kingdom in particular, you are blessed with a lot of sun,” he said.

The panel discussion also underscored challenges surrounding carbon capture technology in difficult-to-abate industries, including refineries, petrochemicals, cement, and steel production.

Krishna Singhania, chief growth officer of Carbon Clean, talked about the “cost challenge” involved with the process, adding: “Traditionally the carbon capture has been very expensive ... with the new generation of the carbon capture technology, we are trying to reduce the cost of carbon capture point source, post-combustion emissions drastically,” said Krishna Singhania, chief growth officer of Carbon Clean.”

He called for the innovation of new technologies to help reduce the size of carbon capture plants, which will assist with the decarbonization of brownfield sites.

Furthermore, Singhania flagged up the time it takes to build carbon capture plants as another challenge facing their development – particularly with the global aim to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

“It’s not going to happen if we are going to take three to five years to build every single carbon capture plant,” he explained, adding: “So we had to come up with very standard sizes, innovative manufacturing ideas, innovative application of our technologies into products to be able to deliver a dozen plants every year.”

The discussion focused on the importance of emission sources in Saudi Arabia and supporting existing infrastructure in the context of transitioning to alternative energy resources.

According to Humam Al-Ghamdi, chief engineer in the Circular Carbon Economy at the Ministry of Energy, the Kingdom wants to make sure that it is leveraging the existing framework for previous sectors that have been already established. 

However, he added that this could have a “severe impact” on areas like aviation, maritime, steel, and cement.

The Riyadh-hosted event, which will take place from Oct. 8 until Oct. 12, will offer the Kingdom a chance to demonstrate how it is spearheading the region’s green transition with programs like the Saudi Green Initiative and the adoption of renewables.

Topics: menacw23 carbon capture climate change

Related

Global energy markets need to mature before switching to renewables 
Business & Economy
Global energy markets need to mature before switching to renewables 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to 10,640

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to 10,640
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to 10,640

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to 10,640
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rebounded on Tuesday after two days of backward trend as it edged up 64.72 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 10,640.06.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.88 billion ($1.30 billion) as 67 of the listed stocks advanced while 150 declined.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 145.38 points to close at 22,278.01 while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 13.07 points to settle at 1,369.64.

The best-performing stock on the main index was Thimar Development Holding Co. The company’s share price soared by 6.26 percent to SR17.32.

Other top firms were Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. and Riyad Bank, whose share prices surged by 5.49 percent and 5.09 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. as its share price dropped by 5.33 percent to SR12.78.

The strongest company on the parallel market was Al Rashid Industrial Co. as its share price soared by 8.11 percent to SR40.

On the announcements front, Saudi Networkers Services Co. announced that its shareholders approved the board of directors’ recommendation to pay cash dividends of SR2 per share or 20 percent of its capital for the first half of this year, according to a statement in Tadawul.

Earlier in August, Saudi Networkers Services Co. revealed that its net profit for the first half of this year dropped by 20 percent to SR16.5 million from SR20.6 million in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, Osool & Bakheet Investment Co. has set the price range for its initial public offering in Nomu between SR34 and SR37 per share.

Amwal Financial, the monetary adviser on the offering, said that the book-building period for qualified investors will run from Oct. 15-19.

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index NOMU

Related

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main market steady at 10,575 
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main market steady at 10,575 

UAE’s Masdar commits $8bn to boost Malaysia’s renewable projects

UAE’s Masdar commits $8bn to boost Malaysia’s renewable projects
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE’s Masdar commits $8bn to boost Malaysia’s renewable projects

UAE’s Masdar commits $8bn to boost Malaysia’s renewable projects
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Malaysia’s energy transition is set to gain momentum with an $8 billion investment from UAE’s Masdar to develop up to 10 gigawatts of renewable projects in the Southeast Asian nation.   

In a strategic partnership, the Malaysian Investment Development Authority inked a memorandum of understanding with the Emirati clean energy firm to develop these projects.   

This will include ground-mounted, rooftop, and floating solar power plants, onshore wind farms, and battery energy storage systems, with a goal to complete them by 2035.  

According to a statement by Masdar, the collaboration marks an important milestone in pursuing a sustainable and greener future for Malaysia.  

The MoU was formally signed by Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, and Datuk Wira Arham Abdul Rahman, CEO of MIDA. 

The event was attended by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Sultan Al-Jaber, who also serves as the chairman of Masdar and holds the position of COP28 president-designate, as well as other senior dignitaries. 

Al-Jaber underscored the significance of this agreement, emphasizing that it will strengthen the partnership between the UAE and Malaysia in the area of renewable energy, aligning with the objectives outlined in Malaysia’s National Energy Transition Roadmap.  

"Ahead of the UAE hosting COP28, it further demonstrates Masdar’s and the UAE’s commitment to supporting countries across the world, decarbonizing economies at home and abroad, for a just and inclusive energy transition,” he added.  

Masdar CEO Al-Ramahi expressed pride in his company’s role in advancing Malaysia’s ambitious renewable energy objectives, particularly its target of achieving 70 percent renewable energy installed capacity and net-zero emissions by 2050.  

“We will bring all our expertise in delivering robust projects, that utilize cutting-edge technologies and generate much-needed energy efficiently, to advance Malaysia’s renewable energy goals,” he said.  

Meanwhile, the CEO of MIDA saw this partnership with Masdar as a significant leap toward realizing Malaysia’s aspirations for sustainable energy.  

“It underscores our commitment to driving positive change and embracing the transition toward a greener, more sustainable future. MIDA has proactively and enthusiastically engaged with industry partners in the country to foster innovation and cultivate solutions that are aimed at reducing carbon emissions,” said Rahman. 

He added that their efforts are not limited to the present but are also focusing on the future, with a firm belief in the growing importance of renewable energy sources.

Topics: Masdar Malaysia #renewableenergy

Related

Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction
Business & Economy
Masdar wins $1.5bn contract for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park construction

Latest updates

NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region
NEOM Green Hydrogen Co. considering investments across the region
4 Britons who were detained in Afghanistan are released by the Taliban
4 Britons who were detained in Afghanistan are released by the Taliban
Macron condemns ‘unacceptable blackmail’ by Hamas with Gaza hostages
Macron condemns ‘unacceptable blackmail’ by Hamas with Gaza hostages
‘Stay at home’: UK FM claims Pro-Palestine protesters ‘causing distress’
‘Stay at home’: UK FM claims Pro-Palestine protesters ‘causing distress’
UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams
UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.