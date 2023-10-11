You are here

Saudi Arabia launches ‘Artificial Intelligence Hour’ initiative in more than 1,300 schools

Image: Shutterstock
  • The initiative is the second in the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence
RIYADH: An “Artificial Intelligence Hour” initiative is targeting more than 1,300 public and private schools across Saudi Arabia, with the aim of raising awareness of the emerging technology among students and inspiring the next generation of programmers, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to support and empower the nation’s youth and develop their talents.

The initiative is the second in the National Olympiad for Programming and Artificial Intelligence, which has been developed by the Saudi Ministry of Education in partnership with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority and the King Abdulaziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, also known as Mawhiba.

It offers 300,000 male and female students in middle and high schools the chance to learn more about the AI field.

RIYADH: The World Health Organization has appointed Dr. Hanan Balkhy from Saudi Arabia as its regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean, following a vote among member states during the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, which is taking place in Cairo between Oct. 9 and 12.

This nomination reflects the excellence of Saudi competencies in the health field at the local and international levels, the Saudi Press Agency reported, and the efforts being made by the leadership of the Kingdom to empower women, in keeping with the aims of the Saudi Vision 2030 national development and diversification plan.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister received on Tuesday phone calls from British and Canadian counterparts, the Saudi Press Agency said.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, James Cleverly, and Melanie Joly discussed the developments in Gaza and its surroundings, and the need to work to calm tensions and stop the escalation.

They reiterated the importance of the international community coming together to find a just solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people, and to mitigate the repercussions of this crisis to protecting civilians and maintain international peace and security.

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to work on transfer of technology in vaccine production

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to work on transfer of technology in vaccine production

  • A large number of medical professionals from Pakistan are employed at hospitals in Saudi Arabia
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The health ministers of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan agreed to enhance bilateral collaboration in the field of healthcare, vowing to work together on the transfer of technology for the production of vaccines.

The announcement came after Saudi Health Minister Fahad Al-Jalajel met his Pakistani counterpart, Dr. Nadeem Jan, on the sidelines of the 70th session of the World Health Organization’s Regional Committee of the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo, Egypt, on Monday.

“The health ministries of both the countries will work on the transfer of technology in vaccine production,” a statement from the Pakistani side said, adding that the ministers agreed on an exchange of expertise “soon” through a team of health experts to formalize the proposal and MoU for the transfer of technology.

Technical assistance in the field of nursing and paramedics between the two nations was also discussed and it was decided that a Saudi delegation would visit Pakistan to finalize recommendations and agreements.

Jan informed the Saudi minister about the plan to set up Pharma Pak, under which the production of medicines in Pakistan would be promoted, and Al-Jalajel offered his full support for the project.

Al-Jalajel also said Riyadh would support Pakistan in its plans to organize the South Asian nation’s first global health security summit on Dec. 1-2.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have always enjoyed close defense and diplomatic ties, and in recent years have sought to broaden and deepen their cooperation and add more strategic value to the relationship.

A large number of medical professionals from Pakistan are employed at hospitals in Saudi Arabia, which recognized the services of Pakistani doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saudi Arabia artists pay homage to legendary poet Imru Al-Qais

Saudi Arabia artists pay homage to legendary poet Imru Al-Qais

  • Wijdan Al-Jahwri and Meznah Jiffry displaying art and offering workshops on the iconic verse of the pre-Islamic warrior-poet
  • Festival on the writer showcased as part of Arab Poetry Year 2023, organized by Kingdom’s Culture Ministry
RIYADH: Two Saudi Arabia artists have produced compelling paintings and are offering workshops that provide insights into the verse of legendary pre-Islamic poet Imru Al-Qais, who was born in the Najd region in 501 A.D. and died in Turkiye in 544 A.D.
Wijdan Al-Jahwri and Meznah Jiffry are also running workshops at the Imru Al-Qais Festival launched by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture as part of Arab Poetry Year 2023.
“My paintings showcased in this workshop are based on one of the most famous poems by Imru Al-Qais, where he wrote about the beauty of his lover in great detail,” said Jiffry, in reference to “Stop, friends! Let’s stay and weep at the thought of my love,” which is the first of the world-famous seven “Al-Mu’allaqat,” or “The Suspended Odes.”
“I tried to embody the beauty of the woman he described through my painting. I firmly believe that visual art and poetry are two sides of the same coin,” she said of Al-Qais’ description of what is believed to be his cousin Unaizah.
Using a variety of materials in her paintings, including saffron, Al-Jahwri said she attempted to depict the internal struggles of the famous poet.
Pointing at one of her paintings, she said: “I wanted to paint the suffering experienced by Imru Al-Qais in a square form. When we are faced with problems, we tend to shut down and metaphorically close ourselves in a square form box, we do not go outside of the box to solve our problem, but bravely Al-Qais always solved and overcame every problem he faced.”
She added: “I wanted to express this part of his life with a piece of cloth that I took out of the frame to show how (he) overcame every struggle and problem he had.”
Al-Jahwri said she used different colors to depict various periods of Al-Qais’ life.
“I used sandy color to convey the early part of his life, his childhood and upbringing,” said Al-Jahwri.
Several of the two artists’ paintings were produced during a workshop, in the presence of the participants, who were encouraged to do the same with various types of paints and brushes.
There are also other cultural activities and events at the festival that embody the life of the poet, including musical performances and a play.
There is also a virtual reality display of rare historical artifacts found in an archaeological site in Al-Faw, the home of Al-Qais.
In addition, the festival is hosting calligraphy, sculpture, handicrafts and poetry-writing workshops.
“I am very happy to know about the different sites of Saudi Arabia, including the cultural aspects. And it was interesting for me to watch all these programs and activities in this festival,” said Yujin, a South Korean student from Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, who is attending a program at King Salman Global Academy for the Arabic language.
She added: “I was impressed by the play that I saw about Imru Al-Qais. I didn’t know much about the poetry during the Jahiliya (pre-Islamic) period, but through this festival, I was able to know that.”
 

Saudi research center launches first robot employee to elevate healthcare in the Kingdom

Saudi research center launches first robot employee to elevate healthcare in the Kingdom

  • Hospital chiefs said the robot had been programmed to offer cutting-edge information and communication technology services to staff
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center has unveiled its inaugural humanoid robot employee, “Nour R1,” to assist both staff and visitors.

Hospital chiefs said the robot had been programmed to offer cutting-edge information and communication technology services to staff. They said the robot would elevate the overall experience for both employees and patients.

The robot can accurately and effectively answer questions, the hospital said, demonstrating a significant change in the utilization of technology within healthcare facilities in the Kingdom.

The robot is stationed in the hospital’s Healthcare Information Technology Affairs wing, addressing technical support queries in both Arabic and English.

KFSHRC said Nour R1 distinguished itself by its ability to interact and communicate with others and recognize staff members’ faces.

It added the robot would eventually perform additional roles such as wayfinding, addressing patient queries, and delivering real-time updates on hospital events and activities.

KFSHRC’s Chief Information Officer, Dr. Osama Alswailem, said: “We believe that the introduction of our new employee, Nour R1, will enhance the services we provide to our dedicated staff. This cutting-edge technology aligns with our commitment to digital innovation and will enable our employees to focus on their core responsibilities while enjoying the convenience and efficiency brought by Nour.”

The hospital said Nour R1 underscored its commitment to utilizing advanced technology for better operations, patient care, and tapping into the potential of robots and AI.

It added it also aimed to enhance its internal environment through user-friendly interactive technologies, benefiting both visitors and employees.

KFSHRC is a global leader in specialized healthcare, ranked 20th worldwide in 2023 and first in the Middle East and Africa by Brand Finance.

