Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying

Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
Brazil's Neymar, center, jokes with Richarlison as teammates Rodrygo, left, and Vinicius Junior, right, look on, during a training session in Cuiaba, Brazil, Tuesday. Brazil will face Venezuela in a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match on Thursday. (AP)
Updated 39 sec ago
AP
Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying

Messi a doubtful starter for Argentina; Vinicius back with Brazil for World Cup qualifying
  • The World Cup champions are due to host Paraguay on Thursday at Buenos Aires
  • The Selecao will take on Venezuela in Cuiaba
Updated 39 sec ago
AP
SAO PAULO: Lionel Messi is again a doubtful starter for Argentina in the next World Cup qualifying match against Paraguay.

The Argentina captain scored in the opening 1-0 win over Ecuador but skipped the 3-0 win at Bolivia last month because of muscular pains that have also sidelined him from several matches for Inter Miami in the MLS.

The World Cup champions are due to host Paraguay on Thursday at Buenos Aires.

Vinicius Jr. missed Brazil’s first two games in South American qualifying but is back in the starting lineup after recovering from an injury.

Argentina and Brazil are 2-0 in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup after victories last month. The continental archrivals are due to meet in November.

Colombia are in third spot in the 10-team standings with four points. Uruguay and Venezuela each have three points, followed by Paraguay, Peru and Chile with one point each.

Ecuador have not registered a competition point despite their 2-1 win over Uruguay on Sept. 13. Ecuador started the qualifying tournament at -3 after having points deducted by FIFA for the falsification of birth information of defender Byron Castillo, who is of Colombian origin.

The next World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada is expanding to a 48-team format, meaning direct entry to the top six teams in South America. The seventh-place team will contest an intercontinental playoff for a berth.

Elsewhere, there were celebrations for Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay after FIFA’s decision to award the three countries the opening matches of the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

ARGENTINA vs. PARAGUAY

The 36-year-old Messi missed four MLS matches for his club plus the US Open Cup final. He played 10 minutes on Saturday in Inter Miami’s 1-0 loss to Cincinnati. Tuesday’s training suggested he will face Paraguay, but it wasn’t clear whether he’d start or come off the bench.

Coach Lionel Scaloni didn’t indicate who would replace Messi if he doesn’t start. He will also have to make other selection decisions, including whether to start Nicolas Tagliafico or Marcos Acuña at left-back, or Julián Álvarez or Lautaro Martínez up front.

Argentina will not count on Angel Di María, who is recovering from injury. Nico Gonzalez is likely to be the veteran’s replacement once more.

Paraguay’s new coach Daniel Garnero will have his debut against Argentina. He took over from Guillermo Barros Schelotto last month after the first two qualifiers.

The 54-year old Garnero, an Argentine like Schelotto, has coached several Paraguayan teams since 2016 and shown preference to more balanced teams in a country where defending is seen as an art.

“We need to play it clever, use the strategy of our coach for this match and take one point. And why not three?” defender Junior Alonso said. His hopes are not false; Argentina has failed to beat Paraguay in the two latest editions of South American World Cup qualifying.

BRAZIL vs. VENEZUELA

Brazil’s new coach Fernando Diniz showed at Tuesday’s training that Vinicius Jr. is fully recovered from injury and will start against Venezuela in the city of Cuiaba. Raphinha was the starter at right-wing in the two first matches but is now injured.

The status of the 23-year-old Vinicius at home has grown since the last World Cup, as he continues to thrive at Real Madrid and fans see Neymar playing in a pro league in Saudi Arabia.

“Vinicius is important for his club, he is important for the national team. And he is only a boy,” striker Gabriel Jesus told a press conference. “He came back from injury scoring goals and helping Real win matches. He is just great.”

Renan Lodi, who is also out due to injury, is likely to be replaced by Guilherme Arana.

Richarlison is expected to start against Venezuela despite his goal drought for the national team. His most recent goal for Brazil came in the 4-1 win against South Korea in the round of sixteen of the World Cup in Qatar.

Also on Thursday, Colombia will face Uruguay, Bolivia will host Ecuador, and Chile will take on Peru.

Topics: World Cup qualify match Lionel Messi Vinicius Junior

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP
Follow

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams

UEFA says abandoning plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams
  • In September, UEFA reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions
  • But UEFA now says it was too difficult logistically to reintegrate Russian under-17 teams
Updated 10 October 2023
AFP

NYON, Switzerland: European football’s governing body UEFA said Tuesday it had abandoned plans to re-admit Russian under-17 teams into the youth European Championship next year.
In September, UEFA reinstated Russian youth teams to its competitions, having suspended the country’s senior sides due to the invasion of Ukraine.
UEFA argued that youth players should not have to pay the price for the actions of adults.
That decision sparked anger in Kyiv, which said in response it would boycott all UEFA competitions featuring Russian teams.
But UEFA now says it was too difficult logistically to reintegrate Russian under-17 teams and the issue was removed from the agenda of a meeting of the body’s Executive Committee.
“The agenda point was withdrawn as no technical solution to allow Russian teams to play could be found,” UEFA said.
Kyiv thanked UEFA for scrapping the plans and promised to “fight for the continuation of the isolation” of Russia.
“We thank our European partners for supporting Ukraine,” Ukraine’s football association said in a statement.
FIFA, world football’s governing body, followed in UEFA’s footsteps earlier this month by announcing it too would reinstate Russia’s under-17 teams.
FIFA did not immediately comment when asked for its response following UEFA’s decision to scrap its plans.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UEFA under-17 teams youth European Championship

Palestine team withdraws from Malaysia tournament

Palestine team withdraws from Malaysia tournament
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Palestine team withdraws from Malaysia tournament

Palestine team withdraws from Malaysia tournament
  • The Palestine national football team had been scheduled to compete in the Merdeka Cup
  • The players’ plans had been disrupted by the repeated closure of a crossing connecting Jordan to the Palestinian territories
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters

WEST BANK: The Palestine soccer team has withdrawn from a tournament in Malaysia after a fresh crisis broke out between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas over the weekend, disrupting the team’s travel arrangements, the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) said on Tuesday.
“The withdrawal came due to players being unable to travel because of the events and circumstances that the Palestinian territories are going through,” Firas Abu Hilal, secretary-general of the Palestinian Football Association, told Reuters.
The Palestine national football team had been scheduled to compete in the Merdeka Cup — an international friendly tournament in Malaysia — from Oct. 13-17 along with India, Tajikistan and host country, Malaysia.
Hilal said the players’ plans had been disrupted by the repeated closure of a crossing connecting Jordan to the Palestinian territories, through which they would have traveled to Malaysia.
The Palestine team are due to play 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Lebanon and Australia in November. They have also qualified for next year’s edition of the Asian Cup in Qatar, which will run from Jan. 12 to Feb. 10.

Topics: Palestine soccer team Gaza Malaysia Merdeka Cup

‘It makes us proud’ — Turks happy to host Euro 2032

‘It makes us proud’ — Turks happy to host Euro 2032
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

'It makes us proud' — Turks happy to host Euro 2032

'It makes us proud' — Turks happy to host Euro 2032
  • “We are delighted to co-host Euro 2032 with our friendly country Italy,” said Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak
  • He also hinted at the future possibility of Turkiye bidding to host the Olympics
Updated 10 October 2023
Reuters

ANKARA: Turks voiced pride on Tuesday on hearing that their country was to co-host soccer’s 2032 European Championship with Italy, the most prestigious sporting event it has ever staged.
“The heart of football will beat in Turkiye in 2032. We are delighted to co-host Euro 2032 with our friendly country Italy,” said Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak.
“Hosting the Euros will be an important step forward for Turkish football. We have several great stadiums and more under construction,” he told reporters outside the Turkish parliament in Ankara.
Bak also hinted at the future possibility of Turkiye bidding to host the Olympics. The cities hosting games at Euro 2032 have yet to be decided, but Turkiye has options with the necessary stadiums and facilities, he added.
The news was welcomed in Turkiye’s largest city Istanbul.
“Of course, it is something that makes us proud. It’s the most beautiful thing in the world, soccer,” said Muammer Unluer, a 59-year-old car upholsterer.
“All the people of Europe will come to my country. They are going to contribute to my economy.”
A country of 85 million people, Turkiye has hosted the Champions League final and F1 races, but has never staged the most watched sporting events like soccer’s World Cup and European Championship or the Olympic Games.
Omer Ozturk, a 53-year-old textile worker, also focused on the economic benefits.
“It will reflect on the economy,” he said. “Our country is not embraced by world countries, but if we present ourselves nicely, people will be more sensitive toward our economy. Our country needs this for publicity.”

Topics: Euro 2032 football Turkiye Italy UEFA

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
Updated 09 October 2023
Matt Monaghan
Follow

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records

UAE Pro League review: Shabab Al-Ahli and Al-Ain lose 100% records
  • Sharjah and UAE veteran Sebastian Tagliabue moves past 180 ADNOC Pro League goals with brace against Emirates
Updated 09 October 2023
Matt Monaghan

Prospects for an absorbing ADNOC Pro League title race increased after the fifth round’s rollercoaster action.

Holders Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club and dethroned champions Al-Ain lost their 100 percent records before the international break. The former required an electric solo effort from Yuri Cesar to hold Frank de Boer’s Al-Jazira to a 1-1 draw, while the latter’s 10 men were sunk by Bosnia midfielder Samir Memisevic’s 71st-minute thunderbolt in resurgent Al-Nasr’s 1-0 win.

UAE veteran Sebastian Tagliabue, meanwhile, moved past 180 ADNOC Pro League goals with a headed brace in Sharjah’s 3-1 victory at Andres Iniesta-less Emirates Club and third-placed Al-Wasl’s tailspin continued after a 1-1 stalemate with lowly Ajman.

Al-Wahda’s disappointing start under Pitso Mosimane continued in a late 2-1 reversal at Baniyas, leaving last term’s third-placed finishers seven points off top spot. Al-Bataeh returned to winning ways by beating strugglers Khor Fakkan 3-1 and promoted Hatta remain pointless after a 2-1 away defeat against Ittihad Kalba.

Here are Arab News’ top picks and a talking point from the latest action.

Player of the week: Sebastian Tagliabue (Sharjah)

Timeless Tagliabue proved there is plenty left in the tank.

The Argentina-born UAE center forward was predicted to quietly roll into richly deserved retirement during a final assignment with Sharjah. Much fanfare had greeted their summer recruitment of Al-Hilal forward Moussa Marega, compared with measured admiration for the 38-year-old’s arrival.

It was Tagliabue, however, who dominated this valuable victory at Emirates. His textbook conversion of two pinpoint Miralem Pjanic crosses gained extra value as they came from a round in which the top four all dropped points.

Tagliabue’s career has been one of immense achievement. Goals 180 and 181 for the UAE top-flight’s all-time second top scorer were identikit, the flicked 10th-minute opener going in off the post and firm second restoring the lead deep into first-half stoppage time.

Fifth-placed Sharjah have been uncertain in the league, but strong in the AFC Champions League. This is a continuation of last season’s mixed bag, which included four trophies but a dispiriting seventh-placed finish.

This result has taken them within four points of Shabab Al-Ahli. Plus, it showed coach Cosmin Olaroiu that he has more viable options in attack than he envisaged.

Sharjah’s title bid last season was undermined by the competition’s sixth-best attack, recording 25 fewer goals than Shabab Al-Ahli. Tagliabue and Marega scoring on Sunday provided hope of brighter — and more bountiful — times ahead.

Goal of the week: Yuri Cesar (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club)

It takes a special player to bamboozle UAE center-back Khalifa Al-Hammadi.

Former Flamengo youngster Cesar did just that in Saturday’s fascinating battle at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium.

Shabab Al-Ahli searched for a source of inspiration after Alejandro Pozuelo’s exceptional debut campaign proceeded with his 19th-minute deflected shot. That moved Major League Soccer’s 2020 MVP on to six goal contributions in five top-flight run-outs.

The champions trailed at the break. Their deficit, however, was ended in spectacular fashion in the 48th minute.

A high press under Shabab Al-Ahli’s new boss Marko Nikolic resulted in an uncharacteristically loose pass in the corner from Al-Hammadi. This error would be compounded moments later when Cesar picked up possession just inside the penalty box from ex-Crystal Palace and Serbia midfielder Luka Milivojevic’s shoveled pass.

He stood up Al-Hammadi, the UAE’s youngest player when they made the 2019 AFC Asian Cup’s semi-finals, rolled his foot over the ball at speed, and forced the off-balance defender to the floor. Added joy followed when he nutmegged international goalkeeper Ali Khaseif for an impudent close-range finish.

This was a memorable eighth top-flight strike in 44 run-outs for a contemporary of Real Madrid megastar Vinicius Jr. who has struggled for consistency at Rashid Stadium.

It also came in a contest that showcased Shabab Al-Ahli’s determination not to be pushovers during their title defense, and fourth-placed Jazira’s reinforced steel under De Boer.

Coach of the week: Mirel Radoi (Al-Bataeh)

Timing is everything in football management.

Just as initial murmurs of discontent had grown about Mirel Radoi’s inconsistent opening, they were shushed by Al-Bataeh’s vital victory.

The ex-Romania tactician — who tasted repeat glory as a player at Al-Ain — needed a result against fellow strugglers Khor Fakkan. Friday’s hosts had lost their previous four matches, sinking to 11th in the league and going out 7-1 on aggregate to Al-Ain in ADIB Cup’s opening stage.

A determined Al-Bataeh would, however, blow their opposition away. They dominated the attempts count 19/7 and boasted 59 percent possession.

Alvaro de Oliveira’s penalty, plus tap-ins from Mohammed Al-Hammadi and Cameroon forward Anatole Abang, came in a punishing period either side of halftime.

Radoi can, surely, plan for Oct. 27’s restart against second-bottom Ajman.

Intriguing international stoppage awaits

The ADNOC Pro League has been put on pause for almost three weeks.

But, different domestic and international matters provide plentiful intrigue during the interregnum.

Breaks in action gift space to think and plot for club boards unsettled by disappointing beginnings.

Ajman must search for solutions after an unacceptable slump from sixth in 2022/23, to 13th on two points. Al-Wahda can, rightly, expect to be much higher than 10th and introspection is guaranteed at a bottom-placed Hatta, who have become only the second club since the 2013-14 season to start with five reversals.

Positive momentum, meanwhile, must be maintained by Paulo Bento’s UAE. The ex-South Korea and Portugal tactician opened last month with a 4-1 friendly victory over Keylor Navas’ Costa Rica.

A Dubai training camp contains non-competitive clashes against neighbors Kuwait (Oct. 12) and Lebanon (Oct. 17). Bright Al-Ain prospect Eissa Khalfan, 20, is in the mix.

Essential insights must be gleaned ahead of World Cup 2026 qualifying’s November kick-off and the winter’s Asian Cup.

Topics: football UAE Pro League

Arsenal’s Zinchenko removes pro-Israel Instagram post after backlash

Arsenal’s Zinchenko removes pro-Israel Instagram post after backlash
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arsenal's Zinchenko removes pro-Israel Instagram post after backlash

Arsenal's Zinchenko removes pro-Israel Instagram post after backlash
  • Footballer described as ‘hypocrite’ for ‘I stand with Israel’ message
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Arsenal’s Ukrainian defensive midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko faced backlash on Sunday after posting a pro-Israel story on his Instagram page.

In the now deleted message, Zinchenko posted a Star of David with the caption “I stand with Israel” to his 2.5 million followers.

His message came after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, which prompted a swift and brutal retaliation.

The death toll on both sides is estimated to be in the hundreds, with thousands wounded and dozens of Israeli civilians taken hostage by Hamas militants.

Zinchenko, who has been a vocal online supporter of the Ukrainian war effort against Russia, received a barrage of messages criticizing the post.

One Instagram user said: “I swear all he does is cry his eyes out because his country got invaded yet he’s supporting colonizers?”

Another branded the former Manchester City player a “hypocrite,” while an anonymous user said: “Same guy wants us to have sympathy with his beloved Ukraine. Disgusting.”

After removing the post, Zinchenko changed his Instagram account to private.

 

Topics: football soccer Premier league Arsenal Oleksandr Zinchenko Palestine Israel Hamas

