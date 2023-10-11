You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations

Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations

Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations
This growth in registrations is primarily attributed to the emergence of technology-driven sectors. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/2cjwy

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations

Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is seeing steady growth in e-commerce businesses, with the total number of registered firms touching 36,330 in the third quarter of 2023 — an annual rise of 12 percent.   

The latest data released by the Minister of Commerce also showed that Riyadh topped the list with 14,497 registrations, followed by Makkah at 9,275, and the Eastern Province at 5,866.    

As for the Madinah and Qasim regions, the e-commerce registrations stood at 1,792 and 1,222 respectively.    

This growth in registrations is primarily attributed to the emergence of technology-driven sectors, including fintech, telemedicine, and custom software development.    

It underscores the sector’s pivotal role in bolstering the national economy, with Saudi Arabia ranking among the top 10 countries globally in e-commerce growth.

The ministry’s bulletin also revealed that the number of firms registered in the electronic games development sector rose 56 percent by the end of the third quarter of the year when compared to the same period in 2022, to reach 2,803. 

Riyadh topped the list with 1,613 registrations, followed by Makkah at 622, and the Eastern Province at 322. Madinah and Asir regions stood at 98 and 42 respectively. 

In August, speaking at a panel discussion during the Next World Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Esports Federation Chairman Prince Faisal bin Bandar said the Kingdom’s population is passionate about gaming and, if utilized wisely, they can transform this into a prolific career path. 

His comments underlined how esports is swiftly shifting from a casual pastime to a professional industry in the Kingdom. 

With regards to the telecare and telemedicine centers, registrations jumped by 33 percent year on year in the third quarter to reach 757. 

Riyadh came first with 404 registrations, followed by Makkah at 190, and the Eastern Province at 66. Madinah’s figure was 29, with Qassim posting 15. 

In terms of the fintech solutions sector, the number of companies registered in Saudi Arabia during the third quarter climbed 21 percent in comparison to the corresponding period a year ago to reach 2,831. 

Riyadh was in the lead with 1,707 registrations, followed by Makkah at 588, and the Eastern Province at 297. As for Madinah and Qassim regions, the numbers stood at 84 and 44 respectively. 

Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a fintech boom with the number of companies operating in the sector more than doubling already this year compared to the end of 2022, the Kingdom’s central bank chief revealed in September.      

Ayman Al-Sayari, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, said at the time that, as of August 2023, over 200 of these firms were present in the economy — up from 89 in 2022.  

Topics: e-commerce Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Commerce

Related

Monsha’at, Riyadh Chamber sign MoU to promote e-commerce
Business & Economy
Monsha’at, Riyadh Chamber sign MoU to promote e-commerce

CMA chairman calls for proactive steps to meet labor market challenges

CMA chairman calls for proactive steps to meet labor market challenges
Updated 3 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

CMA chairman calls for proactive steps to meet labor market challenges

CMA chairman calls for proactive steps to meet labor market challenges
Updated 3 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The labor market has become increasingly volatile, with around 23 percent of jobs projected to undergo significant changes worldwide within the next five years, noted the head of a Saudi regulatory authority.

While citing the World Economic Forum data, Capital Market Authority Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz emphasized the need for proactive steps to align with the evolving labor market’s requirements.

Speaking at the second edition of the Financial Academy Forum, El-Kuwaiz cited another WEF report, which projected that 50 percent of work activities in Saudi Arabia are vulnerable to automation.

The CMA chairman called for investment in human capital, including job redesign, to enhance adaptability and promote a culture of lifelong learning.

Themed “Skills that Keep Pace with the Future,” the event focused on addressing the rapid changes in the financial sector and the need for new skills. 

It also explored the future of reshaping skills and underscored the importance of realigning skills within the financial sector and organizations.

Additionally, effective strategies for adapting to these changes were discussed.

El-Kuwaiz, who also chairs the Financial Academy’s board of trustees, explained that the forum aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal to establish the nation as a comprehensive knowledge platform for decision-makers, academics, and industry professionals. 

It also supports the academy’s mission to educate and prepare individuals for careers in the financial sector, which significantly employs Saudi citizens and offers competitive salaries.

Topics: Capital Market Authority Financial Academy Forum Capital Market Authority Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz

UAE eyes free trade deals with 6 more countries by end of 2023

UAE eyes free trade deals with 6 more countries by end of 2023
Updated 40 min 52 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

UAE eyes free trade deals with 6 more countries by end of 2023

UAE eyes free trade deals with 6 more countries by end of 2023
Updated 40 min 52 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE is hoping to secure free trade deals with six more countries by the end of 2023 after inking an agreement with Georgia, a senior government official has revealed.

According to the Gulf country’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE is close to signing comprehensive economic partnership agreements with South Korea, Thailand and Chile. 

The minister also told the Emirates News Agency, or WAM, the UAE would look to reach deals with Costa Rica, Columbia and Ukraine.

In recent months, there have been talks with Pakistan, Serbia and Malaysia as the Gulf country seeks to broaden its export market.

Al-Zeyoudi made the comments on the sidelines of a free trade agreement signed by the UAE and Georgia on Tuesday, potentially doubling non-oil trade to $1.5 billion from $481 million in five years. 

The signing ceremony was overseen virtually by the Gulf country’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. 

The new deal builds on growing UAE-Georgia economic relations that resulted in non-oil trade beyond $225 million in the first half of 2023, with 28 percent growth in the first half of 2022. 

Total non-oil bilateral trade reached $481 million in 2022, up 115 percent in 2021. 

The UAE now accounts for over 63 percent of Georgia’s trade with Arab countries. 

The recent trade deal, which aims to eliminate or reduce tariffs on 95 percent of product lines, is expected to have a significant impact on non-oil trade between the two countries. 

The agreement is part of the growing economic relations between the two Asian states, with their non-oil trade exceeding $225 million in the first half of 2023, marking a 28 percent growth compared to the same period of the year before. 

Additionally, the total non-oil bilateral trade for 2022 reached $481 million, reflecting a remarkable 115 percent increase over the previous year. Notably, the UAE now constitutes more than 63 percent of Georgia’s trade with Arab countries, underlining the strengthening economic ties between the two nations. 

Topics: UAE free trade Georgia

Related

UAE and Georgia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Middle-East
UAE and Georgia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months

ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months
Updated 35 min 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months

ACWA Power achieves financial closure of $14bn in last 12 months
Updated 35 min 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Having initiated projects in the renewables, green hydrogen and water desalination sectors, Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has announced a financial closure of $14 billion in the past year, the largest in the company’s history.

The listed firm embarked on 10 projects spanning the Kingdom, Egypt and Uzbekistan. Of these, NEOM’s $8.5 billion green hydrogen facility, dubbed the largest in the world, constituted a significant portion of ACWA’s accomplishments over the year.

“The past 12 months marks a historic milestone for us, as it represents the highest number of projects we have ever successfully achieved financial closure within 12 months,” said Abdulhameed Al-Muhaidib, the chief financial officer of ACWA Power, in a statement.

“It demonstrates our agility, resilience, and unwavering commitment to creating a sustainable future for generations to come. It not only validates our expertise as a developer and operator of strategically vital projects but also speaks highly about the trust our investors and partners place in us,” he added.

Besides the NEOM initiative, ACWA Power reached financial closure for the Ar Rass photovoltaic project and the Al-Shuaibah 1 and the Al-Shuaibah 2 solar PV projects — crucial components of Saudi Arabia’s National Renewable Energy Program, as per a press release. 

In Uzbekistan, the company advanced three wind projects: Bash, Dzhankeldy and Nukus. It also finalized the Kom Ombo solar project in Egypt, the Shuaibah 3 Independent Water and Power Project and most recently, the Rabigh 4 IWP in Yanbu.

“The financial execution base shows the accelerated rate of development underway across countries when it comes to energy transition,” added Al-Muhaidib.

He further noted that the company expects growth in the upcoming years as governments realize the economic benefits of changing their energy methods.

In the approaching months, ACWA Power is poised to explore further opportunities and collaborations that resonate with its mission, aiming to expand its domestic and international presence, the statement said.

ACWA Power currently boasts 75 assets in development or operational stages, spanning the Middle East, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia.

Topics: ACWA Power Al-Shuaibah 1 Al-Shuaibah 2

Related

DEWA inks 30-year deal with ACWA Power for desalination plant  
Business & Economy
DEWA inks 30-year deal with ACWA Power for desalination plant  

Closing bell: Saudi bourses slip; ADES Holding shines on debut

Closing bell: Saudi bourses slip; ADES Holding shines on debut
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi bourses slip; ADES Holding shines on debut

Closing bell: Saudi bourses slip; ADES Holding shines on debut
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Amid market uncertainties, Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slightly slipped on Wednesday, as it shed 67.36 points or 0.63 percent to close at 10,572.70. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.63 billion ($1.77 billion) as 29 of the listed stocks advanced, while 198 declined. 

ADES Holding Co., partially owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was the top gainer of the day in the main index. The company opened its trading on Wednesday with a base price of SR13.50 and saw its share price ascending 29.93 percent to SR17.54.

ADES Holding had offered 338.72 million shares, or 30 percent of its capital, in its initial public offering. 

Other top gainers of the day were Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and National Agricultural Development Co., whose share prices soared by 7.14 percent and 4.71 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Thimar Development Holding Co., as its share price edged down 8.78 percent to SR15.80. 

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu shed 57.06 points to close at 22,220.95. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also went down 0.44 percent to 1,363.65. 

On the announcements front, Rawasi Albina Investment Co. revealed that it had signed a five-month contract with Al-Fahd Co. for Trading, Industry and Contracting. 

Under the contract worth SR10.55 million, Al-Fahd Co. will carry out the infrastructure works for the National Housing Co.’s Al-Ersal Land 51 project in Riyadh. 

Meanwhile, Aldukheil Financial Group, the financial adviser for Riyal Investment Development Co., revealed that the IPO of the latter on the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu was 145 percent subscribed. 

According to a bourse filing, a minimum of 10 shares were allocated per subscriber for the IPO.

Topics: Closing Bell TASI MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Tadawul All Share Index NOMU

Riyadh to witness third-highest rise in centimillionaires globally by 2033, report says 

Riyadh to witness third-highest rise in centimillionaires globally by 2033, report says 
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh to witness third-highest rise in centimillionaires globally by 2033, report says 

Riyadh to witness third-highest rise in centimillionaires globally by 2033, report says 
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s capital is expected to experience an 85 percent rise in centimillionaire residents over the next 10 years – the third-highest global increase, according to a new report.

Riyadh is currently home to 65 individuals whose estimated financial wealth is at least $100 million, and also 9 billionaires, according to an analysis released by London-based investment migration consultancy Henley and Partners. 

The 85 percent growth rate will be matched by India’s capital city Delhi, with the e-commerce hub of Hangzhou in China expected to see the highest growth in its centimillionaire population in the next decade with a projected 95 percent rise.

The tech hub of Shenzhen, also in the Asian nation, is set for the second-biggest rise. 

Saudi Arabia, in an effort to diversify its economy, has been making great strides in attracting new businesses to the Kingdom since the launch of Vision 2030.  

In September, the International Monetary Fund said that Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in implementing its structural reform agenda, and it has rapidly improved the Kingdom’s regulatory and business environment, thus contributing to higher private sector investments.  

“The race to attract and retain centis is intensifying around the world. While countries like Singapore have set the benchmark, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are not far behind. Their strategic initiatives, coupled with their unique cultural and economic propositions, make them formidable contenders in the race,” said Philippe Amarante, head of Henley and Partners in Dubai.  

India’s financial capital Mumbai is forecast to enjoy an 80 percent growth in its centimillionaire community, while Dubai, which is also on a path of economic diversification is expected to witness a 78 percent growth over the next 10 years.  

Amarante added: “To truly captivate the centimillionaire, mere financial incentives and compelling investment opportunities are insufficient. Governments need to pair these with comprehensive retention tactics. Creating an all-encompassing environment that addresses the business, lifestyle, immigration concerns, and even philanthropic aspirations of these super-wealthy individuals is pivotal.”  

According to the report, New York topped the global cities with the most number of centimillionaires at 755.  

Mumbai currently has 224 centimillionaires and 27 billionaires, while Dubai has 210 centimillionaires and 15 billionaires. 

Topics: Riyadh billionaires centi-millionaires

Related

Special Riyadh gears up for MENA Climate Week 2023 – a catalyst for sustainable solutions and global action
Business & Economy
Riyadh gears up for MENA Climate Week 2023 – a catalyst for sustainable solutions and global action

Latest updates

CMA chairman calls for proactive steps to meet labor market challenges
CMA chairman calls for proactive steps to meet labor market challenges
Saudi rights body highlights Kingdom’s role in caring for elderly
Saudi rights body highlights Kingdom’s role in caring for elderly
Health of Iranian metro teen in coma worsens: media
Health of Iranian metro teen in coma worsens: media
Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations
Saudi Arabia records 12% surge in e-commerce registrations
Jordan’s king says no stability in region without Palestinian state
A two-state solution was the only option, the monarch told deputies in a speech at the opening of a new parliamentary session.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.