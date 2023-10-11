You are here

Fair financing, cooperation urged for 'a just' energy transition

Funding for climate initiatives currently stands at $103 trillion, as opposed to the $150 trillion needed by 2050 to achieve nationally determined contribution targets, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. AN photo
Funding for climate initiatives currently stands at $103 trillion, as opposed to the $150 trillion needed by 2050 to achieve nationally determined contribution targets, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. AN photo
Updated 11 sec ago
Manal Al-Barakati
RIYADH: A “just transition” to net-zero emissions needs fairer financing and cooperation, a senior director at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ development fund has said.

Speaking to Arab News, Shaimaa Al-Sheiby, senior director of Strategic Planning and Economic Services at the body, called for institutions to lead the way by “de-risking” financial investments in developments that could help tackle global warming.

Funding for climate initiatives currently stands at $103 trillion, as opposed to the $150 trillion needed by 2050 to achieve nationally determined contribution targets, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Speaking after appearing on a panel at the Middle East and North Africa Climate Week in Riyadh, Al-Sheiby said: “Private capital is very shy. They go where there is the least risk and therefore, I think that as entities, as sovereign money, we should play a much larger role in attracting private capital by de-risking it.”

She stressed the “absolute need” for project preparation capacity, calling on multilateral development banks to fulfill this role.

“MDBs should start refocusing their own architecture to support through their capacity, through their institutions, in order to deliver projects … to the private sector,” said the senior executive.

The panel was attended by senior banking representatives, private sector individuals, and UN climate advocates who sought to address how finances could be mobilized to tackle global warming.

Bogolo Kenewendo, lead of the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions Team, used the platform to claim the term “just transition” is a “blanket statement,” especially for indebted countries.

“In order to deal with a just transition, we must deal with debt sustainability first,” she added.

In order to address these discrepancies, Riham El-Gizy, CEO of the Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co., outlined the need to re-instill South-South trust within both the banking and energy sectors.

From 2019-2020, Western Europe and North America acquired an average of $141 billion in private climate finance, whereas South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America received only $37 billion.

The chairman of the Islamic Development Bank outlined these issues earlier this week in his statement at the Climate Week forum.

“If we are talking about the MENA 57 members, 29 of them are the least developed countries, the challenge facing these countries as they try to adapt to these climatic pressures that are happening as we speak — we in the Islamic Development Bank pay a lot of attention to helping these countries in as many ways as we could from a financial point of view,” he said as he called on other financial institutions to play their part in facilitating an even playing field for clean energy development.

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has signed a provisional acquisition agreement for a 10 percent stake in Chinese firm Shandong Yulong Petrochemical. 

The potential deal would advance the energy giant’s global downstream expansion, and comes in the wake of similar memorandums of understanding signed with companies in the Asian country.

Shandong Yulong is presently in the final stages of constructing a refining and petrochemicals complex in Longkou, Yantai City, in Shandong Province, China. 

This complex boasts a processing capacity of approximately 400,000 barrels of crude oil per day and is set to play a crucial role in the production of a significant volume of petrochemicals and their derivatives. 

As outlined in the MoU, Aramco would potentially supply Shandong Yulong with crude oil and other feedstock, a statement said, adding that the deal is subject to due diligence, negotiation of transaction documents, and required regulatory clearance. 

Aramco Downstream President Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani said: “As one of China’s largest refining and chemical centers, Aramco values Shandong for its current strength and future prospects. 

“We believe this collaboration has the potential to enable all parties to contribute to China’s energy security and development, and aid in navigating the energy transition.”

He added: “With Aramco’s long track record as a reliable supplier of energy to China, and the expertise and commitment of Shandong province, we envision a prosperous future together.” 

The MoU signing follows last month’s announcement that Aramco had signed a cooperation framework agreement with Jiangsu Eastern Shenghong Co., Ltd., to also facilitate discussions relating to a possible acquisition of 10 percent of Jiangsu Shenghong Petrochemical Industry Group Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eastern Shenghong.

In March, Aramco signed definitive agreements to acquire a 10 percent interest in Shenzhen-listed Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. Ltd. for 24.6 billion Chinese yuan  ($2.74 billion), in a deal that would significantly expand its downstream presence in China. 

MENA carbon market likely to reach around 150m tons by 2030
Updated 20 min 25 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nadin Hassan
RIYADH: Expressing her optimism about the prospects of voluntary carbon capture, the CEO of Regional Voluntary Carbon Market Co. expects a positive response from the Middle East and North Africa region, with the market set to reach 100-150 million tons by 2030.
Efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change are also likely to get a boost, as Saudi Arabia is on track to establishing a carbon credit exchange platform by the second half of 2024.
Speaking to Arab News, Riham El-Gizy highlighted three main offerings that the exchange market will provide. 
She said it is “going to be a spot market to help price discovery by 2024. We will have as well in that exchange over-the-counter (trading), we will have a marketplace for suppliers to sell their own product(s).”
El-Gizy said before the establishment of the platform RVCM will make available exchange and advisory services to buyers and suppliers. 
“We’re not waiting till the exchange comes online by 2024.” 
Referring to the carbon offset auction held in Nairobi in June, the CEO described it as the “second-biggest” in the history of the market in which 15 Saudi companies representing major economic sectors took part.
A carbon credit or offset credit is a transferrable financial instrument certified by governments or independent certification bodies to represent an emission reduction that can then be bought or sold. It is bought to compensate for the emissions of carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases. 
“If you talk about the oil and gas sector, we had Saudi Aramco, the biggest oil and gas company in the world, and we had SABIC. If we talk about the construction sector, we had with us the cement company Yanbu Cement, and we had also ENOWA,” she said. 
Other companies that participated in the auction included Golf Saudi, Saudi telecom giant stc, Saudi Electricity Co., and the Saudi National Bank. 
“The aviation industry was represented by Saudia, which is a great partner to us as well,” she added. 
That auction witnessed a trade of 2.2 million tons of carbon credits. Putting that number into perspective, she noted that this is equivalent to the emissions of approximately 650,000 family cars for one year. 
Last year, the global trade in voluntary carbon market transactions amounted to 150 million tons of CO2 emissions, with a corresponding value of $2 billion, a quantity comparable to the emissions of a nation such as Algeria. 
“Which is very good, but not good enough,” El-Gizy said. 
Zooming in on the MENA region, the CEO mentioned that when they first started there was no supply and no demand. She stated that their global market share reached 3 percent over the past year, primarily as a result of two successful auctions they conducted, with the first auction taking place during the first day of the 6th Future Investment Initiative held in Riyadh. 
Al-Gizy remarked “The (carbon capture) market globally is growing at 30 percent per annum and the MENA region will grow proportionately with that. We expect the market to reach 100 to 150 million tons by 2030, which represents the forestation for a country like Germany.” 
In voluntary carbon markets, companies or individuals use carbon offsets in order to meet self-defined goals for reducing emissions. 
RVCM, established in October last year, is 80 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund, and 20 percent by Tadawul Group with a SR500 million ($133 million) capital.
The company, which allows carbon emitters to offset their emissions by purchasing carbon credits, seeks to be a global leader in the carbon market. 
“Not only serving the Saudi market or even the MENA region, we want to be a global market and we can do that,” she noted. 
Furthermore, it aims to accelerate climate action and to be the leader in the Global South. 
“What we provide is very different than a typical carbon market because we look at it holistically from an ecosystem perspective,” El-Gizy said. 

RIYADH: The labor market has become increasingly volatile, with around 23 percent of jobs projected to undergo significant changes worldwide within the next five years, noted the head of a Saudi regulatory authority.

While citing the World Economic Forum data, Capital Market Authority Chairman Mohammed El-Kuwaiz emphasized the need for proactive steps to align with the evolving labor market’s requirements.

Speaking at the second edition of the Financial Academy Forum, El-Kuwaiz cited another WEF report, which projected that 50 percent of work activities in Saudi Arabia are vulnerable to automation.

The CMA chairman called for investment in human capital, including job redesign, to enhance adaptability and promote a culture of lifelong learning.

Themed “Skills that Keep Pace with the Future,” the event focused on addressing the rapid changes in the financial sector and the need for new skills. 

It also explored the future of reshaping skills and underscored the importance of realigning skills within the financial sector and organizations.

Additionally, effective strategies for adapting to these changes were discussed.

El-Kuwaiz, who also chairs the Financial Academy’s board of trustees, explained that the forum aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goal to establish the nation as a comprehensive knowledge platform for decision-makers, academics, and industry professionals. 

It also supports the academy’s mission to educate and prepare individuals for careers in the financial sector, which significantly employs Saudi citizens and offers competitive salaries.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is seeing steady growth in e-commerce businesses, with the total number of registered firms touching 36,330 in the third quarter of 2023 — an annual rise of 12 percent.   

The latest data released by the Minister of Commerce also showed that Riyadh topped the list with 14,497 registrations, followed by Makkah at 9,275, and the Eastern Province at 5,866.    

As for the Madinah and Qasim regions, the e-commerce registrations stood at 1,792 and 1,222 respectively.    

This growth in registrations is primarily attributed to the emergence of technology-driven sectors, including fintech, telemedicine, and custom software development.    

It underscores the sector’s pivotal role in bolstering the national economy, with Saudi Arabia ranking among the top 10 countries globally in e-commerce growth.

The ministry’s bulletin also revealed that the number of firms registered in the electronic games development sector rose 56 percent by the end of the third quarter of the year when compared to the same period in 2022, to reach 2,803. 

Riyadh topped the list with 1,613 registrations, followed by Makkah at 622, and the Eastern Province at 322. Madinah and Asir regions stood at 98 and 42 respectively. 

In August, speaking at a panel discussion during the Next World Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Esports Federation Chairman Prince Faisal bin Bandar said the Kingdom’s population is passionate about gaming and, if utilized wisely, they can transform this into a prolific career path. 

His comments underlined how esports is swiftly shifting from a casual pastime to a professional industry in the Kingdom. 

With regards to the telecare and telemedicine centers, registrations jumped by 33 percent year on year in the third quarter to reach 757. 

Riyadh came first with 404 registrations, followed by Makkah at 190, and the Eastern Province at 66. Madinah’s figure was 29, with Qassim posting 15. 

In terms of the fintech solutions sector, the number of companies registered in Saudi Arabia during the third quarter climbed 21 percent in comparison to the corresponding period a year ago to reach 2,831. 

Riyadh was in the lead with 1,707 registrations, followed by Makkah at 588, and the Eastern Province at 297. As for Madinah and Qassim regions, the numbers stood at 84 and 44 respectively. 

Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a fintech boom with the number of companies operating in the sector more than doubling already this year compared to the end of 2022, the Kingdom’s central bank chief revealed in September.      

Ayman Al-Sayari, governor of the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, said at the time that, as of August 2023, over 200 of these firms were present in the economy — up from 89 in 2022.  

RIYADH: The UAE is hoping to secure free trade deals with six more countries by the end of 2023 after inking an agreement with Georgia, a senior government official has revealed.

According to the Gulf country’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE is close to signing comprehensive economic partnership agreements with South Korea, Thailand and Chile. 

The minister also told the Emirates News Agency, or WAM, the UAE would look to reach deals with Costa Rica, Columbia and Ukraine.

In recent months, there have been talks with Pakistan, Serbia and Malaysia as the Gulf country seeks to broaden its export market.

Al-Zeyoudi made the comments on the sidelines of a free trade agreement signed by the UAE and Georgia on Tuesday, potentially doubling non-oil trade to $1.5 billion from $481 million in five years. 

The signing ceremony was overseen virtually by the Gulf country’s Vice President Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. 

The new deal builds on growing UAE-Georgia economic relations that resulted in non-oil trade beyond $225 million in the first half of 2023, with 28 percent growth in the first half of 2022. 

Total non-oil bilateral trade reached $481 million in 2022, up 115 percent in 2021. 

The UAE now accounts for over 63 percent of Georgia’s trade with Arab countries. 

The recent trade deal, which aims to eliminate or reduce tariffs on 95 percent of product lines, is expected to have a significant impact on non-oil trade between the two countries. 

The agreement is part of the growing economic relations between the two Asian states, with their non-oil trade exceeding $225 million in the first half of 2023, marking a 28 percent growth compared to the same period of the year before. 

Additionally, the total non-oil bilateral trade for 2022 reached $481 million, reflecting a remarkable 115 percent increase over the previous year. Notably, the UAE now constitutes more than 63 percent of Georgia’s trade with Arab countries, underlining the strengthening economic ties between the two nations. 

