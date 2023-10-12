You are here

Conor McGregor back in testing pool but USADA says it’s splitting with UFC

Connor McGregor announced on social media this week that he is returning to the USADA testing pool — a step the 35-year-old fighter must take before returning to the octagon for the first time since suffering a leg injury in July 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 October 2023
AP
  • McGregor was expected to fight Michael Chandler in December, though the timing of their meeting has been in flux because of the testing rules
  • USADA requires any athlete who has been out of action to submit to six months’ of testing and provide at least two negative tests before returning
AP
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo: Former UFC champion Conor McGregor’s return to action helped trigger a split between the league and the US Anti-Doping Agency, which has been testing the league’s mixed-martial arts fighters for the past eight years.

McGregor announced on social media this week that he is returning to the USADA testing pool — a step the 35-year-old fighter must take before returning to the octagon for the first time since suffering a leg injury in July 2021. McGregor was expected to fight Michael Chandler in December, though the timing of their meeting has been in flux because of the testing rules.

USADA requires any athlete who has been out of action to submit to six months’ of testing and provide at least two negative tests before returning.

In a statement Wednesday, USADA CEO Travis Tygart said the agency had been “clear and firm” about those requirements applying to McGregor, who during the summer went on social media and said that because of the testing rules “I feel like I’m being kept from my livelihood, and I’ve been feeling this for years.”

“Unfortunately, we do not currently know whether the UFC will ultimately honor the six-month or longer requirement because, as of January 1, 2024, USADA will no longer be involved with the UFC Anti-Doping Program,” Tygart said. “Despite a positive and productive meeting about a contract renewal in May 2023, the UFC did an about-face and informed USADA on Oct. 9 that it was going in a different direction.”

The Associated Press sent an email to a UFC spokesman that was not immediately returned.

The bulk of USADA’s work involves Olympic sports. When it partnered with UFC in 2015, it marked the agency’s first deal with a US professional sport.

Topics: Connor McGregor USADA UFC Anti-doping

Saudi boxer Abdulaziz Alotaibi targets Paris 2024 after Hangzhou disappointment

Saudi boxer Abdulaziz Alotaibi targets Paris 2024 after Hangzhou disappointment
Michelle Kuehn
  • The 21-year-old finished fifth at the recent Asian Games in China and just missed out on Olympic qualification
  • Alotaibi has another chance to reach next year’s games at the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Italy
Michelle Kuehn

Abdulaziz Khalid Alotaibi was one of Saudi Arabia’s strong performers at the 19th Asian Games, making it all the way to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by a formidable opponent from North Korea.

Alotaibi impressed in the men’s flyweight (51 kg) division as Saudi Arabia’s last remaining boxer, ultimately finishing in fifth place, and narrowly missing out on a medal and the coveted Olympic spot that comes with it.

Despite the disappointment of not qualifying for the Olympics at the Asian Games, the 21-year-old student at King Saud University remains determined to represent the Kingdom in Paris next year.

Hailing from Riyadh, Alotaibi is currently back in training, working hard toward securing his Olympic spot at the next opportunity taking place in February, which is the 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifiers in Italy.

Around 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries participated in the 19th Asian Games, which concluded on Oct. 8  at the Olympic Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

“The Asian Games were the hardest championships I have ever competed in; the best boxers in the world — well most of them, they are from Asia,” said the pugilist. “Although I didn’t make history this time with a gold medal, I was happy to follow in my coach’s footsteps, he also made it to the quarterfinals at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha.”

Alotaibi now trains at the Shabab Club under the watchful eye of his coach and mentor Ali Al-Ahmri.

The boxer’s parents have always encouraged him and his siblings to play different sports.

One of Abdulaziz’s three brothers, Abdulkreem, is also a boxer, while the other two are footballers.

Alotaibi started boxing at the age of 12 as a hobby, but quickly became a serious competitor in the sport.

With 33 fights under his belt, he has gained international experience by competing in the ASBC Asian Junior Championship (2017), the ASBC Asian U-22 Championship Uzbekistan (2022), the Kuwait International Boxing Championship (2022), and the Arab Sports Games (2023) in Algeria.

His preparation for the next qualifier starts next month at the Saudi Games which will take place in Riyadh from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10. Alotaibi snagged the gold medal last year in his category and hopes to repeat history.

“The Saudi Games is the largest sporting event in the Kingdom, and I thank God that I won a gold medal last year. It changed my life for (the) better,” he said. “The preparation for the Italy qualifying event will start from now, by participating in the second version of the Saudi Games as well as international training camps and hopefully another international championship before the qualifier championship in Italy.”

“The Asian Games meant a lot to me; it had always been a dream,” Alotaibi said. “Of course, it’s not just every boxer’s dream to qualify for the Olympics but every athlete’s dream. I am blessed to have the support of my friends, family, and my country on this journey to fulfil that vision.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia boxing

Dupont ‘100 percent’ for France’s World Cup quarterfinal against Springboks

Dupont ‘100 percent’ for France’s World Cup quarterfinal against Springboks
Updated 12 October 2023
AFP
  • The scrum-half was given the green light to return to full contact training earlier this week after undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone
  • Dupont’s importance to France is underlined by the fact he is yet to lose on home soil as skipper and often acts as a ninth forward on the field
AFP

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France: France’s talismanic captain Antoine Dupont is “100 percent” ready to face defending champions South Africa in their Rugby World Cup quarterfinal, scrum coach William Servat said.

Servat was speaking after 26-year-old Dupont trained for the second day wearing a headguard.

The scrum-half was given the green light to return to full contact training earlier this week after undergoing surgery on a fractured cheekbone.

He suffered the injury during the pool match against Namibia on September 21.

Due to Dupont’s injury the Springboks could target him defensively but Servat poured cold water on the idea of changing the halfback’s role in that part of the game.

“For a number of years now, Antoine has been one of France’s best players in defense,” Servat said on Wednesday.

“Antoine is at 100 percent of his capacities.

“There’s no reason to shake things up, whatever happens,” he added.

Dupont’s teammate Gregory Aldritt said the 2021 World Player of the Year is not the type to pretend he has recovered so that he can play.

“Antoine is someone who is intelligent, sensible,” said Alldritt.

“If he says he can play again, it means that he’s fully able to do so,” he added.

Dupont spent a few days at home following surgery before returning to France’s setup last week to participate in some running and bike exercises.

“He’s doing well,” said Servat. “He’s always been involved, even during his rest period.

“Now he’s even more involved. He’s back with us, he is taking part in a very active way,” the former France hooker added.

Dupont’s importance to France is underlined by the fact he is yet to lose on home soil as skipper and often acts as a ninth forward on the field.

He has scored two tries and provided 12 assists since taking over the captain’s armband from flanker Charles Ollivon in November 2021.

During Wednesday’s session he trained alongside the presumed starters for the match.

France name their team on Friday.

Topics: Antoine Dupont rugby Rugby World Cup 2023 Rugby World Cup

Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
Updated 12 October 2023
AP
  • Sharma smashed 12 fours and four sixes on his way to the fastest century for an Indian batsman in a World Cup game, finishing on 131
AP

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma’s quick hundred off only 63 balls helped India earn a second straight win at the Cricket World Cup by beating Afghanistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Sharma smashed 12 fours and four sixes on his way to the fastest century for an Indian batsman in a World Cup game, finishing on 131. He added 156 runs off 112 balls with Ishan Kishan as India steamrollered their way to 273-2.

Earlier, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai put on a 121-run partnership, the second highest ever in the World Cup for Afghanistan, as it finished on 272-8.

Sharma broke a plethora of records on the day as India joined New Zealand and Pakistan on two wins from two games.

“It was a good win for us, as it is important to get momentum going at the start of such a tournament,” Sharma said. “It was a good pitch to bat and I just backed myself to play my natural game. It is my job to set the start in run-chases, and I look to put the opposition under pressure. It is a special feeling to get another World Cup hundred.”

It was Sharma’s seventh World Cup hundred — the most by an Indian batsman — and his 31st in ODIs. He is now third on the list of all-time ODI hundreds, after compatriots Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (47).

Kishan scored 47 runs off 47 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Kohli rounded up India’s night with 55 not out off 56 balls, including six fours, at his home ground.

Chasing 273, Sharma and Kishan set a hectic pace as they smacked 50 off 37 balls. The next 50 came off only 34 balls.

Sharma got to 50 off 30 balls, the second quickest in this World Cup, as he hit seven fours and two sixes. He then hit five more fours and two more sixes to score his second 50 off 33 balls. His third six took him past Chris Gayle’s tally of 553 for the most sixes in international cricket.

Kishan was out caught in the 19th over, against the run of play. Kohli then walked out to bat at his home ground with the capacity crowd at the Arun Jaitely Stadium chanting his name.

Sharma continued attacking the bowlers, scoring 29 off the next 19 balls, and added 49 off 42 balls with Kohli for the second wicket. He was bowled off Rashid Khan, trying to hit a googly out of the ground.

Kohli was joined in by Shreyas Iyer, who scored 25 not out and hit a 101-meter six. They added 68 off 56 balls for the third wicket, as India wrapped up the win with 90 balls to spare.

Earlier, Afghanistan made a cautious start after they won the toss and opted to bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) added 32 runs for the first wicket as the Indian pacers searched for their bearings on a flat track.

Mohammed Siraj proved expensive — he finished with 0-76 from nine overs, his joint most expensive spell in ODIs after returning the same figures against Australia on debut in 2019.

Bumrah got the breakthrough to dismiss Zadran, while Gurbaz holed out at square leg off Hardik Pandya.

Shardul Thakur, who was brought in for Ravichandran Ashwin, trapped Rahmat Shah lbw for 16.

It brought Shahidi and Azmatullah together, and they defied India’s bowlers for 128 deliveries. Their 100-run partnership came off 118 balls.

Shahidi scored 80 off 88 balls, including eight fours and a six, with his half-century coming off 58 deliveries. It was his third 50-plus score in World Cups, the most for an Afghanistan batsman.

Azmatullah also scored 50 off 62 balls, and overall scored 62 off 69 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled with great control, taking 1-40 in 10 overs. Pandya finished with 2-43 from seven overs, while Bumrah was India’s most successful bowler with 4-39.

Pandya got the breakthrough when he bowled Azmatullah in the 35th over, while Yadav trapped Shahidi lbw in the 43rd.

Afghanistan lost its last four wickets for 36 runs, with Bumrah dismissing hard-hitters Mohammad Nabi (19) and Rashid Khan (16), but finished with its second-highest World Cup total.

India’s next game is against archrival Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“It will be crucial for us to not think too much about external factors and just look at things we can control,” Sharma said. “We just need to show up and perform.”

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup ODI cricket Rohit Sharma Afghanistan cricket

Riyadh Season announces UFC Fight Night on March 2, 2024

Riyadh Season announces UFC Fight Night on March 2, 2024
Updated 11 October 2023
Arab News
  • Event will feature variety of successful and internationally known fighters
  • Organization’s CEO Dana White to announce participants in the coming months
Arab News

RIYADH: The Riyadh Season is to host an Ultimate Fighting Championship night in collaboration with UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, on March 2, 2024.
The event will feature a variety of UFC’s most successful and internationally known fighters, a media statement said on Wednesday.
UFC’s CEO Dana White will announce participants in the coming months.
The agreement for the event was signed in the presence of Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, and Dave Lewis, of UFC’s Event Operations, Government and Regulatory Affairs.
Riyadh Season’s fourth edition begins at the end of October and is expected to attract visitors from around the world during the winter months. The event features concerts, exhibitions, dining experiences, and unique entertainments, with renowned celebrities and leading brands participating.

Topics: Riyadh season Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Saudi General Entertainment Authority

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting
Updated 11 October 2023
Reuters
  • La Stampa daily said the 22-year-old was involved in a criminal probe targeting users of illegal online betting platforms
  • Fagioli’s lawyers said: “Nicolo is calm and fully focused on Juventus and the (Italian Serie A) league”
Reuters

ROME: Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli is under investigation for alleged illegal betting activities, an Italian prosecutor said on Wednesday, confirming earlier press reports.
La Stampa daily said the 22-year-old was involved in a criminal probe targeting users of illegal online betting platforms, along with other unnamed suspects.
“I confirm the news of the investigation,” Turin Chief Prosecutor Enrica Gabetta said in an emailed statement, without elaborating. Turin is the home city of Juventus, the former Italian champions.
“Our client is dealing with the matter responsibly, with a view to maximum transparency and collaboration with the ordinary and sporting judicial authorities,” Fagioli’s lawyers Luca Ferrari and Armando Simbari said in a joint statement.
“Nicolo is calm and fully focused on Juventus and the (Italian Serie A) league,” they added.
The newspaper did not say what kind of betting Fagioli was involved in. Italian soccer authorities ban players from betting on soccer matches but not from other types of gambling.
The prosecutor’s office of the Italian soccer federation (FIGC) is also looking into Fagioli’s case, a source close to the matter said, confirming another part of the La Stampa report.
A player found to have bet on soccer matches risks being banned for at least three years and fined at least 25,000 euros ($26,520) under the FIGC’s code of conduct.
Juventus declined to comment on the matter.
Fagioli has played in six of Juve’s eight Serie A matches this season. Last November he made his debut for the Italian national team, coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 friendly win against Albania.

Topics: Juventus Nicolo Fagioli illegal betting

