NEOM partners with Korean Film Council to prepare next generation of Saudi filmmakers

The first training programs kicks off during the first quarter of 2024
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
  • As per the agreement, the Korean Academy of Film Arts will provide training across a range of filmmaking fields
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: NEOM Media Industries and the Korean Film Council have announced a partnership to nurture emerging talent in the filmmaking industry.

Under this agreement, the Korean Academy of Film Arts, South Korea’s premier national film school operated by KOFIC, will deliver comprehensive training across various filmmaking disciplines to the next generation of filmmakers at NEOM.

KAFA’s training and development plans will be available for both aspiring and experienced film and television content creators and will prepare them to work on projects across local, regional and international levels.

The partnership will offer a wide range of training disciplines, including workshops, masterclasses and programs for various roles in filmmaking, such as producers, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, and sound designers, among others.

The inaugural program will kick off in the first quarter of 2024 with a directing masterclass and workshop, which will take place at the Media Hub at NEOM, the largest purpose-built screen production facility in the region.

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, described the partnership as “a significant opportunity for mutual growth and enhanced collaboration.”

He said: “Leveraging South Korea’s remarkable achievements in the global film arena, and the invaluable insights this partnership offers, holds immense potential to raise production standards, accelerate ecosystem development, broaden international market reach, nurture talent, facilitate co-productions and usher in a new era of storytelling.

“This collaboration perfectly aligns with our dedication to nurturing talent as a cornerstone of our strategic vision, aiming to cultivate a diverse and highly skilled workforce.”

Park Ki-yong, chair of KOFIC, said: “We are delighted to partner with NEOM in nurturing Saudi filmmakers for the future of the world cinema.”

He added that KAFA’s presence in Saudi Arabia in 2024 will be KOFIC’s third international collaboration, in addition to KAFA in Kazakhstan in 2022 and KAFA in Vietnam in 2023.

“We anticipate this collaboration to lead our two countries and film industries to much greater cooperation in the future.”

Both South Korea and Saudi Arabia have seen a surge in talented young filmmakers who are making a significant impact on the international media landscape.

Justin Bieber sparks controversy with Gaza photo and ‘Praying for Israel’ caption

Justin Bieber sparks controversy with Gaza photo and ‘Praying for Israel’ caption
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Justin Bieber sparks controversy with Gaza photo and ‘Praying for Israel’ caption

Justin Bieber sparks controversy with Gaza photo and ‘Praying for Israel’ caption
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: In a recent social media blunder, pop sensation Justin Bieber faced widespread criticism for posting a photo of the devastated city of Gaza alongside a caption expressing solidarity with Israel.

The Canadian singer inadvertently shared a picture depicting a heavily damaged section of the Gaza Strip, dating back to May 2021, in a now-deleted Instagram post, a mistake exposed by fact-checking website Alt News.

Bieber swiftly removed the misleading image and replaced it with a plain background while retaining the message “Praying for Israel.”

The incident sparked outrage among his fans and the general public, with social media users accusing him of ignorance and suggesting that he shared the photo merely to garner attention.

One user on X pointed out the irony, stating: “Justin Bieber posting ‘praying for Israel’ and the pic is from Gaza. Irony.”

 

Another user by the name of Lya criticized celebrities for hastily reposting content without verifying its accuracy, stating: “Another example of celebrities knowing absolutely nothing and reposting the first thing they see.”

 

Following the backlash, the 29-year-old singer took to Instagram to clarify his stance, expressing that he does not intend to vilify either Palestinians or Israelis.

He emphasized that he wished to stand in solidarity with families affected by the conflict.

Bieber is not the sole celebrity to have faced scrutiny for sharing misleading information while expressing concern about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

In a comparable incident, Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis inadvertently shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “Terror from the skies” and an Israeli flag, only to remove it when followers alerted her that the image actually depicted children from Gaza.

Gaza-Israel: Journalist casualties rise as bombardment goes on

Gaza-Israel: Journalist casualties rise as bombardment goes on
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Gaza-Israel: Journalist casualties rise as bombardment goes on

Gaza-Israel: Journalist casualties rise as bombardment goes on
  • 8 reporters killed, 2 missing in 6 days of conflict, media watchdog says
  • Gaza-based journalists at risk amid intensifying airstrikes
Updated 5 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The number of journalists killed or injured in the Gaza-Israeli conflict has risen sharply since Hamas carried out its unprecedented attack against Israel on Oct. 7, with Israel declaring war on the Palestinian militant group and launching strikes on the blockaded Gaza Strip.

As of Thursday, the tally of media professionals killed, wounded or reported missing in the conflict had reached 12, most of whom are Palestinian.

The media watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists has urged both sides in the conflict to commit to the safety of journalists and media professionals.

“CPJ emphasizes that journalists are civilians doing important work during times of crisis and must not be targeted by warring parties,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

“Millions across the world are counting on reporters in the region to provide accurate information about the conflict. Journalists, like all civilians, must be respected and protected.”

In the first six days of fighting, at least eight journalists were killed, two were listed missing, and two were injured.

The Palestinian enclave’s press office named the victims as Said Al-Tavil, Muhammed Subh, Hisham en-Nawacihe, Ibrahim Lafi, Muhammed Cergun, Muhammed es-Salihi, Esad Shemlah and Selame Mime.

Two other journalists, Nidal Al-Vahidi and Heysem Abdulvahid, were said to be missing.

The houses of three journalists were completely destroyed, and at least 40 media outlets were hit in the airstrikes, the press office said.

While Israel remains relatively safe for many foreign journalists, Gaza-based reporters are at greater risk given the intensity of airstrikes from Israel.

A total of 67 journalists and other media workers were killed worldwide in 2022, according to the CPJ.

This was the highest number of journalist killings since 2018, as reporters risked their lives to cover the war in Ukraine and were targeted for their work in Latin America, it said.

‘Air assault on Israel’ clip on social media is scene from video game, reports New York Times

‘Air assault on Israel’ clip on social media is scene from video game, reports New York Times
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News
‘Air assault on Israel’ clip on social media is scene from video game, reports New York Times

‘Air assault on Israel’ clip on social media is scene from video game, reports New York Times
  • The game's developer Bohemia Interactive confirmed the online video originated from its series
  • A false report of an embassy evacuation in Lebanon went viral on social media
Updated 12 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Misleading and false videos and reports have been circulating online in the wake of recent incidents involving Hamas and Israel.

A clip taken from the combat video game Arma 3 has been shared on social media featuring the caption “a new air assault on parts of Israel.”

A spokesperson for Bohemia Interactive, the developer of the game, verified that the online video originated from its series, according to the New York Times.

Clips from the same game were previously used to misrepresent the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Another image shared on X claimed Israeli warplanes had bombed St. Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza. Church officials, in a statement shared by Elnashra, said: “St. Porphyrius Church in Gaza is in excellent condition. News published about it is nothing but rumors. We thank those who reached out and showed concern, and we ask everyone to pray for us.”

Israel’s fighter jets and artillery have been targeting mosques, hospitals, and schools in Gaza, and entire Palestinian families have been killed in their homes, the Times reported on Tuesday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Israeli airstrikes had damaged essential infrastructure in Gaza, including sanitation and hygiene facilities, affecting more than 400,000 people in the besieged strip.

Social media users shared a false report of an embassy evacuation in Lebanon on Wednesday, following which the establishment responded: “The US Embassy in Beirut has not been evacuated and is open and operating normally. Reports saying otherwise are false.”

Others shared on Telegram and X a fabricated BBC video report claiming Bellingcat, an investigative group, had found that Ukraine had sold NATO weapons to Hamas.

Eliot Higgins, the founder of Bellingcat, said the video was “100 percent fake.”

CNN on Monday released footage showing correspondent Clarissa Ward and her colleagues taking cover as rockets were launched near the Israel-Gaza border. A manipulated version of the report went viral on social media, with audio edited over the video falsely suggesting a control room was directing a staged report.

The post was shared with the text: “CNN exposed for faking an attack in Israel.”

A CNN spokesperson said: “The audio in the video posted and shared on X is fabricated, inaccurate and irresponsibly distorts the reality of the moment that was covered live on CNN.”

Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group launches ‘Sukkar’ film with much fanfare in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group launches ‘Sukkar’ film with much fanfare in Riyadh
Updated 12 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group launches ‘Sukkar’ film with much fanfare in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group launches ‘Sukkar’ film with much fanfare in Riyadh
  • Adaptation of 1912 epistolary novel “Daddy-Long-Legs,’ features young children fighting harsh social conditions
Updated 12 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Following its successful premiere in Cairo and Dubai, the movie “Sukkar” was launched with much fanfare by Saudi Arabia’s MBC Group in Riyadh on Wednesday night, attended by cast members, journalists and leading figures from the film industry.

The celebration was held at Muvi Cinemas – Boulevard Riyadh City, with the stars interacting with fans and posing for photographs before the screening.

The movie is an adaptation of the well-known 1912 epistolary novel “Daddy-Long-Legs,” which was made into a successful film starring Fred Astaire in 1955.

It revolves around the diaries of a group of children and teenagers who live in an orphanage and cooperate to face their difficult life circumstances under the harsh management of their orphanage boss, Ratiba.

One of the stars of the movie is Saudi Arabian actress Hajar Mohammed, who plays Tina, a quiet girl who gets into trouble in the effort to pursue a better life within the orphanage.

“This is my first time participating in a big movie like this and since it’s my first time, seeing such a huge crowd lining up to watch the movie makes me very happy, and I hope this is not my last time,” Mohammed told Arab News.

“I can’t describe the happiness that I am feeling, so thanks to everyone who participated in making the dream come true.”

Moataz Hisham, the Egyptian star who portrays Tarik, an ambitious footballer with dreams of becoming famous one day, was thrilled to visit Riyadh for the first time.

“I am very happy that we are premiering this movie in Riyadh, and I am happy to see the huge audience who appeared today to watch the movie.”  

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast including Yasmina El-Abd, Hajar Mohammad, Wedeema Ahmed, Maria Jumaah, Moataz Hisham, Mohammad Al-Harbi, Bavly Remon, and the talents of twins Abdullah and Omar Khaled. It also showcases original songs written by Hamada and is scored by the accomplished Egyptian composer Ehad Abdel Wahed.

Heba Mashari Hamada, the scriptwriter and composer behind the original lyrics of “Sukkar,” envisions the film to deeply resonate with children.

In a conversation with Arab News, Hamada described “Sukkar” as a “unique singing performance” meticulously crafted to provide a “safe and memorable experience for children,” distinguished by its superior quality and unique standards.

“I hope it brings immense joy to both the children and their parents, etching a positive imprint on their future memories,” she said.

Emirati actress Wadeema Ahmed, portraying Najma in the movie, shared her excitement about being in Riyadh.

“One of the biggest challenges during the filming of the musical was the location difference — filming was in Egypt while I’m based in the Emirates,” she explained.

“So, there was a lot of traveling back and forth, but in the end, it was definitely worth it.”

Every filming location, from the orphanage and Fruto Palace to the city and sewage channels, was meticulously developed. All the decorations used in the film are equally distinctive, designed exclusively for this project.

The film was brought to life by MBC Studios with support from Egypt’s Aroma Productions, and distributed by Beirut’s Empire Entertainment.

X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts since attack, CEO says

X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts since attack, CEO says
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters
X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts since attack, CEO says

X removes hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts since attack, CEO says
  • The move came in response to EU industry chief Thierry Breton’s 24 hour-ultimatum to Elon Musk to tackle the spread of disinformation on X
Updated 12 October 2023
Reuters

The X social media platform has removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts and taken action to remove or label tens of thousands of pieces of content since the militant group’s attack on Israel, its chief executive Linda officer Yaccarino said on Thursday.
The move came in response to EU industry chief Thierry Breton’s 24 hour-ultimatum to Elon Musk to tackle the spread of disinformation on X — formerly known as Twitter — since the Hamas assault to comply with new EU online content rules.
Breton said he had indications that X was being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the European Union.
The recently implemented Digital Services Act (DSA) requires large online platforms, including X and Meta’s Facebook, to remove illegal content and to take measures to tackle the risks to public security and civic discourse.
X has redistributed resources and refocused internal teams to address the rapidly evolving situation, Yaccarino said, without specifying the changes. She added that the Musk-owned company assembled a leadership group to assess the situation shortly after the attack.
“We wish to reiterate that we welcome further engagement with you and your team, including a meeting, to address any specific questions and look forward to receiving further specifics to which we can respond” Yaccarino said in the letter to Breton, posted on X.
X has responded to more than 80 take-down requests received in the EU within required the timeline and has not received any notices from Europol regarding illegal content on the platform, the letter states.
Breton issued a similar warning to Meta on Wednesday, giving the company 24 hours to inform him of measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation on its platforms following the attack on Israel.

