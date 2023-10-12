NEOM partners with Korean Film Council to prepare next generation of Saudi filmmakers

RIYADH: NEOM Media Industries and the Korean Film Council have announced a partnership to nurture emerging talent in the filmmaking industry.

Under this agreement, the Korean Academy of Film Arts, South Korea’s premier national film school operated by KOFIC, will deliver comprehensive training across various filmmaking disciplines to the next generation of filmmakers at NEOM.

KAFA’s training and development plans will be available for both aspiring and experienced film and television content creators and will prepare them to work on projects across local, regional and international levels.

The partnership will offer a wide range of training disciplines, including workshops, masterclasses and programs for various roles in filmmaking, such as producers, directors, screenwriters, cinematographers, and sound designers, among others.

The inaugural program will kick off in the first quarter of 2024 with a directing masterclass and workshop, which will take place at the Media Hub at NEOM, the largest purpose-built screen production facility in the region.

Wayne Borg, managing director of media industries, entertainment, and culture at NEOM, described the partnership as “a significant opportunity for mutual growth and enhanced collaboration.”

He said: “Leveraging South Korea’s remarkable achievements in the global film arena, and the invaluable insights this partnership offers, holds immense potential to raise production standards, accelerate ecosystem development, broaden international market reach, nurture talent, facilitate co-productions and usher in a new era of storytelling.

“This collaboration perfectly aligns with our dedication to nurturing talent as a cornerstone of our strategic vision, aiming to cultivate a diverse and highly skilled workforce.”

Park Ki-yong, chair of KOFIC, said: “We are delighted to partner with NEOM in nurturing Saudi filmmakers for the future of the world cinema.”

He added that KAFA’s presence in Saudi Arabia in 2024 will be KOFIC’s third international collaboration, in addition to KAFA in Kazakhstan in 2022 and KAFA in Vietnam in 2023.

“We anticipate this collaboration to lead our two countries and film industries to much greater cooperation in the future.”

Both South Korea and Saudi Arabia have seen a surge in talented young filmmakers who are making a significant impact on the international media landscape.