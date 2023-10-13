You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attends the 27th Joint GCC-EU Ministerial Council in Muscat on Oct. 10, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ynur6

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
  • During talks with French and Italian counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan urges international community to help end the conflict between Hamas and Israel and protect civilians
  • A just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security and stability, he says
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has stressed the need for all parties involved in the conflict in Gaza to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including the lifting of the siege on the territory and ensuring that food and other emergency aid supplies are allowed to reach the people there.

His comments came during a telephone call with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, to discuss the continuing military escalation in Gaza and the surrounding area, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

They also talked about the threats to unarmed civilians as a result of the conflict, and the importance of efforts by the international community to help end the fighting and protect civilians, the ministry added.

Prince Faisal said that a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security and stability.

The Israeli military was preparing for a possible ground invasion of Gaza on Thursday as it continued to pound the coastal strip for a sixth straight day in retaliation for the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas that began on Saturday.

During a separate conversation with Antonio Tajani, the Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s pledge never to target civilians in any way, officials said. He again stressed the importance of respecting the rules of humanitarian law in Gaza, along with the pressing need for the siege of the territory to be lifted.

He also called for “joint international efforts to calm the situation” as well as moves aimed at “stopping military operations, and finding a just and comprehensive solution that does justice to the Palestinian people, and the importance of avoiding further escalation and violence,” the ministry said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Gaza Prince Faisal bin Farhan France Catherine Colonna Antonio Tajani Israel War in Gaza

Related

Saudi and Palestinian envoys in London discuss joint action to stop Gaza violence
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and Palestinian envoys in London discuss joint action to stop Gaza violence
Saudi Arabia’s FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan takes part in an extraordinary Arab League meeting on the Israel-Hamas war in Cairo.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM takes part in Arab League meeting on Israel-Hamas war

MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions

MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions
Updated 4 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
Follow

MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions

MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions
  • Participants explored ways to achieve net zero though technological advances, innovation and sustainable policies
  • Middle East and North Africa are witnessing extreme weather, environmental degradation, water scarcity and food insecurity
Updated 4 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

RIYADH: Officials, scientists, and business chiefs from across the world gathered in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss ways to combat climate change as part of a packed agenda of meetings and events organized for Middle East and North Africa Climate Week. 

Experts and stakeholders were brought together to collaborate on the shared mission of achieving net-zero emissions by exploring the possible application of the latest technological advances, innovative solutions, and sustainable policies.

MENA Climate Week was organized by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. One of its goals was to provide region-specific contributions to inform the first global stocktake of the 2015 Paris Agreement ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai this November.

“It’s a great week where we had to engage with a lot of people from the region, the MENA region, but also from outside who’ve seen a lot of external speakers coming in and sharing their practice practices,” Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, told Arab News on the sidelines of the event.

“It was very important to actually have this dialog, especially before COP28 in the UAE.”

The five-day event, held for the first time in Riyadh, welcomed more than 10,000 participants from 115 countries, and included sessions on the transition to a clean energy economy and the role of government policy in achieving net zero.

The timing could not have been more critical. Parts of the Middle East are increasingly experiencing the effects of climate change, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent, leading to environmental degradation, water stress and food insecurity.

That is why Saudi Arabia has made its response to the climate crisis a top priority, implementing a range of initiatives designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, capture carbon from the atmosphere, green its urban spaces, and protect wildlife habitats.

Hosting MENA Climate Week has given the Kingdom an opportunity to demonstrate its leadership on the region’s climate file.

“The UNFCCC hosts climate week in the various regions, and this is really important for the global multilateral process because we have the negotiations, but then we need a space to be able to discuss best practices, to be able to bring stakeholders to discuss their challenges, to have networking opportunities for companies to actually enable climate action on the ground,” Nora Al-Issa, a senior international policy specialist at the Saudi Energy Ministry, told Arab News.

“This is a crucial moment to be able to connect the two COPs (including last year’s COP27 in Egypt) and highlight what are the key concerns of the regions, but also how is the region coming forward with initiatives, with targets, but also with implementation? 

“I think this is something where His Royal Highness (Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi minister of energy) really well illustrated within the various keynotes that what’s really important is for us to talk about targets, but then talk about how we’re implementing them, what are the partnerships and solutions needed on the ground. 

“And this is what we hope to enable for this climate week. Solutions and frameworks enable everyone to play a part.” 

The energy sector plays a central role in the climate challenge, accounting for about two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions. Although the sector is a major contributor to these emissions, it is also a critical enabler of sustainable solutions, including hydrogen energy.

“This kind of political will is extremely important to come from our region because we have the natural resources and capabilities to excel in hydrocarbons, but also in cleaner energy sources,” said Al-Issa. 

“MENA Climate Week’s message is that all solutions are important and all solutions are needed.”

Recognizing the severity of the situation, MENA Climate Week featured three high-level ministerial sessions: Advancing inclusivity and circularity for just and equitable energy transitions, inclusive finance and economic diversification toward the goals of the Paris Agreement, and moving toward a global goal on adaptation for a 1.5 C world.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in sessions and side events on integrated planning for urban resilience in a changing climate, enhanced maritime law enforcement for ocean-based climate action, and opportunities and challenges for smart energy systems integration for a sustainable future.

The second day marked the launch of four thematic tracks that continued throughout the week, with parallel sessions on energy systems and industry, cities, urban and rural settlements, infrastructure, and transport, land, ocean, food, and water, and societies, health, livelihoods, and economies.

Day two also saw the launch of Saudi Arabia’s Greenhouse Gas Crediting and Offsetting Mechanism web app, GCOM, initiated by Prince Abdulaziz.

This voluntary and project-based scheme aligns with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, covering greenhouse gas and non-greenhouse gas metrics across all sectors in the Kingdom, and is open to both the public and private sectors, as well as subsidiaries of foreign firms.

MENA Climate Week also featured the participation of several universities, research centers, and think tanks, which play a pivotal role in advancing the ongoing discussion on climate change by providing independent research, analysis, and policy recommendations.

Al-Ajlan, president of KAPSARC, emphasized his organization’s commitment to climate and sustainability. Indeed, KAPSARC has played a pivotal role in driving climate ambition, including launching the Circular Carbon Economy Index. 

The index, which tracks the climate and sustainability ambitions of 64 countries, is designed to facilitate the sharing of best practices, and to expand the goals of other nations and sectors.

“When it comes to climate risk, part of it is sharing the knowledge and the best practices that we have in Saudi Arabia as a leader within the region, but also specifically on climate ambition,” Al-Ajlan told Arab News.

“How can we filter some of these best practices to other countries and other sectors that can also emulate that and actually continue to achieve and improve their ambition and vision?” 

The third day of MENA Climate Week included side events on coral reef restoration, nature-based solutions for water management in the region, and the launch of a global research center for sustainable tourism in Saudi Arabia. 

Interactive action hubs also explored opportunities and solutions for the reuse or replacement of plastics, youth energy literacy and empowerment, and cryogenic carbon capture technology.

On the fourth day, a documentary titled “Between the Rains” was screened, shedding light on the human dimensions of climate change and the need to adapt to changing conditions.

Other events examined the localization of climate finance to increase access at a grassroots level, a global framework for sustainability in the information and communication technology sector, and climate-resilient and gender-sensitive municipal planning in MENA.

A highlight of the day was the release of a report exploring the challenges Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region could face in a world in which temperatures could exceed 3 C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century. 

The report — the result of a collaboration between the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, AEON Collective, and KAPSARC — offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of climate change on Saudi Arabia’s diverse habitats. 

It emphasizes that Saudi Arabia is experiencing the effects of climate change at a far greater rate than other regions. The severity of these effects depends on a range of socioeconomic and emissions scenarios.

In the most extreme scenario, temperatures in the Arabian Peninsula could rise by 5.6 C by the end of the century.

The final day of MENA Climate Week featured sessions on unlocking the potential of carbon markets for emissions reduction and removal, recognizing the role they have in achieving net zero. 

Discussions explored the effectiveness of carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies and shed light on the often-overlooked subject of health impacts related to climate change. 

The agenda also explored topics like smart agriculture, the circular carbon economy, and the fostering of center-inclusive green innovation, offering practical solutions that, when combined, create a holistic approach to a sustainable future.

 

Topics: MWC 2023

Related

Tony Cripps, CEO at Saudi Awwal Bank
Corporate News
Saudi Awwal Bank is a ‘national champion’ at MENA Climate Week
Special How Saudi-hosted MENA Climate Week aims to generate regional momentum for climate change mitigation photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi-hosted MENA Climate Week aims to generate regional momentum for climate change mitigation

Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief

Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
SPA
Follow

Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief

Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief
Updated 5 min 48 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology and board chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha, met recently with Hiroshi Yamakawa, president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, in Tokyo.

Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CEO of the SSC, was also present at the meeting.

The discussion between the officials included seeking ways to cooperate in robotics, deep-space exploration, and the support of startup companies in the industry.

The SSC has established partnerships with several space agencies around the world to develop the Kingdom’s industry.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan

Related

Inspired by Saudi astronaut, 10-year-old boy has his sights set on space 
Saudi Arabia
Inspired by Saudi astronaut, 10-year-old boy has his sights set on space 
Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh misses out on national team training on eve of Nigeria friendly
Saudi Football
Saudi footballer Hassan Kadesh misses out on national team training on eve of Nigeria friendly

Saudi and Palestinian envoys in London discuss joint action to stop Gaza violence

Saudi and Palestinian envoys in London discuss joint action to stop Gaza violence
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi and Palestinian envoys in London discuss joint action to stop Gaza violence

Saudi and Palestinian envoys in London discuss joint action to stop Gaza violence
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Britain Prince Khalid bin Bandar on Thursday met with the Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK, Husam Zomlot. 

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance coordination and consultation on issues of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Scores of Palestinians are being killed each day in an Israeli onslaught, nearly a week after an unprecedented Hamas attack that killed over 1,200 Israelis.

“A brotherly gesture from His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Bandar, ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, visiting the Palestinian Mission to the UK today to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, and to coordinate joint action to stop the war machine and the targeting of civilians,” Zomlot said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) following the meeting. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Husam Zomlot Gaza Israel

Related

King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
World
King Charles holds private meeting with UK’s chief rabbi after Hamas attack on Israel
Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 
World
Little help from UK government for British-Palestinian couple trapped in Gaza, son says 

Inspired by Saudi astronaut, 10-year-old boy has his sights set on space 

Inspired by Saudi astronaut, 10-year-old boy has his sights set on space 
Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Inspired by Saudi astronaut, 10-year-old boy has his sights set on space 

Inspired by Saudi astronaut, 10-year-old boy has his sights set on space 
  • Mohammed Al-Dosari aspires to be one of the first Saudi astronauts to land on Mars
Updated 13 min 44 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Many children dream of being an astronaut, but one young Saudi boy is working tirelessly to turn his ambition into reality. 

Mohammed Al-Dosari became fascinated with the subject of space exploration when he was 6. Now, aged just 10, he has his sights set on becoming one of the first Saudi astronauts to land on Mars.

Al-Dosari told Arab News that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of Saudi fighter pilot and astronaut Ali Al-Qarni by joining an elite group of Saudis who have journeyed into space.

Speaking with Arab News during the recent NASA International Space Apps Challenge hackathon in Jeddah, he said: “I have been fascinated with flying into space and becoming an astronaut, in particular, ever since I was about 6. I always thought the idea of being able to float around in space while doing science would be super-cool.”

Al-Dosari, a member of the Exoplanets team, was the youngest competitor in the event.

Explaining how he fell in love with the subject of space, he said: “One night I was staring up at the night sky, and wanting to just explore the unknown and figure out what’s out there and go and find new things.

“So, I went to the library, started to buy books on space, and also went on the Internet to search for more information.”

Al-Dosari said that the more he learns about space, “the more I’ve learned about the benefits it has for us all.”

He added: “This has made me want to contribute to the Saudi space industry in any way that I can. And, of course, it would be amazing to be on a mission one day.”

His mother, Helah Al-Zahrani, said: “My son is obsessed with space and science, and has always wanted to be an astronaut. He’s not like most children who have an ‘astronaut phase’ for a week when they are young. He is 10 now, and has loved watching space documentaries, reading books, and entering workshops to learn about space since he was 6.”

She said that her son has become a “space obsessive” and has been working hard on his studies, but also planning ahead for what he will need — and wants to achieve — as an astronaut.

Al-Dosari, who is now in the sixth grade, wants to study geography when he attends university in order to enter the world of space exploration. 

Speaking about the historic day when Saudi astronauts Al-Qarni and Rayyanah Barnawi headed to the International Space Station on May 21, the young boy said: “It was a night to remember. I was glued to our TV until the early hours just to witness that amazing moment when our astronauts entered space.

“Al-Qarni and Barnawi were not only the pride of the nation, but also a source of inspiration for millions of Saudis.”

There is more to Al-Dosari’s life than books, however. The 10-year-old also loves playing football and was recently selected by the Mahd Academy, a national sports excellence facility, to develop his skills. 

“I love football and my position is goalkeeper. Hopefully, when I join Mahd Academy, I will develop my skills and become the main goalkeeper of the national team,” he said. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia space

Related

Saudi Space Agency to explore opportunities at 74th International Astronautical Congress
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Space Agency to explore opportunities at 74th International Astronautical Congress
Saudi astronauts inspire students during special event in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
Saudi astronauts inspire students during special event in Riyadh

Effat College of Humanities hosts first international conference on digitalizing humanities

Effat College of Humanities hosts first international conference on digitalizing humanities
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Afshan Aziz
Follow

Effat College of Humanities hosts first international conference on digitalizing humanities

Effat College of Humanities hosts first international conference on digitalizing humanities
Updated 16 min 29 sec ago
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: The Effat College of Humanities in Jeddah recently concluded its highly anticipated first International Conference on the Humanities, themed “Digitalizing the Humanities: Contemporary Ethical Challenges.”

The conference provided a platform for students, as well as local and international participants from varying backgrounds and specializations, to engage in multifaceted dialogue. 

The discussions not only highlighted the ethical dilemmas posed by digitalization but also proposed pedagogical strategies to integrate digital literacy while preserving core educational values. 

Dr. Linda Maloul, dean of the Effat College of Humanities, emphasized the college’s commitment to being at the forefront of digital transformation in the humanities.

She said: “The ongoing digitalization of our world and the impact of technology on education have led to new and unprecedented ethical challenges. The college recognizes the need to bring together academics, professionals, and students to explore these challenges and find solutions in the areas of digital media and digital mental health.

“The conference provided a unique opportunity for scholars, professionals, and students to delve into the ethical challenges posed by digitalization in the humanities. The insightful discussions and proposed strategies will contribute to the advancement of our society and the integration of technology while upholding our core educational values.

“Effat College of Humanities aims to produce graduates who are not only innovative and ethical professionals in their respective fields but also advocate for the well-being and inclusivity of society. The discussions and insights shared during the conference will undoubtedly shape the future of digital humanities and contribute to the advancement of our society,” she added. 

Dr. Stephen J. A. Ward, an internationally recognized media ethicist, philosopher, historian of ideas, and author of 11 books on media ethics and public philosophy, highlighted the importance of infusing human values and ethical considerations into the digital landscape.

Throughout the conference, participants actively engaged in panel discussions and sessions that explored the ethical challenges and possibilities presented by technology and digital media. 

The first session focused on the intersection between technology and mental health, delving into the potential benefits, challenges, and ethical dilemmas in this realm.

The second session featured various presentations on topics such as the portrayal of psychopaths in films, the reflection of values in American satirical TV shows, and the values conveyed in foreign cartoon movies dubbed in Arabic.

The third session shed light on the ethical complexities arising from the digitalization of the humanities. 

Experts spoke on topics such as the influence of digital media on privacy, the optimization of ethics in language arts education, the impact of the digital world on ethics and education in developing countries, and contemporary ethical issues in digital humanities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Effat University in Jeddah

Related

Effat University film festival attracts international students, filmmakers
Saudi Arabia
Effat University film festival attracts international students, filmmakers
Effat University’s Mohamed Ghazala on ASIFA board
Corporate News
Effat University’s Mohamed Ghazala on ASIFA board

Latest updates

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions
MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions
Where We Are Going Today: Jones the Grocer in Riyadh
Where We Are Going Today: Jones the Grocer in Riyadh
Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief
Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange records 364% surge in ETF trading worth $1.2 billion
Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange records 364% surge in ETF trading worth $1.2 billion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.