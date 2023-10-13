You are here

Saudi FM discusses Gaza situation with Italian, French counterpart 
Palestinian search the rubble of destroyed buildings following an Israeli strike, as battles between Israel and the Hamas movement continue for the sixth consecutive day in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 12, 2023. (AFP)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister made two phone calls to Italian and French counterpart on Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Antonio Tajani, and Catherine Colonna discussed the military escalation in Gaza and its surrounding areas.

Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom's rejection of targeting civilians in any way, stressing the importance of respecting the international humanitarian law by all conflicting parties, the necessity of lifting the siege, and allowing food and relief supplies to reach Gaza.

He stressed that a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause is the only way to guarantee security and stability.

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza

Saudi foreign minister calls for principles of humanitarian law to be followed in Gaza
  • During talks with French and Italian counterparts, Prince Faisal bin Farhan urges international community to help end the conflict between Hamas and Israel and protect civilians
  • A just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security and stability, he says
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, has stressed the need for all parties involved in the conflict in Gaza to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law, including the lifting of the siege on the territory and ensuring that food and other emergency aid supplies are allowed to reach the people there.

His comments came during a telephone call with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, to discuss the continuing military escalation in Gaza and the surrounding area, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

They also talked about the threats to unarmed civilians as a result of the conflict, and the importance of efforts by the international community to help end the fighting and protect civilians, the ministry added.

Prince Faisal said that a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is the only way to guarantee security and stability.

The Israeli military was preparing for a possible ground invasion of Gaza on Thursday as it continued to pound the coastal strip for a sixth straight day in retaliation for the unprecedented attack on Israel by Hamas that began on Saturday.

During a separate conversation with Antonio Tajani, the Italian minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, Prince Faisal renewed the Kingdom’s pledge never to target civilians in any way, officials said. He again stressed the importance of respecting the rules of humanitarian law in Gaza, along with the pressing need for the siege of the territory to be lifted.

He also called for “joint international efforts to calm the situation” as well as moves aimed at “stopping military operations, and finding a just and comprehensive solution that does justice to the Palestinian people, and the importance of avoiding further escalation and violence,” the ministry said.

MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions

MENA Climate Week concludes in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh with call for partnerships and solutions
  • Participants explored ways to achieve net zero though technological advances, innovation and sustainable policies
  • Middle East and North Africa are witnessing extreme weather, environmental degradation, water scarcity and food insecurity
RIYADH: Officials, scientists, and business chiefs from across the world gathered in the Saudi capital Riyadh to discuss ways to combat climate change as part of a packed agenda of meetings and events organized for Middle East and North Africa Climate Week. 

Experts and stakeholders were brought together to collaborate on the shared mission of achieving net-zero emissions by exploring the possible application of the latest technological advances, innovative solutions, and sustainable policies.

MENA Climate Week was organized by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. One of its goals was to provide region-specific contributions to inform the first global stocktake of the 2015 Paris Agreement ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai this November.

“It’s a great week where we had to engage with a lot of people from the region, the MENA region, but also from outside who’ve seen a lot of external speakers coming in and sharing their practice practices,” Fahad Al-Ajlan, president of the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, told Arab News on the sidelines of the event.

“It was very important to actually have this dialog, especially before COP28 in the UAE.”

The five-day event, held for the first time in Riyadh, welcomed more than 10,000 participants from 115 countries, and included sessions on the transition to a clean energy economy and the role of government policy in achieving net zero.

The timing could not have been more critical. Parts of the Middle East are increasingly experiencing the effects of climate change, with extreme weather events becoming more frequent, leading to environmental degradation, water stress and food insecurity.

That is why Saudi Arabia has made its response to the climate crisis a top priority, implementing a range of initiatives designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, capture carbon from the atmosphere, green its urban spaces, and protect wildlife habitats.

Hosting MENA Climate Week has given the Kingdom an opportunity to demonstrate its leadership on the region’s climate file.

“The UNFCCC hosts climate week in the various regions, and this is really important for the global multilateral process because we have the negotiations, but then we need a space to be able to discuss best practices, to be able to bring stakeholders to discuss their challenges, to have networking opportunities for companies to actually enable climate action on the ground,” Nora Al-Issa, a senior international policy specialist at the Saudi Energy Ministry, told Arab News.

“This is a crucial moment to be able to connect the two COPs (including last year’s COP27 in Egypt) and highlight what are the key concerns of the regions, but also how is the region coming forward with initiatives, with targets, but also with implementation? 

“I think this is something where His Royal Highness (Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi minister of energy) really well illustrated within the various keynotes that what’s really important is for us to talk about targets, but then talk about how we’re implementing them, what are the partnerships and solutions needed on the ground. 

“And this is what we hope to enable for this climate week. Solutions and frameworks enable everyone to play a part.” 

The energy sector plays a central role in the climate challenge, accounting for about two-thirds of global greenhouse gas emissions. Although the sector is a major contributor to these emissions, it is also a critical enabler of sustainable solutions, including hydrogen energy.

“This kind of political will is extremely important to come from our region because we have the natural resources and capabilities to excel in hydrocarbons, but also in cleaner energy sources,” said Al-Issa. 

“MENA Climate Week’s message is that all solutions are important and all solutions are needed.”

Recognizing the severity of the situation, MENA Climate Week featured three high-level ministerial sessions: Advancing inclusivity and circularity for just and equitable energy transitions, inclusive finance and economic diversification toward the goals of the Paris Agreement, and moving toward a global goal on adaptation for a 1.5 C world.

Throughout the week, participants engaged in sessions and side events on integrated planning for urban resilience in a changing climate, enhanced maritime law enforcement for ocean-based climate action, and opportunities and challenges for smart energy systems integration for a sustainable future.

The second day marked the launch of four thematic tracks that continued throughout the week, with parallel sessions on energy systems and industry, cities, urban and rural settlements, infrastructure, and transport, land, ocean, food, and water, and societies, health, livelihoods, and economies.

Day two also saw the launch of Saudi Arabia’s Greenhouse Gas Crediting and Offsetting Mechanism web app, GCOM, initiated by Prince Abdulaziz.

This voluntary and project-based scheme aligns with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, covering greenhouse gas and non-greenhouse gas metrics across all sectors in the Kingdom, and is open to both the public and private sectors, as well as subsidiaries of foreign firms.

MENA Climate Week also featured the participation of several universities, research centers, and think tanks, which play a pivotal role in advancing the ongoing discussion on climate change by providing independent research, analysis, and policy recommendations.

Al-Ajlan, president of KAPSARC, emphasized his organization’s commitment to climate and sustainability. Indeed, KAPSARC has played a pivotal role in driving climate ambition, including launching the Circular Carbon Economy Index. 

The index, which tracks the climate and sustainability ambitions of 64 countries, is designed to facilitate the sharing of best practices, and to expand the goals of other nations and sectors.

“When it comes to climate risk, part of it is sharing the knowledge and the best practices that we have in Saudi Arabia as a leader within the region, but also specifically on climate ambition,” Al-Ajlan told Arab News.

“How can we filter some of these best practices to other countries and other sectors that can also emulate that and actually continue to achieve and improve their ambition and vision?” 

The third day of MENA Climate Week included side events on coral reef restoration, nature-based solutions for water management in the region, and the launch of a global research center for sustainable tourism in Saudi Arabia. 

Interactive action hubs also explored opportunities and solutions for the reuse or replacement of plastics, youth energy literacy and empowerment, and cryogenic carbon capture technology.

On the fourth day, a documentary titled “Between the Rains” was screened, shedding light on the human dimensions of climate change and the need to adapt to changing conditions.

Other events examined the localization of climate finance to increase access at a grassroots level, a global framework for sustainability in the information and communication technology sector, and climate-resilient and gender-sensitive municipal planning in MENA.

A highlight of the day was the release of a report exploring the challenges Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region could face in a world in which temperatures could exceed 3 C above pre-industrial levels by the end of the century. 

The report — the result of a collaboration between the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, AEON Collective, and KAPSARC — offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of climate change on Saudi Arabia’s diverse habitats. 

It emphasizes that Saudi Arabia is experiencing the effects of climate change at a far greater rate than other regions. The severity of these effects depends on a range of socioeconomic and emissions scenarios.

In the most extreme scenario, temperatures in the Arabian Peninsula could rise by 5.6 C by the end of the century.

The final day of MENA Climate Week featured sessions on unlocking the potential of carbon markets for emissions reduction and removal, recognizing the role they have in achieving net zero. 

Discussions explored the effectiveness of carbon capture, utilization, and storage technologies and shed light on the often-overlooked subject of health impacts related to climate change. 

The agenda also explored topics like smart agriculture, the circular carbon economy, and the fostering of center-inclusive green innovation, offering practical solutions that, when combined, create a holistic approach to a sustainable future.

 

Where We Are Going Today: Jones the Grocer in Riyadh

Where We Are Going Today: Jones the Grocer in Riyadh
Jones the Grocer recently opened its artisan cafe, bakery, patisserie, gourmet grocer, deli and cheese room in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

The restaurant’s atmosphere and chic, contemporary interior make it an ideal spot for a quick lunch or casual dinner.

A walk-in cheese room is stocked with specialist offerings from around the world, including an English pecorino and Italian Parmigiano Reggiano.

The menu features mouthwatering dishes with an Australian twist, including the Jones wagyu burger, grilled harissa chicken, and prawn and chili linguine.

Signature creations on the dessert menu include pistachio milk cake delight and an indulgent honey cake.

The virgin cocktail menu has refreshing options for diners to pair with meals, such as the virgin Mary with spicy tomato juice, green olives, celery and pickle; and the black basil and lemon fizz, with soda, fresh basil, activated charcoal and lemon juice.

The gourmet grocer includes pantry delights, such as jam, pasta, and sauces to elevate any homemade meal.

Hampers and gift baskets sold in the grocery store are a great choice for customers looking to buy a gift for food lovers.

With more outlets due to open across the Kingdom in coming years, Jones the Grocer has highlighted its commitment to widening the culinary options available to food enthusiasts in Saudi Arabia.

The food emporium was founded in 1996 in Australia, and has 33 outlets across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and India, with plans to expand into Singapore and the UK.

Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan's aerospace agency chief

Saudi minister discusses robotics, space exploration with Japan’s aerospace agency chief
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology and board chairman of the Saudi Space Commission, Abdullah Amer Al-Swaha, met recently with Hiroshi Yamakawa, president of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, in Tokyo.

Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, CEO of the SSC, was also present at the meeting.

The discussion between the officials included seeking ways to cooperate in robotics, deep-space exploration, and the support of startup companies in the industry.

The SSC has established partnerships with several space agencies around the world to develop the Kingdom’s industry.

