Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift

Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift
The Saudi style star is known as Fozaza on Instagram. (Getty Images)
Updated 9 sec ago
Hams Saleh
Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift

Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift
Updated 9 sec ago
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: The Saudi style star, known as Fozaza on Instagram, talks trends, travel, and Taylor Swift.  

Best TV show/film you’ve ever seen?    

I have two TV shows I think are gold. One of them is “Friends.” It’s one of those feelgood series you can watch over and over again. The other is “The Simpsons.” I love their witty humor and approach to real-life politics and societal issues. For films, I like “The Godfather,” it’s a classic! People still quote it to this day, it’s just so good! I also secretly like “The Abyss.” I’ve always been fascinated by the ocean and what humans still don’t know about its depths.  

Worst TV show/film you’ve ever seen?   

I don’t believe there is a worst because it’s a matter of taste. There are some TV shows that aren’t really my style that many people love, like “Stranger Things.” For films, I can’t watch anything to do with exorcism or the devil. It freaks me out and I think it’s super-sensitive in general.  

Best personal style moment?    

Whenever I’m on holiday. I really have fun styling looks when I’m traveling. It’s when I get to freestyle that I enjoy it the most. It’s easier to be creative when you’re traveling because you’re constantly being inspired by your surroundings and the local fashions.  

Worst personal style moment?    

High school. It’s fair to say I was still discovering my personal style. It’s scary to look back on. There are a lot of ‘What was I thinking?’ moments, which are fun.  

Best accessory for a little black dress?    

A statement pearl necklace, really nice boots and a statement clutch. Although it depends on the cut of the little black dress. A little goes a long way, but it’s always nice to pick one statement piece to complete the look.   

Worst accessory for a little black dress?    

There isn’t one. As far as I’m concerned, anything goes. I love personal style; we’re always being inspired by each other, so I don’t feel there is a right or wrong.  

Best fashion trend of 2023?    

Anything rich red, from a jacket to a bag, dress or boots. The color is taking over and I’m here for it. Also I love blazers, and boxy blazers are back — and so is Eighties business chic, which I love. So many great trends this year to choose from.  

Worst fashion trend of 2023?    

The Barbie craze. I genuinely can’t look at the color pink anymore, or anything related to Barbie. It was overkill. 

Best advice you’ve ever been given?   

“Opportunity often comes disguised in the form of misfortune or temporary defeat.” What feels like the end is often the beginning. Have faith.  

Worst advice you’ve ever been given? 

“Follow your heart.” It’s nice, but I wish I was told to use my head as well and not gamble on my heart too much. Balance is key. It hurts less to know more.  

Best thing to do when you’re feeling low?    

A hot bath with Epsom salts and a side of Netflix. Or my favorite escape is going to the beach with a good book around sunset.    

Worst thing to do when you’re feeling good?  

Overspend. When I’m happy I tend to want to make everyone around me happy, so I go on a shopping spree buying everyone I love gifts. It’s an expensive habit that I need to change. 

Best holiday destination?    

Cyprus is super-underrated. I always have the best time there. The weather, the food, the people, the beaches of Aya Napa are something else. Oh, you also get the most amazing long-lasting tan. 

Worst holiday destination?    

Everything’s an adventure. I don’t see it any other way. Even in the worst of situations, I always come out of it with the best memories and a lot of laughs. Nothing is perfect and sometimes you end up in a dump but it’s always about how you choose to see it. I like to make the best out of every situation, it really changes things.   

Best subject at school?    

Biology. I’ve always wanted to be a cardiologist. I’m fascinated by medicine and the human body. And geography, because I think we have the most beautiful planet and I hope I can discover it all one day.  

Worst subject at school?    

Math. Numbers stress me out. That’s why I don’t like baking. I like to cook because when you cook you cook with your senses, but when you bake you measure everything to the dot. I like to feel, then calculate, if that makes sense?  

Best thing to do to ensure you have a productive day?   

Go to bed early. Sleeping early is scientifically proven to give you greater energy and focus the next day.  

Worst thing to do when you’re trying to have a productive day?    

Overcommitting. You end up not getting anything done. I love accomplishing tasks, so I try to keep them to a realistic amount, so I’ll be done with it all by the end of the day. It’s not humanly possible to predict how your day is going to go, so I make sure I give myself proper time for backups.   

Best concert you’ve ever been to?   

Lauryn Hill. She’s a legend. Her concerts always have strong messages and her energy is contagious. I really want to go to a Taylor Swift concert too. They say it’s a game changer.  

Worst concert you’ve ever been to?   

I honestly haven’t been to one that I haven’t enjoyed yet.  

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee

What We Are Reading Today: Go by Lisa Thee
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

Go! shows you how to listen to your gut and make a thoughtful and savvy plan toward a truly fulfilling career, says a review published on goodreads.com.

Equal parts validation, empowerment, and guide, Go! provides powerful examples of career transformation from a wide array of leaders and outlines a versatile 90-day career reboot plan. 

It also opens leaders’ eyes to work culture improvements that can help them keep stellar and diverse talent.

Lisa Thee is a thought leader who helps businesses scale and lead in a world where people are demanding more from companies.

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness
books
What We Are Reading Today: Failures of Forgiveness
What We Are Reading Today: Astor
books
What We Are Reading Today: Astor

Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books

Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books
Updated 12 October 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib
Follow

Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books

Alexandre Assouline on how Saudi Arabia inspired a series of luxury coffee table books
Updated 12 October 2023
Hanadi Merchant-Habib

DUBAI: For nearly three decades, luxury book publisher Assouline has pioneered sophisticated coffee table books on travel, culture, arts and lifestyle. Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has been of great interest to the publishing house, which resulted in the creation of 18 books devoted to various aspects of the Kingdom. Arab News sat down with Alexandre Assouline — chief of operations, brand and strategy — to discuss their work with Saudi Arabia and learn more about their outlet in Dubai's THAT Concept Store.

"It's a country with so much to offer regarding heritage, and I haven't seen many publications shining light on every piece of that heritage. So we became very interested when the Kingdom first approached us," explained Assouline. Their website has a dedicated section to books on the country spanning various subjects, including lesser-known parts of the culture — for instance, there’s a book on 'Flower Men' delving into the tribe's past and present. Elsewhere, the books cover other topics, including dates, archeological mysteries, Makkah, the Red Sea, crafts and AlUla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASSOULINE (@assouline)

"We started working with the Royal Commission for AlUla about a book that piqued our interest and started learning more about the country and its development. We also work closely with the Ministry of Culture, which led to some wonderful partnerships," Assouline said.

"I visited Diriyah, and when you see these projects and the Kingdom's vision, you just want to be a part of it. And I hope that with the contribution to culture through our publications, we are a part of it and help tell that story. It's very inspiring," he added. In the near future, two seasonal pop-ups will be seen in the Kingdom – one at Bujairi Terrace and another in Old Town, AlUla.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ASSOULINE (@assouline)

For their latest store opening in the GCC, Assouline chose a location in Dubai's THAT Concept Store – an experiential shopping destination for fashion, lifestyle and beauty. "Our brand is about curation, and that's what THAT Concept store has – a concept of decoration and a point of view. I am thrilled to be in a place where you can’t find all the same brands. Here, you can find labels you like and ones you should know about. And it can change periodically, and I like that aspect of curation and style."

Topics: Assouline Saudi Arabia THAT Concept Store Dubai

Netflix's 'Crashing Eid' star Summer Shesha finds her passion in acting

Netflix’s ‘Crashing Eid’ star Summer Shesha finds her passion in acting
L-R: Bateel Qamlo as Lamar, Summer Shesha as Razan and Khalid AlHarbi as Hasan in 'Crashing Eid.' (Supplied)
Updated 12 October 2023
William Mullally
Follow

Netflix’s ‘Crashing Eid’ star Summer Shesha finds her passion in acting

Netflix’s ‘Crashing Eid’ star Summer Shesha finds her passion in acting
  • The Saudi actress discusses her leading role in Netflix series ‘Crashing Eid’ and working with her mother
Updated 12 October 2023
William Mullally

DUBAI: Passion changes everything. Ten years ago, Saudi actress Summer Shesha was thriving in the finance world, her drive and talent seemed guaranteed to carry her to the top of the industry. Then, a casting call on Twitter that began as a fun weekend activity ended up transforming the plan she had for her life (and, years later, would transform her mother’s as well). Now, as the star of Netflix’s first female-led Saudi original series “Crashing Eid,” which launches Oct. 19, she is set to become a global star in an industry fueled by an ambition that matches her own. 

“I’ve always been a practical person. If I’m going to pursue something, I want to know that I’m going somewhere. And for a long time, I didn’t think that something I was passionate about could be the thing that gets me to the heights I once dreamed of in life — to do something that resonates across the world,” Shesha tells Arab News.

“That’s why I’m so proud of this series. I truly believe it’s great. It’s really entertaining, it’s laugh-out-loud funny, and it has themes that feel specific to Saudi but will resonate everywhere. This is an unconventional story, one that doesn’t represent all Saudis. But it’s told with love for Saudi, with a Saudi heart, and I think the world will love it, too.”

While much has changed for Shesha since she first stepped on set for a small scene in Mahmoud Sabbagh’s 2013 web series “Kash,” the feeling that she discovered then has never left her. At first, she thought it was just curiosity. She was scheduled to be there for just two hours that day, but found herself lingering long after her scene had wrapped. 

Summer Shesha as Razan, Bateel Qamlo as Lamar in 'Crashing Eid.; (Supplied)

“I just couldn’t leave the set,” Shesha remembers. “I sat next to the camera man, then the make-up artists, then the art department… I was fascinated. I stayed for 14 hours. And because I couldn’t get enough, I went to LA to try a course, and it unlocked something within me. When I finally made sense of what I was feeling, I realized what it was. It was passion.”

Still, for nine years, Shesha couldn’t bring herself to step away from the career she had built for herself, torn at all times between her two identities. Even after appearing in hit films such as “Book of Sun,” or winning Best Actress at the 8th Saudi Film Festival at Ithra for her role in “Kayan,” she was still unsure whether to introduce herself to people as an actress or a banker. And as a senior manager in one of the top banks in the country, it was hard to let that part go.

Eventually, fate stepped in, in the most unexpected of ways. In 2022, Shesha was having a conversation with her friend, Saudi actor and filmmaker Fatima Al-Banawi, who was in the process of casting her directorial debut. It was impossible, Al-Banawi told her, to find great 50-year-old Saudi actresses. That gave Shesha an idea.

“I said, ‘I think my mother would make a good actress.’ I told my mom, and she was dismissive immediately — ‘What? No, no, no,’ she said. I told her that I knew she’d be a natural. I gave her number to Fatima, and Fatima called her, auditioned her, and cast her. Mom was still resisting a day before the shoot was going to begin, asking me how she should apologize because this was all a mistake. She was ready to quit!” says Shesha.

Summer Shesha as Razan, Yasir AlSaggaf as Sofyan, Amani Idrees as Mona in 'Crashing Eid.' (Supplied)

“I told her, ‘Mom, it’s normal to be afraid right before doing something new. But the truth is you’re doing great. This is natural. And you know what? You’re an inspiration. You’re in your fifties, and you’re trying something new, and you’re getting out of your shell.’ She did it, and never looked back,” Shesha continues. 

It wasn’t long before Shesha’s mother — Amani Idrees — was booking roles herself. She was cast as the mother in “Crashing Eid” before they had yet found the right actress to play the daughter.

“I hadn’t taken a vacation in two years, I wasn’t looking to do any role at the time because I was exhausted. But then when my mother was cast and met with the showrunner and the directors, and they said, ‘Doesn’t she look just like the actress Summer Shesha? We should ask her to come!’ The casting director had to explain that I was actually her real-life daughter,” Shesha explains with a laugh. 

“The second I read the script, I loved it. I loved the character, the story, how unique it is. It’s about accepting the other — people who are different from you. And it’s comedy, which I’d never really explored before. And not just constant punchlines, but absurd family situations that make you laugh by their very nature. I was hesitant before, but once I read it, I couldn’t say no,” she continues. 

While having her mother around made the family aspect of the series feel natural, there was one aspect that was completely alien to Shesha — playing a mother herself. 

“I’m not a mother, so I didn’t think there was any way I could play the mother to a 15-year-old. When the actress and I first met, it felt silly — she didn’t feel like my daughter at all. I was so scared that the chemistry would make it feel like we were just friends instead,” says Shesha. “But then I realized, actually, my mother and I are friends. We don’t have the usual dynamic, and that’s OK too. It works for us. So I said to myself, ‘OK, I’m going to play it that way.’ And suddenly it all started to feel more natural, and our relationship started to feel real.” 

Now, a year since she left the finance world behind, Shesha is more driven than ever. She’s writing her own projects, having received a grant from Netflix’s Grow Creative Initiative, and is excited to continue navigating the many aspects of a being Saudi woman that have only just begun to be explored. And with three more films in post-production, “Crashing Eid” may be her breakout moment to the world as an actress, but it is only a herald of the myriad things to come. 

Perhaps what she enjoys most of all, though, is that her best friend is joining her on this journey, too. And that the unique mother-daughter dynamic they’ve fostered has now become that of two creative voices who are in love with a craft that once seemed impossible for both of them to pursue. 

“My sister came home recently and found us both screaming in the kitchen and had no idea what was wrong, but we were just doing an exercise assigned to us by the acting coach. She said, ‘I’m living in a crazy house!’ And, yeah, acting can be crazy sometimes. But I’m not the only crazy one in the house anymore,” says Shesha. “I’m so happy we’re doing this together.”

Topics: Crashing Eid Netflix Summer Shesha

New book highlights pioneering feminists from the Arab world 

New book highlights pioneering feminists from the Arab world 
Updated 12 October 2023
Rawaa Talass
Follow

New book highlights pioneering feminists from the Arab world 

New book highlights pioneering feminists from the Arab world 
  • ‘There’s this misconception that feminism is a Western idea,’ says project manager 
Updated 12 October 2023
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A new book aims to shed light on pioneering feminists from the Arab world from the 19th century to the present day. 

The book which is aimed at children, was supported by the German foundation Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung, which operates across the MENA region. It contains brief but informative profiles of 12 women who devoted their lives to politics, literature, law, and education.  

The Arabic-language version was released in a free, digital format over the summer. Physical copies were recently published and an English-language version called “Brave and Bold” is on the way too.  

Linda Matar. (Supplied)

“There’s always this misconception that feminism is foreign to the region; that it’s a Western idea trying to ‘invade’ our traditions and morals,” Beirut-based project manager Samantha Elia tells Arab News. “People forget that many (changes) that have taken place in the region are because of Arab feminists who pushed for girls to have the right to go to school or for adult women to be able to vote and work outside their houses. These laws were not pushed by men, but by women who came together and tried to achieve change through government or activism.”  

While feminism is a complex topic that continues to spark debate the world over, and though its definition has changed and expanded over the decades, the team decided to take a back-to-basics approach for the children’s book.  

Illustrator Aya Mobaydeen. (Supplied)

“(Feminism) is about justice and equal rights and opportunities between women and men, girls and boys,” explains Elia. “It’s not about women having more rights than men or controlling men. It’s actually for there to be no control of one gender over the other. This is how we came to define feminism and tell stories in the book.” 

What links the 12 women portrayed in “Brave and Bold,” Elia says, is that “they all struggled for basic rights in a deeply patriarchal society,” whether that was Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Egypt, or elsewhere. 

Take, for example, the Yemeni educator and radio broadcaster Raufa Hassan Al-Sharki. Born in 1958, she reportedly became her country’s first female journalist. She was still a pupil in her country’s gender-segregated school system when she first became an activist.  

“She and her friends walked to the prime minister’s house, asking to have the same books in their schools as the boys had. What’s interesting is that the prime minister was convinced and he also started mixing schools,” notes Elia. 

Raufa Hassan Al-Sharki. (Supplied)

Linda Matar, a Lebanese women’s rights activist who died in 2023, was also young when “she noticed that women were treated differently than men,” Elia says. When Matar was just 12 years old, she was working at a silk factory (where equal pay was unheard of) during the day and attending school at night. Matar was a major advocate for women’s voting rights in Lebanon, where a law entitling them to vote was passed in 1952, nine years after the country’s independence.  

Iraqi pioneer Dr. Naziha Al-Dulaimi was born in 1923. As the book explains, she became her country’s first female minister and argued passionately for women’s right to initiate divorce proceedings and to protect children from forced marriage.  

For Elia and her colleagues, it was important to share these activists’ stories. “I think it’s personal for each one of us here,” she says. “Before I worked on this book, I could (not have) named one feminist from each of these countries. That felt a bit shameful.”    

Samantha Elia, project manager. (Supplied)

Amman-based illustrator Aya Mobaydeen designed the vibrant book, in which each portrait of the featured woman is surrounded by flowers and objects that defined their careers, from the pen to the voting box and scales.  

“I approached illustrating each woman in this project with lots of colors and details to make them appealing to children,” Mobaydeen explains. “I feel like being able to educate children about them through this book is truly fulfilling. These women have made a real difference, and I’m proud to highlight their accomplishments.”   

For Elia, the book itself — regardless of its subject matter — is a reminder of those accomplishments.  

“Children have access to this book because of some of these feminists and the changes they made in terms of education,” she points out. “Holding this book is already an achievement of these feminists. Even though these women had difficult lives, they achieved so much and that should be celebrated by everyone.”  

Topics: Brave and Bold

THE BREAKDOWN: Deem Alhagbani discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

THE BREAKDOWN: Deem Alhagbani discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 12 October 2023
Adam Grundey
Follow

THE BREAKDOWN: Deem Alhagbani discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece

THE BREAKDOWN: Deem Alhagbani discusses her AlUla Design Award-winning piece
Updated 12 October 2023
Adam Grundey

DUBAI: Deem Alhagbani, co-founder of the Saudi design studio Shaddah Studio, discusses their AlUla Design Award-winning piece, created in response to a brief that asked for ‘cultural retail’ objects inspired by “the heritage, landscape and artistic legacies of AlUla.” 

Deem Alhagbani and Watfa Hamidaddin, co-founders of Shaddah Studio. (Supplied)

We’d already heard of the AlUla Design Award from last year. We actually visited AlUla at the beginning of the year and since then we’d been thinking about what — if we got the chance — would be a suitable product for the award; something to help you reflect on the experience of being in that place. So when we got the email from Arts AlUla, we already had this folding chair in mind. 

To be honest, we’d never have had this idea if we hadn’t visited AlUla itself and seen the different textures and colors and geographic elements there. And the atmosphere, of course — the different feelings of day and night.  

Actually being there is definitely different from seeing pictures. It’s a feeling; it’s an energy. Going through the valleys and the mountains, or simply when it turns dark and you see the stars shining; it’s very magical. Anyone who goes to AlUla will tell you the same. It’s all about the location; walking through the mountains gives you this energy. 

So “Tawa” is a chair-rug combo. It folds so you can carry it around with you throughout your adventures. And it unfolds from the seat area and becomes a rug, so you can use that to meditate, or pray, throughout the different textures of AlUla. It’s not an everyday item. It’s a luxury item, with sleek lines and a nice hand-woven rug. 

There’s a couple of layers to the chair. We feel like it reflects AlUla with the function itself. It’s portable, it’s very lightweight. Also, the woven rug is inspired by old AlUla; if you look at it from above, we’ve used these squares from the old houses in AlUla. We took a pattern from traditional Sadu weaving and made it more contemporary; black-and-white, more for this generation.  

The structure itself is very simple. What makes it different is the weave. The rug has two layers: The bottom layer is jute, so it’s waterproof and you can put it anywhere. And what makes the woven part unique is that it’s handmade by local artisans. We thought that would give it more depth, and this is how we give back to the community.  

Topics: Deem Alhagbani AlUla Design Award

Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift
Best and Worst: Saudi style star Alanoud Badr  talks trends, travel and Taylor Swift
Israel’s military orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City, ahead of feared ground offensive
Israel’s military orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City, ahead of feared ground offensive
Report reveals challenges facing Saudi Arabia if climate warms 3°C
Report reveals challenges facing Saudi Arabia if climate warms 3°C
Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Hamas practiced in plain sight, posting video of mock attack weeks before border breach
Tommy Fury rues ‘circus’ ahead of KSI bout
Tommy Fury rues ‘circus’ ahead of KSI bout

