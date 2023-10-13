You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Foreigners who praise Hamas could face deportation from UK

Foreigners who praise Hamas could face deportation from UK
Foreigners who praise Hamas could face deportation from UK

Foreigners who praise Hamas could face deportation from UK
  • Immigration minister asks Home Office to explore ways to revoke visas over hate crimes
  • Palestinian group is proscribed under British anti-terror laws
LONDON: Foreigners in the UK who display antisemitic behavior or praise Hamas could face deportation, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has asked Home Office officials to explore ways to revoke visas for people convicted of hate crimes, citing national security concerns.

UK law as it stands permits authorities to cancel visas for students, visitors and workers based on national security grounds, but Jenrick’s request is believed to be centered on targeting support for Hamas, which is a proscribed group in Britain.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has ordered all foreign nationals in his country who commit antisemitic acts to be deported. Three people have already been expelled from France due to the order.

Meanwhile, in Brighton in the UK, a 22-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly delivering a pro-Hamas speech the weekend before, Metro reported on Friday.

Counter-Terrorism Policing South East opened an investigation into the woman following the protest in Brighton.

UK PM Sunak says there has been a 'disgusting' rise in antisemitic incidents

Updated 3 sec ago
Follow

UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents

UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents
Updated 3 sec ago
LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday there had been a “disgusting” rise in antisemitic incidents since last weekend’s attack on Israel by the militant group Hamas.
“There’s been a quite frankly disgusting rise in antisemitic incidents over the past few days, that’s not right,” Sunak told reporters.
“We will absolutely not tolerate people inciting hatred or violence or racist activity, intimidating or threatening behavior will not be tolerated. It will be met with the full force of the law.” (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Sarah Young)

Teacher killed, others injured in knife attack in school in northern France

Teacher killed, others injured in knife attack in school in northern France
Updated 36 min 29 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Teacher killed, others injured in knife attack in school in northern France

Teacher killed, others injured in knife attack in school in northern France
  • Suspected assailant was arrested
  • Suspect was a Russian-born Chechen and former student of the high school where the attack happened
Updated 36 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

ARRAS: A teacher was killed in a knife attack in a school in the northern France city of Arras on Friday and the investigation was handed to the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office.
The regional Pas-de-Calais authority said the suspected assailant, who also wounded a second teacher and a school security guard in the attack, was arrested.
The suspect was a Russian-born Chechen and former student of the Lycee Gambetta high school where the attack happened, a police source said. He was on a watchlist of people known as a potential security risk in connection to radical Islamism, the police source added.
Police could not confirm local media reports that he shouted “Allahu Akbar.” BFM TV reported he was about 20 years old.
BFM TV also said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.
Pupils were confined to their classrooms, it added.
President Emmanuel Macron was heading to Arras, his office said. In a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Macron urged the French to remain united and refrain from bringing the Israel-Hamas conflict home.
Nothing so far pointed to a link with events in Israel and the Gaza Strip, a second police source told Reuters.
France’s anti-terrorism prosecution office said it was opening an investigation into the attack. The suspected assailant’s brother was also arrested.
La Voix du Nord newspaper said that pupils in all schools in Arras — a town in the desindustrialized, ethnically diverse northern corner of France — were being held in their classrooms for their own safety.
France has been targeted by series of Islamist attacks over the years, the worst being a simultaneous assault by gunmen and suicide bombers on entertainment venues and cafes in Paris in November 2015.
In 2020, a teacher, Samuel Paty, was beheaded by a Chechen teenager who wanted to avenge his use of cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad during a class on freedom of expression.

Trump's criticism of Israeli PM Netanyahu draws strong condemnation from GOP rivals 

Trump’s criticism of Israeli PM Netanyahu draws strong condemnation from GOP rivals 
Updated 13 October 2023
AP
Follow

Trump’s criticism of Israeli PM Netanyahu draws strong condemnation from GOP rivals 

Trump’s criticism of Israeli PM Netanyahu draws strong condemnation from GOP rivals 
  • Trump at a rally slammed the Israeli PM for being "not prepared" for the Hamas incursion and praised the Hezbollah as "smart"
  • The former president has not forgiven Netanyahu for congratulating Biden for winning the 2020 election that Trump refuses to accept
Updated 13 October 2023
AP

NEW YORK: Several of former President Donald Trump ‘s Republican rivals denounced him on Thursday for lashing out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu days after Hamas’ deadly attack, a rare moment in which multiple competitors directly criticized the GOP front-runner.
Trump at a rally Wednesday night said Netanyahu “let us down” just before the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020. He also said Israeli leaders needed to “step up their game” and referred to Hezbollah, the group Israel fears may launch a large-scale attack from the country’s north, as “very smart.” In an interview that aired Thursday, he added to his criticism, saying Netanyahu “was not prepared” for the deadly weekend incursion from Gaza.
“Now is not the time to be attacking our ally,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, one of Trump’s 2024 rivals, echoing denunciations from the White House and elsewhere. More than 2,700 people are dead on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides, and Hamas is believed to have taken around 150 hostages.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, another GOP presidential contender, compared Trump’s comments to a foreign ally criticizing the US in the aftermath of 9/11 or the attack on Pearl Harbor. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott said, “We cannot accept a single message to any of the enemies of Israel” that US and Israeli leaders are at odds.
Trump is generally treated with a hands-off approach by his leading Republican opponents, who are fearful of alienating his loyal base. But his criticism of Israel, so soon after the unprecedented attack, underscores the extent to which the man most likely to take on President Joe Biden next year is driven by personal enmity and resentments toward those who rejected his lies about winning the 2020 election.
While Trump and Netanyahu were close allies for years, the former president turned on the embattled Israel leader after Netanyahu congratulated then-President-elect Biden for winning the 2020 election while Trump was still trying to overturn the results. In interviews for a book about his Middle East peace efforts, Trump, according to its author, used an expletive to describe Netanyahu and said he believed the Israeli leader never really wanted to make peace.
Ari Fleischer, the former White House press secretary who serves on the board of the Republican Jewish Coalition, said he wished Trump would “let his personal grievances with Bibi, whatever they are, slide for now.”
“I think it’s just a reflection that for Donald Trump, everything is personal,” Fleischer said. “But despite it, I’ll never forget and no one should forget Trump has been good for Israel.” Trump has long said that he did more to support Israel than any previous president, pointing to his decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem and to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.
Others were less forgiving.
“I think it is another sign that Trump’s impulsiveness plays into the hands of those who are not his friends,” said Erick Erickson, a conservative radio host and Trump critic. “He’s given a propaganda win to a terrorist group. That’s unfortunate.”
White House spokesman Andrew Bates called Trump’s statements “dangerous and unhinged,” while the Israeli communications minister, Shlomo Karhi, told Israel’s Channel 13 that it was “shameful that a man like that, a former US president, abets propaganda and disseminates things that wound the spirit of Israel’s fighters and its citizens.”
Netanyahu’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
The prime minister and Israel’s intelligence services are under immense pressure to explain how they missed the planning of a multi-pronged attack unlike any in the country’s history. Before this week, his far-right government was facing mass protests over a proposed judicial overhaul and criticism from former senior officers of Mossad, Shin Bet, and other Israeli security services who said his proposed policies weakened Israel’s internal security.
In Washington, President Joe Biden and senior Democratic and Republican leaders have lined up behind Israel in the wake of the Hamas attack. Biden spoke to Jewish leaders on Wednesday and called the attack the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.
Trump has long tried to paint himself as one of Israel’s staunchest defenders and has continued to pledge support in the wake of the attack. In the immediate aftermath, he, like some other GOP contenders, tried to place the blame on Biden, and said he would support the country’s efforts to “crush” Hamas.
But on Wednesday night, after saying his prayers were with Israel and again vowing support, Trump told a rally in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he was frustrated with Netanyahu over the 2020 mission that killed Soleimani, then the head of Iran’s Quds Force.
In Trump’s telling, “Israel was going to do this with us, and it was being planned and working on it for months.”
“We had everything all set to go, and the night before it happened, I got a call that Israel will not be participating in this attack,” Trump alleged, adding that he would “never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down.”
His account of Israel’s role in the raid could not immediately be verified.
Trump also seized on intelligence failures surrounding the past weekend’s onslaught, saying the Iraelis had to “strengthen themselves up.”
“They’ve got to straighten it out because they’re fighting, potentially, a very big force,” he said. “They’re going to have to step up their game.” He further criticized Israel’s defense minister, calling him “this jerk” for warning Hezbollah not to attack Israel from the north.
In an interview that aired Thursday morning on Fox News Radio, he told host Brian Kilmeade that Netanyahu “was not prepared and Israel was not prepared.”
“Who would have thought their intelligence wouldn’t have been able to pick this up?” he asked. “Thousands of people were involved. Thousands of people knew about it and they let this slip by.”
Speaking to reporters after filing for the New Hampshire primary on Thursday afternoon, DeSantis said Netanyahu was “managing one of the most difficult situations Israel’s ever had to face.”
“You may have a personal vendetta or beef with him, but is that really the time to be out there doing that and to be attacking the Israeli defense minister? I don’t think so,” he said. He also criticized Trump for calling Hezbollah “very smart.”
Trump campaign aides defended the former president’s comments, saying that there was nothing new about his criticism of Netanyahu over the 2020 strike and defending his use of the word “smart” to describe bad foreign actors.
“President Trump was clearly pointing out how incompetent Biden and his administration were by telegraphing to the terrorists an area that is susceptible to an attack,” said Trump spokesman Steven Cheung. “Smart does not equal good. It just proves Biden is stupid.”
It remains unclear how the new war in the Middle East might impact both the GOP primary, which will begin in three months in Iowa, or the general election.
While the war in Israel was not top of mind for many of the Republican primary voters who gathered at the New Hampshire statehouse on Thursday to see DeSantis, several were aware of Trump’s comments. One of them, 34-year-old Republican Melissa Blasek, of Merrimack, said it was another example of why she had lost faith in the former president.
“One of the things I always liked about Trump was his strong support for Israel,” said Blasek. “I don’t really know what he meant. It was very rambling. What’s clear is that this is not the Trump of 2016. He is not the same candidate … And so things sound less coherent. And I am tired of incoherency. I like an articulate and coherent president.”
 

Race for US House speaker in chaos as Republican nominee drops out

Race for US House speaker in chaos as Republican nominee drops out
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Race for US House speaker in chaos as Republican nominee drops out

Race for US House speaker in chaos as Republican nominee drops out
  • The announcement ended the party’s hopes for a moment of unity
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The Republican nominee to lead the US House of Representatives dropped out Thursday after failing to find enough support to win a vote of the full chamber, plunging the paralyzed lower chamber of Congress deeper into crisis.
Steve Scalize narrowly won a secret internal Republican ballot Wednesday to replace ousted speaker Kevin McCarthy, but it quickly became clear that he couldn’t get the 217 lawmakers needed in a vote of the full House as his opponents in his own party lined up to announce they would not support him.
“It’s been quite a journey, and there’s still a long way to go. I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as a candidate for the speaker designee,” Scalize said.
The announcement ended the party’s hopes for a moment of unity, prolonging a leadership vacuum that has prevented Congress from carrying out even its most basic functions for nine days since McCarthy’s unprecedented removal in a mutiny by right-wing lawmakers.
No speaker vote has been scheduled, but if every Democrat and Republican were present and casting ballots, any candidate would need 217 votes to prevail — a tall order in a party that has been riven by factional infighting.
A second public tussle for the speakership — nine months after McCarthy’s marathon, 15-round battle to win the gavel — could hardly have come at a worse time for the Republican-controlled lower chamber of Congress.
The leaderless House has been unable to pass any bills or approve White House requests for emergency aid, with Israel — the top US ally in the Middle East — in a war footing against Hamas militants.
Meanwhile lawmakers are staring down a looming government shutdown as they have only a month to agree on 2024 federal spending levels before the money runs out and have made no progress during the leadership crisis.
Scalize had been working frantically to win more backing as Republicans met at midday, although the discussion appeared to produce more skeptics rather than new support.
“There is no consensus candidate for speaker. We need to stay in Washington till we figure this out,” Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who had endorsed Scalize, said in a social media post after the meeting.
“I will no longer be voting for Scalize. I don’t even think we make it to the floor.”
A succession of Republicans announced they had no plans to support Scalize, and some strategists believed the opposition from his own party may have numbered up to 30 lawmakers.
“This country is counting on us to come back together. This House of Representatives needs a speaker and we need to open up the House again,” Scalize said.
“But clearly, not everybody is there. And there’s still schisms that have to get resolved.”
The Republican, who has spent a decade climbing the ranks of the leadership, said he loved the job of majority leader and was “blessed beyond belief.”
Detractors had voiced anger over the way he helped kill proposed reforms to the nomination process. Others were concerned that he would not be able to unite the party, and there were concerns that the treatment he is receiving for blood cancer would make him too weak for the job.
Republicans did not announce a plan to resolve the crisis, but they could fall back on hard-liner Jim Jordan, who lost to Scalize in the internal vote, or attempt to invest full speaker powers for a limited period in the lawmaker currently in the job as a caretaker.
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called for a “bipartisan governing coalition” in the House, although Republicans have given no sign that they’d ever consider it.

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says

US must be ready for simultaneous wars with China and Russia, congressional panel report says
  • Report urges higher defense spending “to hopefully preclude” a possible nuclear war involving the United States, China and Russia
  • Says Chinese and Russian threats will become acute in the 2027-2035 timeframe so “decisions need to be made now in order for the nation to be prepared” 
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States must prepare for possible simultaneous wars with Russia and China by expanding its conventional forces, strengthening alliances and enhancing its nuclear weapons modernization program, a congressionally appointed bipartisan panel said on Thursday.
The report from the Strategic Posture Commission comes amid tensions with China over Taiwan and other issues and worsening frictions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
A senior official involved in the report declined to say if the panel’s intelligence briefings showed any Chinese and Russian nuclear weapons cooperation.
“We worry ... there may be ultimate coordination between them in some way, which gets us to this two-war construct,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
The findings would upend current US national security strategy calling for winning one conflict while deterring another and require huge defense spending increases with uncertain congressional support.
“We do recognize budget realities, but we also believe the nation must make these investments,” the Democratic chair, Madelyn Creedon, a former deputy head of the agency that oversees US nuclear weapons, and the vice chair, Jon Kyl, a retired Republican senator, said in the report’s preface.
Addressing a briefing held to release the report, Kyl said the president and Congress must “take the case to the American people” that higher defense spending is a small price to pay “to hopefully preclude” a possible nuclear war involving the United States, China and Russia.
The report contrasts with US President Joe Biden’s position that the current US nuclear arsenal is sufficient to deter the combined forces of Russia and China.
The arsenal’s makeup “still exceeds what is necessary to hold a sufficient number of adversary targets at risk so as to deter enemy nuclear attack,” the Arms Control Association advocacy group said in response to the report.
“The United States and its allies must be ready to deter and defeat both adversaries simultaneously,” the Strategic Posture Commission said. “The US-led international order and the values it upholds are at risk from the Chinese and Russian authoritarian regimes.”
Congress in 2022 created the panel of six Democrats and six Republicans to assess long-term threats to the United States and recommend changes in US conventional and nuclear forces.
The panel accepted a Pentagon forecast that China’s rapid nuclear arsenal expansion likely will give it 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035, confronting the United States with a second major nuclear-armed rival for the first time.
The Chinese and Russian threats will become acute in the 2027-2035 timeframe so “decisions need to be made now in order for the nation to be prepared,” said the 145-page report.
The report said the 30-year US nuclear arms modernization program, which began in 2010 and was estimated in 2017 to cost around $400 billion by 2046, must be fully funded to upgrade all warheads, delivery systems and infrastructure on schedule.
Other recommendations included deploying more tactical nuclear weapons in Asia and Europe, developing plans to deploy some or all reserve US nuclear warheads, and production of more B-21 stealth bombers and new Columbia-class nuclear submarines beyond the numbers now planned.
The panel also called for boosting the “size, type, and posture” of US and allied conventional forces. If such measures are not taken, the United States “will likely” have to increase its reliance on nuclear weapons, the report said. 

