War on Gaza

Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments

Cambridge University professor James Orr has been accused of racism for comments about pro-Palestine protests in central London. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Cambridge University professor James Orr has been accused of racism for comments about pro-Palestine protests in central London. (Screenshot/YouTube)
Cambridge academic accused of racism over Palestine demo comments
  • James Orr posted ‘Import the Arab world, become the Arab world,’ beneath a video of demonstrators on social media
  • Two academics investigated for pro-Hamas statements at other universities; education secretary demands more to protect, support Jewish students
LONDON: A Cambridge University professor has been accused of racism for comments about a pro-Palestine demonstration.

The university’s Palestine Solidarity Society and Middle Eastern North African Society said Dr. James Orr’s comments about protests in central London, of which he said “Import the Arab world, become the Arab world,” were “obviously racist.”

Orr, a member of the Faculty of Divinity, made the remarks on social media below a video of demonstrators praying on Kensington High Street in the capital, waving Palestinian flags and setting off flares.

They came just hours after Palestinian group Hamas entered southern Israel in an orchestrated attack on Oct. 7 that left at least 1,200 Israelis dead.

Cahir O’Kane, a Cambridge University professor of genetics, responded to Orr: “You could have commented on this post or the responses to the shocking Hamas atrocities in any number of reasonable ways. But you tweeted a derogatory racist comment that targets Arabs.”

A Divinity Faculty member told the university newspaper Varsity: “This clearly falls well short of the standards expected of an academic at a public university. But it falls especially short of an academic in a religious studies department, with members of varying ethnicities and religious affiliations.

“It is unthinkable that Orr can continue to enjoy the confidence of students and colleagues to teach, examine and collaborate without discrimination.”

Elsewhere, a number of students and academics in the UK risk police investigation for expressing support for Hamas, which is illegal in the country as the group is outlawed as a terrorist organization.

In separate incidents, one academic at University College London is under investigation for claiming the Hamas attack was “entirely justifiable,” while another academic at a separate London university claimed murdered Israelis died as a “consequence” of “partying on stolen land.”

UK Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has urged vice chancellors of British universities to do more to safeguard Jewish students and stop hate speech on campuses, claiming Jewish students needed to be “(free to) pursue their studies without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

The letter read: “We have seen evidence of a number of student societies that support Palestinians sending out inflammatory messages that show support for Hamas, which is, as you know, a proscribed terrorist organization.

“Not only are such statements of questionable legality, but they are also deeply troubling and hurtful to Jewish people, given that so many have friends and family based in Israel.”

It added: “We are asking that you do whatever you can to actively provide Jewish students with the reassurance they need, now and in the weeks and months to come, to go about their lives, and pursue their studies, without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said the government plans to deport any foreign nationals found guilty of antisemitism or supporting Hamas, in a move echoing a similar announcement made by France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. Three people have already been deported from France for such offenses following the attack in Israel.

A spokesman for the Union of Jewish Students told the Mail Online: “It is unconscionable for anyone to seek to justify the murderous and barbaric actions of Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group.

“There is never a legitimate reason to rape, murder and kidnap innocent civilians.”

Prof. Anthony Glees, a security and intelligence expert at the University of Buckingham, condemned universities for allowing the expression of sentiments in support of Hamas.

He told Mail Online: “It reeks of hypocrisy that universities will allow academics and students to back a terror organization, but yet they are so quick to no-platform academics.

“Young impressionable minds are being manipulated under the guise of academic freedom. They (universities) are pandering to extremism.”

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine UK Cambridge University

Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory

Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory

Israeli evacuation call in Gaza hikes Egypt's fears of a mass exodus of refugees into its territory
Updated 4 sec ago
CAIRO: Israel’s call Friday for half of the Gaza Strip’s population to evacuate south is hiking Egypt’s fears of a massive influx of refugees across the heavily fortified border into its territory.
Since Hamas’ bloody attack on Israel sparked a massive retaliation in Gaza, Egypt’s leadership has frantically tried to negotiate the entry of humanitarian aid through its crossing into the Palestinian territory — partially in hopes of averting an exodus into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. Officials say its efforts have received no response from Israel.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was expected to visit Cairo over the weekend and Egyptian officials are expected to discuss the entry of aid with him.
Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine and fuel to its 2.3 million people, while bombardment has leveled swaths of its cities. That has left Egypt’s Rafah crossing as the sole access. But repeated Israeli airstrikes at the Palestinian side of the crossing have forced it to stop operating, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said, leaving trucks of aid stopped on the Egyptian side.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi called for access through Rafah in a speech Thursday. He also pushed back against letting in large numbers of Palestinians.
“The threat there is significant because it means the liquidation of this (Palestinian) cause,” el-Sissi said at a military college graduation ceremony in Cairo. “It’s important for its people to stay steadfast and exist on its land.” He also pointed out that Egypt already hosts some 9 million refugees. That population swelled this year as 300,000 Sudanese fled their country’s war into Egypt, already facing economic crisis.
On Friday Egypt's Foreign Ministry went further, publicly calling the evacuation order a “grave violation” of international law.
Khaled Gendy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, said Egypt’s primary concern is that hundreds of thousands of refugees will become a permanent reality. “What sort of guarantees are there going to be for their return?” he said.
Palestinians and Arab nations are marked by the experience of the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation when Palestinians were expelled or fled to neighboring countries and have not been allowed to return since, a major sticking point in the long defunct peace process.
A senior State Department official traveling with Blinken from Jordan to Qatar said the U.S. is talking to Israel, U.N. agencies and the International Committee of the Red Cross on creating safe zones within Gaza, where civilians can receive humanitarian aid. It was not clear if the aid would enter from Israel or Egypt.
The official said there appears to be little desire on anyone's part to unfettered border crossings into Egypt, given the impact on the already restive Sinai and the economic burden, and they don’t want Palestinians who are already refugees to become double refugees. The U.S. focus on Egypt has been on getting Palestinians with dual nationality out through Rafah if they wish. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private and ongoing diplomatic discussions.
Egyptian officials have long feared that Israel seeks to make their country responsible for Palestinians in Gaza, which Egypt ruled between the 1948 and 1967 Mideast wars. Egypt has joined Israel in its blockade of the Gaza Strip since the Hamas takeover, tightly controlling entry of supplies and the exit of people.
Israel's evacuation call told Palestinians to move to southern Gaza, raising expectations of a ground assault. A military spokesman said they would be allowed back once the war is over. But with bombardment continuing in south Gaza, the mass movement will likely put pressure on Egypt's border.
Israel has not detailed its long-term plan for Gaza beyond crushing Hamas, which has ruled there since 2007. Even if displaced are allowed back, it isn't known what will remain of their homes and economy.
A senior Egyptian security official told The Associated Press that Egypt has taken “unprecedented measures” to prevent a breach to its borders with Gaza. Thousands of security forces have been deployed at the border, he said.
In 2008, Hamas militants blasted through the border fence with Egypt, allowing hundreds of thousands of people to flood into Sinai. The state-run al-Ahram daily reported that Egyptian authorities warned Hamas’ leaders in recent days against any repeat of that.
The official said Egyptian officials have been communicating “around the clock” with Israel, Hamas, the United States and European countries proposing a cease-fire, allowing aid delivery through Rafah and creating “safe zones” inside Gaza. He said there has been no Israeli response. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to talk to news media.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it was unaware of any contacts with Egypt about a cease-fire or humanitarian aid, though such contacts often take place among security officials.
Egypt, which has a peace treaty and close security cooperation with Israel and contacts with Hamas, helped broker cease-fires in previous wars between the two sides.
European Union chief diplomat Josep Borrel on Thursday supported Egypt's proposal to deliver international aid through Rafah. Egypt has called on countries and aid groups to send supplies to its el-Arish airport in northern Sinai, near Rafah. Jordan and Turkey have already sent shipments. Local aid groups, including the Egyptian Red Crescent, also begun collecting aid and donations.
Israel launched its siege of Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’ incursion Saturday, when militants stormed into southern Israel, massacring hundreds of civilians and soldiers and seizing some 150 hostages. More than 3,000 people have been killed on both sides.

Palestinian UN envoy urges UN chief to stop Israel 'crime against humanity'

Palestinian UN envoy urges UN chief to stop Israel ‘crime against humanity’
Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Palestinian UN envoy urges UN chief to stop Israel ‘crime against humanity’

Palestinian UN envoy urges UN chief to stop Israel 'crime against humanity'
  • Countries urged Israel on Friday to hold off attacking northern Gaza
  • Guterres has been in constant contact with Israeli authorities
Updated 1 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK CITY: The Palestinian United Nations envoy appealed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday to do more to stop a “crime against humanity” by Israel, which has warned nearly half of the population of the Gaza Strip to relocate as it plans an assault.
“He has to do more. Whatever was done is not sufficient. We need all of us to do more to stop this crime against humanity,” Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour told reporters before a meeting of Arab Group ambassadors at the United Nations.
Countries urged Israel on Friday to hold off attacking northern Gaza, where more than a million civilians largely defied Israel’s order to evacuate before it goes after Hamas militants who slaughtered Israeli civilians last weekend.
The 15-member UN Security Council is due to meet behind closed doors on the conflict later on Friday.
The UN said Israel’s military informed it late on Thursday that 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza should move to the enclave’s south within 24 hours, in what Palestinians fear could be a precursor to a ground offensive.
Guterres has been in constant contact with Israeli authorities, urging them to “avert a humanitarian catastrophe,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. The UN has called for Israel to rescind its relocation order.
“We need immediate humanitarian access throughout Gaza, so that we can get fuel, food and water to everyone in need. Even wars have rules,” Guterres told reporters later.
Dujarric said no aid was getting into the Gaza Strip “and our colleagues on the ground are telling us that the UN’s own supplies have now hit the bottom of the barrel.”
“We need to ensure full support for opening humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip to prevent a further loss of civilian life,” Dujarric told reporters. “It is vital” that Israel protect all civilians in Gaza, including those in UN shelters, he said.

'PIVOTAL MOMENT'
Hamas carried out their deadliest attack in Israel’s history on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people and taking scores of hostages to Gaza. Israel has responded with the most intensive air strikes of its 75-year conflict with the Palestinians. Gaza authorities said 1,799 people have been killed.
Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan criticized the UN response to Israel’s warning to residents in northern Gaza “to temporarily move south ... to mitigate civilian harm.” He was speaking at an event Israel hosted at the UN on Friday with families of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas.
“The UN should be praising Israel for these precautionary actions,” Erdan told UN diplomats at the event. “For years the UN has put its head in the sand in the face of Hamas’s terror build-up in Gaza.”
He said the United Nations and the Security Council were “facing one of their most pivotal moments,” adding: “Will they remain true to their founding values? Or will they empower genocidal terrorists? This shouldn’t be a question.”
Dujarric called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages being held in Gaza.
“And we need, of course, to avoid a spillover of this conflict to the West Bank and to the wider region,” he said.
Mansour said there was no safe place in Gaza.
“We need to stop this war immediately. We need to send convoys of food and medicine to help the people there and we need to stop this ethnic cleansing from taking place,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine UN

Hamas using Gaza population as 'shield': German foreign minister

Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Hamas using Gaza population as ‘shield’: German foreign minister

Hamas using Gaza population as 'shield': German foreign minister
  • “Hamas is now barricading itself behind more innocent people and is using them as a shield in Gaza,” Annalena Baerbock said
  • “Their tunnels, their weapons depots and command centers are deliberately located in residential buildings, supermarkets and universities”
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Hamas is using Gaza residents as a “shield,” the German foreign minister said Friday, as Israel prepared an expected ground offensive in retaliation for the militants’ deadly weekend assault.
“Hamas is now barricading itself behind more innocent people and is using them as a shield in Gaza,” Annalena Baerbock said in a news conference in Israel alongside her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.
“Hamas has taken the entire population of Gaza hostage,” Baerbock said on a visit close to the border with the Gaza Strip.
“Their tunnels, their weapons depots and command centers are deliberately located in residential buildings, supermarkets and universities. Maybe even in hospitals,” Baerbock said.
Hamas fighters broke through the militarised border barrier around the enclave on Saturday, killing more than 1,300 people in Israel and taking an estimated 150 Israeli, foreign and dual-national hostages.
Israel has retaliated to Hamas’s attacks by hitting targets in Gaza with thousands of munitions, killing at least 1,799 people.
Fears for Gaza’s inhabitants have grown after Israel’s army called for 1.1 million — nearly half of the total population — to clear the territory’s north ahead of a possible ground invasion.
Baerbock said democracies, among them Germany and Israel, “take seriously” the protection of the civilian population.
“Civilians need safe spaces where they can find protection and be provided with essentials,” Baerbock said, a subject she had discussed with her counterpart.
Germany was likewise in talks with the United Nations and Egypt, which also shares a border with the Gaza Strip, about the protection of civilians.
Baerbock also called for the release of the hostages taken by Hamas during their assault, among them German nationals.
“The immediate release of these people is the expectation of all those who stand on the side of humanity,” Baerbock said.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Annalena Baerbock Israel

Iran holds state-organized rallies in support of Palestinians

Iran holds state-organized rallies in support of Palestinians
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Iran holds state-organized rallies in support of Palestinians

Iran holds state-organized rallies in support of Palestinians
  • “Death to Israel. Death to Zionism!” shouted Iranian demonstrators, many carrying Palestinian flags
  • The Islamic Republic’s government’s unwavering support for Hamas and other militant Palestinian and Lebanese groups does not have wide popular support in Iran
Updated 13 October 2023
Reuters

TEHRAN: State-organized rallies were held across Iran on Friday in support of Tehran’s Palestinian Islamist ally Hamas and against the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip, state TV reported.
Israel’s military on Friday called for all civilians of Gaza City — more than 1 million people — to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks for an expected ground offensive in response to a devastating attack by Hamas militants.
“Death to Israel. Death to Zionism!” shouted Iranian demonstrators, many carrying Palestinian flags and those of the powerful Iranian-backed Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.
Tens of thousands of protesters demonstrated in countries around the Middle East and beyond on Friday in support of Palestinians and condemnation of Israel as it intensified its siege of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.
Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire since the deadliest ever Hamas attack on Israel last weekend.
Tehran’s state television described the Iranian rallies as “screams of a common pain ... The pain of the Zionist regime’s (Israel) trampling on humanity.”
However, the Islamic Republic’s government’s unwavering support for Hamas and other militant Palestinian and Lebanese groups does not have wide popular support in Iran. Many complain that the large sums of financial aid Tehran gives to Hamas and Hezbollah are more needed for economic development at home.
Backing the Palestinian cause has been a political pillar of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and a way in which its Shiite Muslim theocracy has fashioned Iran as a leader in the Muslim world.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was in Beirut on Friday to discuss the Israel-Hamas war with Hezbollah.

Topics: War on Gaza Iran demonstrators Hamas Israel

Generative AI should not be feared despite risks, says UAE minister of artificial intelligence

Generative AI should not be feared despite risks, says UAE minister of artificial intelligence
Updated 13 October 2023
Dalal Awienat
Follow

Generative AI should not be feared despite risks, says UAE minister of artificial intelligence

Generative AI should not be feared despite risks, says UAE minister of artificial intelligence
  • Omar Al-Olama urges people to channel anxiety over job losses into empowerment and promoting change
Updated 13 October 2023
Dalal Awienat

DUBAI: UAE Minister of Artificial Intelligence Omar Al-Olama has acknowledged concerns with AI, but said this is no reason to be scared of the technology.

Speaking at the Dubai Assembly for Generative AI on Wednesday, Al-Olama said: “While governments and societies must openly address concerns around AI, fear should not dominate the discussion.”

He urged people not to be driven by the threat of job losses, but to channel their anxiety into empowerment and promoting change.

Costi Perricos, global generative AI leader at Deloitte, told the assembly that the technology that can produce a wide range of outputs depending on the specific application and type of data needed.

Perricos highlighted risks associated with the technology, which can be used to spread misinformation and fabricate reality.

He recalled a 2023 incident in which AI-generated images of former US President Donald Trump supposedly being arrested circulated on the internet, fooling many news agencies.

Incidents such as this highlight the “need for a human to be involved to ensure accuracy.”

Perricos also discussed ethical issues and privacy concerns with AI, but said the technology is “an important tool” that people should utilize in order to become more efficient in their personal and professional lives.

Topics: UAE AI Dubai Assembly for Generative AI

