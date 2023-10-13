Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah

You are here

Marc Leishman of Ripper GC hits his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah.
  • Dustin Johnson, Harold Varner III and Brooks Koepka trail Leishman by a single shot
  • Ripper GC and Crushers GC tied for lead in the team championship at the end of day 1
JEDDAH: Australian Marc Leishman, of team Ripper GC, leads the field by a single shot after the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah, presented by ROSHN, thanks to a bogey-free, five-under-par round of 65 in challenging, windy conditions at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club on Friday.
His closest challengers at the top of the leaderboard are Dustin Johnson (of 4Aces GC), Harold Varner III (RangeGoats GC), and Brooks Koepka (Smash GC), all on four-under.
Among the season’s leading points scorers, the top two, Cameron Smith (Ripper GC) and Talor Gooch (RangeGoats GC), carded even-par opening rounds of 70, while third-place Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) hit a one-under par 69, keeping all three firmly in contention for the individual players’ championship.
In the team standings, Crushers GC, who sit second in the season rankings, and Ripper GC (seventh) lead the field in Jeddah on six-under par, one shot ahead of season-points leaders 4Aces GC and sixth-place Fireballs GC.
“It was pretty tough,” Leishman said of his round and the conditions on the course. “A fair bit of wind, and it was nice to be finding the middle of the face. I played pretty well today and made a couple of good putts to go along with it.”
He confirmed that his Rippers team have one eye on the Team Championships in Miami next weekend, saying: “Next week is a huge week for the team. We got close there last year, finishing second, and I know all the boys want to try and go one better than that.”
In terms of his more immediate plan for the remainder of the competition in Jeddah, Leishman said: “I just want to keep doing what I’ve been doing, just concentrating on hitting good shots.
“It’s quite difficult when the wind is blowing like it is at the moment. But growing up in a really windy place, I enjoy that and I think that’s a big part of my success in the wind, maybe.”
 

Williamson returns to help New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

Williamson returns to help New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
Updated 13 October 2023
AP
Follow

  • The New Zealand all-rounder played his first match since April after a serious knee injury and scored 78 runs
  • It was the Black Caps’ third straight win at the tournament and put them atop the points table with six points
Updated 13 October 2023
AP

CHENNAI, India: Kane Williamson scored 78 runs in his comeback from a long-term injury as New Zealand beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the Cricket World Cup on Friday.

Williamson played his first match since April after a serious knee injury and reached his total off 107 balls as New Zealand made 248-2 to chase down Bangladesh’s 245-9 with ease.

It was the Black Caps’ third straight win at the tournament and put them atop the points table with six points, following victories over England and the Netherlands.

New Zealand had a new opening pair with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra starting together after the latter was picked ahead of Will Young. But Ravindra was out for just nine runs, caught behind off Mustafizur Rahman in the third over.

Williamson and Conway then added 80 runs off 105 balls for the second wicket. Conway outscored Williamson in the partnership, and overall made 45 off 59 balls, including three fours. He was out lbw to Shakib Al Hasan in the 21st over.

Daryl Mitchell joined Williamson and batted at a faster clip to move things along. Williamson took his time and reached his half-century off 81 balls before struggling with cramps and also took blows to his knee and left thumb, which put him in doubt for the next game.

Williamson retired out in the 39th over, with the score reading 200-2.

“It was a good team performance,” Williamson said. “We had to see through the new ball, but were able to build partnerships in the middle overs.”

Mitchell scored a half-century off 43 balls, and hit six fours as well as four sixes. He and Glenn Phillips (16 not out) scored a quick-fire 48 off 27 balls to finish off the game with 7.1 overs to spare.

Earlier, New Zealand’s pacers helped set up the win, sharing seven wickets among them. Lockie Ferguson led the way with 3-49 from 10 overs, while Trent Boult and Matt Henry took two wickets each.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim scored 66 runs off 75 balls after his side was put into bat by New Zealand.

The Tigers got off to a poor start with Boult dismissing Litton Das for a golden duck. Ferguson then struck twice to remove Tanzid Hasan (16) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (30), who added 40 runs for the second wicket.

The duo was dismissed in the space of 22 deliveries. Williamson then experimented with spin and it worked instantly. Najmul Hossian Shanto (7) chipped a catch off part-time spinner Glenn Phillips as Bangladesh was down to 56-4.

It brought the experienced pairing of Rahim and skipper Shakib Al Hasan together and they added 96 runs off 108 balls for the fifth wicket to resurrect the innings.

Rahim reached 50 off 52 balls. Shakib scored 40 off 51 balls, including three fours and two sixes. But Ferguson was brought back into the attack, and he broke the partnership in the 30th over.

It was a big blow for Bangladesh and its lower order faltered as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

“Ferguson bowled really well and had some luck going his way,” Williamson said.

Mahmudullah scored 41 not out off 49 balls to push Bangladesh past 200, but it finished with a below-par score.

Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
Follow

  • The final choice of which sports will be on the 2028 program will be voted next week at an IOC meeting
  • Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP

MUMBAI: Cricket’s more than 100-year Olympic exile moved closer to ending after the sport was approved for inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Games by the International Olympic Committee’s executive board.

IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after Friday’s second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai, said officials had accepted a proposal by LA organizers for Twenty20 cricket to be included as one of five new sports together with baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse.

But the final choice of which sports are on the 2028 program will be voted on Monday at the IOC session in Mumbai, one of the hotbeds of cricket, as India hosts the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup.

“For the IOC, it is a great opportunity to engage with new athlete and fan communities,” said Bach.

“We see the growing popularity of T20 cricket and we look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to the US in 2028,” he added.

Los Angeles chiefs have proposed a six-team event, in both men’s and women’s T20 cricket, with the United States set to field sides as the host nation.

But no firm decision on the number of teams or how they are qualified will be taken unless and until cricket receives formal ratification on Monday.

Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France.

The sport has made moves toward a return to the Games for more than a decade, with the encouragement of the Olympic movement.

Adding cricket to the Olympic program is an obvious move, financially speaking.

It would tap into the lucrative South Asian market, attracting fans in countries such as India and Pakistan.

T20 cricket is the sport’s shortest international format.

The Indian Premier League, featuring cricket’s global stars, has helped India become the unquestioned economic driving force of the sport, thanks to legions of fans and lucrative broadcasting deals in a nation where the game is almost a religion.

Meanwhile, the status of boxing at the 2028 Games remains uncertain after the IOC stripped the International Boxing Association of its recognition following a dispute over how the sport is governed.

Boxing has been part of every Olympics since 1920 and will feature in Paris next year.

“We want boxing on the program,” said Bach. “We have no problem, with boxing or boxers — we have a problem with the governing body.”

Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

  • Reigning champions Al-Nassr begin title defense against Al-Riyadh
  • Top flight sees 8 teams competing with 2-legged fixtures over 14 game weeks
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s makes its highly anticipated return tonight as the 2023/24 season kicks off with the first round of opening fixtures.
Top players, rising talents, and some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs will be trying to make a big impact in what promises to be another groundbreaking year in the history of the Kingdom’s women footballers.
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s vice president Lamia Bahaian said: “We’re thrilled that the Women’s Premier League is finally back, and we cannot wait for the action to get underway.
“Last season was just the start of a massive evolution in the professional women’s game here in Saudi Arabia, and this time around the league will be even bigger and better.
“We believe 2023/24 will usher in an exciting new era for the domestic women’s game.”
Eight teams are competing in the Saudi top flight, with two-legged fixtures over 14 game weeks.
Fans will be captivated and new generations of females inspired by the thrilling schedule of matches.
All games will be shown domestically on the Saudi Sports Channel, with large crowds also expected given increasing audience interest and the league’s rising profile and popularity.
The remarkable recent growth of the women’s game across the Kingdom is the direct impact of recent developments at professional level, including a vibrant summer window in which many of the Women’s Premier League clubs strengthened their squads, with regional and international players joining homegrown talent.
Reigning champions Al-Nassr get their title defense underway tonight in a home fixture against Al-Riyadh at Al-Nassr FC Stadium.
It marks Al-Riyadh’s first appearance in the Saudi top flight after earning promotion as First Division champions.
Al-Nassr’s captain Munira Al-Hamdan insists that while the competition will be tough, the players are optimistic about their chances again this time around.
She said: “When you’re champions each fixture is even more difficult because the opposition raise their game and have even more incentive to win. We want to win the league again this year.”
Runners-up Al-Hilal are gearing up for an away clash against Al-Qadsiah in Khobar. Al-Hilal missed out on the title by a mere three points last season and the team hope to go one better this time around.
Their captain Albandry Alhawsawwi said: “We’ve approached this season’s preparation with a fresh perspective by introducing a new coaching staff from abroad.”
Saturday sees Eastern Flames host Al-Ittihad at Dammam’s Al-Nahda Club Stadium while Al-Ahli welcome Al-Shabab to Jeddah.
The SAFF has signed a three-year partnership with PepsiCo. Lay’s has become the Women’s Premier League’s headline sponsors as a result of the deal. The partnership illustrates the federation’s commitment to empowering female footballers to ensure the league is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s evolving landscape.
In another groundbreaking development, entertainment platform DAZN has acquired the international rights to broadcast matches across global markets outside the Middle East and North Africa region.

Updated 13 October 2023
AFP
Follow

  • Pakistan broke a T20 World Cup sequence of five defeats against India with a 10-wicket rout under Azam in 2021
  • Azam admits Ahmedabad crowd will only support India, saying Pakistani fans should also have been allowed
Updated 13 October 2023
AFP

AHMEDABAD: Defiant Pakistan captain Babar Azam declared Friday that “records are meant to be broken” as his team looks to break free of India’s World Cup stranglehold when the bitter rivals clash on Saturday.

India boast a 7-0 record over their neighbors in World Cups despite Pakistan having a healthy 73-56 overall advantage since their first one-day international clash back in 1978.

“I don’t focus on the past,” said Azam on Friday. “Let’s focus on the thing to come as we know records are meant to be broken.”

“We will try to play well and it all depends on how you play on the day, just like we did in the first two matches,” added the skipper whose side have two wins from two at the World Cup after seeing off the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

Azam said he has told his players that Saturday’s clash inside the 132,000-capacity Ahmedabad stadium is a “golden opportunity” to write their names into World Cup folklore.

“The India-Pakistan match is a big game, high intensity. Every such game is challenging,” added Azam, a survivor of the 2019 World Cup clash in Manchester which India won by 89 runs.

“I have told (the players) it’s the best opportunity to perform. It is a big stadium that can accommodate many fans, it’s a golden opportunity for us to perform in front of these fans.”

Under Azam, Pakistan broke a Twenty20 World Cup sequence of five defeats (from 2007 to 2016) against India with a 10-wicket rout at Dubai in 2021.

“Didn’t we break the Twenty20 record? I am not worried about the past.”

Azam also shrugged off the prospect of having virtually all of the 132,000 spectators screaming support for India with no Pakistan fans having been successful in securing visas to cross the border.

“It’s not pressure,” said Azam. “We have played at big stadiums like at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground).

“But, yes, all the support, I think, in Ahmedabad will be for India. It would have been better had Pakistan fans been allowed.

“But I expect fans will also support us as well.”

Pakistan fans from around the world have faced visa glitches due to strained relations between the two countries, who have not played a bilateral cricket series since 2007.

Pakistan did tour India for limited-over matches in 2012 but that did not revive full tours which stalled in the wake of the Mumbai attacks in 2008.

Azam admitted conditions in Ahmedabad are different from those at Hyderabad where Pakistan played two warm-up matches and their first two World Cup games.

“Yes, the conditions here are different,” said Azam whose team beat the Netherlands by 81 runs and Sri Lanka by six wickets.

“You are better off at a venue where you have spent a few days but we will adapt.”

Azam admitted Pakistan will look for wickets from pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi who has yet to fully fire at the tournament.

Shaheen has just two wickets from two matches at a cost of 113 runs.

“He is our main bowler. Shaheen himself has a belief that he is a big match bowler,” said the captain.

Updated 13 October 2023
Shaghuf Altaf
Follow

  • The team from the Kingdom won four matches before losing out to Kuwait in their last outing
Updated 13 October 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

The ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers witnessed a spirited performance by the Saudi Arabian cricket team. Placed in a group with Kuwait, Qatar, and the Maldives, the team showcased their skills and determination throughout the tournament.

With an impressive winning streak of five matches, they demonstrated their potential to compete at an international level.

However, a narrow loss in their final match against Kuwait proved to be a pivotal moment, highlighting the importance of maintaining consistency and learning from experiences.

The Saudi team’s success in the qualifiers owes much to their strong batting performances. Among their standout performers was Faisal Khan, who excelled in two matches against Kuwait and the Maldives. Khan’s top-scoring innings showcased his ability to anchor the team's batting line-up and play crucial innings when needed. His contributions were invaluable in setting and chasing challenging targets of the opposing teams. The Saudi batsmen, as a collective unit, displayed the potential to take on any bowling attack and post up competitive scores.

In the bowling department, the team’s captain, Hisham Sheikh, emerged as a standout performer. Sheikh, with his exceptional bowling skills, had the best bowling figures in three of the six games played during the qualifiers. Twice, he took four wickets in a match, showcasing his ability to dismantle the opposition's batting line-up and make significant contributions to the team’s success.

The Saudi bowling department exhibited versatility and adaptability during the qualifiers. Different bowlers stepped up at different times, showcasing their ability to take wickets and control opposition run rates. This collective effort highlights the team's depth in the bowling department, with multiple players capable of delivering match-winning performances. The bowlers’ ability to adapt to different conditions and restrict the opposition's scoring rate was a key factor in Saudi Arabia’s success throughout the tournament.

However, despite their commendable performance in the qualifiers, the Saudi cricket team faced a heartbreaking defeat in their final match against Kuwait.

The loss came as Kuwait chased down a target of 174 in just under 19 overs. This defeat, albeit narrow, resulted in Kuwait topping the group and progressing ahead in the qualifiers based on a superior net run rate. Such a setback can serve as a crucial learning experience for the Saudi team as they reflect on their overall performance and plan for the future.

Nonetheless, this defeat can serve as a valuable learning experience for Saudi Arabia. It highlights the importance of maintaining consistency and the need to focus on every match, regardless of the circumstances. Looking ahead, the Kingdom’s qualifier performances should be seen as a positive step forward.

Their potential and collective spirit were evident throughout the tournament. By building on their strengths, addressing areas for improvement, and maintaining consistent performances, the team can establish themselves as a formidable force in international cricket.

It is also worth noting that the outstanding performances will have a significant impact on the Saudi U-19 cricket side, as they head to Malaysia for the ACC Premier Cup.

The achievements of the senior team should serve as a tremendous source of inspiration for the young cricketers, instilling in them the belief that they too can excel at the international level.

As the nation continues to invest in cricketing infrastructure and talent development, the experiences gained from the qualifiers will shape their future endeavors. Consistency, a strong batting line-up, refined bowling strategies, and mental resilience will be key factors in their growth. With dedication, strategic planning, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the future looks promising for Saudi cricket.

