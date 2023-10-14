British glove maker’s product stands out at Riyadh falcon expo

RIYADH: British glove maker Calvin Crossman’s booth stood out among international participants in the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2023.

With more than two decades of experience in glove craftsmanship, Crossman offers high-quality products made of luxurious leather, with specific detailing fashioned for the comfort of falconers.

Crossman said that he uses several types of leather that he buys from Native Americans. He also uses other types of leathers to pad the gloves, which are chemical-free.

Samples of Calvin Crossman gloves, made of luxurious leather, on display on the occasion of the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2023 in Riyadh. (SPA)



Crossman said: “I was drawn to the large area of the International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, and the multiple pavilions it included, which brought together many areas primarily concerned with falconry, in addition to the pavilions allocated to equipping cars with the necessary tools for road trips and all camping equipment.”

The British glove maker added: “The ‘Shalayel’ Museum in the exhibition is an important feature that saves the visitors a lot of time. It provides an immersive educational journey through a digital experience about the life cycle of falcons, their types of feathers, the burqa (head cap for falcons), tools, and knowledge of the equipment used for falconry and ways to care for falcons.”

Crossman said that there are many practices shared between falconers in Britain and Saudi Arabia, adding that he had a pleasant experience interacting with falconers from around the world at the exhibition.

The 10-day event will conclude on Saturday.