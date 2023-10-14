Who’s Who: Omar Abduljabbar, CEO of Hail Region Development Authority

Omar Abduljabbar has been the CEO of Hail Region Development Authority since December 2021.

Abduljabbar was selected for this position for having extended professional experience in management and business development for more than 25 years in the Saudi ‎market.

His core strengths are strategic thinking, planning, identifying and maximizing potential opportunities, and motivating and leading a cross-cultural workforce to consistent levels of growth.

Earlier, Abduljabbar worked as the deputy managing director of the Vision Realization Office at the Ministry of Education.

From December 2017 to January 2021, he served in many important positions, including at the Ministry of Economic and Planning, as a board member at Aseer Development Authority, as a board member at the Quality of Life program, and council member of Aseer Region.

From January to December 2017‎, he was the managing director for business development at SWICORP, Riyadh‎.

During his career, Abduljabbar also served as chief sales officer at Alinma Investment at Riyadh, director of brokerage at Jadwa Investment, and local shares department head at Bank Albilad.

He has upgraded his skills by completing courses and certifications such as bank book keeping, Introducing Samba Quality, a time-management course, phone communication skills‎, an international trade product course, a Tadawul preparation course at the Institute of Banking, and a course on for global financial markets‎.

Abduljabbar received his bachelor’s degree in ‎business administration from King Saud University in 1997.