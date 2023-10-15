Pep Guardiola’s daughter shares powerful post decrying Gaza war

You are here

A powerful post in which a fashion content creator, called Eva, decried the Israeli-Palestine war and was reposted by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s daughter has garnered over 140,000 views. (X/@City_Chief)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
  • Message posted by fashion content creator called Eva reposted by Maria Guardiola, daughter of Manchester City’s coach, garners thousands of views   
  • The London-based content creator shared a post by Israeli human rights groups calling for an end to indiscriminate attacks on civilians
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
BEIRUT: A powerful post in which a fashion content creator called Eva has decried the Israeli-Palestine war was reposted by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s daughter and has garnered more than 140,000 views.

Eva put up the post on her Instagram account, “whateveawears,” questioning how many people had to die before “someone urges restraint.” She wrote: “So is this really what we’re going to do now? Just sit back and watch a genocide happen on the telly (TV),” UK publication The Independent reported on Saturday.  

A model and fashion content creator herself, Maria Guardiola shared Eva’s post, which also said: “For the first time, I truly understand how mass atrocities have been able to occur throughout history — again, and again, and again. We never learn.”

The statement, which was shared widely on Instagram and X, further reads: “What does the death count need to be before someone speaks against this madness and urges restraint, not more arms? 10,000? 100,000? A million? More? When have enough Palestinians died?”

Guardiola’s daughter was among thousands who have reposted and reshared Eva’s emotional message on different social media platforms.

In an obvious bid not to incite hatred against Jewish communities, Eva wrote: “I get that lots of us are scared to speak up. I get we’re afraid to say the ‘wrong thing.’ But I won’t sit by in silence and live with the fact that I never spoke up when an atrocity on this scale was committed because of fear. “We can express our complete condemnation for what the Israeli govt are doing, and also assert our unwavering belief in the equal value of Palestinian lives, without inciting hatred against Jewish communities — another persecuted people. Indeed, many Jewish and Israeli people, in the midst of their deep grief and knowing the pain of persecution to well, have had the bravery and strength to be the very first to do so.”

The Independent added that the London-based content creator shared a post by Israeli human rights groups calling for an end to indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

Majid Freeman, an activist for Free Palestine, is among those resharing Eva’s post on X, in a tweet that has been viewed more than 2.5 million times.

X handle, “City Chief,” with more than 220,000 followers, shared Maria Guardiola’s Instagram story containing Eva’s post.

Updated 13 sec ago
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Updated 13 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Jeddah: The LIV Golf Jeddah Championship at King Abdullah Economic City is among the most enjoyable weeks of the season and golf fans are benefitting this year from an entertainment line-up and an improved spectator experience.

Spectators from across the Makkah region arrived at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in KAEC in high spirits for the LIV Golf Jeddah, enjoying various activities at the Beach Club, Fan Village, as well as evening entertainment.

The event’s “Festival of Golf” provided fun for all the family in the Fan Village as well as a viewing experience with new grandstands and viewing platforms from which to watch the world’s best in action.

“Even though it is hot out here, it is fun; the vibe and energy is incredible,” said Adnan Al-Najjar, who attended with his family to enjoy this year’s LIV Golf Jeddah competition.

Speaking to Arab News at the e-sports zone, he said that he came with his family for the first time and found it a very entertaining atmosphere. “We have enjoyed the fireworks on Friday and the activities of the fan village,” he said.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Bader Al-Shimri, who came with his friends from Jeddah, said: “I and my friends decided to drive away to enjoy our part of the weekend here at KAEC to witness the pros while they are golfing and at the same time to enjoy the line of activities, especially the music concerts.”

“The fan zone is a great experience,” Al-Shimri said, “so many to play and it’s a really great atmosphere.”

From golf simulator to the kids’ zone, to NERF football, to e-gaming, to 9-hole golf, to basketball connect 4, to a host of pop-up stalls and food establishments to sample, there is plenty for spectators to take in before they venture out to see the LIV Golf stars in action.

Also, in the Fan Village, LIV Golf’s performance center features professional coaches who offer tips as guests test their skills on swing simulators.

LIV Golf Jeddah has also switched the entertaining and musical acts this year to entice all members of the family and a younger audience to the event with performances by stilt-walkers, mirror men, football-freestylers and well-known DJs.

Updated 15 October 2023
  • A win over India would have seen Pakistan climb to the top of the ODI rankings
  • Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah inspire India to 7-wicket victory over Pakistan on Saturday
Updated 15 October 2023
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: India retained their top spot in the ODI rankings after beating Pakistan in a one-sided World Cup contest between the two teams a day earlier, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Sunday. 

The highly anticipated Ahmedabad clash between Babar Azam’s Pakistan and Rohit Sharma’s India could have seen the green shirts leapfrog their way to the top of the MRF Men’s ODI rankings. 

However, courtesy of a stellar half-century by Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive bowling, India marched to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan on Saturday in front of over 100,000 cricket fans. 

“Pakistan hold onto second place in the rankings despite their defeat, with in-form South Africa in third spot,” the ICC said in a report on its website. 

Meanwhile, former five-time World Cup winners Australia have had a dismal start to the tournament, losing to India and South Africa in their two opening contests. They are placed at number four on the ODI rankings while New Zealand are placed at number five. 

“India will look to show that world No.1 class when they take on Bangladesh in their next match on Thursday, while Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s loss with the hope to progress to another meeting against their neighbors later in the competition,” the ICC said. 

Pakistan are scheduled to meet Australia for their next World Cup clash on Oct. 20 at Bengaluru. 

Updated 15 October 2023
AFP
  • Mohammed Siraj played a crucial role in India’s thumping victory over Pakistan on Saturday 
  • Siraj rose from his humble beginnings to play in the cash-soaked Indian Premier League
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP

AHMEDABAD, India: Paceman Mohammed Siraj feared his humble roots as the son of an auto-rickshaw driver would shatter his dreams of playing at the World Cup.
On Saturday, however, the 29-year-old fast bowler played a crucial role in India’s seven-wicket rout of arch-rivals Pakistan at Ahmedabad’s 132,000-seater ground, the world’s biggest cricket arena.
He dismissed opener Abdullah Shafique lbw for 20 and later claimed the prize wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam who had made 50.
From 155-2, Pakistan collapsed to 191 all out in 42.5 overs.
“To be honest I never thought that I would play a World Cup because I have come from so low (background),” Hyderabad native Siraj told reporters.
Siraj, whose rickshaw-driving father died in 2020, rose from his humble beginnings to play in the cash-soaked Indian Premier League.
He made his ODI debut in 2019 and Test bow the following year.
“Now I am playing so it is a matter of achievement for me. India and Pakistan are known for their high intensity and high-pressure games and today I saw that and I felt good.”
Siraj went wicketless for 76 runs in India’s previous win over Afghanistan but came roaring back on Saturday.
He insisted his previous performance did not affect his mindset coming into the key clash.
“Everyone has an off day. The graph can come down sometimes and one bad day doesn’t make me a bad performer,” said Siraj, who singled out Shafique’s wicket as being a planned strike.
“So I keep my confidence up with the fact that I am bowling well. This confidence helps me in my bowling and I have backed myself to do that and got the result today.”
Siraj was ably supported by the rest of the bowlers with Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya also taking two wickets each.
“Our bowling unit is doing so well, it’s not that just one bowler is performing,” said Siraj.
“Everyone is putting up his hand even if someone is not getting a wicket then he is building pressure and bowling a dot ball. All this will help the team succeed.”
India remain favorites to win the tournament after they registered their third win in as many matches to lead the 10-team table.
“This is a World Cup match, and every match is very important for us, not just an India-Pakistan match,” said Siraj.
“We are focusing on one match at a time. We played three and won three. The environment is very good.”

Updated 15 October 2023
AP
  • The 2036 Summer Games is the next available edition: Paris will host in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032
Updated 15 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has confirmed the world’s most populous nation will bid to host the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Mumbai on Saturday, Modi said hosting the event is “the age-old dream” for India.
“Indians are not just sports lovers, but we also live it,” Modi said. “India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036 — this is the dream of the 140 crore (1.4 billion) Indians.”
“We want to realize this dream with your support. I am sure India will get constant support from IOC.”
A city or region wasn’t specified by Modi but Ahmedabad, which boasts the largest stadium in the world with a capacity of 132,000 and is named after the Indian Prime Minister, would be a likely contender as the main host city for the country’s bid.
Indonesia and Mexico have previously expressed official interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics, and last month Poland’s President Andrzej Duda told the IOC it wants to stage the Games.
No firm timeframe has been set by the IOC for when hosting rights for the 2036 Games will be awarded.
The 2036 Summer Games is the next available edition: Paris will host in 2024, Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032.
Modi also told the IOC that India would consider bidding to host the Youth Olympics in 2029.
“Sport is not just about winning medals but also winning hearts,” he said.

