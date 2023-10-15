You are here

SDB to host annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh 

The Social Development Bank is set to host the UN’s annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 21-22. (@SDB_sa)
The Social Development Bank is set to host the UN’s annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 21-22. (@SDB_sa)
Updated 15 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
SDB to host annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh 

The Social Development Bank is set to host the UN’s annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 21-22. (@SDB_sa)
  • Empretec is the flagship capacity-building program of the UN established by the UN Conference on Trade and Development to promote SMEs
Updated 15 October 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The Social Development Bank is set to host the UN’s annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 21-22. 

Empretec is the flagship capacity-building program of the UN established by the UN Conference on Trade and Development to promote SMEs. 

Its core mission is to enhance personal entrepreneurial capabilities, foster ‎sustainable and competitive micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, stimulate local ‎development, generate employment opportunities and contribute to social improvement.

The meeting’s program includes a review of achievements, initiatives, success stories, panel discussions and specialized consultations designed specifically for business owners, entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Fahad Alarjani, a researcher in entrepreneurship, told Arab News that the positive outlook for the future of the economy had increased due to the large influx of government and economic initiatives and huge development projects. 




Fahad Alarjani, a researcher in entrepreneurship. (Supplied)

“This is in addition to the clear facilitation in government policies for establishing companies, attracting foreign investors, improving the investment environment, continuing support for entrepreneurs,” he said. ‏

Alarjani‎, who is also executive board member at the Saudi-Chinese Business Council and the head of the ‎entrepreneurship committee‎, said that “Saudi Arabia has become a clear example of an economy that has invested generously in improving the entrepreneurship environment in recent years.” 

“The Kingdom also dedicated huge investments in advancing the entrepreneurship system and its infrastructure, such as various services in the communications and information technology sectors, cloud technologies and emerging technologies,” he said.

Established in 1988, the Empretec annual meeting is an international program under the UNCTAD ‎umbrella. Introduced in Saudi Arabia by the SDB in 2013, the program is exclusively owned ‎by UNCTAD. This is the first time that this important event has been hosted outside Geneva. 

The Social Development Bank delivers a comprehensive suite of financial and non-financial services, conducts savings-awareness programs for citizens, offers capacity-building initiatives and workshops for ‎entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises — all geared toward empowering various segments ‎of society in their social and economic pursuits.

Topics: Riyadh

Saudi Visual Arts Commission meeting discusses digital, modern media art

Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission recently hosted a virtual meeting.
Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission recently hosted a virtual meeting.
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Visual Arts Commission meeting discusses digital, modern media art

Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission recently hosted a virtual meeting.
  • The event aimed to explore cutting-edge artistic methodologies and the unique perspectives of artists and curators within the realm of modern digital and media art
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission recently hosted a virtual meeting under the theme, “Digital art and modern media art in visual arts.”

The event aimed to explore cutting-edge artistic methodologies and the unique perspectives of artists and curators within the realm of modern digital and media art.

A number of specialists, people interested in the field and sector leaders attended the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting addressed the experiences of visual artists keen on using digital and modern media art as creative techniques, as well as those of curators and researchers in the field.

It also delved into the sources of inspiration for artists and explored the new techniques being embraced by visual artists, highlighting the most significant contemporary trends, both on a local and global scale. These include artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, and non-fungible tokens.

The meeting addressed ways to present and technically evaluate digital artwork and modern media while providing examples of opportunities and initiatives within thee realm of visual arts.

Issues related to intellectual property rights, especially with regard to AI, were also discussed.

The meeting is one in a series of events organized by the Visual Arts Commission to engage with stakeholders in the Kingdom’s visual arts sector. Its purpose is to enhance communication, gather input, and address challenges faced by participants, ensuring their needs, ideas, and proposals are heard.

Topics: Saudi Visual Arts Commission

Saudi Falcon Club fetches $266,000 in auction sales

Sales at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction reached almost SR1 million ($266,000) after two birds were sold for SR146,000.
Sales at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction reached almost SR1 million ($266,000) after two birds were sold for SR146,000.
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi Falcon Club fetches $266,000 in auction sales

Sales at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction reached almost SR1 million ($266,000) after two birds were sold for SR146,000.
  • Virtual shooting, falconry heritage showcased at Riyadh exhibition
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sales at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction reached almost SR1 million ($266,000) after two birds were sold for SR146,000, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The auction was launched at the club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh on Oct. 1 and will continue until Nov. 15.

Two falcons were featured on a local auction platform, attracting a large audience of enthusiasts and falconers from the Kingdom and beyond. They were both sold for SR73,000 each.

Earlier, a peregrine falcon from Al-Awiqila in the Kingdom’s Northern Borders region stole the show at the auction, fetching a record sale price of SR250,000. Another shaheen falcon, this one from Al-Lith city in the Makkah region, sold for SR135,000.

The event aims to promote the Kingdom’s falconry heritage and support related cultural and economic activities, organizers said, while offering opportunities to invest in a field that helps support the development of the national economy.

During the auction, the club outlines investment in falconry in Saudi Arabia and the development of the sector, including regulations governing the buying and selling of birds.

The Saudi Falcons Club offers accommodations and transportation for falcon owners, while the auction is broadcast live on television channels and the club’s social media platforms.

During the club’s first auction, in 2020, 102 falcons were sold over 20 days, with total sales exceeding SR10 million. At the second auction, 95 falcons were sold for a total of SR8.3 million, and during the third, 81 birds sold for more than SR7 million.

Meanwhile, the fifth International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Malham concluded on Saturday, drawing a significant crowd with a diverse array of attractions. The event included a pavilion for real gun and machine gun shooting experiences, alongside virtual reality shooting simulations.

The pavilion allowed individuals aged 18 and above to engage in target shooting from a distance of 1.5 meters. Trained instructors guided participants, teaching them proper firearm handling and target aiming techniques.

In the virtual reality shooting experience, amateurs engaged in shooting scenarios and simulated combat operations by targeting specific or multiple virtual targets on gaming devices.

In addition to falconry and poetry, a traditional knitting pavilion featuring heritage textiles, accessories and handicrafts also proved popular. 

Topics: Saudi Falcon Club falcons

Saudi crown prince receives letter from prime minister of the UAE

Saudi crown prince receives letter from prime minister of the UAE
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi crown prince receives letter from prime minister of the UAE

Saudi crown prince receives letter from prime minister of the UAE
  • Letter discussed ways to strengthen and develop ties between the two countries
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday received a letter from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the prime minister of the UAE, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The message addressed the strong relations between the two countries and ways to further boost cooperation in a variety of fields.

It was received in Riyadh by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during his meeting with the UAE’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al-Nahyan.

The two officials reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interest at their meeting.
 

Topics: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

KSrelief ramps up worldwide aid efforts

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan. (KSrelief)
The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan. (KSrelief)
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
KSrelief ramps up worldwide aid efforts

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan. (KSrelief)
  • KSrelief’s prosthetics center in Yemen has provided help to hundreds of people in the war-torn country
  • Agency also distributed tents and shelter bags to displaced individuals in Aden governorate
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

KSrelief’s prosthetics center in Yemen has provided help to hundreds of people in the war-torn country. The project offers physical therapy and other services to assist those who have lost limbs to reintegrate into society.

The rehabilitation center in Taiz governorate provided 1,371 services to 374 beneficiaries in one month, including the manufacture, fitting, delivery and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 139 patients.

Other treatments, including physical therapy and consultation sessions, were also provided for 235 patients.

KSrelief also distributed tents and shelter bags to displaced individuals in the farms and villages of the Dar Saad district of Aden governorate.

This comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people during the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.

Meanwhile, KSrelief and the ambulance service of Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Miniyeh, northern Lebanon, carried out 52 emergency missions in one week.

The missions varied between transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing ambulance services for victims of car accidents in the city of Miniyeh.

In Afghanistan, KSrelief distributed 500 food baskets in Muqur district, Ghazni province, and 500 food baskets in the city of Nirkh district, Wardak province, to those affected by the floods.

The center allocated 9,765 tons of food baskets to the people affected by the earthquake in western Afghanistan.

KSrelief also distributed 270 shelter bags to those affected by the floods in Kasur city, in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Portugal Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz met with Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, KSrelief assistant supervisor-general for planning and development, and his accompanying delegation in Lisbon, Portugal.

The two discussed a number of topics related to humanitarian assistance and coordination with relevant international organizations.

Al-Ghamdi reviewed the projects and programs KSrelief implemented in 94 countries around the world at a total cost of around $6.5 billion.

He also highlighted the 448 voluntary programs implemented by the center in 35 countries through which around 126,000 surgeries have been performed.

Topics: KSRelief Yemen Lebanon Pakistan

Saudi crown prince tells Blinken: We must work to stop military operations in Gaza

Saudi crown prince tells Blinken: We must work to stop military operations in Gaza
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Saudi crown prince tells Blinken: We must work to stop military operations in Gaza

Saudi crown prince tells Blinken: We must work to stop military operations in Gaza
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss the current military escalation in Gaza.

During the meeting, the crown prince stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people.

He affirmed that the Kingdom endeavors to calm tensions, stop the current escalation, respect international humanitarian law, lift the siege on Gaza, and work to create conditions for the return of stability.

The crown prince said that Saudi Arabia is calling for a peaceful resolution to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve a just and lasting peace.

The Kingdom condemns attacks that have targeted civilians or disrupted infrastructure and vital interests, he added.

The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs.

Also present at the meeting were Michael Ratney, US ambassador to the Kingdom; Dirk Schulet, advisor to the US State Department; Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs; and Tom Sullivan, vice president responsible for policy at the State Department.

Topics: War on Gaza

