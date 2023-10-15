Saudi crown prince receives letter from prime minister of the UAE

KSrelief ramps up worldwide aid efforts

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

KSrelief’s prosthetics center in Yemen has provided help to hundreds of people in the war-torn country. The project offers physical therapy and other services to assist those who have lost limbs to reintegrate into society.

The rehabilitation center in Taiz governorate provided 1,371 services to 374 beneficiaries in one month, including the manufacture, fitting, delivery and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 139 patients.

Other treatments, including physical therapy and consultation sessions, were also provided for 235 patients.

KSrelief also distributed tents and shelter bags to displaced individuals in the farms and villages of the Dar Saad district of Aden governorate.

This comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people during the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.

Meanwhile, KSrelief and the ambulance service of Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Miniyeh, northern Lebanon, carried out 52 emergency missions in one week.

The missions varied between transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing ambulance services for victims of car accidents in the city of Miniyeh.

In Afghanistan, KSrelief distributed 500 food baskets in Muqur district, Ghazni province, and 500 food baskets in the city of Nirkh district, Wardak province, to those affected by the floods.

The center allocated 9,765 tons of food baskets to the people affected by the earthquake in western Afghanistan.

KSrelief also distributed 270 shelter bags to those affected by the floods in Kasur city, in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Portugal Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz met with Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, KSrelief assistant supervisor-general for planning and development, and his accompanying delegation in Lisbon, Portugal.

The two discussed a number of topics related to humanitarian assistance and coordination with relevant international organizations.

Al-Ghamdi reviewed the projects and programs KSrelief implemented in 94 countries around the world at a total cost of around $6.5 billion.

He also highlighted the 448 voluntary programs implemented by the center in 35 countries through which around 126,000 surgeries have been performed.