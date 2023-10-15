You are here

Saudi crown prince receives letter from prime minister of the UAE

Saudi crown prince receives letter from prime minister of the UAE
Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Walid Al-Khuraiji and UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al-Nahyan. (SPA)
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday received a letter from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the prime minister of the UAE, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The message addressed the strong relations between the two countries and ways to further boost cooperation in a variety of fields.

It was received in Riyadh by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during his meeting with the UAE’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al-Nahyan.

The two officials reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interest at their meeting.
 

Topics: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

KSrelief ramps up worldwide aid efforts

The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan. (KSrelief)
The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan. (KSrelief)
KSrelief ramps up worldwide aid efforts

RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

KSrelief’s prosthetics center in Yemen has provided help to hundreds of people in the war-torn country. The project offers physical therapy and other services to assist those who have lost limbs to reintegrate into society.

The rehabilitation center in Taiz governorate provided 1,371 services to 374 beneficiaries in one month, including the manufacture, fitting, delivery and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 139 patients.

Other treatments, including physical therapy and consultation sessions, were also provided for 235 patients.

KSrelief also distributed tents and shelter bags to displaced individuals in the farms and villages of the Dar Saad district of Aden governorate.

This comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people during the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.

Meanwhile, KSrelief and the ambulance service of Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Miniyeh, northern Lebanon, carried out 52 emergency missions in one week.

The missions varied between transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing ambulance services for victims of car accidents in the city of Miniyeh.

In Afghanistan, KSrelief distributed 500 food baskets in Muqur district, Ghazni province, and 500 food baskets in the city of Nirkh district, Wardak province, to those affected by the floods.

The center allocated 9,765 tons of food baskets to the people affected by the earthquake in western Afghanistan.

KSrelief also distributed 270 shelter bags to those affected by the floods in Kasur city, in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Portugal Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz met with Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, KSrelief assistant supervisor-general for planning and development, and his accompanying delegation in Lisbon, Portugal.

The two discussed a number of topics related to humanitarian assistance and coordination with relevant international organizations.

Al-Ghamdi reviewed the projects and programs KSrelief implemented in 94 countries around the world at a total cost of around $6.5 billion.

He also highlighted the 448 voluntary programs implemented by the center in 35 countries through which around 126,000 surgeries have been performed.

Topics: KSRelief Yemen Lebanon Pakistan

SDB to host annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh 

The Social Development Bank is set to host the UN’s annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 21-22. (@SDB_sa)
The Social Development Bank is set to host the UN’s annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 21-22. (@SDB_sa)
SDB to host annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh 

RIYADH: The Social Development Bank is set to host the UN’s annual Empretec meeting in Riyadh on Oct. 21-22. 

Empretec is the flagship capacity-building program of the UN established by the UN Conference on Trade and Development to promote SMEs. 

Its core mission is to enhance personal entrepreneurial capabilities, foster ‎sustainable and competitive micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, stimulate local ‎development, generate employment opportunities and contribute to social improvement.

The meeting’s program includes a review of achievements, initiatives, success stories, panel discussions and specialized consultations designed specifically for business owners, entrepreneurs and freelancers.

Fahad Alarjani, a researcher in entrepreneurship, told Arab News that the positive outlook for the future of the economy had increased due to the large influx of government and economic initiatives and huge development projects. 

Fahad Alarjani, a researcher in entrepreneurship. (Supplied)

“This is in addition to the clear facilitation in government policies for establishing companies, attracting foreign investors, improving the investment environment, continuing support for entrepreneurs,” he said. ‏

Alarjani‎, who is also executive board member at the Saudi-Chinese Business Council and the head of the ‎entrepreneurship committee‎, said that “Saudi Arabia has become a clear example of an economy that has invested generously in improving the entrepreneurship environment in recent years.” 

“The Kingdom also dedicated huge investments in advancing the entrepreneurship system and its infrastructure, such as various services in the communications and information technology sectors, cloud technologies and emerging technologies,” he said.

Established in 1988, the Empretec annual meeting is an international program under the UNCTAD ‎umbrella. Introduced in Saudi Arabia by the SDB in 2013, the program is exclusively owned ‎by UNCTAD. This is the first time that this important event has been hosted outside Geneva. 

The Social Development Bank delivers a comprehensive suite of financial and non-financial services, conducts savings-awareness programs for citizens, offers capacity-building initiatives and workshops for ‎entrepreneurs and emerging enterprises — all geared toward empowering various segments ‎of society in their social and economic pursuits.

Topics: Riyadh

Saudi crown prince tells Blinken: We must work to stop military operations in Gaza

Saudi crown prince tells Blinken: We must work to stop military operations in Gaza
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Riyadh on Sunday to discuss the current military escalation in Gaza.

During the meeting, the crown prince stressed the need to discuss ways to stop the military operations that claimed the lives of innocent people.

He affirmed that the Kingdom endeavors to calm tensions, stop the current escalation, respect international humanitarian law, lift the siege on Gaza, and work to create conditions for the return of stability.

The crown prince said that Saudi Arabia is calling for a peaceful resolution to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights and achieve a just and lasting peace.

The Kingdom condemns attacks that have targeted civilians or disrupted infrastructure and vital interests, he added.

The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the US, and Prince Faisal bin Farhan, minister of foreign affairs.

Also present at the meeting were Michael Ratney, US ambassador to the Kingdom; Dirk Schulet, advisor to the US State Department; Barbara Leaf, assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern affairs; and Tom Sullivan, vice president responsible for policy at the State Department.

Topics: War on Gaza

Who's Who: Omar Abduljabbar, CEO of Hail Region Development Authority

Who’s Who: Omar Abduljabbar, CEO of Hail Region Development Authority
Omar Abduljabbar has been the CEO of Hail Region Development Authority since December 2021. 

Abduljabbar was selected for this position for having extended professional experience in management and business development for more than 25 years in the Saudi ‎market.

His core strengths are strategic thinking, planning, identifying and maximizing potential opportunities, and motivating and leading a cross-cultural workforce to consistent levels of growth. 

Earlier, Abduljabbar worked as the deputy managing director of the Vision Realization Office at the Ministry of Education. 

From December 2017 to January 2021, he served in many important positions, including at the Ministry of Economic and Planning, as a board member at Aseer Development Authority, as a board member at the Quality of Life program, and council member of Aseer Region.

From January to December 2017‎, he was the managing director for business development at SWICORP, Riyadh‎.

During his career, Abduljabbar also served as chief sales officer at Alinma Investment at Riyadh, director of brokerage at Jadwa Investment, and local shares department head at Bank Albilad. 

He has upgraded his skills by completing courses and certifications such as bank book keeping, Introducing Samba Quality, a time-management course, phone communication skills‎, an international trade product course, a Tadawul preparation course at the Institute of Banking, and a course on for global financial markets‎.

Abduljabbar received his bachelor’s degree in ‎business administration from King Saud University in 1997.

Topics: Who's Who

Saudi Food and Drug Authority chief meets with Polish trade delegation

Saudi Food and Drug Authority chief meets with Polish trade delegation
Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, held a meeting with a delegation from the Veterinary Inspectorate of the Polish Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the importance of trade exchange and facilitating procedures between the two countries.

The two parties agreed that during the first quarter of 2024, the authority will hold workshops in Riyadh for Polish business owners to explain the process of registering products for export to Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Commercial Attache to Germany Sulaiman Al-Humeidan; Executive Vice President of the Operations Sector Sami Al-Sager; and Executive Vice President of the Food Sector Dr. Mohammed Al-Nasser.

Topics: Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA)

