Rakan Al-Shammari — a Saudi success story

Rakan Al-Shammari — a Saudi success story
Al-Shammari said his educational journey began in the desert, where he studied until the third grade of primary school, living in tents and drinking well water. (Al-Shammari’s Instagram)
Updated 31 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Rakan Al-Shammari — a Saudi success story

Rakan Al-Shammari — a Saudi success story
Updated 31 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Saudi engineer Rakan Al-Shammari has left an indelible mark on the railway industry in Germany.

His journey began with the pursuit of electrical engineering studies and he later taught at several German universities.

Al-Shammari’s path to success began while working as a project manager at Rail Power System GmbH. His dedication and passion for trains led him to excel in the field. The journey was not without its difficulties, as it required him to learn German, pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and eventually take on teaching responsibilities.

Al-Shammari said: “In 2006, after graduating from high school, I applied for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Foreign Scholarship Program. I spent a year studying the German language, followed by preparatory studies, and then I joined the University of Kassel to major in electrical and communications engineering. During my final year at university, I undertook practical training at the German Railways Company.”

He noted that after completing the practical experience, he pursued further education as a graduate student. “While studying for my master’s, I was offered a position as a lecturer at the university under a contractual arrangement, where I taught electricity to first and second-year students.”

He received a job offer in 2017 and joined a company specializing in railway project management in Germany. “This company managed new construction projects, particularly in infrastructure, as the German Railway Company itself does not execute such projects,” he noted.

Al-Shammari told Arab News that his educational journey began in the desert, where he studied until the third grade of primary school, living in tents and drinking well water. He later attended Al-Yarmouk Primary School in the city of Rafha for grades four to six and completed his secondary education in the city of Al-Uwaiqliyah.

Al-Shammari firmly believes that Saudi Arabia is on the cusp of a transportation revolution and is already reaping the rewards. He emphasized that the Kingdom will emerge as a developed country in the coming years, not solely reliant on oil and energy, but also due to the strength of its people and leadership, and their commitment to continual development and competition.

He expressed pride in having visionary leaders who invest in the talents of their citizens. He also noted Germany’s openness to creative minds and its support for them, attracting skilled individuals from around the world. He believes that effective resource management enhances the economy and strengthens Germany’s global position.

Al-Shammari acknowledged the initial difficulties he faced in studying in Germany, as it was his first experience living outside his familiar surroundings.

His advice to everyone is to embrace their sense of responsibility, seize opportunities, and pursue continuous learning in order to contribute to their country. He also emphasizes the importance of diversifying educational sources and collaborating with experts and scholars to develop a unique persona capable of competing on a global scale.

Finally, Al-Shammari expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership, his family and friends, and the Saudi Cultural Mission in Germany. He acknowledged the mission’s continuous support, including increased stipends for Saudi students who excelled academically, enabling them to perform to the best of their abilities during their scholarships.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi DJ Trgoosh’s latest project is a romantic track that he hopes will set the vibe for locals’ night-time winter cruises on the Kingdom’s streets.

“The romantic song talks about a relationship between two people who love each other, and the name of the song is ‘Imagine.’ Its performer is an artist I listen to, Abdulaziz Al-Awadi.

“I was looking for a suitable voice, and when I heard his voice, I contacted him and we recorded it,” the DJ and music producer told Arab News.  

DJ Trgoosh has dedicated his time to crafting exciting beats and contributing to the local music industry. He has worked on prominent Saudi projects such as the Netflix series “Alkhallat+.”  

DJ Trgoosh’s contributions to the Saudi music scene are tracks that have a distinctive Saudi flavor mixed with Western vibes. He likes to remix well-known Saudi songs or folk music by adding his beats and rhythms that enhance the experience for listeners — transforming unforgettable, iconic tracks into contemporary remixes that attract new listeners and cater to nostalgia. Among the Saudi singers that DJ Trgoosh has remixed is Rabeh Saqer. 

He began making music in 2008. But it was in 2013 that he posted his debut track, which went viral and garnered more than 500,000 views in a single week. 

He not only creates music but also works in the visual arts, and the visuals in his music videos are frequently his own creations. 

He created the track “Kingdom Soldier” for Saudi National Day with a video that told the story of King Abdulaziz and the founding of the Kingdom.  

“This track talks about the efforts of King Abdulaziz in unifying the Kingdom, up to this day during the reign of King Salman, and how King Abdulaziz established security and safety.

“(It is about) how today it has become a great kingdom. I added military and royalty footage, took Saudi folklore, and added the appropriate rhythms and words.”  

The DJ, who prefers to hide his identity under a mask, started making songs and initially did not tell his family about it.

The DJ explained: “My family is conservative, and when I was young, I used to bring musical instruments without their knowledge at night, and I used to play music without them knowing.

“But when my father learned about my talent and listened to it on my YouTube channel, he became impressed with my talent and even blamed me because I hid the topic from him, but he encouraged me now and said that he was my first supporter.” 

He continued: “If your father is with you and agrees with what you do, no negative words from people will affect you.” 

Because DJ Targoosh hides his identity under a mask that he designed, no one knows his name or what he looks like, which sometimes can put him in strange situations with his fans.  

“One time, some of my friends were playing my music in the car, and when I informed them that DJ Trgoosh was truly me, they started laughing at me and refused to believe me. They also remarked that DJ Trgoosh is creative and I am not, which made me laugh,” he said.

He said that one time, after performing at a festival, he left the stage and changed into a regular outfit, then a fan recognized him because of his shoes.

DJ Trgoosh is one of the musicians who is putting Saudi musical heritage center stage at modern Saudi EDM festivals.

To keep up with DJ Trgoosh and his music, visit his Instagram @dj_trgoosh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Music

Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Visual Arts Commission recently hosted a virtual meeting under the theme, “Digital art and modern media art in visual arts.”

The event aimed to explore cutting-edge artistic methodologies and the unique perspectives of artists and curators within the realm of modern digital and media art.

A number of specialists, people interested in the field and sector leaders attended the meeting, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The meeting addressed the experiences of visual artists keen on using digital and modern media art as creative techniques, as well as those of curators and researchers in the field.

It also delved into the sources of inspiration for artists and explored the new techniques being embraced by visual artists, highlighting the most significant contemporary trends, both on a local and global scale. These include artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, and non-fungible tokens.

The meeting addressed ways to present and technically evaluate digital artwork and modern media while providing examples of opportunities and initiatives within thee realm of visual arts.

Issues related to intellectual property rights, especially with regard to AI, were also discussed.

The meeting is one in a series of events organized by the Visual Arts Commission to engage with stakeholders in the Kingdom’s visual arts sector. Its purpose is to enhance communication, gather input, and address challenges faced by participants, ensuring their needs, ideas, and proposals are heard.

Topics: Saudi Visual Arts Commission

Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Sales at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction reached almost SR1 million ($266,000) after two birds were sold for SR146,000, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The auction was launched at the club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh on Oct. 1 and will continue until Nov. 15.

Two falcons were featured on a local auction platform, attracting a large audience of enthusiasts and falconers from the Kingdom and beyond. They were both sold for SR73,000 each.

Earlier, a peregrine falcon from Al-Awiqila in the Kingdom’s Northern Borders region stole the show at the auction, fetching a record sale price of SR250,000. Another shaheen falcon, this one from Al-Lith city in the Makkah region, sold for SR135,000.

The event aims to promote the Kingdom’s falconry heritage and support related cultural and economic activities, organizers said, while offering opportunities to invest in a field that helps support the development of the national economy.

During the auction, the club outlines investment in falconry in Saudi Arabia and the development of the sector, including regulations governing the buying and selling of birds.

The Saudi Falcons Club offers accommodations and transportation for falcon owners, while the auction is broadcast live on television channels and the club’s social media platforms.

During the club’s first auction, in 2020, 102 falcons were sold over 20 days, with total sales exceeding SR10 million. At the second auction, 95 falcons were sold for a total of SR8.3 million, and during the third, 81 birds sold for more than SR7 million.

Meanwhile, the fifth International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition in Malham concluded on Saturday, drawing a significant crowd with a diverse array of attractions. The event included a pavilion for real gun and machine gun shooting experiences, alongside virtual reality shooting simulations.

The pavilion allowed individuals aged 18 and above to engage in target shooting from a distance of 1.5 meters. Trained instructors guided participants, teaching them proper firearm handling and target aiming techniques.

In the virtual reality shooting experience, amateurs engaged in shooting scenarios and simulated combat operations by targeting specific or multiple virtual targets on gaming devices.

In addition to falconry and poetry, a traditional knitting pavilion featuring heritage textiles, accessories and handicrafts also proved popular. 

Topics: Saudi Falcon Club falcons

Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday received a letter from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the prime minister of the UAE, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The message addressed the strong relations between the two countries and ways to further boost cooperation in a variety of fields.

It was received in Riyadh by Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji during his meeting with the UAE’s Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al-Nahyan.

The two officials reviewed bilateral relations and discussed issues of mutual interest at their meeting.
 

Topics: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi aid agency KSrelief has stepped up relief efforts in Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

KSrelief’s prosthetics center in Yemen has provided help to hundreds of people in the war-torn country. The project offers physical therapy and other services to assist those who have lost limbs to reintegrate into society.

The rehabilitation center in Taiz governorate provided 1,371 services to 374 beneficiaries in one month, including the manufacture, fitting, delivery and maintenance of prosthetic limbs for 139 patients.

Other treatments, including physical therapy and consultation sessions, were also provided for 235 patients.

KSrelief also distributed tents and shelter bags to displaced individuals in the farms and villages of the Dar Saad district of Aden governorate.

This comes within the framework of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people during the humanitarian crisis they are experiencing.

Meanwhile, KSrelief and the ambulance service of Subul Al-Salam Social Association in Miniyeh, northern Lebanon, carried out 52 emergency missions in one week.

The missions varied between transporting patients to and from hospitals and providing ambulance services for victims of car accidents in the city of Miniyeh.

In Afghanistan, KSrelief distributed 500 food baskets in Muqur district, Ghazni province, and 500 food baskets in the city of Nirkh district, Wardak province, to those affected by the floods.

The center allocated 9,765 tons of food baskets to the people affected by the earthquake in western Afghanistan.

KSrelief also distributed 270 shelter bags to those affected by the floods in Kasur city, in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador to Portugal Prince Saud bin Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz met with Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, KSrelief assistant supervisor-general for planning and development, and his accompanying delegation in Lisbon, Portugal.

The two discussed a number of topics related to humanitarian assistance and coordination with relevant international organizations.

Al-Ghamdi reviewed the projects and programs KSrelief implemented in 94 countries around the world at a total cost of around $6.5 billion.

He also highlighted the 448 voluntary programs implemented by the center in 35 countries through which around 126,000 surgeries have been performed.

Topics: KSRelief Yemen Lebanon Pakistan

