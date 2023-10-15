You are here

Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan again

Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan again
Injured people received treatment after a powerful earthquake hit the Herat province, Afghanistan, on Sunday after a strong quake shook the province last week. (AP)
ISLAMABAD: A powerful 6.3 magnitude eartquake struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, just over a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same region.

The US Geological Survey said the latest quake’s epicenter was about 34 kilometers outside Herat, the provincial capital, and eight kilometers below the surface.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders said two people were reported dead while Herat Regional Hospital received over 100 people injured in Sunday’s temblor.

Mohammad Zahir Noorzai, head of the emergency relief team in Herat province said one person died and nearly 150 others were injured. He added that casualty numbers might rise, as they are yet to reach all affected areas.

Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, 42, a Herta city resident, said he had never seen such devastation before with the majority of houses damaged and “people terrified.” Rafiqi and others headed to the hospital to donate much-needed blood.

“We have to help in any way possible,” he said.

The earthquakes on Oct. 7 flattened whole villages in Herat, in one of the most destructive quakes in the country’s recent history.

More than 90 percent of the people killed a week ago were women and children, UN officials reported Thursday.

Taliban officials said the earlier quakes killed more than 2,000 people across the province. The epicenter was in Zenda Jan district, where 1,294 people died, 1,688 were injured and every home was destroyed, according to U.N. figures.

The initial quake, numerous aftershocks and a second 6.3-magnitude quake on Wednesday flattened villages, destroying hundreds of mud-brick homes that could not withstand such force. Schools, health clinics and other village facilities also collapsed.

Besides rubble and funerals after that devastation, there was little left of the villages in the region’s dusty hills.

Survivors are struggling to come to terms with the loss of multiple family members and in many places, living residents are outnumbered by volunteers who came to search the debris and dig mass graves.

Topics: Afghanistan

Thousands march in Amsterdam in support of Palestinians

Thousands march in Amsterdam in support of Palestinians
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Thousands march in Amsterdam in support of Palestinians

Thousands march in Amsterdam in support of Palestinians
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

AMSTERDAM: Thousands marched through the streets of Amsterdam Sunday in a pro-Palestinian demonstration as Israeli forces prepared to invade the Gaza Strip in response to last week’s unprecedented attack by Hamas.

The protesters turned the central Amsterdam square into a sea of Palestinian flags and placards reading: “Free Palestine,” “Stop The War,” and “Stop The Attack on Gaza,” according to AFP reporters at the scene.

Three planes flew overhead trailing messages “Love Hummus, not Hamas,” “Make falafel, not war,” and “Shalom, Salam,” the word “peace” in Hebrew and Arabic, respectively.

Similar marches took place over the weekend in major Western capitals, including Washington, London, and Geneva.

James Casey, a 63-year-old retired tourist from Canada, said: “It’s horrible. You know I have no solution for it ... but what I’m feeling is sadness.”

“I do feel support for the Palestinian people ... but what has just happened recently is horrific,” he said, referring to the Hamas attacks on Israel that claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people.

“So it’s really mixed you know. I have mixed feelings. Peace is what we would love, a path to peace,” Casey said.

The route of the Amsterdam march was initially scheduled to end in Amsterdam’s old Jewish quarter. 

This was changed during the week to avoid potential confrontation.

The beginning of the march passed off peacefully in a drizzle with a heavy police presence.

On Saturday, tens of thousands rallied across Britain to support Palestinians in demonstrations that passed off largely peacefully amid a large police presence.

Topics: Amsterdam Palestine

Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine

Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine

Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine
  • The demonstrators expressed concern for the civilian population of Gaza
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Several hundred Japanese and foreign residents gathered in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Sunday, calling for peace in the Middle East as Israel prepares to move on Gaza in its war against Hamas.

The demonstrators expressed concern for the civilian population of Gaza after Israel warned people to move from northern Gaza to the south. Protesters raised their voices to denounce Israel’s move to cut electricity, water and food in the Palestinian territory.

Shigenobu Mei, an activist for Palestinian rights, told participants that 300 Palestinians had been killed on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,500.

One woman, who said she was from “the West,” said the “double standards” were upsetting: “I see Israeli flags next to Ukrainian flags and my heart breaks when I see that. The double standards that are hitting the eyes and people don’t see that, Westerners don’t see that. So, I ask all Westerners to finally open their eyes and to be more objective to what is happening.”

A Palestinian resident in Japan from the Aifa region told Arab News Japan that she had a friend who is currently in Gaza, but whom she can no longer contact due to power cuts.

She said she regretted the fact that the situation so badly affected the civilian population. She asked the Japanese media for better coverage of the problem and said that the Palestinian problem was not only a Middle Eastern problem but an international problem that could affect the West.

An Egyptian couple who work in Japan hoped that the Japanese government would act for the Palestinians who are deprived of basic living necessities, saying Israel had been committing crimes against humanity.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan, click here to read it.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Japan Gaza

Russia brings back 34 children from Syria refugee camps

Russia brings back 34 children from Syria refugee camps
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Russia brings back 34 children from Syria refugee camps

Russia brings back 34 children from Syria refugee camps
  • Children will be met by relatives “for a new stage of life” in Russia, official says
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Sunday it had brought 34 children from refugee camps in Syria back to Russia, in its campaign to repatriate the offspring of Russian extremists.
An unknown number of children of Russian nationals who traveled to fight in Syria — most from majority Muslim republics — remain in refugee camps in Syria.
Russia, which intervened in the Syrian civil war to help its ally Bashar Assad in 2015, has been returning the children over the years, in a process that has recently slowed.
“We brought home 34 children from Syria,” Moscow’s children rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said on social media.
Lvova-Belova is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the alledged illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.
She denies the charges.
Lvova-Belova said the children are aged from four to 16 years old and lived in refugee camps in the Euphrates region.
She said they will be met by relatives “for a new stage of life” in Russia in ten different regions.
It was “not easy” to ensure the mission to bring the children back to Russia went safely and there were “signs of the Middle-East conflict” in Syria, Lvova-Belova added.
The official said Russia plans to bring back another 150 children from Syria.

Topics: Russia Syrian camps

UK FM pledges support to Brits trapped in Gaza

UK FM pledges support to Brits trapped in Gaza
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

UK FM pledges support to Brits trapped in Gaza

UK FM pledges support to Brits trapped in Gaza
  • James Cleverly says situation ‘extremely difficult,’ urges Israel to ‘avoid civilian casualties’
  • Warns UK protesters against showing support for Hamas, which is ‘no friend’ of Palestinians
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said British citizens trapped in Gaza will receive support to leave the region from the government.

Cleverly told Sky News that the situation was “incredibly difficult” but that efforts were being made to open the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

“I’ve spoken on a number of occasions with my Egyptian counterpart,” Cleverly told the “Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips” program. 

“We stay in very close coordination with the United States of America, with other friends in the region and of course with the Israeli government trying to coordinate a time window when the Rafah crossing can be opened so that people can leave. That is proving incredibly difficult, so I’m not able to say with any certainty when that crossing may be open.”

He continued: “This is very important for the British nationals in Gaza. We continue to support them, we continue to update them as much as we can through text messaging and whatever other means is available, so we will keep supporting the British nationals in Gaza and we will keep working with the US, with the Israelis and others to try and bring this crossing into use.”

Cleverly added that it was “not unreasonable” to say that as many as 10 UK nationals are being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza.

He also warned pro-Palestine protesters in Britain not to demonstrate outright support for Hamas, which is a proscribed terrorist organization in the UK, following a major rally in London on Saturday, during which several attendees appeared to endorse the group. 

“I would remind people that being passionate about a better life for the Palestinian people is a passion that I share and (that is) indeed shared by (the) government,” he said.

“However, glorifying murder and terrorism is no benefit to the Palestinian people, just as Hamas (is) not (a) friend to the Palestinian people.”

The foreign secretary also urged Israel to exercise restraint in its forthcoming operations against Hamas in Gaza.

“I have said it’s in Israel’s interest to avoid civilian casualties and Palestinian casualties because Hamas clearly wants to turn this into a wider Arab-Israeli war or indeed a war between the Muslim world and the wider world, and none of us, including Israel, want that to be the case and so that’s why we do give that strong advice from a position of friendship,” he said.

David Lammy, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, also appeared on the show, where he defended Israel’s right to defend itself and recover those people abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Lammy said Israel faced a “huge existential crisis,” but added: “We must distinguish between Hamas, a terrorist group, and the Palestinian people. International law must prevail and that means that you have to minimize civilian casualties.”

Topics: War on Gaza UK Israel James Cleverly

Malaysia looks forward to closer cooperation with GCC

Malaysia looks forward to closer cooperation with GCC
Updated 15 October 2023
Follow

Malaysia looks forward to closer cooperation with GCC

Malaysia looks forward to closer cooperation with GCC
  • First ASEAN-GCC summit is scheduled to be held in Riyadh later this month
  • Malaysia was appointed as country coordinator to organize ‘historical summit’
Updated 15 October 2023
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Malaysia is looking forward to working closely with the Gulf Cooperation Council through the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir told Arab News ahead of the ASEAN-GCC summit in Riyadh. 

Member states of ASEAN, of which Malaysia is a founding member, have been increasing ties in recent years with GCC members, which consist of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE. 

Top leaders of the two regional blocs are scheduled to meet in the Saudi capital later this month for their inaugural joint summit.

“We are looking forward to working closely with GCC … at the ASEAN level,” Zambry told Arab News on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting in Colombo. 

“These are the two regions, GCC and ASEAN, that can play a vital role for the future social, economic and political development.” 

Malaysia was appointed as country coordinator on behalf of ASEAN to organize the “historical summit,” Zambry said. 

“We are playing a crucial role to make sure that ASEAN and GCC will become one of the most formidable multilateral (relationship) … for the years to come.” 

As ASEAN countries engaged more with Gulf states last year, London-based think tank Asia House said it was expecting ties to become more important between the two regions. In a December 2022 report, Asia House said there are “natural synergies” between ASEAN and Gulf visions for economic growth, as their countries invested more in digitalization, manufacturing and logistics infrastructure to boost exports. 

Malaysia has also been forging closer bilateral cooperation with Gulf countries. 

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was on a state visit to the UAE in early October for talks on a free trade pact, during which Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC (Masdar) committed to invest up to $8 billion to develop renewable energy projects in Malaysia. 

The agreement was “a beginning for a larger cooperation” between Malaysia and UAE, Zambry said. 

Malaysia is eyeing a boost in relations with Saudi Arabia as well, with which the Southeast Asian nation said it has “very special ties.” 

“We hope that we will be able to remain so and that we will further strengthen our relations, but in different fields,” Zambry said. “Saudi Arabia always remains special to Malaysia.”

Topics: Malaysia GCC trade

