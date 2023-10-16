You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

US landlord killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

US landlord killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
Wadea Al-Fayoume, a 6-year-old Muslim boy who was stabbed to death in an attack that targeted him and his mother for their religion and as a response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, poses in an undated family photograph. (CAIR/Handout via REUTERS)
US landlord killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
Oday Al-Fayoume, father of six-year-old hate crime victim Wadea Al-Fayoume, attends a news conference at the Muslim Community Center on Chicago's Northwest Side on Oct. 15, 2023. (Jim Vondruska/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
AP
US landlord killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say

US landlord killed Muslim boy and wounded woman in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
  • Joseph Czuba of suburban Chicago has now been charged with a hate crime for the murder of Wadea Al-Fayoume and attack on his mother Hanaan Shahin
  • CAIR called the crime “our worst nightmare,” and part of a disturbing spike in hate calls and emails since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war
CHICAGO: A 71-year-old Illinois man accused of fatally stabbing a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounding a 32-year-old woman was charged with a hate crime Sunday. Police allege he singled out the victims because of their Islamic faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.

In recent days, police in US cities and federal authorities have been on high alert for violence driven by antisemitic or Islamophobic sentiments. FBI officials, along with Jewish and Muslim groups, have reported an increase of hateful and threatening rhetoric.
In the Chicago-area case, officers found the woman and boy late Saturday morning at a home in an unincorporated area of Plainfield Township, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on social media.
The boy was pronounced dead at a hospital. The woman had multiple stab wounds and was expected to survive, according to the statement. An autopsy on the child showed he had been stabbed dozens of times.
“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the sheriff’s statement said.




Joseph M. Czuba of Plainfield, Illinois, was charged by the Illinois police with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of hate crimes for killing six-year-old American Palestinian boy Wadea Al-Fayoume and for wounding the boy's mother. (Social media photo)

According to the Will County sheriff’s office, the woman had called 911 to report that her landlord had attacked her with a knife, adding she then ran into a bathroom and continued to fight him off.
The man suspected in the attack was found Saturday outside the home and “sitting upright outside on the ground near the driveway of the residence” with a cut on his forehead, authorities said.
Joseph M. Czuba of Plainfield was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of hate crimes and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff’s office. He was in custody Sunday and awaiting a court appearance.
Attempts to reach Czuba or a family member were unsuccessful Sunday. His home phone number was unlisted. Messages left for possible relatives in online records and on social media were not immediately returned. The sheriff’s office and county public defender’s office did not immediately return messages about Czuba’s legal representation.
Authorities did not release the names of the two victims.
But the boy’s paternal uncle, Yousef Hannon, spoke at a news conference Sunday hosted by the Chicago chapter Council on American-Islamic Relations. There the boy was identified as Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian-American boy who had recently turned 6. The organization identified the other victim as the boy’s mother.
“We are not animals, we are humans. We want people to see us as humans, to feel us as humans, to deal with us as humans, because this is what we are,” said Hannon, a Palestinian-American who emigrated to the US in 1999 to work, including as a public school teacher.
The Muslim civil liberties organization called the crime “our worst nightmare,” and part of a disturbing spike in hate calls and emails since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war. The group cited text messages exchanged among family members that showed the attacker had made disparaging remarks about Muslims.
“Palestinians basically, again, with their hearts broken over what’s happening to their people,” said Ahmed Rehab, the group’s executive director, “have to also worry about the immediate safety of life and limb living here in this most free of democracies in the world.”

In response to the increased threats, the Illinois State Police are communicating with federal law-enforcement and reaching out to Muslim communities and religious leaders to offer support, according to a Sunday press release from Illinois Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker.
“To take a six-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil,” said Pritzker. “Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead, his parents will wake up without their son. This wasn’t just a murder— it was a hate crime. And every single Illinoisan — including our Muslim, Jewish, and Palestinian neighbors — deserves to live free from the threat of such evil.”
FBI Director Chris Wray said on a call with reporters Sunday that the FBI is also moving quickly to mitigate the threats.
A senior FBI official who spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Bureau said the majority of the threats that the FBI has responded to were not judged to be credible, adding that the FBI takes them all seriously nonetheless.
The official also said that agents have been encouraged to be “aggressive” and proactive in communicating over the last week with faith-based leaders. The official said the purpose is not to make anyone feel targeted but rather to ask clerics and others to report to law enforcement anything that seems suspicious.

Israel halts 'security exports' over Colombian 'anti-Semitism'

Israel halts 'security exports' over Colombian 'anti-Semitism'
AFP
Israel halts 'security exports' over Colombian 'anti-Semitism'

Israel halts 'security exports' over Colombian 'anti-Semitism'
BOGOTA: Israel, one of the main providers of arms to Colombia’s military, said Sunday it was “halting security exports” to the South American country after taking umbrage at its president’s remarks on the war with Hamas.
Since the militant group’s vicious attack on Israel a week ago, President Gustavo Petro has posted numerous comments on X, formerly Twitter, supporting the people of Gaza.
In one post, Colombia’s first-ever leftist president compared Israel’s retaliatory targeting of Gaza to the Nazi persecution of Jews.
Commenting on Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announcing a “complete siege” of Gaza in a fight against “animals,” Petro said: “This is what the Nazis said of the Jews.”
And he asserted that “democratic peoples cannot allow Nazism to reestablish itself in international politics.”
On Sunday, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said Colombia’s ambassador to Israel Margarita Manjarrez had been summoned over Petro’s “hostile and anti-Semitic statements.”
The president’s statements were received with “astonishment,” said the spokesman, and accused Petro of “expressing support for the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, fueling anti-Semitism, affecting the representatives of the State of Israel and threatening the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia.”
Colombia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement to “vehemently condemn the terrorism and attacks against civilians that have occurred in Israel” and expressing solidarity with the victims.
The link to that statement was later disabled, with a new statement of condemnation not making any mention of “terrorism.”
Colombia’s armed forces, engaged in a decades-long conflict with leftist guerrillas, rightwing paramilitaries and drug cartels, uses Israeli arms and aircraft.
Under the government of rightwing President Alvaro Uribe, relations and cooperation with Israel and the United States were strong.
In response to Haiat’s statement, Petro said his country does not support “genocide.”
“If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we suspend them,” he added.

Opposition parties in Colombia are critical of the government’s response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which it says stands in marked contrast to the pro-Israeli stance of most countries in the region.
Israel’s envoy to Bogota, Gali Dagan, said last week that protesters had left graffiti that included swastikas on the facade of the embassy.
 

Israel halts 'security exports' over Colombian 'anti-Semitism'

Israel halts 'security exports' over Colombian 'anti-Semitism'
Israel halts 'security exports' over Colombian 'anti-Semitism'

Israel halts 'security exports' over Colombian 'anti-Semitism'
  • Colombia's leftist president, Gustavo Petro, has posted numerous comments on X denouncing Israel's siege of Gaza
  • Colombia’s foreign ministry replaced an earlier statement condemning Hamas' attacks against civilians in Israel with a new one without the word "terrorism"
BOGOTA: Israel, one of the main providers of arms to Colombia’s military, said Sunday it was “halting security exports” to the South American country after taking umbrage at its president’s remarks on the war with Hamas.
Since the militant group’s vicious attack on Israel a week ago, President Gustavo Petro has posted numerous comments on X, formerly Twitter, supporting the people of Gaza.
In one post, Colombia’s first-ever leftist president compared Israel’s retaliatory targeting of Gaza to the Nazi persecution of Jews.
Commenting on Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announcing a “complete siege” of Gaza in a fight against “animals,” Petro said: “This is what the Nazis said of the Jews.”
And he asserted that “democratic peoples cannot allow Nazism to reestablish itself in international politics.”
On Sunday, Israeli foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said Colombia’s ambassador to Israel Margarita Manjarrez had been summoned over Petro’s “hostile and anti-Semitic statements.”
The president’s statements were received with “astonishment,” said the spokesman, and accused Petro of “expressing support for the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists, fueling anti-Semitism, affecting the representatives of the State of Israel and threatening the peace of the Jewish community in Colombia.”
Colombia’s foreign ministry has issued a statement to “vehemently condemn the terrorism and attacks against civilians that have occurred in Israel” and expressing solidarity with the victims.
The link to that statement was later disabled, with a new statement of condemnation not making any mention of “terrorism.”
Colombia’s armed forces, engaged in a decades-long conflict with leftist guerrillas, rightwing paramilitaries and drug cartels, uses Israeli arms and aircraft.
Under the government of rightwing President Alvaro Uribe, relations and cooperation with Israel and the United States were strong.
In response to Haiat’s statement, Petro said his country does not support “genocide.”
“If we have to suspend foreign relations with Israel, we suspend them,” he added.

Opposition parties in Colombia are critical of the government’s response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which it says stands in marked contrast to the pro-Israeli stance of most countries in the region.
Israel’s envoy to Bogota, Gali Dagan, said last week that protesters had left graffiti that included swastikas on the facade of the embassy.

Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan again

Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan again
Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan again

Powerful earthquake shakes west Afghanistan again
ISLAMABAD: A powerful 6.3 magnitude eartquake struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, just over a week after strong quakes and aftershocks killed thousands of people and flattened entire villages in the same region.

The US Geological Survey said the latest quake’s epicenter was about 34 kilometers outside Herat, the provincial capital, and eight kilometers below the surface.

Aid group Doctors Without Borders said two people were reported dead while Herat Regional Hospital received over 100 people injured in Sunday’s temblor.

Mohammad Zahir Noorzai, head of the emergency relief team in Herat province said one person died and nearly 150 others were injured. He added that casualty numbers might rise, as they are yet to reach all affected areas.

Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, 42, a Herta city resident, said he had never seen such devastation before with the majority of houses damaged and “people terrified.” Rafiqi and others headed to the hospital to donate much-needed blood.

“We have to help in any way possible,” he said.

The earthquakes on Oct. 7 flattened whole villages in Herat, in one of the most destructive quakes in the country’s recent history.

More than 90 percent of the people killed a week ago were women and children, UN officials reported Thursday.

Taliban officials said the earlier quakes killed more than 2,000 people across the province. The epicenter was in Zenda Jan district, where 1,294 people died, 1,688 were injured and every home was destroyed, according to U.N. figures.

The initial quake, numerous aftershocks and a second 6.3-magnitude quake on Wednesday flattened villages, destroying hundreds of mud-brick homes that could not withstand such force. Schools, health clinics and other village facilities also collapsed.

Besides rubble and funerals after that devastation, there was little left of the villages in the region’s dusty hills.

Survivors are struggling to come to terms with the loss of multiple family members and in many places, living residents are outnumbered by volunteers who came to search the debris and dig mass graves.

Thousands march in Amsterdam in support of Palestinians

Thousands march in Amsterdam in support of Palestinians
Thousands march in Amsterdam in support of Palestinians

Thousands march in Amsterdam in support of Palestinians
AMSTERDAM: Thousands marched through the streets of Amsterdam Sunday in a pro-Palestinian demonstration as Israeli forces prepared to invade the Gaza Strip in response to last week’s unprecedented attack by Hamas.

The protesters turned the central Amsterdam square into a sea of Palestinian flags and placards reading: “Free Palestine,” “Stop The War,” and “Stop The Attack on Gaza,” according to AFP reporters at the scene.

Three planes flew overhead trailing messages “Love Hummus, not Hamas,” “Make falafel, not war,” and “Shalom, Salam,” the word “peace” in Hebrew and Arabic, respectively.

Similar marches took place over the weekend in major Western capitals, including Washington, London, and Geneva.

James Casey, a 63-year-old retired tourist from Canada, said: “It’s horrible. You know I have no solution for it ... but what I’m feeling is sadness.”

“I do feel support for the Palestinian people ... but what has just happened recently is horrific,” he said, referring to the Hamas attacks on Israel that claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people.

“So it’s really mixed you know. I have mixed feelings. Peace is what we would love, a path to peace,” Casey said.

The route of the Amsterdam march was initially scheduled to end in Amsterdam’s old Jewish quarter. 

This was changed during the week to avoid potential confrontation.

The beginning of the march passed off peacefully in a drizzle with a heavy police presence.

On Saturday, tens of thousands rallied across Britain to support Palestinians in demonstrations that passed off largely peacefully amid a large police presence.

Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine

Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine
Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine

Japanese citizens and foreign residents call for peace in Palestine
  • The demonstrators expressed concern for the civilian population of Gaza
TOKYO: Several hundred Japanese and foreign residents gathered in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Sunday, calling for peace in the Middle East as Israel prepares to move on Gaza in its war against Hamas.

The demonstrators expressed concern for the civilian population of Gaza after Israel warned people to move from northern Gaza to the south. Protesters raised their voices to denounce Israel’s move to cut electricity, water and food in the Palestinian territory.

Shigenobu Mei, an activist for Palestinian rights, told participants that 300 Palestinians had been killed on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,500.

One woman, who said she was from “the West,” said the “double standards” were upsetting: “I see Israeli flags next to Ukrainian flags and my heart breaks when I see that. The double standards that are hitting the eyes and people don’t see that, Westerners don’t see that. So, I ask all Westerners to finally open their eyes and to be more objective to what is happening.”

A Palestinian resident in Japan from the Aifa region told Arab News Japan that she had a friend who is currently in Gaza, but whom she can no longer contact due to power cuts.

She said she regretted the fact that the situation so badly affected the civilian population. She asked the Japanese media for better coverage of the problem and said that the Palestinian problem was not only a Middle Eastern problem but an international problem that could affect the West.

An Egyptian couple who work in Japan hoped that the Japanese government would act for the Palestinians who are deprived of basic living necessities, saying Israel had been committing crimes against humanity.

