War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn

Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn
Above, smoke rises from an Israeli army position which was attacked by Hezbollah fighters near Alma Al-Shaab, a Lebanese border village with Israel, on Oct. 15, 2023. (AP)
Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn
US President Joe Biden confers with his National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington DC on Oct. 11, 2023, following the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.å(Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn

Middle East war could widen beyond Israel and Hamas, US officials warn
  • Security adviser Sullivan says US is telling Israel any actions should follow the law of war, and that “civilians should have a real opportunity to get to safety”
  • Risk of escalation cited, with Iran-backed Hezbollah possibly opening a second front in the north of Israel
  • Increased US military presence in the region meant "to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war”
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
WASHINGTON: Top US officials warned on Sunday that the war between Israel and militant group Hamas could escalate, as American warships headed to the area amid growing clashes on the country’s northern border with Lebanon.

Israel has unleashed a ferocious bombing campaign over Gaza in retaliation for unprecedented attacks inside Israel by Hamas eight days ago that killed some 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians.
Gaza authorities say more than 2,670 people have been killed there, a quarter of them children. Casualties are expected to rise as Israel prepares for a ground assault on the tiny, densely populated enclave that could start within days.
The conflict has sent tensions soaring.
“There is a risk of an escalation of this conflict, the opening of a second front in the north and, of course, Iran’s involvement,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced deployment of a second aircraft carrier group late on Saturday, calling it a sign of “our resolve to deter any state or non-state actor seeking to escalate this war.”
The aircraft carrier the Dwight Eisenhower will join a small fleet including the massive Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Iran is the elephant in the room,” a US official briefed on the situation said about the increasing military presence. “The carriers are accompanied by warships and attack planes. Every effort is being made to stop this from becoming a regional conflict.”
Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned on Sunday his country could act, telling al Jazeera that it had conveyed a message to Israeli officials that “if they do not cease their atrocities in Gaza, Iran cannot simply remain an observer.”
“If the scope of the war expands, significant damages will also be inflicted upon America,” he warned.
Violence on Israel’s northern border is already escalating. Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah fighters launched attacks on Israeli army posts and a northern border village on Sunday; Israel retaliated with strikes in Lebanon.
The US is urging Israel to hold off on its ground offensive to allow humanitarian efforts for Gaza’s residents trapped in the area, several US officials said.
Sullivan discussed a new weapons package for Israel and Ukraine that would be “significantly higher” than the previously reported $2 billion. He told CBS that President Joe Biden planned to have intensive talks on the package this week with the US Congress, which has been hobbled by Republicans’ struggles to pick a new speaker of the House of Representatives.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, speaking in Tel Aviv on Sunday, said the US Senate could move first to approve more funding for Israel. “We’re not waiting for the House (of Representatives),” he said.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Sunday he is traveling to the region with other senators in coming days to push continued negotiations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
Graham said he intended to introduce a bill that would “allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business” if Iran attacks Israel.

Humanitarian crisis
US government officials also said they are mobilizing to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, anticipating a brutal ground offensive.
Israeli officials have made clear it will not be an easy or swift campaign. It faces the challenge that scores of hostages seized by Hamas on Oct. 7 could now be held in a warren of underground tunnels, which its soldiers must clear to destroy Hamas.
Biden, in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, said: “We must not lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas’ appalling attacks, and are suffering as a result of them.”
The US has appointed former ambassador to Turkiye David Satterfield as a special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues. His focus would be on the Gaza crisis, “including work to facilitate the provision of life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable people and promote the safety of civilians,” the State Department said.
“We’re pushing Israel to delay any action on the ground,” said one US official briefed on the situation. Asked directly if the US was pushing Israel to delay its ground war for civilians, Sullivan told NBC “we are not interfering in their military planning or trying to give them instructions or requests specific to their military planning.”
However, he added, the US is telling Israel any actions should follow the law of war, and that “civilians should have a real opportunity to get to safety.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that the Egyptian-controlled border crossing into Gaza would reopen and the US was working with Egypt, Israel and the United Nations to get assistance through it.
Hundreds of tons of aid from several countries have been held up in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula for days pending a deal for its safe delivery to Gaza and the evacuation of some foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing.
Sullivan told NBC, “so far, we have not been able to get American citizens through the border crossing and I’m not aware of anyone else being able to get out at this time.”
He added that he wanted to make sure the civilian population that remained in Gaza had access to food, water and safe shelter, and in an interview with CNN said Israeli officials had recently “turned the water pipe back on in southern Gaza.”
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told Reuters that the Israel assault on Gaza would be bloody.
“I expect urban warfare on steroids,” he said. “There will be cries from the international community for Israel to stand down, but I think it’s imperative that we give Israel the time and space to destroy Hamas.”

Topics: War on Gaza Jake Sullivan Joe Biden USS Dwight D. Eisenhower

Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chief

Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chief
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Follow

Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chief

Horrific reports of rape, sexual violence persist as Sudan war goes on: UN humanitarian chief
  • Fighting has killed up to 9,000 and forced millions of people out of their homes, either to safer areas inside Sudan or in neighboring countries, says UN humanitarian chief
  • The war has displaced more than 4.5 million people were displaced inside Sudan, while over 1.2 million others sought refuge in neighboring countries
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

CAIRO: Six months of war between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary group has killed up to 9,000 people and created “one of the worst humanitarian nightmares in recent history,” the United Nations humanitarian chief said Sunday.
Sudan has been engulfed in chaos since mid-April, when simmering tensions between military chief Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, exploded into open warfare.
“For six months, civilians ... have known no respite from bloodshed and terror,” UN Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths said in a statement marking the six-month anniversary of the war. “Horrific reports of rape and sexual violence continue to emerge.”
The fighting initially centered in Khartoum, but quickly spread to other areas across the east African nation, including the already conflict-wrecked western Darfur region.
Griffiths said the fighting reportedly killed up to 9,000 and forced millions of people out of their homes, either to safer areas inside Sudan or in neighboring countries.

He said the conflict led to “communities torn apart. Vulnerable people with no access to life-saving aid. Mounting humanitarian needs in the neighboring countries where millions have fled.”
According to the UN migration agency IOM, more than 4.5 million people were displaced inside Sudan, while over 1.2 million others sought refuge in neighboring countries. The fighting also left 25 million people — more than half of the country’s population — in need of humanitarian aid, Griffiths said.
Adding to the calamity, a cholera outbreak was reported in the capital and other areas in the country, with more than 1,000 suspected cases detected in Khartoum and the provinces of Kordofan and Qadarif, he said.
Since the breakout of the war, the Greater Khartoum area — the cities of Khartoum, Omdurman and Khartoum North — has become a battleground, with airstrikes and shelling taking place in densely populated areas.
There were reports of rape and gang rape in Khartoum and Darfur, mostly blamed on the Rapid Support Forces. The RSF and its allied Arab militias were also accused by the UN and international rights groups of atrocities in Darfur, which was the scene of a genocidal campaign in the early 2000s.
The recent atrocities in Darfur prompted the International Criminal Court’s prosecutor to declare in July that he was investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in the latest fighting in the region.

Topics: Sudan Unrest General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency

Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency

Gaza witnessing ‘unprecedented human catastrophe’: UN agency
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s strikes on the Gaza Strip have led to an “unprecedented human catastrophe” in the Palestinian territory, the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said on Sunday.

“Not one drop of water, not one grain of wheat, not a liter of fuel has been allowed in the Gaza Strip for the last eight days,” said Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of UNRWA, told journalists.

“Raise the alarm that as of today, my UNRWA colleagues in Gaza can no longer provide humanitarian assistance as I speak,” Lazzarini said.

“In fact, Gaza is being strangled and it seems the war right now has lost its humanity,” he continued.

“If we look at the issue of water, we all know water is life and Gaza is running out of water and Gaza is running out of life.”

Israel’s Energy Minister Israel Katz earlier said water supply were resuming to southern Gaza after talks between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden.

“This will push the civilian population to the southern (part of the) Strip,” Katz said in a statement, a week after Israel had stopped supplying water to the entire territory as part of a “complete siege” on the Palestinian enclave.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Israel told him it had turned the water supply back on in southern Gaza.

The municipality of Beni Suheila in southern Gaza confirmed that the water supply had resumed to the village.

At least 2,670 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in a blistering air assault launched by Israel last week after Hamas carried out a bloody attack on Israel that left more than 1,400 people dead.

An estimated one million people have been displaced in the first seven days of the conflict in Gaza, UNRWA said earlier on Sunday.

“The number is likely to be higher as people continue to leave their homes,” UNRWA director of communications Juliette Touma said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Follow

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms

Gaza hospitals are overwhelmed with patients and desperately low on supplies as invasion looms
  • The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the fighting erupted
  • More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, the vast majority of them civilians, in Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault
  • Hezbollah says rocket fire in north "just a warning, it does not mean we are entering war"
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip: Medics in Gaza warned Sunday that thousands could die as hospitals packed with wounded people ran desperately low on fuel and basic supplies. Palestinians in the besieged coastal enclave struggled to find food, water and safety ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive in the war sparked by Hamas’ deadly attack.
Israeli forces, supported by a growing deployment of US warships in the region, positioned themselves along Gaza’s border and drilled for what Israel said would be a broad campaign to dismantle the militant group. A week of blistering airstrikes have demolished entire neighborhoods but failed to stem militant rocket fire into Israel.
The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,670 Palestinians have been killed and 9,600 wounded since the fighting erupted, more than in the 2014 Gaza war, which lasted over six weeks. That makes this the deadliest of the five Gaza wars for both sides.
More than 1,400 Israelis were killed, the vast majority of them civilians, in Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault. At least 155 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel. It’s also the deadliest war for Israel since the 1973 conflict with Egypt and Syria.
The US State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken would return to Israel on Monday after completing a frantic six-country tour through Arab nations aimed at preventing the fighting from igniting a broader regional conflict. President Joe Biden is also considering a trip to Israel, according to a senior administration official, though no plans have been finalized.
Fighting along Israel’s border with Lebanon, which has flared since the start of the latest Gaza war, intensified Sunday with Hezbollah militants firing rockets and an anti-tank missile, and Israel responding with airstrikes and shelling. The Israeli military also reported shooting at one of its border posts. The fighting killed at least one person on the Israeli side and wounded several on both sides of the border.
An Israeli drone fired two missiles late Sunday at a hill west of the town of Kfar Kila in south Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported. There were no casualties reported in the strikes, which hit near a Lebanese army center.
The Israeli army said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had hit Hezbollah targets but did not specify what they were.

‘Hezbollah: rocket fire just a warning’

Hezbollah said in a statement that it had fired rockets toward an Israeli military position in the northern border town of Shtula in retaliation for Israeli shelling that killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah on Friday and two Lebanese civilians on Saturday.
A Hezbollah spokeswoman, Rana Sahili, said the increased fighting represented a “warning” and did not mean Hezbollah has decided to enter the war.
With the situation in Gaza growing increasingly desperate, the US named David Satterfield, the former US ambassador to Turkiye with years of experience in Mideast diplomacy, to be special envoy for Middle East humanitarian issues. US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement Sunday that Satterfield will focus on getting humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.
Hospitals in Gaza are expected to run out of generator fuel within two days, endangering the lives of thousands of patients, according to the UN Gaza’s sole power plant shut down for lack of fuel after Israel completely sealed off the 40-kilometer (25-mile) long territory following the Hamas attack.
In Nasser Hospital, in the southern town of Khan Younis, intensive care rooms were packed with wounded patients, most of them children under the age of 3. Hundreds of people with severe blast injuries have come to the hospital, where fuel is expected to run out by Monday, said Dr. Mohammed Qandeel, a consultant at the critical care complex.
There were 35 patients in the ICU who require ventilators and another 60 on dialysis. If fuel runs out, “it means the whole health system will be shut down,” he said, as children moaned in pain in the background. “All these patients are in danger of death if the electricity is cut off.”
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the head of pediatrics at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, said the facility did not evacuate despite Israeli orders. There were seven newborns in the ICU hooked up to ventilators, he said. Evacuating “would mean death for them and other patients under our care.”
Ahmed Al-Mandhari, the regional director of the World Health Organization, said hospitals were able to move some mobile patients out of the north, but most patients can’t be evacuated, he said.
Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the territory’s largest, said it would bury 100 bodies in a mass grave as an emergency measure after its morgue overflowed. Tens of thousands of people seeking safety have gathered in the hospital compound.
Gaza was already in a humanitarian crisis due to a growing shortage of water and medical supplies caused by the Israeli siege.
“An unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding under our eyes,” said Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. He said his agency was no longer able to provide humanitarian assistance and that the number of people seeking shelter in schools and other facilities in southern Gaza exceeded capacity.
Sullivan told CNN that Israeli officials told him they had turned the water back on in southern Gaza. Israel’s minister of energy and water, Israel Katz, said in a statement that water had been restored at one “specific point” in Gaza. A spokesman said the location was outside Khan Younis. Aid workers in Gaza said they had not yet seen evidence the water was back.
Israel has ordered more than 1 million Palestinians — almost half the territory’s population — to move south. The military says it is trying to clear away civilians ahead of a major campaign against Hamas in the north, where it says the militants have extensive networks of tunnels, bunkers and rocket launchers.
Hamas urged people to stay in their homes, and the Israeli military released photos it said showed a Hamas roadblock preventing traffic from moving south.
Nevertheless, more than 600,000 people had evacuated the Gaza City area, said Israel’s chief military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.
About 500,000 people, nearly one quarter of Gaza’s population, were taking refuge in United Nations schools and other facilities across the territory, where water supplies were dwindling, said Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency. “Gaza is running dry,” she said.
The agency says an estimated 1 million people have been displaced in Gaza in a single week.
The US has been trying to broker a deal to reopen Egypt’s Rafah crossing with Gaza to allow Americans and other foreigners to leave and humanitarian aid amassed on the Egyptian side to be brought in. The crossing, which was closed because of airstrikes early in the war, has yet to reopen.
Israel has said the siege will only be lifted when the captives are returned.
Hamas rocket attacks on Israel continued Sunday, spurring a broader evacuation from the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The city of about 34,000 people sits about a mile (1.6 kilometers) from Gaza and has been a frequent rocket target. “The kids are traumatized, they can’t sleep at night,” Yossi Edri told Channel 13 before boarding a bus.
The military said Sunday an airstrike in southern Gaza had killed a Hamas commander blamed for the killings at Nirim, one of several communities Hamas attacked in southern Israel. Israel said it struck over 100 military targets overnight, including command centers and rocket launchers.
Israel has called up some 360,000 military reserves and massed troops and tanks along the border with Gaza. Israeli officials gave no timetable for a ground invasion.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas terrorism Israeli atrocities Hezbollah provocations #$100oil

Hezbollah and Israel exchange deadly cross-border fire, further raising tension

Hezbollah and Israel exchange deadly cross-border fire, further raising tension
Updated 15 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Hezbollah and Israel exchange deadly cross-border fire, further raising tension

Hezbollah and Israel exchange deadly cross-border fire, further raising tension
  • The Israeli army closed the border area to civilians as tit-for-tat fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon intensified
Updated 15 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Israel exchanged deadly cross-border fire on Sunday, with the group claiming responsibility for strikes that killed a civilian, according to Israeli sources.

The exchanges — and a rocket that hit a UN peacekeeping base — have further raised tensions on Israel’s northern border.

The Israeli army closed the border area to civilians as tit-for-tat fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon intensified.

Tension on the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel is no longer limited to some areas, with all border regions becoming confrontation spots.

Israeli bombing in response to these operations is now affecting Lebanese civilians.

Amid the increased tension between Lebanon and Israel, more foreign embassies have urged their nationals in Lebanon to avoid conflict areas.

The Canadian Embassy on Sunday urged its citizens to “avoid non-essential travel to Lebanon due to the unpredictable security situation, the increased threat of terrorist attacks and armed conflict with Israel,” citing “possible deterioration of the security situation without prior warning.”

Germany’s government on the same day warned against traveling to Lebanon, Israel, and the Palestinian territories, urging its nationals in these regions to communicate with the German authorities.

The US and the UK have warned their citizens against traveling to Lebanon.

Arab News has learned that UNIFIL troops have urged Lebanese and foreign administrative staff to work remotely instead of from their UNIFIL offices in Naqoura.

The organization has added that directives will be given daily, according to developments.

Tension on the border has increased displacement from the southern border regions. 

War correspondents have told Arab News that 1,000 displaced people have moved to schools in Tyre.

Correspondent Hussein Saad said: “These people don’t have the financial means to move to another place. Services are being provided to them by a relief committee affiliated with the Red Cross, the municipality, the region’s parties, and the Higher Relief Commission.”

A political observer said: “What’s happening currently in the border region is like transforming the area into a fire belt from Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms.”

He added: “The situation is still limited to pressuring Israel and within the conflict rules.

“What (has) changed is that Palestinian factions are now allowed to carry out operations from the border toward the Israeli side — a move previously restricted to Hezbollah.

“This daily tension and the Israeli bombing took its toll on people and (has) prompted them to flee the region without being directly asked to do so, unlike what happened during the 2006 war when Hezbollah asked people to evacuate the regions subject to Israeli attacks immediately.”

Topics: Hezbollah Israel Lebanon

Palestinian patients, hospitals in Gaza ‘facing catastrophe’: Archbishop of Canterbury

Children injured in an Israeli strike are rushed to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15, 2023. (AFP)
Children injured in an Israeli strike are rushed to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian patients, hospitals in Gaza ‘facing catastrophe’: Archbishop of Canterbury

Children injured in an Israeli strike are rushed to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on October 15, 2023. (AFP)
  • Church of England’s most senior cleric calls for humanitarian corridors after Israel strikes Anglican-run Ahli Hospital
  • Justin Welby: Gazans ‘have faced such suffering over many decades’
Updated 15 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The archbishop of Canterbury on Sunday warned of the “grave danger” facing patients in Gaza after a hospital was hit by an Israeli rocket.

Justin Welby, the most senior cleric in the Church of England, took to X after the Ahli Hospital, which is run by Anglicans, was damaged overnight.

Over a million Palestinians are currently faced with a stark choice of remaining in place or heading south after the Israel Defense Forces warned residents in the north of the Gaza Strip to evacuate.

“Hospitals and patients in Gaza are in grave danger,” Welby said. “The seriously ill and injured patients at the Anglican-run Ahli Hospital — and other healthcare facilities in northern Gaza — cannot be safely evacuated.

“They are running low on medical supplies. They are facing catastrophe. The Ahli Hospital was hit by Israeli rocket fire last night, with four staff injured in the blast. Other hospitals have also been hit.”

He added: “I appeal for the evacuation order on hospitals in northern Gaza to be reversed — and for health facilities, health workers, patients and civilians to be protected.

“The evil and barbaric terror attacks on Israelis by Hamas were a blasphemous outrage. But the civilians of Gaza are not responsible for the crimes of Hamas.

“Please continue to pray for all innocent people, Israeli and Palestinian, who are caught up in the terrible violence in the Holy Land.”

On Saturday, Welby issued a statement calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave Gaza.

“I plead that the sins of Hamas are not borne by the citizens of Gaza, who themselves have faced such suffering over many decades. The price of evil cannot be paid by the innocent. Civilians cannot bear the costs of terrorists.”

Topics: War on Gaza

