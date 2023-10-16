You are here

  • Home
  • IOC warns countries that blocking athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids

IOC warns countries that blocking athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids

IOC warns countries that blocking athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach (C, left) speaks on the first day of the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai on Sunday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zr6uw

Updated 43 sec ago
AP
Follow

IOC warns countries that blocking athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids

IOC warns countries that blocking athletes for political reasons risk harming Olympic host bids
  • The IOC panel that liaises with potential Summer Games bidders, which Grabar-Kitarovic chairs, “must take any infringement of the Olympic Charter into consideration at all stages of the dialogue”
  • A decision on the 2036 Olympics host should be taken “not before 2026 or 2027”
Updated 43 sec ago
AP
Follow

MUMBAI: Countries that exclude athletes from competing for political reasons risk harming their plans to host an Olympic Games, the IOC said Sunday.

The “growing politicization of sport” was flagged as a problem by International Olympic Committee member Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović, the former president of Croatia, in an update to global sports leaders about countries who want to host the games in future.

Though she did not identify problematic countries, Poland and Indonesia have expressed interest in hosting the 2036 Olympics. It is the next Summer Games available to be awarded.

Poland refused to let Russian athletes compete in the European Games this year and Indonesia was stripped by soccer governing body FIFA of hosting the men’s Under-20 World Cup in May because the Muslim-majority nation did not want to stage Israel games.

“We have witnessed more and more government restrictions being placed on athletes’ access to international sporting competitions,” Grabar-Kitarovic said in Mumbai at the IOC’s annual meeting. It opened Saturday with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his country wants to be the 2036 host.

The IOC panel that liaises with potential Summer Games bidders, which Grabar-Kitarovic chairs, “must take any infringement of the Olympic Charter into consideration at all stages of the dialogue,” she said.

“It is important that all interested parties and preferred hosts commit to abide by the IOC’s code of ethics and rules of conduct,” she said.

Indonesian soccer federation president Erick Thohir also is an elected IOC member though was announced absent Sunday at the start of the meeting.

A decision on the 2036 Olympics host should be taken “not before 2026 or 2027.” Grabar-Kitarović said, in a new process that avoids public campaigns and a contested vote. Olympic hosts were traditionally picked when a slate of candidates were put to the 100-strong IOC membership.

Instead, potential hosts now work behind the scenes with the IOC, which leads to a preferred candidate getting an exclusive negotiating period to fine-tune its plans.

The 2032 Olympics host Brisbane was the first chosen this way two years ago when IOC members simply approved a recommendation from the executive board chaired by their president Thomas Bach.

Grabar-Kitarović added that the 2036 pick should be made under “new IOC leadership” — because Bach’s 12-year presidential term limit expires in 2025.

Earlier Sunday, several IOC members asked if Bach could stay as president for an extra four-year term through 2029. That would require a change of Olympic rules, likely in July on the eve of the 2024 Paris Games.

In a later update on Winter Games hosting, IOC members approved as expected a proposal to choose the 2030 and 2034 hosts at the same time in Paris.

Sweden, France and Switzerland have been preparing bids for 2030. In the US, Salt Lake City has targeted the 2034 edition though IOC members were told Sunday that organizers in Utah are available for 2030 if needed.

Swedish sports bodies have opposed Russian athletes and teams being reintegrated to international events during the war in Ukraine. Both the Swedish and Swiss soccer federations last year refused to play Russian opponents before the country was excluded from, respectively, men’s World Cup qualifying and the women’s European Championship.

Topics: International Olympic Committee (IOC) athletes

Related

Prime Minister Modi says India will bid for 2036 Olympics
Sport
Prime Minister Modi says India will bid for 2036 Olympics
Olympics-No restrictions on hijab in Paris 2024 Games’ athletes village-IOC
Sport
Olympics-No restrictions on hijab in Paris 2024 Games’ athletes village-IOC

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open

Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open
  • Pavon: It means everything, 8 years without winning any tournament, and that was a long wait, but it was worth it
  • Marcel Siem, a five-time DP World Tour winner, produced the lowest round of the day and finished tied fourth with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News

MADRID: In his 185th DP World Tour start, Matthieu Pavon clinched his first victory at the ACCIONA Open de España presented by Madrid, carding an impressive final round 7-under 64. With this win he becomes the third French winner of the Spanish Open.

“It means everything, 8 years without winning any tournament, and that was a long wait, but it was worth it,” Pavon said. “It was tough like I was very emotional, like yesterday so really had to get back and focus on the thick of things. I had some great notes in my book and I read them on every shot I play today just keep me in the present moment,” Pavon said as he discussed the nerves he felt going into the final round.

Starting his round strong, Pavon carded a birdie on the first hole and continued to build his lead adding three more birdies, including consecutive ones on the 6th and 7th holes. His front-nine score of 32 set the stage for a brilliant back-nine performance, where he added three more birdies, resulting in a flawless round and his first trophy in eight years.

“I mean the game wasn’t perfect at first, I miss a couple shots but ended up pretty good with the chips and the putts. Big momentum was that birdie on No. 6. That was a huge momentum for me. Then a great birdie on seven and then all of a sudden I really felt like I had it in my hands. I felt comfortable on the golf course even if it was as I said stressful day but I managed it well. And I done the job,” added Pavon.

Having spent his childhood in Madrid with his late grandfather, a win here meant everything to the Frenchman. “He is up there,” said Pavon as the tears began to flow after holing the winning putt. “A part of my heart is here in Spain for sure. My grandfather was from here and lived in France because of Franco. I really thought about him on the course today and it was really hard to keep the tears inside, now I can let them go a little bit.”

 South Africa’s Zander Lombard secured his third second-place finish of the season with a bogey-free final round of 64. Meanwhile, England’s Nathan Kimsey also posted a flawless round of 67 to finish in solo third place.

Marcel Siem, a five-time DP World Tour winner, produced the lowest round of the day and finished tied fourth with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti. Siem started the day in tied 34th position and carded an incredible 10-under 61 in the final round, which included six bridies and two eagles. This performance is projected to boost his ranking to 18th on the Race to Dubai standings, putting him in contention for a top-10 finish at the end of the year and reach his dream of making it to the PGA Tour next season.

“It was always my dream to play on the PGA TOUR. I love the DP World Tour so much and all the friends. I spoke to Romain Langasque about it yesterday, if we have a cool crew of ten guys going over there and sharing houses and stuff it would be amazing,” said Siem. “But there’s a lot of golf to be played before that and especially at my age, I’m thinking about seniors golf later — it’s only six-and-a-half years so that’s a milestone to have a chance to play over there.”

Defending champion Jon Rahm, secured a tied 9th place finish at his home open after posting a 7-under final round of 64. The World No.3 completed an impressive front nine with eight birdies, four of which came in the opening four holes, all without missing a fairway or green.

“Today was a good day obviously, it was the start I wanted not the back nine I needed. I gave myself a chance to hope but unfortunately, Marcel took the back nine and he did what was needed to be done to contend a little bit,” Rahm said. “Still proud to come and compete and finish with a top-10, its good for the stats and its good for the soul, but I might have just run out of energy a little bit this week.”

Topics: golf DP World Tour Matthieu Pavon

Related

DP World Tour prepares to celebrate 15th anniversary in Dubai
Sport
DP World Tour prepares to celebrate 15th anniversary in Dubai
DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success
Sport
DP World Tour’s return to South Korea hailed as huge success

England’s title defense in trouble at Cricket World Cup after stunning loss to Afghanistan 

England’s title defense in trouble at Cricket World Cup after stunning loss to Afghanistan 
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Follow

England’s title defense in trouble at Cricket World Cup after stunning loss to Afghanistan 

England’s title defense in trouble at Cricket World Cup after stunning loss to Afghanistan 
  • Afghanistan was dismissed for 284 with one ball of innings remaining but bowled out England for 215 with 9.3 overs left
  • England has lost two of their opening three group games, having been routed by New Zealand in the tournament opener
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: England’s title defense at the Cricket World Cup is in real trouble after losing to Afghanistan by 69 runs on Sunday in one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history. 

Afghanistan was dismissed for 284 with one ball of its innings remaining in Delhi, but bowled out England for 215 with 9.3 overs left. Only Harry Brook offered serious resistance with a 61-ball 66 at Arun Jaitley Stadium. 

The ninth-ranked Afghans celebrated only their second-ever win at the World Cup, the other coming against Scotland in 2015 in their first appearance. 

England has lost two of its opening three group games, having been routed by New Zealand in the tournament opener. 

It was Afghanistan’s first-ever ODI win against England. 

“It will take a while to sink in … but we hope it sinks in quickly because we have a game in three days in Chennai,” said Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott, a former England international. “It is important that the guys enjoy this moment, and take stock to realize that, when we do certain things right in 100 overs, we can achieve a lot and win as a team.” 

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman spun his side to victory with a stunning return of 3-51 in 10 overs. He had also scored a quick-fire 28 off 16 balls in an impressive all-round display which earned him the player-of-the-match award. 

“I have worked hard to bowl consistently with the new ball in the power play,” Mujeeb said. “The whole team has worked hard to achieve this result. It is a very proud moment to be here in the World Cup and beating the champions.” 

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had smacked the English bowling for 80 off 57 balls with eight fours and four sixes before being run out, after England chose to bowl first. Wrist spinner Adil Rashid took 3-42 as Afghanistan’s 284 runs seemed like an under-par total on the tournament’s best batting track. 

England’s campaign is now on the brink with tough games ahead including South Africa, India and Pakistan. 

England started badly in its chase against Afghanistan with Jonny Bairstow (2) out leg before wicket to Fazalhaq Farooqi following a review where the marginal umpire’s call went against the opener. 

Dawid Malan (32) and Joe Root (11) added 30 runs for the second wicket and looked to solidify the innings. 

Mujeeb got into the attack and bowled Root through the gate at the other end. Mohammad Nabi (2-16 in six overs) had Malan caught in the seventh over. Nabi was playing his 150th ODI. 

Afghanistan spinners didn’t allow England to settle down at all, and the batters couldn’t even take advantage of dewy conditions under lights on what appeared a run-friendly surface. 

Rashid Khan (3-37 in 9.3 overs) trapped Liam Livingstone for 10, while Nabi picked up his second as Sam Curran was out caught. 

Inbetween, Naveen ul Haq bowled skipper Jos Buttler (9) with a brilliant in-swinger to rock English hopes. 

Brook was the lone man standing, scoring his 50 off 45 balls, and he held one end together while hitting seven fours and a six overall. It was never going to be enough because of a lack of partnerships, especially as Mujeeb and Rashid ran through the lineup. 

Earlier, Afghanistan made its intentions clear as Gurbaz went into slogging mode. 

Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran (28) added 114 runs off only 100 balls for the first wicket. They crossed 50 off 39 deliveries, with the run-rate rising sharply every over. 

Zadran hit three fours but Gurbaz did the greater damage, and scored 50 off only 33 balls. 

Rashid got the breakthrough for England in the 17th over, dismissing Zadran and triggering a mini-collapse. Two overs later, Rahmat Shah was stumped off Rashid for three. A ball later, Gurbaz was run out off a mix-up with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi. Gurbaz walked off and appeared furious. 

England deployed its part-timers Root and Livingstone to support Rashid. Root bowled Shahidi for 14, while Livingstone got Azmatullah Omarzai (19). 

Afghanistan had collapsed to 174-5 in 32.1 overs, losing five wickets for 60 runs as its batting frailties came to the fore again. 

Ikram Alikhil, making his World Cup debut, rescued Afghanistan with 58 off 66, hitting three fours and two sixes. He got some late support from Rashid (23) and Mujeeb as the Afghans pushed past 250 and set up a score that helped them end a nine-match losing streak in World Cups. 

“We are really disappointed. We came here wanting to put in a good performance,” Buttler said. “We got outplayed today. Afghanistan fully deserved their victory.” 

Former shock defeats for England at the World Cup include losing to Zimbabwe in 1992 after being dismissed for 125. England famously lost to Ireland in 2011 when Kevin O’Brien hit what was then the fastest-ever World Cup century to lead the Irish to a three-wicket win. Ireland recovered from 111-5 to chase down 328. 

Afghanistan next plays New Zealand in Chennai on Wednesday, while England faces South Africa in Mumbai on Saturday. 

The tournament continues Monday with Australia versus Sri Lanka in Lucknow. 

Topics: #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023

Five great upsets at the Cricket World Cup 

Five great upsets at the Cricket World Cup 
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Five great upsets at the Cricket World Cup 

Five great upsets at the Cricket World Cup 
  • Afghanistan defeated England on Sunday in first big upset of 2023 tournament
  • AFP Sports looks at five stunning wins in the history of World Cup tournament
Updated 28 min 58 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan defeated defending champions England by 69 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Sunday in the first big upset of the 2023 tournament. 

Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil celebrates after Rashid Khan bowls out England's Mark Wood to win the match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India on October 15, 2023. (REUTERS)

AFP Sports looks at five other stunning wins in the history of the tournament: 

Playing in their first ever One-Day International, Zimbabwe stunned an Australian side boasting the likes of Allan Border, Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson in the opening game of the tournament at Trent Bridge. 

Batting first, Zimbabwe rode on the back of an undefeated 69 from Duncan Fletcher on their way to 239-6 in 60 overs. 

Kepler Wessels top-scored for Australia but they fell short as Fletcher then starred with the ball taking 4-42 after the Aussies had appeared to be cruising on 61 for no loss at one stage. 

A stunning all-around show put up by skipper Duncan Fletcher as Zimbabwe upset Australia on the first appearance in the World Cup in 1983. (Photo courtesy: ESPNcricinfo)

India shocked the two-time defending champions West Indies in the final having arrived at the World Cup with just 17 wins in their first nine years as an ODI team. 

India managed to score just 183 with Kris Srikkanth the top scorer with a modest 38 as the West Indies pace battery of Andy Roberts, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall showed no mercy. 

But then Mohinder Armanath (3-12) and Madan Lal (3-31) suffocated the flamboyant West Indies batsmen with Viv Richards managing the top score of 33. 

India's Mohinder Amarnath plays a shot during his crucial knock of 46 against England in the 1983 World Cup semi-final. (Photo courtesy: @cricketworldcup/Twitter/File)

Kenya struggled to 166 all out in this group stage fixture with Courtney Walsh and Roger Harper taking three wickets apiece. 

But in what was heralded as one of the greatest ever shocks at the time, the African nation saw opening bowler Rajab Ali claim the prize wicket of Brian Lara for just eight runs. 

Only Harper and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose 19 runs occupied 48 balls, reached double figures for the West Indies who were dismissed for just 93. 

Maurice Odombe played a captain’s role with 3-15 from his 10 overs. 

Kenya wicketkeeper Tariq Iqbal and Aasif Karim celebrate as Brian Lara is caught behind off the bowling of Rajab Ali for an 11-ball 8 during the 1996 World Cup. (Photo courtesy: AP/File)

Ireland marked St. Patrick’s Day in style by knocking Pakistan out of the 2007 World Cup in Jamaica. 

The Irish attack skittled out the Asian giants for just 132, with future England paceman Boyd Rankin taking three wickets. 

Ireland suffered a collapse of their own before Kevin O’Brien and Trent Johnston saw them to victory. 

But there was a grim postscript to the match when Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer, the former England batsman, died in his hotel room that night. 

 

England piled up a seemingly imposing 327 for eight, with Jonathan Trott making 92 and Ian Bell 81 although John Mooney’s four-wicket haul prevented a larger total. 

In reply, Ireland lost skipper William Porterfield before they’d scored a run but Kevin O’Brien seized his chance to shine by smashing a World Cup hundred off just 50 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes. 

After he was out, Mooney’s 33 not out sealed a stunning win with five balls to spare. 

Topics: #CricketWorldCup #CricketWorldCup2023

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Follow

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season

Tom Kim wins in Las Vegas for the 2nd time in the same PGA Tour season
  • He won in Las Vegas a year ago, beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin, when the Shiners Children’s Open was early in the season
  • Now, the Las Vegas event is still part of the same season because the PGA Tour goes to a calendar season starting in 2024
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

LAS VEGAS: Tom Kim now has something in common with Byron Nelson as the only players to have won the same PGA Tour event twice in the same season.

Kim successfully defended his title Sunday in the Shriners Children’s Open when he closed with a 5-under 66 to emerge from a pack of a dozen players who had a chance in the final hour. Kim wound up winning by one shot over Adam Hadwin, who birded the final hole for a 67.

Kim now has three PGA Tour titles in the last 15 months, at 21 the youngest player since Tiger Woods in 1997 to have three tour wins.

“I really felt confident in myself,” Kim said. “I knew that if I did me I was going to be able to do it. I’m stoked to get this one.”

He won in Las Vegas a year ago, beating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff at the TPC Summerlin, when the Shiners Children’s Open was early in the season. Now, the Las Vegas event is still part of the same season because the PGA Tour goes to a calendar season starting in 2024.

Nelson won the San Francisco Open in January 1944, and the same tournament in December of 1994, both times at Harding Park.

This one was up for grabs until Kim seized control on the par-5 16th.

With an hour left in the tournament, there was a six-way tie for the lead and 12 players were separated by a single shot. The key stretch at the TPC Summerlin was holes No. 13 through No. 16, which ranked as four of the five easiest holes in the final round.

Taylor Pendrith was tied for the lead with a birdie on the 13th, but had to settle for pars the rest of that stretch. K.H. Lee made all pars.

Then, it became a two-man race between Kim and Hadwin, playing in the final group with Kim holding a one-shot advantage.

Both birdied the 13th, Hadwin with a 35-foot birdie putt that rimmed all the way around the cup before dropping. Both birdied the reachable par-4 15th, Kim with a tough up-and-down and birdie putt from 12 feet, Hadwin narrowly missing a 25-foot eagle attempt.

It turned on the par-5 16th. Kim hit to the fat of the green in two, 50 feet away for eagle. Hadwin knew he missed his shot right after contact and it came up well short and into the water. Hadwin missed a 6-foot par putt after his penalty drop, and Kim three-putted — he had to make a 5-footer on his third one — for par.

“I completely whiffed it, up and out of it, and unfortunately one of my worst swings of the day at the least opportune time,” Hadwin said.

“I feel like you dump it in the water there on 16, and I certainly by no means gave the tournament, but I would have liked to have hit a more quality golf shot and put a little bit more pressure on Tom coming down the stretch.”

That gave Kim a two-shot lead with two to play, and he closed with solid pars. Kim finished at 20-under 264.

Eric Cole boosted his bid to be PGA Tour rookie of the year by closing with a 62 to finish two behind, along with Alex Noren (65), J.T. Poston (66) and Pendrith (67). Pendrith came into Las Vegas at No. 123 in the FedEx Cup and was projected to move to No. 90, all but assuring a full card for 2024.

Ludvig Aberg, who made his Ryder Cup debut two weeks ago, also shot 62 and tied for 13th.

Kim, born in South Korea and raised primarily in Australia, won for the first time in 2023. He had a hot run last summer that included victories in the Wyndham Championship and in Las Vegas, followed by a dynamic debut in the Presidents Cup.

But he said he felt the pressure to live up to the expectations, and it turned this year into a grind. He was a distant runner-up in the British Open, though he injured his ankle during the week that kept him from defending his title in the Wyndham Championship.

“It’s been a grind trying to figure it out,” Kim said. “My first full season, trying to live up to expectations of a great year. It’s been humbling sometimes.”

The victory moves Kim to No. 11 in the world ranking.

Isaiah Salinda, who got into Las Vegas as a Monday qualifier, had a 63-67 weekend and tied for seventh, which gets him into the next full PGA Tour event Nov. 2-5 in Mexico.

Topics: Tom Kim Shriners Children’s Open PGA Tour

Related

Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah
Saudi Sport
Brooks Koepka tops leaderboard after day 2 of LIV Golf Jeddah
Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah
Sport
Marc Leishman leads after 1st round of LIV Golf Jeddah

Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship

Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
Follow

Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship

Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship
  • The Barcelona midfielder’s strike at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo secured a 1-0 win that means both Spain and Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024
  • Turkey also qualified with a 4-0 win against Latvia at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

MADRID: Gavi’s winning goal for Spain against Norway in a European Championship qualifier on Sunday will likely have been cheered as wildly in Glasgow as it was in Madrid.

The Barcelona midfielder’s strike at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo secured a 1-0 win that means both Spain and Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024.

Gavi’s goal came in the 49th minute and ensured the three-time European champions will be at next year’s tournament in Germany when they will be among the favorites to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Scotland might not harbor realistic ambitions of winning Euro 2024, but it has arguably exceeded expectations by qualifying from Group A. Indeed, until losing to Spain on Thursday, the Scots had made a 100 percent start to qualifying.

Scotland have now qualified for back-to-back Euros, having failed to reach the finals from 2000-2016. In Germany they will be aiming to advance from the group stages for the first time in their history.

Turkey also qualified with a 4-0 win against Latvia at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, while Croatia made it back-to-back losses in Group D after a surprise 2-1 defeat to Wales.

CROATIA STRUGGLE

Less than a year after a third-place finish at the World Cup in Qatar, Croatia are making hard work of qualification for the European Championship.

The Croatians went into this latest batch of qualifiers atop Group D, with the chance to put daylight between them and Turkey. But a 1-0 loss to Turkey on Thursday has now been followed by defeat to Wales.

Even with stars like Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol and Marcelo Brozovic in the team, Croatia were trailing 2-0 to goals from Harry Wilson in each half. Mario Pasalic halved the deficit, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Wales moved up to second in the group ahead of Croatia in third, with both teams on 10 points.

Yunus Akgun set Turkiye on course for victory against Latvia, with substitute Cenk Tosun scoring two and Kerem Akturkoglu also grabbing a goal.

ALBANIA WAIT

Four teams are separated by four points in Group E as results on Sunday meant Albania was left waiting to seal qualification.

Czech Republic’s 1-0 win against Faroe Islands leaves it two points behind leader Albania in second place.

Poland drew 1-1 with Moldova to leave those teams three points and four points off the top respectively.

Romania is top of Group I after a 4-0 win against Andorra — ahead of second-place Switzerland, which needed goals in the 89th and 90th minutes to draw 3-3 with Belarus.

In Group A, Georgia beat Cyprus 4-0.

Topics: European Championship Gavi Euro 2024

Related

Spain win 25th straight qualifier at home to keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024
Football
Spain win 25th straight qualifier at home to keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024
Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany
Football
Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Latest updates

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
KSrelief marks World Mental Health Day at Syrian refugee camp in Jordan
KSrelief marks World Mental Health Day at Syrian refugee camp in Jordan
Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open
Matthieu Pavon secures maiden DP World victory at Spanish Open
Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
Biden says Israeli occupation of Gaza would be ‘big mistake’
Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority
Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.