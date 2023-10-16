Gavi goal against Norway sees Spain and Scotland qualify for European Championship

You are here

Spain's midfielder Gavi celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A qualification football match between Norway and Spain at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo on Sunday. (AFP)
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
  • The Barcelona midfielder’s strike at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo secured a 1-0 win that means both Spain and Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024
  • Turkey also qualified with a 4-0 win against Latvia at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium
Updated 16 October 2023
AP
MADRID: Gavi’s winning goal for Spain against Norway in a European Championship qualifier on Sunday will likely have been cheered as wildly in Glasgow as it was in Madrid.

The Barcelona midfielder’s strike at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo secured a 1-0 win that means both Spain and Scotland have qualified for Euro 2024.

Gavi’s goal came in the 49th minute and ensured the three-time European champions will be at next year’s tournament in Germany when they will be among the favorites to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

Scotland might not harbor realistic ambitions of winning Euro 2024, but it has arguably exceeded expectations by qualifying from Group A. Indeed, until losing to Spain on Thursday, the Scots had made a 100 percent start to qualifying.

Scotland have now qualified for back-to-back Euros, having failed to reach the finals from 2000-2016. In Germany they will be aiming to advance from the group stages for the first time in their history.

Turkey also qualified with a 4-0 win against Latvia at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium, while Croatia made it back-to-back losses in Group D after a surprise 2-1 defeat to Wales.

CROATIA STRUGGLE

Less than a year after a third-place finish at the World Cup in Qatar, Croatia are making hard work of qualification for the European Championship.

The Croatians went into this latest batch of qualifiers atop Group D, with the chance to put daylight between them and Turkey. But a 1-0 loss to Turkey on Thursday has now been followed by defeat to Wales.

Even with stars like Luka Modric, Josko Gvardiol and Marcelo Brozovic in the team, Croatia were trailing 2-0 to goals from Harry Wilson in each half. Mario Pasalic halved the deficit, but it wasn’t enough to spark a comeback.

Wales moved up to second in the group ahead of Croatia in third, with both teams on 10 points.

Yunus Akgun set Turkiye on course for victory against Latvia, with substitute Cenk Tosun scoring two and Kerem Akturkoglu also grabbing a goal.

ALBANIA WAIT

Four teams are separated by four points in Group E as results on Sunday meant Albania was left waiting to seal qualification.

Czech Republic’s 1-0 win against Faroe Islands leaves it two points behind leader Albania in second place.

Poland drew 1-1 with Moldova to leave those teams three points and four points off the top respectively.

Romania is top of Group I after a 4-0 win against Andorra — ahead of second-place Switzerland, which needed goals in the 89th and 90th minutes to draw 3-3 with Belarus.

In Group A, Georgia beat Cyprus 4-0.

  • Niclas Fullkrug and Jamal Musiala scored three minutes apart early in the second half, and Germany rallied to beat the US 3-1
  • Germany play Mexico on Tuesday in Philadelphia, while the US face Ghana at Nashville, Tennessee
Updated 16 October 2023
AP

EAST HARTFORD, Connecticut: Gio Reyna was noticeable with dyed blond hair in his first game back with Gregg Berhalter following the eruption of their family feud at last year’s World Cup. Germany’s offense in its first game under Julian Nagelsmann and a porous US defense also stood out.

Niclas Fullkrug and Jamal Musiala scored three minutes apart early in the second half, and Germany rallied to beat the US 3-1 in a rainy exhibition Saturday.

Christian Pulisic put the 11th-ranked US ahead in the 27th minute, and İlkay Gündogan tied the score in the 39th. Fullkrug got the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute, and Musiala padded the margin in the 61st for No. 15 Germany.

“On the three goals, it was a loss of connection in the backline and in the midfield — just overall organization on those three plays let us down a little bit,” Berhalter said. “Games against opponents like this can’t be that open.”

Reyna played the first half in his first start since fracturing his right leg in a CONCACAF Nations League match against Canada in June. The 20-year-old midfielder had been limited since the injury to a 27-minute substitute appearance for Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Oct. 7.

“He played a good game, showed his quality,” Berhalter said. “It was good to see and good to have him on the field.”

Berhalter limited Reyna to a pair of substitute appearances at the World Cup and said during a management conference after the tournament that he nearly sent a player home from Qatar for lack of effort during training, remarks clearly about Reyna.

Reyna’s parents, former US captain Claudio Reyna and midfielder Danielle Egan, contacted the US Soccer Federation about a three-decades-old domestic violence allegation involving Berhalter and the woman who later became his wife. Berhalter was replaced by a pair of interim coaches and, after a law firm retained by the United States Soccer Federation determined Berhalter did not improperly withhold information when he was hired in 2018, he was rehired to resume coaching in September.

“Honestly, it’s like it never happened,” midfielder Weston McKennie said of Reyna. “Whenever he came back in, it was just done and dusted.”

Germany had 60 percent possession and outshot the US 19-6. The Americans had not lost by two goals in a game in which they scored first since the 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico.

“These are games we want to start finding ways to win,” Pulisic said.

The US went ahead when Pulisic accelerated around Jonathan Tah, cut to the center and turned around Antonio Rüdiger, then lifted a shot to Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s upper left corner for his 27th goal in 63 international appearances.

Gundogan tied the score with his 18th international goal and first since the World Cup. Leroy Sané spun left back Sergiño Dest, cut across the top of the penalty area and twice exchanged passes with Gundogan. After goalkeeper Matt Turner committed, Sane poked the ball to Gundoğan for an open shot from close range.

Once Reyna was replaced by Luca de la Torre, Germany dominated.

Fullkrug beat Turner to the far post from 12 yards for his eighth goal in 10 appearances after Robin Gosens slid a pass past Chris Richards. Musiala got his second international goal, racing ahead of Tim Ream after Fullkrug beat Turner to a deflection and then centered the ball.

German midfielder Chris Führich made his international debut when he entered in the 81st minute.

Nagelsmann, who took over from Hansi Flick on Sept. 22, coached in what appeared to be a plaid flannel shirt over a black T-shirt.

“In the second half,” Nagelsmann said, “we had the ball possession in the opponent’s half. We had better control, shorter distances.”

Germany play Mexico on Tuesday in Philadelphia, while the US face Ghana at Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s normal that not everything today was brilliant,” Nagelsmann said, “But that’s good because I love to work, so let’s work.”

  • The move came after a request to the Algerian authorities by Jibril Rajoub, the head of the Palestinian football federation
Updated 15 October 2023
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria on Sunday stepped in to host matches involving the Palestinian football team due to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Algeria has agreed to stage “all official and non-official matches involving the Palestinian team’s preparation for qualification to the 2026 World Cup and 2027 Asian Cup and to assume all associated costs,” an Algerian football federation statement announced.
The move came after a request to the Algerian authorities by Jibril Rajoub, the head of the Palestinian football federation.
The first of these games comes next month when Palestine will ‘host’ Australia in Algeria on November 21 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.
Palestine are in World Cup Asian preliminary qualifying Group I with the Australians and Lebanon.
The 2023 Asian Cup starts in January with Palestine set to face the UAE, Iran and Hong Kong in Qatar.
At least 2,670 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in a blistering air assault launched by Israel last week after Hamas carried out a bloody attack on Israel that left more than 1,400 people dead.

  • The national team are currently holding a training camp as part of their third preparatory program for next year’s Asian Cup
Updated 14 October 2023
Arab News

LAGOS, PORTUGAL: The Saudi national football team resumed their training on Saturday in the southern Portuguese city of Lagos as part of their preparation for the 2023 Asia Cup, which kicks off in January.
The current training camp will run until Oct. 17 and is part of the Green Falcons’ third preparatory program for the tournament, according to a media statement.
Saturday’s training including a 60-minute match against a local team from Albufeira. Coach Roberto Mancini picked a team featuring players who had not participated — or had little playing time — in the friendly against Nigeria on Friday, which ended in a 2-2 draw.
The remainder of the squad took part in recovery exercises at the health club.
Left back Zakariah Hawsawi continued his individual training with medical staff as he recovers from injury.
The Green Falcons will resume training on Sunday behind closed doors.

 

  • Reigning champions Al-Nassr begin title defense against Al-Riyadh
  • Top flight sees 8 teams competing with 2-legged fixtures over 14 game weeks
Updated 13 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Women’s Premier League Powered by Lay’s makes its highly anticipated return tonight as the 2023/24 season kicks off with the first round of opening fixtures.
Top players, rising talents, and some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs will be trying to make a big impact in what promises to be another groundbreaking year in the history of the Kingdom’s women footballers.
The Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s vice president Lamia Bahaian said: “We’re thrilled that the Women’s Premier League is finally back, and we cannot wait for the action to get underway.
“Last season was just the start of a massive evolution in the professional women’s game here in Saudi Arabia, and this time around the league will be even bigger and better.
“We believe 2023/24 will usher in an exciting new era for the domestic women’s game.”
Eight teams are competing in the Saudi top flight, with two-legged fixtures over 14 game weeks.
Fans will be captivated and new generations of females inspired by the thrilling schedule of matches.
All games will be shown domestically on the Saudi Sports Channel, with large crowds also expected given increasing audience interest and the league’s rising profile and popularity.
The remarkable recent growth of the women’s game across the Kingdom is the direct impact of recent developments at professional level, including a vibrant summer window in which many of the Women’s Premier League clubs strengthened their squads, with regional and international players joining homegrown talent.
Reigning champions Al-Nassr get their title defense underway tonight in a home fixture against Al-Riyadh at Al-Nassr FC Stadium.
It marks Al-Riyadh’s first appearance in the Saudi top flight after earning promotion as First Division champions.
Al-Nassr’s captain Munira Al-Hamdan insists that while the competition will be tough, the players are optimistic about their chances again this time around.
She said: “When you’re champions each fixture is even more difficult because the opposition raise their game and have even more incentive to win. We want to win the league again this year.”
Runners-up Al-Hilal are gearing up for an away clash against Al-Qadsiah in Khobar. Al-Hilal missed out on the title by a mere three points last season and the team hope to go one better this time around.
Their captain Albandry Alhawsawwi said: “We’ve approached this season’s preparation with a fresh perspective by introducing a new coaching staff from abroad.”
Saturday sees Eastern Flames host Al-Ittihad at Dammam’s Al-Nahda Club Stadium while Al-Ahli welcome Al-Shabab to Jeddah.
The SAFF has signed a three-year partnership with PepsiCo. Lay’s has become the Women’s Premier League’s headline sponsors as a result of the deal. The partnership illustrates the federation’s commitment to empowering female footballers to ensure the league is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s evolving landscape.
In another groundbreaking development, entertainment platform DAZN has acquired the international rights to broadcast matches across global markets outside the Middle East and North Africa region.

  • Two late goals for Spain in Seville ended Scotland’s perfect qualifying record and kept first place in Group A up for grabs
  • The top two from each group will qualify automatically for Euro 2024 in Germany
Updated 13 October 2023
AP

MADRID: Spain kept Scotland from becoming the first team to secure a place at the 2024 European Championship by beating the visitors 2-0 Thursday for their 25th consecutive home win in qualifiers.

Scotland only needed a draw to clinch a spot at their second straight Euros and were still level at 0-0 after more than 70 minutes. But two late goals for Spain in Seville ended Scotland’s perfect qualifying record and kept first place in Group A up for grabs.

Scotland still lead the group with 15 points, three more than Spain and five more than Norway, who won 4-0 at Cyprus with two goals by Erling Haaland. The top two from each group will qualify automatically for Euro 2024 in Germany.

Israel were supposed to host Switzerland in Group I on Thursday, but their match was postponed until November because of the war with Hamas. Israel’s game at Kosovo scheduled for Sunday was also postponed. Israel are now due to play three qualifiers in the one-week international break next month designed for just two games.

Álvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet scored for Spain, who extended their home winning streak in European qualifiers in a run that started after a 1-0 loss against Greece in 2003.

Morata broke the deadlock with a header from a cross by Jesús Navas in the 73rd minute and Sancet sealed the win from close range in the 86th at La Cartuja Stadium.

Scotland, which had no attempts in the first half, thought it had taken a 1-0 lead in the 60th when midfielder Scott McTominay scored with a superb free kick from a tight angle, but the goal was disallowed for an offside by Jack Hendry.

Scotland played at Euro 2020 in what was its first appearance at the tournament since 1996.

There were nearly 4,000 very loud Scotland fans on hand among the crowd of more than 40,000 at La Cartuja. The Scots had complained after Spain midfielder Rodri called Scotland’s style of play “a bit rubbish” for wasting time and provoking opponents. His comments came after Scotland beat Spain 2-0 at home in March.

Spain’s Bryan Zaragoza and Fran García made their national team debut by entering the match after halftime. Sancet also made his debut in the second half.

Spain were without Nico Williams because of a back issue. Lamine Yamal and Yeremi Pino had already been dropped from the squad because of injuries earlier in the week.

NORWAY STAY IN CONTENTION

Haaland scored a pair of second half goals to lead Norway to victory at last-place Cyprus.

Alexander Sorloth had put the visitors ahead in the first half, and Fredrik Aursnes closed the scoring with a late goal.

OTHER GROUPS

Romania missed a chance to take the Group I lead after a 0-0 draw at Belarus, while Kosovo kept alive their chances with a 3-0 win at Andorra.

Albania stayed in front in Group E by beating the Czech Republic 3-0, while Poland moved to second place with a 2-0 win at the Faeroe Islands.

Turkiye moved ahead of Croatia in Group D with a 1-0 win in Croatia. Latvia won 2-0 against third-place Armenia at home in the other group match.

RUSSIA IN ACTION

Russia defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their first men’s senior international game since the invasion of Ukraine against an opponent from outside Asia.

Russia had previously played three Central Asian nations, plus Iran, Iraq and Qatar. They have been banned from Euro 2024 qualifying because of the war in Ukraine.

Cameroon’s soccer federation president Samuel Eto’o is under pressure while facing an investigation by the Confederation of African Football for alleged “improper conduct.”

Sweden defeated Moldova 3-1 in another friendly on Thursday.

