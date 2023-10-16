You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Mo Salah donates to Gaza via Egyptian Red Crescent

Mo Salah donates to Gaza via Egyptian Red Crescent
Mo Salah with his wife and daughters. (Getty Images)
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Mo Salah donates to Gaza via Egyptian Red Crescent

Mo Salah donates to Gaza via Egyptian Red Crescent
  • Rami Al-Nazer: ‘It’s true, Mohamed Salah donated to the Red Crescent to support the people affected by the Israeli bombing in Gaza’
  • Al-Nazer: ‘Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian star who has a broad fan base and interacts with Arab issues positively’
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Liverpool striker and the captain of Egypt’s national football team Mo Salah has donated to the people of Gaza through the Egyptian Red Crescent, said the executive director of the charity Rami Al-Nazer.

“It’s true, Mohamed Salah donated to the Red Crescent to support the people affected by the Israeli bombing in Gaza,” Nazer told Egyptian publication Youm7.

Nazer refused to reveal the value of Salah’s donation, based on the player’s wish, explaining: “The details of the donors or the details of what happened cannot be revealed.”

“Mohamed Salah is an Egyptian star who has a broad fan base and interacts with Arab issues positively,” he said.

Nazer praised Salah, saying it was the first time that the Egyptian star has donated to the Red Crescent.

Topics: War on Gaza Egyptian Red Crescent Mohamed Salah Rami Al-Nazer

Five-time champions Australia get their first win at Cricket World Cup, beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Five-time champions Australia get their first win at Cricket World Cup, beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
AP
Five-time champions Australia get their first win at Cricket World Cup, beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Five-time champions Australia get their first win at Cricket World Cup, beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
  • Adam Zampa spun out Sri Lanka with 4-47 in eight overs as he helped trigger a Sri Lankan batting collapse
  • Australia next play Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday, while Sri Lanka remain in Lucknow to play Netherlands on Saturday
Updated 35 min 44 sec ago
LUCKNOW, India: Five-time champions Australia secured their first win at the Cricket World Cup with a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Monday with almost 15 overs to spare and after a rain delay, high winds and dust from a sand storm.

Adam Zampa spun out Sri Lanka with 4-47 in eight overs as he helped trigger a Sri Lankan batting collapse. Cruising at 125-0 at one point, the 1996 champions crashed to 209 all out in 43.3 overs, losing all 10 wickets for just 84 runs. Openers Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) were the only significant scorers.

In reply, Australia rode on half-centuries from Josh Inglis and Mitch Marsh, as they reached 215-5 in 35.2 overs. Inglis top-scored for Australia with 58 runs off 59 balls, including five fours and a six.

After straight losses to host India and South Africa, Australia moved off the bottom of the 10-team table to eighth. They’re level on two points with fifth-place England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh but trail those teams on net run-rate.

“After the first two losses, there was definitely a flat feeling ... We all felt we could do our roles better,” said Zampa, who was player of the match. “But if we get on a roll, then anything can happen. It’s a World Cup so we can get on a roll.”

Sri Lanka are ninth after their seventh consecutive loss to Australia in World Cups, and a third straight loss in this edition.

Skipper Kusal Mendis called correctly as Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. Mendis took over captaincy duties from Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.

Sri Lanka have lost to South Africa and to Pakistan in high-scoring games.

The match started in Lucknow within hours of the International Olympic Committee voting in Mumbai to include cricket on its sports program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. India are bidding to host the 2036 Olympics.

Sri Lanka made a great start with its openers blasting the Australian bowling. Perera hit 12 fours, while Nissanka had eight boundaries.

Sri Lanka seemed set for a par-plus total on a spin-friendly wicket, when pacer Pat Cummins (2-32) returned for an inspirational spell.

He had Nissanka caught in the 22nd over when David Warner took a fabulous catch at square leg. Perera and Mendis put on 32 runs for the second wicket in what surprisingly turned out to be Sr Lanka’s second highest partnership of the day. Cummins broke through again, bowling Perera in the 27th over.

Zampa then got into the act. Mendis was out caught for nine, as Warner provided another catch at deep midwicket. Then he trapped Sadeera Samarawickrama lbw for eight runs, and was on a hat trick between overs but missed it.

Mitchell Starc bowled Dhananjaya de Silva for seven, while Cummins ran out Dunith Wellalage cheaply, as Australia exhibited an energy in the field unseen in its two previous games.

Zampa had another double blow by the 40th over, sending back Chamira Karunaratne and Maheesh Theekshana, both out lbw.

Starc bowled Lahiru Kumara for four as Sri Lanka’s hopes of a late-order scoring spree faded. It had lost the last nine wickets for 52 runs in the span of 17.1 overs.

Chasing a lowly 210, Australia lost Warner early. He was out lbw for 11 to Dilshan Madushanka (3-38), as another dubious umpire’s call via DRS review became a topic of debate.

Madushanka struck again in the same fourth over, trapping Steve Smith for a five-ball duck – no controversy this time round.

Marsh then steadied the innings with some attacking strokes. He had Marnus Labuschagne for company, as the duo added 57 runs off 63 balls for the third wicket.

Marsh shrugged off his past two failures to score 52 off 51, including nine fours. He was run out in the 15th over.

Labuschagne and Inglis did not allow Sri Lanka to get back in the game. They added 77 mostly chanceless runs for the fourth wicket and negated the spin bowlers with clever rotation of strike.

Inglis guided the innings well, while Labuschagne was out for 40 off 60 balls. He was Madushanka’s third dismissal of the night.

There was no reason for worry as Inglis reached 50 off 46. While he was dismissed just before the finish, Glenn Maxwell made it a formality, smacking 31 not out off 21 balls.

Maxwell, an IPL star admired across India, hit four fours and two sixes to regale the sparse Lucknow crowd.

The teams had already earlier been taken off during Sri Lanka’s innings for a half-hour rain delay before the match was halted again during the 43rd over when the winds increased. Dust from a sand storm was blowing across the playing surface while advertising banners at the top of the stands came loose and went onto the outfield, while debris from temporary structures also fell down into the spectator seats.

Following a short delay of a few minutes, play resumed and Sri Lanka’s innings was soon brought to a close.

Australia next play Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday, while Sri Lanka remain in Lucknow to play Netherlands on Saturday.

“We have a big game coming up, and to go two in two, we would feel much better,” Zampa said.

The tournament continues Tuesday with South Africa-Netherlands in Dharamsala.

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup ODI cricket Australia cricket Sri Lanka cricket

Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting

Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
AFP
Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting

Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after Brussels shooting
  • Two Swedish nationals were shot dead by a suspect who remains at large, in an attack the Belgian prime minister described as “terrorism”
  • Austria had earlier Monday become the eighth team to book their place at next year’s finals in Germany courtesy of a 1-0 win in Azerbaijan in the other Group F game
Updated 40 min 23 sec ago
PARIS: Belgium’s Euro 2024 Group F qualifier against Sweden was abandoned at halftime and fans were kept in the stadium for security reasons after two Swedes were shot dead in an attack in Brussels on Monday.

Supporters at the King Baudouin stadium in the Belgian capital were told to remain inside the ground following an announcement that the players would not return for the second half.

“Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned,” UEFA said on its website.

Sweden’s football association said Belgian police had told supporters “to stay in the arena for security reasons.”

Two Swedish nationals were shot dead by a suspect who remains at large, in an attack the Belgian prime minister described as “terrorism.”

Several Belgian media outlets said the two individuals killed were wearing the jersey of the Sweden national team.

Belgium, who had already qualified for next year’s tournament, had equalized through a Romelu Lukaku penalty after Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Sweden before the match was halted with the score at 1-1.

Belgian media reported that the Swedish players did not want to continue the game after learning of the attack.

Austria had earlier Monday become the eighth team to book their place at next year’s finals in Germany courtesy of a 1-0 win in Azerbaijan in the other Group F game.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer scored a penalty three minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute for Ralf Rangnick’s side.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice as Portugal thrashed Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-0 to maintain their perfect record in Group J.

Ronaldo, 38, extended his men’s record international goals tally to 127 after an early penalty was followed by a deft chip that doubled the lead for Portugal in Zenica.

Bruno Fernandes hammered in a third and Joao Cancelo supplied a brilliant finish of his own, with Joao Felix making it five before half-time.

Portugal clinched first place with two games remaining and have scored 32 times and conceded just twice — both in Friday’s 3-2 win over Slovakia which secured qualification.

Slovakia solidified their grip on second place with a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored twice for Iceland as they stayed in contention with a 4-0 rout of Liechtenstein.

Virgil van Dijk converted a stoppage-time penalty to earn the Netherlands a crucial 1-0 victory away to Greece in Group B.

Wout Weghorst had a first-half spot-kick saved for the Dutch in Athens, but Liverpool defender Van Dijk made no mistake after a foul on Denzel Dumfries.

The Netherlands drew level on 12 points with Greece and have the head-to-head advantage after beating them home and away. Ronald Koeman’s team also have a game in hand on their rivals as they bid to wrap up second behind group winners France.

Brighton’s rising 18-year-old star Evan Ferguson was among the scorers as the Republic of Ireland dispatched Gibraltar 4-0 in Portugal.

Topics: Euro 2024 Belgium-Sweden

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
  • Adding cricket to the Olympic program is an obvious move, financially speaking
Updated 16 October 2023
MUMBAI: Cricket will feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after being approved on Monday in a vote of the International Olympic Committee’s session.

The IOC’s executive board last week accepted a proposal by LA organizers for cricket’s Twenty20 format, together with baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse, to be included.

But the final choice still had to be voted on Monday at the IOC session in Mumbai, one of the global centers for cricket, as India hosts the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Only two delegates at the session voted against the new sports.

Organizers have proposed a six-team event, in both men’s and women’s Twenty20 cricket, the shortest form of the game.

Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France.

Adding cricket to the Olympic program is an obvious move, financially speaking.

It would tap into the lucrative South Asian market, attracting fans in countries such as India and Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League, featuring cricket’s global stars, has helped India become the unquestioned economic driving force of the sport, thanks to legions of fans and lucrative broadcasting deals in a nation where the game is almost a religion.

Mumbai is also home to the Mumbai Indians — an IPL team owned by India IOC board member Nita Ambani.

India won both men’s and women’s cricket gold medals at the recent multi-sport Asian Games in China.

Meanwhile, Major League Cricket, a professional Twenty20 League, launched in the US in July, with the US a co-host of next year’s men’s T20 World Cup together with territories in the West Indies.

“It’s a win-win situation,” International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay told reporters in Mumbai, of cricket’s inclusion in the LA 2028 program.

“We’ve got a global sport, what I think is the fastest-growing global sport, but getting onto the biggest sporting stage in the world, the Olympics, is a massive shot in the arm for the game,” the New Zealander added.

Explaining the push for cricket’s inclusion, Los Angeles 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman, said: “We think the opportunity to bring a sport that has 2.5 billion rabid fans to what we think is the greatest sport city in the world, it’s a really powerful combination.”

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, welcomed cricket’s return to the Olympics by saying: “We are thrilled to witness this momentous occasion, which marks a significant milestone for the sport.”

He added cricket’s place in the LA 2028 program “aligns” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing Saturday that India would bid to stage the 2036 Olympics.

“Moreover, we anticipate that this decision will yield significant financial dividends and have a profound positive impact on our sport’s eco-system,” Shah added.

But IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after Monday’s IOC session, said any financial boost would be a “consequence.” 

“The first argument and the most important argument is we have seen the growing international importance of cricket and the Olympic Games want to incorporate the most popular sports worldwide,” said Bach. “This sport (cricket) also has a growing importance in the United States.”

Among the newly included US sports is flag football — a limited-contact form of American football.

Monday’s vote also saw the racquet sport of squash finally make it onto an Olympic program after several failed attempts.

Zena Wooldridge, president of the World Squash Federation, said the game is an “amazingly dynamic, diverse and demanding sport that is perfectly suited for the Olympic Games.”

There was no place, however, for the dance sport of breaking, which is set to disappear from the schedule after making its Olympic debut in Paris next year.

The IOC had set a limit of 10,500 athletes at a Games in a bid to control costs.

But the addition of five new sports to the LA program — four of them team events — is set to see that figure exceeded for the 2028 Games.

The IOC’s Olympic program commission said it would now work on ensuring the final athlete quota numbers for LA 2028 “remain reasonable.”

Topics: 2028 Olympic Games Cricket

Zampa helps steer Australia past Sri Lanka at storm-hit World Cup

Zampa helps steer Australia past Sri Lanka at storm-hit World Cup
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Zampa helps steer Australia past Sri Lanka at storm-hit World Cup

Zampa helps steer Australia past Sri Lanka at storm-hit World Cup
  • Five-time winners Australia bundled out Sri Lanka for 209, a total they overhauled in 35.2 overs at a windswept Ekana Stadium
  • After rain interrupted Sri Lanka’s batting, strong winds brought scaffolding and hoardings crashing down onto the seats below
Updated 16 October 2023
LUCKNOW: Leg-spinner Adam Zampa returned figures of 4-47 while Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis hit fifties to help Australia down Sri Lanka by five wickets for their first win at the 2023 Cricket World Cup on Monday. 

Five-time winners Australia bundled out Sri Lanka for 209, a total they overhauled in 35.2 overs at a windswept Ekana Stadium. 

The drama on the field may have been limited but that was not the case in the stands. 

After rain interrupted Sri Lanka’s batting, strong winds brought scaffolding and hoardings crashing down onto the seats below. 

With only around 3,000 people inside the 50,000-capacity ground, spectators managed to escape injury. 

However, Australia’s reply was delayed when the umpires felt it unsafe to restart the match with high winds still a danger. 

Once the game resumed, opener Marsh smashed 52 and wicketkeeper-batsman Inglis made 58 as Australia registered their first win in three matches. 

Former champions Sri Lanka slipped to a third loss in as many games. 

Marsh led the chase after Australia lost two early wickets of David Warner, for 11, and Steve Smith, for a duck, to slip to 24-2. 

Marsh reached his first fifty in a World Cup off 39 balls but was soon run out after attempting a second run with Marnus Labuschagne, who hit 40. 

Labuschagne and Inglis put on a key stand of 77 to deny the thin crowd of any late drama. 

Left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka broke the partnership to send back Labuschagne for his third wicket and spinner Dunith Wellalage got Inglis. 

But Glenn Maxwell, who hit a 21-ball 31, took the team home with Marcus Stoinis, who made 20, for company. 

Madushanka had raised early hopes of a fightback after he trapped Warner and Smith — both lbw — in the same over. 

The left-handed Warner reviewed his decision but the tracker showed the ball would have kissed leg stump and the batsman returned to the stands fuming. 

Earlier Sri Lanka elected to bat first and started with a 125-run opening stand between Pathum Nissanka (61) and Kusal Perera (78) before the opposition bowlers hit back to end the innings in 43.3 overs. 

Perera reached his fifty with a boundary off Stoinis amid applause from the dressing room and a few Sri Lankan fans. 

Nissanka soon claimed his second successive half-century as Sri Lanka charged ahead. 

Skipper Pat Cummins dismissed Nissanka through a good outfield catch by Warner and then bowled Perera. 

Zampa sent back skipper Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama on consecutive balls between overs to be on hat-trick avoided by Dhananjaya de Silva. 

Rain interrupted play for about 25 minutes and the break only gave Australia more power to return with wickets as left-arm quick Mitchell Starc bowled De Silva. 

Sri Lanka kept losing wickets and Zampa grabbed two more including Chamika Karunaratne, who was only called up to replace injured captain Dasun Shanaka at the weekend. 

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2023 Australia Sri Lanka Cricket sport

Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games unveils Fan Zone at King Saud University

Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games unveils Fan Zone at King Saud University
Updated 16 October 2023
Arab News
Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games unveils Fan Zone at King Saud University

Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games unveils Fan Zone at King Saud University
  • Fan Zone conveniently located between King Saud University Arena and the sports halls
  • Immersive experience will seamlessly blend the essence of global combat sports with Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage
Updated 16 October 2023
RIYADH: The Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games is set to elevate the spectator experience by unveiling its Fan Zone at King Saud University. From October 20 to 30, fans will have the opportunity to witness an incredible range of combat sports alongside a unique sports and entertainment atmosphere that captures the spirit of the Games. 

Conveniently located between King Saud University Arena and the sports halls, the Fan Zone will open daily one hour before the start of the competition and close one hour after the conclusion of the day’s events. With the capacity to accommodate over 3,000 spectators, this immersive experience will seamlessly blend the essence of global combat sports with Saudi Arabia's rich cultural heritage.

The Fan Zone will showcase a diverse lineup, including artistic, interactive, and sports performances as well as musical acts. Video and combat games, a cultural tent, food and beverage trucks, and a World Combat Games merchandising area will also be found in the Fan Zone. Furthermore, an educational zone will provide visitors with insights into the history and concepts of the various sports featured in the Games.

This year marks a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia as Riyadh proudly becomes the first Middle Eastern city to host the World Combat Games. The Fan Zone is a testament to Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing visitors with an unparalleled sports and entertainment experience.

Tickets, priced at 15 Saudi Riyals, are available through the World Combat Games’ official website. Each ticket grants access to a full day of competition as well as Fan Zone entry. Spectators can also purchase tickets at designated King Saud University ticketing booths.

Topics: Riyadh 2023 World Combat Games King Saud University (KSU)

