Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
A digital display shows the game of cricket for its feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, during the second day of the 141st International Olympic Committee session in Mumbai on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Cricket to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympics
  • Adding cricket to the Olympic program is an obvious move, financially speaking
Updated 16 October 2023
AFP
MUMBAI: Cricket will feature as one of five new sports at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles after being approved on Monday in a vote of the International Olympic Committee’s session.

The IOC’s executive board last week accepted a proposal by LA organizers for cricket’s Twenty20 format, together with baseball/softball, flag football, squash and lacrosse, to be included.

But the final choice still had to be voted on Monday at the IOC session in Mumbai, one of the global centers for cricket, as India hosts the men’s 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Only two delegates at the session voted against the new sports.

Organizers have proposed a six-team event, in both men’s and women’s Twenty20 cricket, the shortest form of the game.

Cricket last featured at the 1900 Paris Olympics, when a team from Britain beat a side representing France.

Adding cricket to the Olympic program is an obvious move, financially speaking.

It would tap into the lucrative South Asian market, attracting fans in countries such as India and Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League, featuring cricket’s global stars, has helped India become the unquestioned economic driving force of the sport, thanks to legions of fans and lucrative broadcasting deals in a nation where the game is almost a religion.

Mumbai is also home to the Mumbai Indians — an IPL team owned by India IOC board member Nita Ambani.

India won both men’s and women’s cricket gold medals at the recent multi-sport Asian Games in China.

Meanwhile, Major League Cricket, a professional Twenty20 League, launched in the US in July, with the US a co-host of next year’s men’s T20 World Cup together with territories in the West Indies.

“It’s a win-win situation,” International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay told reporters in Mumbai, of cricket’s inclusion in the LA 2028 program.

“We’ve got a global sport, what I think is the fastest-growing global sport, but getting onto the biggest sporting stage in the world, the Olympics, is a massive shot in the arm for the game,” the New Zealander added.

Explaining the push for cricket’s inclusion, Los Angeles 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman, said: “We think the opportunity to bring a sport that has 2.5 billion rabid fans to what we think is the greatest sport city in the world, it’s a really powerful combination.”

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, welcomed cricket’s return to the Olympics by saying: “We are thrilled to witness this momentous occasion, which marks a significant milestone for the sport.”

He added cricket’s place in the LA 2028 program “aligns” with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing Saturday that India would bid to stage the 2036 Olympics.

“Moreover, we anticipate that this decision will yield significant financial dividends and have a profound positive impact on our sport’s eco-system,” Shah added.

But IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking after Monday’s IOC session, said any financial boost would be a “consequence.” 

“The first argument and the most important argument is we have seen the growing international importance of cricket and the Olympic Games want to incorporate the most popular sports worldwide,” said Bach. “This sport (cricket) also has a growing importance in the United States.”

Among the newly included US sports is flag football — a limited-contact form of American football.

Monday’s vote also saw the racquet sport of squash finally make it onto an Olympic program after several failed attempts.

Zena Wooldridge, president of the World Squash Federation, said the game is an “amazingly dynamic, diverse and demanding sport that is perfectly suited for the Olympic Games.”

There was no place, however, for the dance sport of breaking, which is set to disappear from the schedule after making its Olympic debut in Paris next year.

The IOC had set a limit of 10,500 athletes at a Games in a bid to control costs.

But the addition of five new sports to the LA program — four of them team events — is set to see that figure exceeded for the 2028 Games.

The IOC’s Olympic program commission said it would now work on ensuring the final athlete quota numbers for LA 2028 “remain reasonable.”

Topics: 2028 Olympic Games Cricket

Despite heartbreak, Saudi's performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers bodes well for the future

Despite heartbreak, Saudi’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers bodes well for the future
Updated 13 October 2023
Shaghuf Altaf
Despite heartbreak, Saudi’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers bodes well for the future

Despite heartbreak, Saudi’s performance in the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers bodes well for the future
  • The team from the Kingdom won four matches before losing out to Kuwait in their last outing
Updated 13 October 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

The ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers witnessed a spirited performance by the Saudi Arabian cricket team. Placed in a group with Kuwait, Qatar, and the Maldives, the team showcased their skills and determination throughout the tournament.

With an impressive winning streak of five matches, they demonstrated their potential to compete at an international level.

However, a narrow loss in their final match against Kuwait proved to be a pivotal moment, highlighting the importance of maintaining consistency and learning from experiences.

The Saudi team’s success in the qualifiers owes much to their strong batting performances. Among their standout performers was Faisal Khan, who excelled in two matches against Kuwait and the Maldives. Khan’s top-scoring innings showcased his ability to anchor the team's batting line-up and play crucial innings when needed. His contributions were invaluable in setting and chasing challenging targets of the opposing teams. The Saudi batsmen, as a collective unit, displayed the potential to take on any bowling attack and post up competitive scores.

In the bowling department, the team’s captain, Hisham Sheikh, emerged as a standout performer. Sheikh, with his exceptional bowling skills, had the best bowling figures in three of the six games played during the qualifiers. Twice, he took four wickets in a match, showcasing his ability to dismantle the opposition's batting line-up and make significant contributions to the team’s success.

The Saudi bowling department exhibited versatility and adaptability during the qualifiers. Different bowlers stepped up at different times, showcasing their ability to take wickets and control opposition run rates. This collective effort highlights the team's depth in the bowling department, with multiple players capable of delivering match-winning performances. The bowlers’ ability to adapt to different conditions and restrict the opposition's scoring rate was a key factor in Saudi Arabia’s success throughout the tournament.

However, despite their commendable performance in the qualifiers, the Saudi cricket team faced a heartbreaking defeat in their final match against Kuwait.

The loss came as Kuwait chased down a target of 174 in just under 19 overs. This defeat, albeit narrow, resulted in Kuwait topping the group and progressing ahead in the qualifiers based on a superior net run rate. Such a setback can serve as a crucial learning experience for the Saudi team as they reflect on their overall performance and plan for the future.

Nonetheless, this defeat can serve as a valuable learning experience for Saudi Arabia. It highlights the importance of maintaining consistency and the need to focus on every match, regardless of the circumstances. Looking ahead, the Kingdom’s qualifier performances should be seen as a positive step forward.

Their potential and collective spirit were evident throughout the tournament. By building on their strengths, addressing areas for improvement, and maintaining consistent performances, the team can establish themselves as a formidable force in international cricket.

It is also worth noting that the outstanding performances will have a significant impact on the Saudi U-19 cricket side, as they head to Malaysia for the ACC Premier Cup.

The achievements of the senior team should serve as a tremendous source of inspiration for the young cricketers, instilling in them the belief that they too can excel at the international level.

As the nation continues to invest in cricketing infrastructure and talent development, the experiences gained from the qualifiers will shape their future endeavors. Consistency, a strong batting line-up, refined bowling strategies, and mental resilience will be key factors in their growth. With dedication, strategic planning, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, the future looks promising for Saudi cricket.

Topics: ICC T20 World Cup T20 World Cup 2023 Saudi Arabia

Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India

Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India
Updated 12 October 2023
Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India

Records tumbling at Cricket World Cup in India
  • The average first innings score during the opening round has been 288, with 3 totals in excess of 300
Updated 12 October 2023
Jon Pike

It is not every day that the breaking of two cricket records is witnessed in person.

One such day was last Saturday at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley stadium. South Africa savaged Sri Lanka’s bowling attack to the tune of 428 for the loss of five wickets, beating the previous record of 417.

Three players scored a century, with Aiden Markram scoring the fastest one in ODI World Cup history off 49 deliveries. This surpassed Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien’s 50-ball hundred in 2011. Last Tuesday, Pakistan chased a target of 345 against Sri Lanka, the highest successful run-chase in ODI World Cup history. In a quirk of fate, this beat the sensational defeat of England by Ireland in 2011 in India, when O’Brien made history.

If this opening round of matches is anything to go by, it will be a World Cup of broken records. Despite two low-scoring matches, the average first innings score has been 288, with three totals in excess of 300. The low score in Chennai took place on a wicket helpful to spinners, India selecting three top class purveyors of the art. They were largely instrumental in shackling Australia, whose middle order batters seemed reluctant to take risks.

A target of 200 appeared straightforward for India, but they were reduced to two for three wickets and would have been in deeper, possibly irreparable, trouble when Virat Kohli offered a catch which was dropped. This would have rendered India 12 for four. Instead Kohli steadied the ship and, along with KL Rahul, was responsible for his team reaching the target in 41.2 overs.

India followed up this victory with an eight-wicket win against Afghanistan on Wednesday. Your columnist has detected an expectant atmosphere in India. The locals have little doubt that India will win. Everything seems to be geared to achieving this. As reported last week, my experience gaining access to the stadium at Ahmedabad was a challenge.

In Delhi, it was less so. Nevertheless, finding the box office in central Delhi from which my ticket had to be collected proved to be almost beyond my tuk-tuk driver, who was greeted with indifference by fellow drivers when he sought to find out the box office’s location. Eventually, he succeeded.

Collecting the ticket was easy, no queue in existence. What did amaze me was that no form of identity was requested. Apart from submitting the email confirmation of my ticket purchase, from which the QR code was scanned, no other questions were asked. After the heavy security at Ahmedabad, it was a remarkably light-touch experience.

This was not repeated when seeking to enter the ground. Security checks were strictly enforced and, once again, suncream was banned. It had to be taken out of the ground and deposited in a luggage store, at cost, in competition with a disorderly queue of others in the same situation. Fortunately, I was accompanied by an Indian friend who dealt with the situation with more facility than I could have mustered.

Once inside, the ground appeared sparsely populated. The stadium also appeared to be a little tired, in need of some upgrading. As the day progressed, more people arrived and the same pattern emerged as at Ahmedabad. There was a rush to the front of the stand in the late afternoon and a flock of people were enticed by cameras to perform between overs when the loud music blared from the stage halfway up the opposite stand. Retreat to the upper stand deadened some of the noise and afforded a better view of Sri Lanka’s reply. It was led in pulverizing fashion by Kusal Menis, who struck eight sixes and four fours in a 42-ball rampage, after surviving a review.

His attack caused consternation amongst the South Africans. After his tame dismissal, caught behind trying to guide the ball down to third man, the innings lost momentum. Eventually, it petered out to 326 for all out in 44.5 overs, the captain, Dasun Shanaka, scoring 68 much-needed personal runs.

Transfer to Dharamsala brought a rarer air, a slower pace of life and an improved welcome. Apart from a long walk between the drop-off point for the stadium and the box office, collection of my ticket was smooth, no evidence of identity required. This was followed by a long walk back to the entrance gate, passing pockets of Bangladesh supporters on the way. This gave me the impression of the possibility of a sizeable crowd. Access to the gate was through the grounds of a girls’ school and a building under construction which advertised Master of Business Administration degrees.

In my academic years, I had become familiar with high demand by young Indians for this qualification, but this seemed an unlikely setting. Security was as unrelenting as in Ahmedabad and Delhi, suncream ordered to be deposited into a black plastic bag. No one in authority seems to be able to provide a reason.

My hopes for a sizeable crowd were not realized, although numbers were swelled by schoolchildren of various ages and both genders in uniform. They joined in enthusiastically with the now familiar songs played between overs. Interestingly, they became most engaged when a decision review was invoked, a sure sign of cricket’s direction of travel.

On the field, after a cautious start, England made the most of being asked to bat, racing to 296 for three in 39 overs. England’s captain, Jos Buttler, is a well-known and popular figure in India via his exploits in the Indian Premier League. Prior to the match, he had been critical of the state of the outfield. He promoted himself to number four to continue the momentum of the innings, but played a skittish innings full of attempts at brutal shots before perishing with 20 runs.

Thereafter, England’s middle order did not fire and the innings stumbled along to 364 for nine. Their bowlers, Reece Topley, in particular, made light work of Bangladesh’s top order, reducing them to 49 for four after nine overs, and eventually dismissing them for 227. England’s victory was straightforward, no records broken.

Topics: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column Cricket

Sharma's century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
Updated 12 October 2023
AP
Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup

Sharma’s century helps India beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets at Cricket World Cup
  • Sharma smashed 12 fours and four sixes on his way to the fastest century for an Indian batsman in a World Cup game, finishing on 131
Updated 12 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma’s quick hundred off only 63 balls helped India earn a second straight win at the Cricket World Cup by beating Afghanistan by eight wickets on Wednesday.

Sharma smashed 12 fours and four sixes on his way to the fastest century for an Indian batsman in a World Cup game, finishing on 131. He added 156 runs off 112 balls with Ishan Kishan as India steamrollered their way to 273-2.

Earlier, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai put on a 121-run partnership, the second highest ever in the World Cup for Afghanistan, as it finished on 272-8.

Sharma broke a plethora of records on the day as India joined New Zealand and Pakistan on two wins from two games.

“It was a good win for us, as it is important to get momentum going at the start of such a tournament,” Sharma said. “It was a good pitch to bat and I just backed myself to play my natural game. It is my job to set the start in run-chases, and I look to put the opposition under pressure. It is a special feeling to get another World Cup hundred.”

It was Sharma’s seventh World Cup hundred — the most by an Indian batsman — and his 31st in ODIs. He is now third on the list of all-time ODI hundreds, after compatriots Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (47).

Kishan scored 47 runs off 47 balls, with five fours and two sixes. Kohli rounded up India’s night with 55 not out off 56 balls, including six fours, at his home ground.

Chasing 273, Sharma and Kishan set a hectic pace as they smacked 50 off 37 balls. The next 50 came off only 34 balls.

Sharma got to 50 off 30 balls, the second quickest in this World Cup, as he hit seven fours and two sixes. He then hit five more fours and two more sixes to score his second 50 off 33 balls. His third six took him past Chris Gayle’s tally of 553 for the most sixes in international cricket.

Kishan was out caught in the 19th over, against the run of play. Kohli then walked out to bat at his home ground with the capacity crowd at the Arun Jaitely Stadium chanting his name.

Sharma continued attacking the bowlers, scoring 29 off the next 19 balls, and added 49 off 42 balls with Kohli for the second wicket. He was bowled off Rashid Khan, trying to hit a googly out of the ground.

Kohli was joined in by Shreyas Iyer, who scored 25 not out and hit a 101-meter six. They added 68 off 56 balls for the third wicket, as India wrapped up the win with 90 balls to spare.

Earlier, Afghanistan made a cautious start after they won the toss and opted to bat. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (21) and Ibrahim Zadran (22) added 32 runs for the first wicket as the Indian pacers searched for their bearings on a flat track.

Mohammed Siraj proved expensive — he finished with 0-76 from nine overs, his joint most expensive spell in ODIs after returning the same figures against Australia on debut in 2019.

Bumrah got the breakthrough to dismiss Zadran, while Gurbaz holed out at square leg off Hardik Pandya.

Shardul Thakur, who was brought in for Ravichandran Ashwin, trapped Rahmat Shah lbw for 16.

It brought Shahidi and Azmatullah together, and they defied India’s bowlers for 128 deliveries. Their 100-run partnership came off 118 balls.

Shahidi scored 80 off 88 balls, including eight fours and a six, with his half-century coming off 58 deliveries. It was his third 50-plus score in World Cups, the most for an Afghanistan batsman.

Azmatullah also scored 50 off 62 balls, and overall scored 62 off 69 balls. He hit two fours and four sixes.

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled with great control, taking 1-40 in 10 overs. Pandya finished with 2-43 from seven overs, while Bumrah was India’s most successful bowler with 4-39.

Pandya got the breakthrough when he bowled Azmatullah in the 35th over, while Yadav trapped Shahidi lbw in the 43rd.

Afghanistan lost its last four wickets for 36 runs, with Bumrah dismissing hard-hitters Mohammad Nabi (19) and Rashid Khan (16), but finished with its second-highest World Cup total.

India’s next game is against archrival Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“It will be crucial for us to not think too much about external factors and just look at things we can control,” Sharma said. “We just need to show up and perform.”

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup ODI cricket Rohit Sharma Afghanistan cricket

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup
Updated 10 October 2023
AP
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup
  • Pakistan stretched their World Cup record against Sri Lanka to 8-0 and have four points from two victories
Updated 10 October 2023
AP

HYDERABAD: Mohammad Rizwan and opening batter Abdullah Shafique hit centuries Tuesday as Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a record run-chase at the Cricket World Cup.

Chasing a target of 345, Rizwan played with a pulled right calf and scored an unbeaten 131 off 121 balls. Shafique, replacing out-of-form Fakhar Zaman, scored 113 to help Pakistan reach 345-4 in 48.2 overs.

Pakistan stretched their World Cup record against Sri Lanka to 8-0 and have four points from two victories. Pakistan have beaten both the qualifiers — the Netherlands and Sri Lanka — going into the marquee game against rival India in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Always proud when you perform like that,” Rizwan said after a knock which featured eight fours and three sixes. “It was difficult and when you chase like that, it’s always special. Every player in the dressing room had the belief we can chase that.”

Sri Lanka have had plenty of bowling problems at the World Cup in the absence of injured star legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The team also lost their opening game against South Africa, which scored 428 runs against the Sri Lankans.

Pakistan’s big chase surpassed Ireland’s previous Cricket World Cup record when it made 329-7 to beat England in 2011.

The hundreds from Shafique, who hit 10 fours and three sixes, and Rizwan overshadowed Kusal Mendis’ 77-ball 122 and Sadeera Samarawickrama’s 108 — maiden ODI hundreds that pushed Sri Lanka’s total to 344-9 on a day when bowlers got walloped from both sides on a perfect batting pitch.

Mendis and Samarawickrama showed plenty of aggression in the middle overs with a 111-run third-wicket stand off 69 balls, hitting 25 fours and eight sixes in between them.

Mendis capitalized on two early dropped catches inside the powerplay when first off-color Shaheen Afridi (1-66) couldn’t hold onto a sharp return catch and Imam-ul-Haq dropped a sharp chance at point. Mendis hit 14 fours and six sixes, including a flicked six over midwicket against Pakistan’s best bowler of the day — Hasan Ali (4-71) — that brought up his century off 65 balls. Samarawickrama took charge after Mendis holed out to a well-judged catch by Imam at mid-wicket fence. Pakistan pulled back in the final 10 overs despite Samrawickrama raising his century with Haris Rauf (2-64) picking up both his wickets in the final over.

“We should’ve finished stronger in the end,” Sri Lanka captain Shanaka said. “The way the wicket behaved, we were 20-25 runs short. … I can’t ask too much from the bowlers.”

Pakistan had a sluggish start to the chase when Dilshan Madushanka got the key wickets in the powerplay as Imam pulled to fine leg and captain Babar Azam (10) edged a leg side flick to the wicketkeeper.

Shafique and Rizwan then began Pakistan’s second highest ever run-chase in an ODI as Sri Lankan bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana sprayed plenty of wayward deliveries with his slingy action to end up with 1-90.

In the earlier game in Dharamsala, Dawid Malan’s century set up England’s first win when the beat Bangladesh by 137 runs.

Malan scored 140 off 107 balls — his fifth ODI hundred — as England reached 364-9 to bounce back from losing to New Zealand in the tournament opener. Left-arm pacer Reece Topley returned figures of 4-43 as England bowled out Bangladesh for 227 in 48.2 overs.

It was England’s fourth biggest win by runs in World Cup history.

Put in to bat, England made a strong start as Malan and Jonny Bairstow (52) shared 115 runs for the first wicket. Shakib Al Hasan bowled Bairstow, but Malan and Joe Root added 151 runs for the second wicket.

Malan hit 16 fours and five sixes overall, and reached his hundred off 91 balls. After the landmark, he cut loose to score 40 off only 16 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes.

“It was fantastic to put in a performance like this and win a game (for the team). Hopefully my form will continue ahead,” Malan said. “With Root at three, it allows us to play freely. I am desperate to do well in this format and prove a point.” Root also scored quickly, reaching 50 off 44 balls. Overall, he hit 82 off 68 balls, including eight fours and a six, as he continues to rediscover his form.

England lost their way a bit in the last phase of the innings. After Malan’s dismissal, the English went from 296-2 to 307-5, losing Root and Jos Buttler (20). Liam Livingstone, who has a good IPL record at the stadium, was bowled for a golden duck. Harry Brook (20) guided the score past 350 along with the lower middle-order.

Topics: 2023 Cricket World Cup Cricket World Cup Pakistan Sri Lanka ODI cricket

Blitzers and Braves make final of ILT20 Development Tournament

Blitzers and Braves make final of ILT20 Development Tournament
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News
Blitzers and Braves make final of ILT20 Development Tournament

Blitzers and Braves make final of ILT20 Development Tournament
  • 13 spots for UAE players still up for grabs to compete in the DP World ILT20 season 2
Updated 10 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The ILT20 Development Tournament ends with the Blitzers taking on the Braves in the final at the ICC Academy Oval 1 on Tuesday night — with 13 spots for UAE players up for grabs to compete in the DP World ILT20 season two.

In the first semifinal played on Monday, the Blitzers overwhelmed the Pearls by eight wickets in a one-sided affair. The Blitzers won the toss and asked the Pearls to bat first. The Pearls’ batters failed to get going as wickets were lost at regular intervals. Fast bowler Matiullah Khan, who won player of the match, made regular inroads, taking three wickets for 23, with Muhammad Zubair Khan providing him adequate support with two for 26.

Lovepreet Singh top-scored for the Pearls with 45 off 34 balls (four fours and one six), and Abdul Shakoor scored 22.

In reply, the Blitzers completed the chase with 22 balls to spare. Openers Kamran Atta (44 off 35, two fours, two sixes) and Usman Khan (43 off 25, eight fours, one six) took the attack to the Pearls’ bowlers who failed to make inroads. Aryan Lakra scored 35 as the Blitzers booked their spot in the final with consummate ease.

The Braves got the better of the Marvels in the second semifinal. Batting first, Asif Khan’s (player of the match) scintillating 73 off 50 (seven fours, three sixes) guided the Braves to a formidable 162 for seven total. Junaid Shamzu provided real fireworks in the death overs with 33 off 14 (one four, three sixes), while Danish Qureshi took three wickets.

In reply, the Marvels were bowled out for 129 in 17.5 overs. Opener Mayank fought hard with a gritty 66 off 42 (six fours, three sixes), and Rahul Chopra scored 32. Abdul Ghaffar took four wickets for 13 in a sensational bowling spell, while Raees Ahmed took three and Hafiz Almas Ayub chipped in with two.

Scores and final fixture:

Match 16 (first semifinal) – Blitzers beat Pearls by eight wickets

Pearls 135 for 8, 20 overs (Lovepreet Singh 45, Abdul Shakoor 22; Matiullah Khan 3-23, Muhammad Zubair Khan 2-26)

Blitzers 136 for 2, 16.2 overs (Kamran Atta 44 not out, Usman Khan 43; Nilansh Keswani 1-18)

Match 17 (second semifinal) – Braves beat Marvels by 33 runs

Braves 162 for 7, 20 overs (Asif Khan 73, Junaid Shamzu 33; Danish Qureshi 3-42, Saghir Khan 2-33)

Marvels 129 all out, 17.5 overs (Mayank 66, Rahul Chopra 32; Abdul Ghaffar 4-13, Raees Ahmed 3-15, Hafiz Almas Ayub 2-21)

Development Tournament Final: Blitzers vs Braves, Tuesday, Oct. 10, ICC Academy Oval 1 – Dubai at 7 p.m.

Topics: Cricket ILT20 Development Tournament

