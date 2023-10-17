You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia at UN rejects calls for deportation of Palestinians from Gaza
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Saudi Arabia at UN rejects calls for deportation of Palestinians from Gaza

Saudi Arabia at UN rejects calls for deportation of Palestinians from Gaza
Wounded Palestinians arrive to Al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pz3t6

Updated 17 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

Saudi Arabia at UN rejects calls for deportation of Palestinians from Gaza

Saudi Arabia at UN rejects calls for deportation of Palestinians from Gaza
  • Kingdom’s representative urges immediate ceasefire as he condemns targeting of civilians
  • Palestine still the top priority in Saudi foreign policy: Prince Faisal bin Khalid
Updated 17 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
Follow

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, condemned the targeting of civilians, rejected calls for “the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza,” and said the ongoing Israeli occupation of Palestine, and its “repetitive and systematic” provocations against holy sites, have perpetuated the conflict.

Prince Faisal bin Khalid, second secretary at the Saudi UN mission in New York, also called for the lifting of sanctions and the blockade on Gaza, as well as the provision of essential humanitarian aid, emphasizing that depriving Palestinians of these basic human needs is a violation of international humanitarian law.

He was speaking at a plenary meeting in the General Assembly of the Economic and Financial Committee to discuss the “Permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources.”

Prince Faisal began by aligning Saudi Arabia with the statements made by Jordan on behalf of the Arab group, and Oman representing the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as well as Cuba speaking for the Group of 77 and China.

He expressed the Kingdom’s concerns regarding the Israeli occupation and its economic impact on the lives of Palestinians and of Syrians in the Golan Heights.

“The Palestinian cause was, and still is, the central cause for the Arabs and Muslims, and it is on top of the priorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when it comes to its external policy,” Prince Faisal said.

He added that the Kingdom has consistently stood by the Palestinian people in their pursuit of their land, legitimate rights, and the establishment of an independent sovereign state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international decisions, the Arab Peace Initiative and globally recognized resolutions.

He strongly condemned unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution, calling for an immediate halt to such actions.

Prince Faisal stressed that achieving sustainable development in the Occupied Territories is intrinsically linked to the pursuit of justice, peace and security.

A just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue is essential to fulfilling the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people and Syrians in the Golan, including full sovereignty over their lands and resources, in line with international decisions, he said.

Prince Faisal highlighted Saudi Arabia’s substantial support for the Palestinian people through humanitarian aid and development programs.

The Kingdom recently donated $1.2 billion to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, and $27 million last year.

Moreover, the Kingdom backs developmental projects in Palestine through the Saudi Fund for Development, providing close to $109 million for infrastructure projects, electricity, sanitation, communication and road construction.

Prince Faisal again called on the international community to uphold its responsibility to achieve peace and sustainable development in the region.

Topics: War on Gaza Palestinians Gaza Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Khalid

Related

Palestinian child wounded in Israeli bombardment is brought to a hospital in Deir El-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM discusses latest developments in Gaza with German, Japanese counterparts
Update Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza video
Middle-East
Egypt’s FM: Israel has not allowed Rafah crossing to open from Gaza

Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza

Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza
Updated 21 sec ago
Follow

Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza

Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza
Updated 21 sec ago
GAZA STRIP: Palestinian militant group Hamas released Monday on its official Telegram channel a video of “one of the prisoners in Gaza,” showing a young woman speaking Hebrew.
The video, which could not immediately be verified by AFP, includes footage purportedly of the same woman receiving treatment for an arm injury.
According to the caption, she had been abducted on October 7, when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, triggering a war that has killed thousands of people in both Israel and the blockaded Gaza Strip, which Israel is bombing in retalitation.
The Israeli army has confirmed at least 199 hostages were taken to Gaza, while while Hamas claimed earlier Monday that it and other factions are holding around 250 captives.
In the video, the first released by Hamas of a hostage purportedly speaking from captivity, the woman says she is from central Israel and appeals for her release.
Abu Obeideh, spokesman for Hamas’s military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a televised statement earlier Monday that some foreign hostages would be released by the group “when conditions are ripe.”
Officials in both Israel and Gaza have denied any prisoner swap talks.

Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms

Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms

Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms
  • Visit a statement of ‘solidarity with Israel’ and an ‘ironclad commitment to its security’
  • Joe Biden’s visit will also seek to avert a regional conflagration with Hamas backer Iran
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
AFP

TEL AVIV: President Joe Biden will make a landmark trip to Israel in an “ironclad” show of US support, as efforts to ease a spiraling humanitarian disaster in Gaza intensify.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the visit as a statement of “solidarity with Israel” and an “ironclad commitment to its security,” just days after Hamas fighters broke through the heavily fortified border, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Biden’s visit will also seek to avert a regional conflagration with Hamas backer Iran, which on Monday warned of a possible “pre-emptive action” against Israel “in the coming hours.”

Repeated fire in recent days along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon has claimed lives on both sides and compounded fears of a regional spillover of the war.

Biden’s visit also comes amid frantic diplomatic efforts to ease the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza after waves of Israeli retaliatory air strikes on the Hamas-ruled enclave.

After Israel, Biden will travel to Jordan where he will meet Jordanian King Abdullah II, Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Under relentless Israeli bombardment, thousands of Gazans have died and international agencies warn millions more face dwindling supplies of water, food and fuel — even before a looming Israeli ground invasion.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli military leaders have signaled their intent to destroy Hamas and eradicate the threat it poses after the militant group’s attack which has been likened to 9/11.

Tens of thousands of regular Israeli troops and reservists have amassed at the border waiting for the order to go in.

An Israeli military spokesman said it was unclear how Biden’s visit might change the timing of an Israeli ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Several notable Hamas figures have already been killed in air strikes, including, on Monday, Osama Mazini, who the Israeli Air Force said was part of a top council and “responsible for Hamas prisoners.”

Hamas is proscribed as a terrorist organization by the United States and several other Western governments, while Israel has likened it to the Daesh group.

Hamas’s military wing has said the group was holding 200 people, with about 50 more held by other “resistance factions and in other places.”

A video on the Hamas’s official Telegram channel purported to show “one of the prisoners in Gaza” — a young woman speaking Hebrew and receiving treatment to an arm injury.

According to the caption, she was abducted on October 7. The video has not been verified by AFP.

But the air strikes have flattened entire neighborhoods in the blockaded Gaza Strip and killed at least 2,750 people, most of them civilians.

The bombardment, coupled with an Israeli order to evacuate the north of the Gaza Strip that borders Israel, has forced more than a million Palestinians to flee their homes for the south of the enclave since the 10-day conflict began, according to the UN agency serving Palestinian agencies (UNRWA).

International aid agencies have called for aid to urgently be allowed into the territory, and for Gaza’s border with Egypt to be open to allow civilians to leave.

Speaking after marathon talks with Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Blinken signaled there was no firm agreement yet on humanitarian relief.

But there was a “commitment” to work on a nascent plan ahead of and during Biden’s visit, he said.

“At our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza,” Blinken said.

He said the two sides were discussing the “possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way.”

Blinken said the US president hopes to “hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”

Israel has issued an ultimatum to more than one million people in northern Gaza that they should flee ahead of an expected ground offensive.

Topics: War on Gaza Joe Biden US Israel

Related

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
Middle-East
One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
UN Security Council votes down Russia resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza
Middle-East
UN Security Council votes down Russia resolution calling for humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP
Follow

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack
  • People have fled homes in the north of Gaza to seek shelter wherever they can, including on the streets and UN-run schools
  • Israel has massed forces outside Gaza in preparation for what the army has said would be a “significant ground operation”
Updated 17 October 2023
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza in scenes of chaos and despair as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled territory and continued massing troops Monday in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.

Israel declared war on the Islamist group a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

After it suffered the deadliest attack in its history, Israel unleashed a relentless bombing campaign of the Gaza Strip that has flattened neighborhoods and killed at least 2,670 people, mainly civilians.

Following an Israeli order to move to the south of the Gaza Strip, people have fled their homes in the north of the enclave to seek shelter wherever they can, including on the streets and in UN-run schools.

Palestinians carrying whatever belongings they can, in bags and suitcases, or packed onto three-wheeled motorbikes, battered cars, vans and even donkey carts have become a common sight.

“No electricity, no water, no Internet. I feel like I’m losing my humanity,” said Mona Abdel Hamid, 55, who fled Gaza City to Rafah in the south of the enclave, and is having to stay with strangers.

US President Joe Biden said in an interview with the CBS news program 60 Minutes that while invading and “taking out the extremists” was needed, any move by Israel to occupy Gaza would be a “big mistake.”

Israel has massed forces outside the long-blockaded enclave of 2.4 million in preparation for what the army has said would be a land, air and sea attack involving a “significant ground operation.”

“We are at the beginning of intense or enhanced military operations in Gaza City,” spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Jonathan Conricus said.

“It would be unsafe for civilians to stay there,” he added.

Hamas backer Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is also supported by Tehran, have warned that an invasion of Gaza would be met with a response.

“No one can guarantee the control of the situation and the non-expansion of the conflicts” if Israel sends its soldiers into Gaza, said Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Fire along the Israeli-Lebanese border has intensified in the last week, prompting Israel to shutter the area to civilians.

On Sunday, a rocket hit the UN peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah attacks killed one person in Israel, the Israeli military said.

More than 10 people have been killed in Lebanon and at least two in Israel in the past week.

Among those killed in Lebanon was a Reuters journalist, Issam Abdallah.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due back in Israel on Monday after a crisis tour of Middle Eastern countries in a frantic attempt to avert a wider crisis in the volatile region.

But as Israel seeks to avenge the brutal attack, that also saw Hamas militants take scores of hostages including young children, the Arab League and African Union have warned an invasion could lead to “a genocide of unprecedented proportions.”

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned that the entire region was “on the verge of the abyss.”

Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said his country had “no interest in a war in the north, we don’t want to escalate the situation.”

The United States, which has given unequivocal backing to Israel, has sent two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean as a deterrent.

The White House has voiced fears at the prospect of Iran becoming “directly engaged,” after Tehran praised the Hamas attack but insisted it was not involved.

But asked in the 60 Minutes interview whether US troops might join the war, Biden said “I don’t think that’s necessary.”

“Israel has one of the finest fighting forces in the country. I guarantee we’re gonna provide them everything they need,” he said.

The United States has also appealed to China to use its influence in the region to ease tensions.

On Sunday Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Israel’s response had “gone beyond the scope of self-defense,” and demanded that it “cease its collective punishment of the people of Gaza.”

Massing thousands of troops and heavy weaponry in the desert south of the country, the Israeli military has said it is awaiting the “political” green light to go into northern Gaza.

The army has told 1.1 million Palestinians in the north of the Gaza Strip to head to the south of the enclave.

But Israeli air strikes were continuing in the south, including in Khan Yunis and Rafah, where one resident said a doctor’s house was targeted.

“All the family was wiped out,” said Khamis Abu Hilal.

The UN said Monday that 47 entire families, amounting to around 500 people, have been wiped out in Israel’s bombing campaign.

Foreign governments and aid agencies, including the UN and Red Cross, have repeatedly criticized Israel’s evacuation order.

The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Sunday that some one million Palestinians had already been displaced in the first week of the conflict — but the number was likely to be higher.

Lynn Hastings, the UN humanitarian coordinator for the Palestinian territories, decried that Israel was connecting humanitarian aid into Gaza with the release of scores of hostages kidnapped during the Hamas attack.

“Neither should be conditional,” she insisted in a video posted by the UN.

“They have said they want to destroy Hamas, but their current trajectory is going to destroy Gaza.”

In Gaza, hospitals are becoming overwhelmed with increasing numbers of dead and injured, with officials saying Sunday that some 9,600 people have been wounded.

Israeli energy minister Israel Katz on Sunday said water supplies to southern Gaza had been switched back on.

But power outages threaten to cripple life-support systems, from seawater desalination plants to food refrigeration and hospital incubators.

Even everyday functions — from going to the toilet, showering and washing clothes — are almost impossible, locals said.

Gazans are effectively trapped, with Israeli-controlled crossings closed and Egypt also having shut the Rafah border in the south.

Blinken said he was confident the crossing “will be open” for aid into the strip, amid reports that Egypt was blocking the passage of Gazans with foreign passports until relief supplies are allowed in.

He categorically rejected the idea floated of expelling Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

The mood in Israel has swung between collective grief, fury and a strong desire to punish Hamas, which Netanyahu has likened to the Daesh group. It is proscribed as a terrorist group by several Western governments, including the United States.

There are deep fears about the safety of 155 hostages that Hamas took into the Gaza Strip during its attack.

“We must bring them back home alive,” said a tearful Yrat Zailer, the aunt of children aged nine months and four years whom Hamas abducted along with their mother.

Topics: Israel Palestine

Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health

Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health
Updated 17 October 2023
AP
Follow

Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health

Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health
  • Water is needed to ensure sanitary conditions on inpatient wards, in operation rooms, and emergency departments
Updated 17 October 2023
AP

NEW YORK: A lack of clean water in the Gaza Strip is raising major concerns for human health.
“Gaza is running out of water, and Gaza is running out of life,” said Philippe Lazzarini, chief of the UN agency for Palestinians.
Gaza normally gets its water supplies from a combination of sources, including a pipeline from Israel, desalination plants on the Mediterranean Sea and wells. Those supplies were slashed when Israel cut off water, along with the fuel and electricity that power water and sewage plants, in the wake of the Hamas attacks.
The United Nations recognizes access to water as a human right, and on a basic level, the human body needs a constant supply of water to survive. “Next to air,” water is “really the most important thing for maintenance of your health,” said Dr. Tsion Firew, an emergency physician at Columbia University who has worked on water access in humanitarian settings.
A report from the US National Academies of Science and Medicine says men need to drink about 3.7 liters (125 ounces) and women need about 2.7 liters (91 ounces) per day to be adequately hydrated. Most of that comes from drinking water or beverages, and about 20 percent from food, including fruits.
Many people can’t survive more than a few days without water, Firew said — especially vulnerable groups like children, the elderly and those with health conditions. Dehydration can cause dizziness, fatigue and confusion and in severe cases lead to organ failure and death.
Water access is also crucial for sanitation, and a lack of clean water can lead to the spread of infections like cholera and dysentery. Diarrheal diseases that can be spread by unclean water are the leading cause of death for children under 5 across the world, Firew said.
Health care settings are a particular concern as they rely on clean water to care for patients who are sick and injured.
As hospitals across the Gaza Strip struggle to care for thousands of patients, the World Health Organization said the lack of water is putting lives in danger.
“Water is needed to ensure sanitary conditions on inpatient wards, in operation rooms, and emergency departments. It is essential for the prevention of hospital associated infections and for the prevention of outbreaks in hospitals,” the WHO said in a statement.

Topics: War on Gaza water supply Gaza Human health Palestinians

Related

As Israel bombards Gaza, bakeries run out of bread, water runs low
Middle-East
As Israel bombards Gaza, bakeries run out of bread, water runs low
Food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza, WFP warns
Middle-East
Food, fresh water rapidly running out in Gaza, WFP warns

Israel strikes Hezbollah ‘terrorist’ targets in Lebanon: Army

Israel strikes Hezbollah ‘terrorist’ targets in Lebanon: Army
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Israel strikes Hezbollah ‘terrorist’ targets in Lebanon: Army

Israel strikes Hezbollah ‘terrorist’ targets in Lebanon: Army
  • Israel began evacuating thousands of residents in 28 locations in the north of the country after these border clashes
Updated 51 min 50 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel launched strikes overnight on Hezbollah “terrorist” targets in Lebanon, the Israeli army said in a statement early Tuesday.
“The Israeli army is striking military targets of the terrorist organization Hezbollah on Lebanese territory,” it said.
Since the start of the war triggered by the unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, clashes on the Israel-Lebanon border have left around 10 people dead on the Lebanese side, mostly combatants but also a Reuters journalist and two civilians.
On the Israeli side, at least two people have been killed.
The international community fears an escalation of the conflict between the pro-Iran Lebanese Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas, and the Israeli army.
Israel began evacuating thousands of residents in 28 locations in the north of the country after these border clashes.

Topics: Israel Hezbollah Lebanon Israeli Army

Related

Hezbollah and Israel exchange deadly cross-border fire, further raising tension
Middle-East
Hezbollah and Israel exchange deadly cross-border fire, further raising tension
One killed, 3 wounded in cross-border Hezbollah attack on northern Israel
Middle-East
One killed, 3 wounded in cross-border Hezbollah attack on northern Israel

Latest updates

Iran says ‘preemptive action’ by resistance front expected in coming hours
Iran says ‘preemptive action’ by resistance front expected in coming hours
Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza
Hamas broadcasts video of ‘prisoner’ in Gaza
Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms
Joe Biden to visit Israel as Gaza ground offensive looms
Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations
Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations
Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health
Gaza’s limited water supply raises concerns for human health

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.