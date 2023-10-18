You are here

French embassy, Zahra association mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Riyadh

The French embassy marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by teaming up with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association to organize a special event in Riyadh. (AN Photo)
The French embassy marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by teaming up with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association to organize a special event in Riyadh. (AN Photo)
The French embassy marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by teaming up with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association to organize a special event in Riyadh. (AN Photo)
Samia Hanifi
  • The French ambassador to Saudi Arabia pays tribute to those working to cure the disease, those who survived it, and health professionals who work in war zones
  • Dr. Jean-Marc Nabolt, a specialist with 35 years of experience in treating breast cancer, says he is helping to develop a simple blood test to detect the disease
Samia Hanifi
RIYADH: The French embassy marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month by teaming up with the Zahra Breast Cancer Association to organize a special event in Riyadh.
Speaking at the event, the French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille, said: “This annual gathering is part of the awareness campaign for the fight against breast cancer, October Rose or Pink October. It is the most common cancer in women worldwide.”
He paid tribute to those who are working to fight the disease, to those who have survived it, and to the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals who continue to work in Palestine and Ukraine to help save the lives of innocent civilians.
Princess Haifa Al-Faisal, the founder and president of the Zahra association, told the guests: “Actually, I haven’t prepared a speech, I’m just happy to be with you tonight and wish you all the best of health.”
Breast cancer continues to be an important challenge faced by people of all nations.
Dr. Wafa Al-Khayal, a breast cancer specialist in the endocrinology department at King Faisal Hospital in Riyadh, said: “Cancer is a tragedy that affects many women around the world and in my country as well. This is a challenge we must all face together.
“I should note that awareness campaigns conducted by the Zahra (association) since 2003 have led to early detection of a large number of women with breast cancer in Saudi Arabia. We used to meet women with breast cancer, but at a very advanced stage where the chances of recovery are unfortunately minimal.
“I hope that all women learn to listen to their bodies and act immediately by contacting specialists. Don’t neglect any sign.”
Representatives of the Zahra association travel the Kingdom to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and treatment for breast cancer, and to gain the confidence of women, particularly in rural populations where taboos about the disease persist.
Dr. Jean-Marc Nabolt, a specialist with 35 years of experience in treating breast cancer, said that he is helping to develop a simple blood test that can detect the disease.
“I am collaborating with Saudi researchers at King Saud University to create a medical application that uses the movement of electrons, combined with the capabilities of artificial intelligence, to screen for cancer and enable patients and doctors to intervene faster and at lower costs,” he explained.
“This application is being tested in nine countries. The results obtained after four years of research show 98 percent that it is now possible to detect cancer by performing a simple blood test. This application would then be accessible to everyone.”
Hana Asiri, a breast cancer survivor, told the audience the very moving story of her own experience with the disease.
“In 2013, I learned I had breast cancer,” she said. “I was just 38 years old. I was a dynamic woman, a mother of three children, full of energy, enthusiastic, very fulfilled in my personal and also professional life.
“I will never forget when my doctor told me, it’s cancer. During this long period, and after several types of treatment, surgery, eight chemotherapy sessions, 25 radiotherapy sessions and five years of hormone therapy, I would only like to express my gratitude to the Zahra (association) and to Princess Haifa Al-Faisal for supporting me in ensuring and meeting all my needs.”
 

Saudi embassy in Beirut calls on Saudi citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately

Saudi embassy in Beirut calls on Saudi citizens in Lebanon to leave immediately
Arab News
  • Embassy says it is closely following developments in the southern Lebanon region
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Beirut on Wednesday called on its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately.
“The Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Lebanon is closely following the developments of the current events in the southern Lebanon region, calling on all citizens to adhere to the travel ban and to leave Lebanese territory immediately for those who are currently in Lebanon,” the embassy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
An Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people.
Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in the past 11 days.
Hezbollah fighters exchanged fire at the Lebanese border with Israeli forces on Wednesday in violence fuelled by the war between Hamas and Israel.

14th national program launched to identify gifted Saudi students

14th national program launched to identify gifted Saudi students
Dhai Al-Mutairi
  • Mawhiba ability tests — offered in Arabic and English — will be given at Qiyas centers throughout the Kingdom from Dec. 3 to Jan. 18
  • Executive Director Qiyas Abdullah Al-Qatie: This year, we are expanding the scope of discovering gifted students by identifying gifted students in other fields
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: A 14th national program to identify and support gifted Saudi students in science and technology was on Wednesday launched at a ceremony in Riyadh.

Registration for the scheme, run by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), will remain open until Jan. 15, 2024.

The Saudi Ministry of Education, and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission represented by the National Center for Assessment (Qiyas), are partners in the program.

Saad Awad Al-Harbi, the ministry’s undersecretary for educational programs, said: “This marks the starting point of another journey in discovering gifted students in the Kingdom. Once they are discovered, gifted students go through specific enrichment programs.

“Those students are of great importance and value as we expect they will have a positive major impact on the Kingdom’s future growth.”

Mawhiba ability tests — offered in Arabic and English — will be given at Qiyas centers throughout the Kingdom from Dec. 3 to Jan. 18, with results announced on March 13.

Speaking at the launch, Basil Al-Sadhan, Mawhiba’s deputy secretary-general, noted the high standard of student nominations for the 13th program.

Abdullah Al-Qatie, executive director of Qiyas, said: “This year, we are expanding the scope of discovering gifted students by identifying gifted students in other fields including artistic, oratorical, and any other fields outside the scope of science and mathematics.”

The National Program for Gifted Identification, initiated in 2011, was established on the basis that investing in gifted individuals was key to human prosperity and sustainable development.

More than 500,000 students have taken the Mawhiba ability test, resulting in support for 186,000 of them.

Japan, Saudi Arabia hold telephone summit on Mideast crisis

Japan, Saudi Arabia hold telephone summit on Mideast crisis
Arab News Japan 
  • Japanese PM voices indignation over Gaza hospital deaths, and calls for calm
  • Kishida said that Japan is providing humanitarian aid to Gaza worth 1.5 billion yen ($10 million) through international organizations
Arab News Japan 

DUBAI: Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a telephone meeting on Oct. 18 to discuss recent developments in Israel and Palestine. 

Kishida said that he is paying close attention to the situation in Israel and Palestine, including Gaza, and views the situation with deep concern. 

Additionally, the prime minister expressed “indignation” over the deaths of innocent civilians caused by the attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City, and said he is seeking to coordinate to secure civilians’ safety and calm the situation as soon as possible. 

Kishida said that Japan is providing humanitarian aid to Gaza worth 1.5 billion yen ($10 million) through international organizations, and is seeking cooperation with other parties involved to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. 

In response, the crown prince explained Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation, adding that he has been in close contact with the concerned parties, and that the Gulf Cooperation Council is seeking to strengthen its humanitarian assistance.

“The two leaders concurred on maintaining close cooperation between the two countries, and working on improving the humanitarian situation and calming down the situation,” Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Saudi FM discusses military escalation in Gaza with Iranian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the current military escalation in Gaza with Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the current military escalation in Gaza with Hossein Amirabdollahian.
Arab News
  • Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is making efforts to communicate with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation in Gaza
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the current military escalation in Gaza and its surroundings with his Iranian counterpart in Jeddah on Wednesday.

In a meeting with Hossein Amirabdollahian on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s emergency session on the situation in Gaza, Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is making efforts to communicate with all international and regional parties to stop the ongoing escalation. He also stressed the Kingdom’s position of rejecting the targeting of civilians.

The foreign minister reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia remains steadfast in its commitment to the Palestinian cause and supporting efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive peace plan that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Saudi tourism minister chairs UN meeting in Uzbekistan

Saudi tourism minister chairs UN meeting in Uzbekistan
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb chaired the 119th session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization.

The meeting was being held as part of the UNWTO General Assembly taking place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, until Oct. 20.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev opened the assembly’s 25th session, being attended by ministers and high-level delegates from more than 150 countries.

On the sidelines of the assembly, Al-Khateeb met Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Uzbekistan’s Minister of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change Aziz Abduhakimov, and Argentina’s Secretary of Tourism Promotion and Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Yanina Alejandra Martinez.

The talks all revolved around ways to enhance cooperation, promote sustainable tourism, and implement best practices in the sector.

On Tuesday, the Saudi Ministry of Tourism extended its electronic tourist visa to six new countries, bringing the total to 63 nations.

The latest additions to the scheme are Turkiye, Thailand, Panama, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles, and Mauritius. Visa holders will be allowed to visit Saudi Arabia for tourism, Umrah outside of the Hajj season, trips to see family, and various events.

The latest move is another step toward supporting Vision 2030 goals of boosting tourism’s gross domestic product contribution and creating 1 million jobs, as part of efforts to diversify the Kingdom’s economy.

The ministry introduced the e-visa in 2019, offering tourists the chance to explore Saudi Arabia’s attractions, cultural experiences, and events. In 2022, the country welcomed 94 million visitors, a 93 percent rise on 2021 figures, with a total tourism spend of $49 billion.

According to the ministry, the Kingdom was well on track to achieving its goal of 100 million visits by 2030 — with new targets currently being set.

The plan is for the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent toward the country’s GDP by 2030. Currently, travel and tourism account for 4.5 percent of Saudi Arabia’s GDP, marking an increase from three percent in 2019.

