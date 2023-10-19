You are here

  • Home
  • Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to ‘showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK’
Newcastle United
Newcastle United

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to ‘showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK’

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to ‘showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK’
Saudia sponsored travel to and from Newcastle to Riyadh for the team's December 2022 warm-weather training camp in the Kingdom. (X: @SaudiAirlinesEn)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4k77d

Updated 13 sec ago
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to ‘showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK’

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to ‘showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK’
  • The Magpies and the Saudi national airline further cement their commercial relationship as the club’s official airline partner
Updated 13 sec ago
Liam Kennedy
Follow

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have moved to further boost their Champions League spending power by securing an extended deal with Saudia.

The Magpies and the Saudi national airline have further cemented their commercial relationship as the club’s official airline partner, in a deal that is set to cover “2023/24 and beyond.”

The renewed multi-year partnership comes after Saudia sponsored travel to and from Newcastle to Riyadh for their December 2022 warm-weather training camp in the Kingdom. During that trip, the Magpies beat Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal to claim the inaugural Diriyah Season Cup at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium.

Celebrating the news, Saudia took to X to post: “Soaring to new heights on and off the pitch. We are excited to embark on this journey with the most passionate fans in the world as @NUFC’s Official Airline Partner. Howay the lads #ThisIsHowWeFly.”

 

 

The statement confirming the deal said that the airline, which flies to more than 100 destinations around the world from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, was looking to connect Newcastle United fans with the Kingdom “through exclusive offers and experiences.”

Of the agreement, Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022.

“We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 season. Saudia’s partnership activations were extremely well-received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties.

“Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world.

“Saudia will open up new markets for Newcastle United as we strengthen our connection with fans across the globe. We are very excited about the journey ahead. We relish the challenge and opportunity to support Saudia as it looks to expand its route network, and reach new audiences, through the huge global awareness Newcastle United can provide.”

Saudia’s Group Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash said: “At Saudia we have always strived to create meaningful connections that transcend boundaries, and our partnership with Newcastle United aligns with this vision. We recognized in Newcastle United a club with a rich history, strong values and a passionate fanbase that resonates with our own principles.

“The opportunity to connect with Newcastle United’s fanbase is a source of great excitement. The prospect of forging a bond with millions of fans and bringing them closer to our brand and values, and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is truly exciting.

“With our expanding route network and premier product we are keen to reach new audiences showcasing Saudi Arabia to the UK population but also growing awareness of the multiple leisure and business travel destinations Saudia provides through its hyper-connected global network.”

The deal is not only good news for Saudia, it will be music to the ears of head coach Eddie Howe, who is looking to further strengthen the club’s squad in the January transfer window.

Newcastle have been hampered by UEFA financial fair play and Premier League “profit and sustainability” rules, which only allow a club to make a limited loss across three financial years, in recent windows, limiting what can be spent on new recruits for the Magpies’ squad, as they fight on four fronts this season.

The deal comes on the back of Newcastle penning commercial contracts with the likes of Adidas, which begins next season, and newly launched UK “iGaming” and online sports betting brand BetMGM.

Topics: Newcastle United Saudia

Related

Saudia Group played key role in success of Hajj season 2023
Corporate News
Saudia Group played key role in success of Hajj season 2023
Champions League ‘hangover’ to blame for dropped points at West Ham: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe
Sport
Champions League ‘hangover’ to blame for dropped points at West Ham: Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to ‘prevent further slaughter of innocent souls’ in Gaza

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to ‘prevent further slaughter of innocent souls’ in Gaza
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to ‘prevent further slaughter of innocent souls’ in Gaza

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to ‘prevent further slaughter of innocent souls’ in Gaza
  • In an impassioned plea on social media platform X, the Egyptian footballer said ‘the people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently’
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: In a touching statement about the situation in Gaza, Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah urged world leaders to “come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls” and said “humanity must prevail.”

In a video message posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, the Liverpool FC star made an impassioned plea to authorities and the wider world, saying: “The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently.

“It’s not always easy to speak in times like this … there has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality.”

The escalation in violence has been unbearable to watch, said Salah.

“All lives are sacred and must be protected,” he added. “The massacres need to stop. Families are being torn apart. What’s clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions.”

In response to the carnage at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, on which Israeli forces are accused of carrying out an attack on Tuesday feared to have killed more than 500 people, Salah said: “The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying.”

Topics: War on Gaza Liverpool Mohamed Salah

Related

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Saudi Football
Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
Sport
Bayern Munich addresses Moroccan star’s pro-Gaza Instagram post

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

SAO PAULO: Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation said Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, went off in tears just before halftime in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.

Topics: Neymar

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
  • French senator demands that the footballer be stripped of his citizenship of the country and his Ballon D’or accolade withdrawn
  • Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin alleged during a TV interview that Benzema was ‘connected’ with the Muslim Brotherhood, which France considers a terrorist organization
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: Karim Benzema, the French footballer who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, is facing a backlash from officials in his home country after he expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and said they were being subjected to unjust bombing.
In a message posted on social media site X on Sunday, the current FIFA Ballon D’or holder wrote: “All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children.”
The post has garnered more than 558,000 likes, 180,000 retweets and 60,000 comments.

However, French senator Valerie Boyer has demanded that the government strip Benzema of his citizenship, and that his Ballon D’or accolade, awarded annually by news magazine French Football to the men’s player judged to be the best of the year, be withdrawn.
News website Tribuna reported that Boyer’s demand came in the form of a signed petition addressed to the French government, posted on her Instagram page, in which she said: “We cannot accept that a French dual national, internationally known, could dishonor and even betray our country in this way.”
Benzema was born in Lyon to parents of Algerian descent.
The row escalated further when French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, speaking on TV channel CNews, alleged that Benzema was “connected” to the Muslim Brotherhood, which a number of nations, including France, consider to be a terrorist organization.
Meanwhile, Israeli former goalkeeper David “Dudu” Aouate, who played for Spanish clubs Racing Santander, Deportivo and Mallorca, insulted Benzema on X over his comments about Gaza, using curse words in five languages, the Marca newspaper reported.
On Oct. 7, Hamas operatives crossed the border from Gaza into Israel where they killed more than a thousand Israelis, including soldiers and civilians.
Vowing to wipe out Hamas, Israel responded by bombing Gaza, killing more than 3,000 civilians. On Tuesday, Israeli forces were accused of carrying out an attack on a hospital that is thought to have killed more than 500 people.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Karim Benzema

Related

Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui. Credit: social media
Sport
Bayern Munich addresses Moroccan star’s pro-Gaza Instagram post
Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
Sport
Algerian Atal suspended by Nice for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Fagioli apologizes for ‘naive error’ after seven-month football ban for betting violations

Fagioli apologizes for ‘naive error’ after seven-month football ban for betting violations
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Follow

Fagioli apologizes for ‘naive error’ after seven-month football ban for betting violations

Fagioli apologizes for ‘naive error’ after seven-month football ban for betting violations
  • He was ordered to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction
  • “I thought I would start by apologizing not only to Juventus fans but to all fans in the world of soccer,” Fagioli wrote
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

TURIN, Italy: In his first public comments since being implicated in a betting scandal, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli apologized for a “naive error” and also criticized newspapers for writing what he called was “garbage.”

The statement, via two Instagram stories posted on Wednesday, came the day after Fagioli was banned for seven months by the Italian football federation for betting violations. He was also ordered to undergo treatment for a gambling addiction.

“I thought I would start by apologizing not only to Juventus fans but to all fans in the world of football and sport for the naive error that I made,” Fagioli wrote. “But instead I am obliged to start with the garbage that newspapers write about me just to put me in a bad light with thousands of falsehoods ... or maybe better, just to get a couple more views. I will speak soon.”

Fagioli’s suspension was reduced from the minimum of three years after he admitted to betting on football matches — but not those involving his team — and reached a plea bargain with the federation.

The 22-year-old Fagioli, considered one of the country’s top young midfielders, alerted the federation’s prosecutor about the case after Turin prosecutors launched a criminal investigation.

Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport carried excerpts from Fagioli’s deposition by Turin prosecutors. He told them he racked up debts of almost 3 million euros ($3.17 million) and had to borrow from teammates after receiving threats that the people he owed money to would “break (his) legs.”

Fagioli said the worst period was last March and April. He was shown crying on the bench during a match at Sassuolo on April 16 after being substituted following a mistake.

“I was thinking about my debts from betting,” Fagioli said.

Premier League players Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were questioned by police at Italy’s training camp last week and more Serie A players could be implicated.

Tonali, a midfielder who joined Newcastle from AC Milan in the offseason, has admitted to betting on football matches and having a gambling addiction, and has already spoken to Turin prosecutors. Zaniolo, a midfielder who plays for Aston Villa, said he played blackjack on a website that he was unaware was illegal, but that he has never bet on football matches.

“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities,” Newcastle said in a statement on Wednesday. “He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support. Due to this ongoing process, Sandro and Newcastle United are unable to offer further comment at this time.”

Topics: Juventus Nicolo Fagioli illegal betting

Related

Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting
Football
Juventus midfielder Fagioli faces investigation for illegal betting
Juventus fall to first defeat of season as 3 glaring errors contribute to 4-2 loss at Sassuolo
Football
Juventus fall to first defeat of season as 3 glaring errors contribute to 4-2 loss at Sassuolo

Algerian Atal suspended by Nice for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Algerian Atal suspended by Nice for Israel-Hamas conflict post

Algeria's defender Youcef Atal. AFP
  • Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, has since deleted the post
  • He had been on international duty with Algeria and was summoned to speak with the club as soon as he returned
Updated 18 October 2023
Reuters

Algeria international Youcef Atal was suspended by Nice on Wednesday for a social media post about the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.
Defender Atal, who has been at Nice since 2018, has since deleted the post. He had been on international duty with Algeria and was summoned to speak with the club as soon as he returned.
Hamas fighters killed 1,300 Israelis on Oct. 7 in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel’s history, while Israel responded with intensive air strikes that have killed more than 2,800 Palestinians.
“OGC Nice understands that the player acknowledged his mistake by quickly removing the sharing of the publication and offered his written and public apologies,” Nice said in a statement.
“Nevertheless, given the nature of the shared publication and its seriousness, the club took the decision to immediately take the first disciplinary sanctions against the player, prior to those that could be decided by the sports and judicial authorities.
“As such, the club has decided to suspend Youcef Atal until further notice.”
The Algerian had earlier apologized for the deleted post.
“I am aware that my post shocked many people, which wasn’t my intention, and I apologize,” 27-year-old Atal said on Instagram on Sunday.
“I want to clarify my point of view without any ambiguity: I strongly denounce all forms of violence, wherever in the world, and I support all victims.”
Nice are second in Ligue 1, one point behind AS Monaco. They host sixth-placed Olympique de Marseille on Saturday. (Reporting by Trevor Stynes; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Topics: Gaza blockade Israel Hamas Youcef Atal

Related

Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
World
Indonesia, Malaysia join global condemnation of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
Update Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’ video
Middle-East
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’

Latest updates

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to ‘showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK’
Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to ‘showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK’
Gaza doctor pleads: ‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens’
Dr. Mohammed Ghoneim pointing to dead bodies from the Al-Ahli Hospital attack. (Screenshot)
Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector
Monsha’at’s CEO Forum inks 8 agreements to propel SME sector
Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law
Musk considers removing X platform from Europe over EU law
UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing
UK PM urges ‘cool and calm’ response to Gaza hospital bombing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.