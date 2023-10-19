You are here

Medecins Sans Frontieres halts surgeries at Khartoum hospital as supplies dry up

Medecins Sans Frontieres halts surgeries at Khartoum hospital as supplies dry up
Members of MSF’s surgical team extract a bullet from a patient’s leg at Bashair Teaching Hospital in Khartoum, Sudan. (MSF)
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
Medecins Sans Frontieres halts surgeries at Khartoum hospital as supplies dry up

Medecins Sans Frontieres halts surgeries at Khartoum hospital as supplies dry up
  • Charity: Military has prevented vital resources reaching Bashair Teaching Hospital since Sept. 8
  • Authorities warn they are planning for ‘apocalypse’ as supply chains collapse
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Medecins Sans Frontieres has suspended performing trauma and caesarian surgeries at Bashair Teaching Hospital in Khartoum over a lack of supplies.

The medical charity said it had not been given permission to move supplies by the Sudanese Armed Forces from warehouses in Al-Jazirah state since Sept. 8, and it was withdrawing its surgical team.

It comes as Sudanese officials warn that they are having to “plan for the apocalypse” amid collapsing supply lines and vast numbers of displaced people across the country.

“It is devastating to have to stop supporting life-saving surgical care at Bashair Hospital,” said MSF surgical referent Shazeer Majeed. “The needs are huge. Blocking the medication and materials needed to perform surgery deprives people of the healthcare they so desperately need.”

The country has been crippled since fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in April.

Since May, Majeed said, the hospital’s emergency room has received nearly 5,000 patients, and the MSF surgical team based there has performed more than 3,000 procedures in that period.

Michiel Hofman, MSF’s operations coordinator for Sudan, said: “Despite repeated engagements with the health authorities … critical supplies remain blocked and stocks in the hospital are now depleted.

“We have no choice but to suspend our support to surgical activities at Bashair Teaching Hospital and temporarily withdraw our surgical team. 

“We cannot ask our medical teams to stay when they can no longer provide life-saving care as they are medically obliged to do.”

The charity said it will continue to provide maternal, emergency and outpatient care through the hospital, as well as three other facilities in Khartoum and Omdurman. 

Khartoum’s Turkish Hospital, which also hosts MSF in the south of the capital, is thought to have less than a fortnight of supplies remaining.

WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza

WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
Updated 57 min 35 sec ago
Reuters
WHO says medical aid 'loaded and ready to go' into Gaza

WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
  • “Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” said WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
  • The delivery of aid is set to be the first
Updated 57 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Five trucks of medical supplies are ready at the border between Gaza and Egypt, the World Health Organization said on Thursday, welcoming Israel’s announcement that it will not block the entry of aid into the Palestinian territory.
“Our trucks are loaded and ready to go,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference. He said he hoped the supplies would be delivered as soon as the Rafah crossing opened, “hopefully tomorrow.”
The delivery of aid is set to be the first after Israel said it would impose a “total blockade” on the narrow Gaza Strip that is home to 2.3 million people, cutting electricity supplies and halting flows of food and fuel, in response to a devastating attack from Hamas on Israeli territory on Oct. 7.
There have also been heavy Israel air strikes in the war with Hamas. The UN has warned of a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

LNG tanker diverts from Egypt terminal as gas flows from Israel ebb

LNG tanker diverts from Egypt terminal as gas flows from Israel ebb
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
LNG tanker diverts from Egypt terminal as gas flows from Israel ebb

LNG tanker diverts from Egypt terminal as gas flows from Israel ebb
  • The Seapeak Catalunya tanker has changed course from Egypt’s Idku LNG plant and is now heading to the Algeria’s Arzew LNG facility
  • Chevron has shut down the Israeli Tamar gas field amid the military conflict in the country
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters

OSLO: A tanker seeking to fill up liquefied natural gas (LNG) at a terminal in Egypt left empty and diverted to another port, after an Israeli pipeline supplying gas was halted due to Israel-Hamas conflict, analysts said on Thursday.
The Seapeak Catalunya tanker has changed course from Egypt’s Idku LNG plant and is now heading to the Algeria’s Arzew LNG facility instead, LSEG analyst Olumide Ajayi said citing shipping data.
Chevron has shut down the Israeli Tamar gas field amid the military conflict in the country and suspended exports through the subsea EMG pipeline, which runs from Ashkelon in southern Israel to Egypt.
Egypt relies on Israeli gas imports to meet some of its domestic demand and therefore the pipeline cuts mean there is less gas available for LNG exports, Ajayi said.
This year to-date, 50 percent of Egyptian exports have been sold into the European Union and Britain, based on LSEG ship-tracking data, he added.
However, the country has not exported any LNG since July amid high domestic demand this summer and was only set to resume exports in October.
Egypt imports about 7 billion cubic feet per year of natural gas from the Israeli Tamar and Leviathan gas fields, according to data from consultancy Rystad Energy.
Egypt exported 3.7 million tons of LNG between Oct. 2022 and Jan. 2023, hitting a high of just below 1 million tons in Dec. 2022, the firm said in a note.
The ongoing conflict is likely to have a limited impact on prompt European gas prices given current mild weather, full storages and the potential for more US LNG imports, Aditya Saraswat, head of Middle East upstream research at Rystad Energy said.
“However, there remains a risk of escalation into a broader conflict that could cause a short-term increase in energy prices,” Saraswat said.
The front-month Dutch TTF hub contract, the European benchmark, was trading 3.4 percent lower on Thursday at 47.80 euros per megawatt hour, but still some 25 percent higher than before the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel

Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel

Evidence shows Hamas militants likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel
  • The evidence shines a light on the murky world of the illicit arms shipments
  • Rocket-propelled grenade launchers fire a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded, making them valuable weapons for guerrilla forces in running skirmishes
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

SEOUL: Hamas fighters likely fired North Korean weapons during their Oct. 7 assault on Israel, a militant video and weapons seized by Israel show, despite Pyongyang’s denials that it arms the militant group.
South Korean officials, two experts on North Korean arms and an Associated Press analysis of weapons captured on the battlefield by Israel point toward Hamas using Pyongyang’s F-7 rocket-propelled grenade, a shoulder-fired weapon that fighters typically use against armored vehicles.
The evidence shines a light on the murky world of the illicit arms shipments that sanction-battered North Korea uses as a way to fund its own conventional and nuclear weapons programs.
Rocket-propelled grenade launchers fire a single warhead and can be quickly reloaded, making them valuable weapons for guerrilla forces in running skirmishes with heavy vehicles. The F-7 has been documented in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, said N.R. Jenzen-Jones, a weapons expert who works as the director of the consultancy Armament Research Services.
“North Korea has long supported Palestinian militant groups, and North Korean arms have previously been documented among interdicted supplies,” Jenzen-Jones told the AP.
Hamas has published images of their fighters with a launcher with a rocket-propelled grenade with a distinctive red stripe across its warhead, and other design elements matching the F-7, said Matt Schroeder, a senior researcher with Small Arms Survey who wrote a guide to Pyongyang’s light weapons.
“It is not a surprise to see North Korean weapons with Hamas,” Schroeder said.
The North Korean F-7 resembles the more widely distributed Soviet-era RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenade, with a few noticeable differences. Jenzen-Jones described the F-7 rocket-propelled grenade as “intended to offer a lethal effect against personnel” given its shape and payload, rather than armored vehicles.
Weapons seized by the Israeli military and shown to journalists also included that red stripe and other design elements matching the F-7.
In a background briefing with journalists Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff specifically identified the F-7 as one of the North Korean weapons it believed Hamas used in the attack. The Israeli military declined to answer questions from the AP about the origin and the manufacturer of those rocket-propelled grenades, saying the ongoing war with Hamas prevented it from responding.
North Korea’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment from the AP. However, Pyongyang last week through its state-run KCNA news agency dismissed claims that Hamas used its weapons as “a groundless and false rumor” orchestrated by the United States.
Hamas propaganda videos and photos previously have shown its fighters with North Korea’s Bulsae guided anti-tank missile. Jenzen-Jones said he believed, based on imagery of the weapons wielded by Hamas fighters in the Oct. 7 attack, they also used North Korea’s Type 58 self-loading rifle, a variant of the Kalashnikov assault rifle.
“Many North Korean weapons have been provided by Iran to militant groups, and this is believed to be the primary way by which Palestinian militants have come to possess North Korean weapons,” Jenzen-Jones said.
Iran also has modeled some of its ballistic missiles after North Korean variants.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment. Officials in Iran long have supported Hamas and have praised their assault on Israel.
In December 2009, Thai authorities grounded a North Korean cargo plane reportedly carrying 35 tons of conventional arms, including rockets and rocket-propelled grenades, as it made a refueling stop at a Bangkok airport. Thai officials then said the weapons were headed to Iran. The United States later said in 2012 the shipments interdicted by the Thais had been bound for Hamas.
North Korea also faces Western suspicions that it supplies ammunition, artillery shells and rockets to Russia to support its war on Ukraine. The White House said last week that North Korea recently delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

German defmin warns against shrinking or withdrawing UN force in Lebanon

German defmin warns against shrinking or withdrawing UN force in Lebanon
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
German defmin warns against shrinking or withdrawing UN force in Lebanon

German defmin warns against shrinking or withdrawing UN force in Lebanon
  • UNIFIL has operated in Lebanon since 1978 to maintain peace
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters

BERLIN: German defense minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday warned against a withdrawal of the long-running UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon at a time of major escalation between neighboring Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
A reduction or withdrawal of the UNIFIL force would be the wrong signal at this time, he told reporters on board the German corvette Oldenburg, which is deployed to the UN mission and was moored at Beirut’s harbor.
UNIFIL has operated in Lebanon since 1978 to maintain peace along the border with Israel and was expanded by the UN resolution that halted the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war in southern Lebanon.

Gaza doctor pleads: ‘Don’t wait until another massacre happens’

Dr. Mohammed Ghoneim pointing to dead bodies from the Al-Ahli Hospital attack. (Screenshot)
Dr. Mohammed Ghoneim pointing to dead bodies from the Al-Ahli Hospital attack. (Screenshot)
Updated 19 October 2023
Ahmed Hijazee
Gaza doctor pleads: 'Don't wait until another massacre happens'

Dr. Mohammed Ghoneim pointing to dead bodies from the Al-Ahli Hospital attack. (Screenshot)
Updated 19 October 2023
Ahmed Hijazee

GAZA: A doctor at the Al-Shafaa Hospital in Gaza has implored the international community to stop the killing of innocent civilians in the enclave after a hospital was targeted on Tuesday evening. 

“This is really a genocide, according to international humanitarian law … The hospital is supposed to be a safe place. It’s supposed to be a shelter for displaced people,” Dr. Mohammed Ghoneim told Arab News as he was surrounded by dead bodies wrapped in white blankets and piled together.

“All of these casualties that came to the hospital … came as body parts, amputated without any signs of life,” he said.

Ghoneim pleaded: “We have only five main hospitals working now, and they will be out of service in the coming hours.

“Don’t wait until these hospitals become out of service … We are not feeling safe in this hospital now. We are not feeling safe in any place. Please stop this madness. Stop this genocide. Stop this humanitarian crisis.”

On Tuesday, an attack on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza killed hundreds of patients and civilians who had been asked to shelter in the hospital. Israel and the US accuse the Palestinian armed group Islamic Jihad of carrying out the attack, which was the largest one-off attack since the start of the conflict.

As Biden touched down in Tel Aviv, he held a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which he claimed that the attack on the hospital was likely not caused by an airstrike by the Israeli military.

“Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden said to Netanyahu, referring to Islamic Jihad.

The international community has condemned the attack, and a summit that was scheduled to be held in Amman between US President Joe Biden and leaders from Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority has been canceled following the massacre.

