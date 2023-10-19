You are here

  • Home
  • UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

Update British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday, met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
1 / 5
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday, met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. (SPA)
Update British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
2 / 5
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Update British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
3 / 5
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Update British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
4 / 5
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Update British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
5 / 5
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsdvu

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict

UK, Saudi Arabia agree on need to avoid escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict
  • Prince Mohammed told Sunak that Riyadh considered targeting civilians in Gaza ‘heinous crime and a brutal attack’
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Riyadh on Thursday and held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On arrival, Sunak was received by the deputy emir of Riyadh region, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Mohammed told Sunak that Riyadh considered the targeting civilians in Gaza a “heinous crime and a brutal attack,” according to SPA.

During their meeting, they also agreed on the need to avoid any further escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East, Sunak’s Downing Street office said.

“They underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region and agreed to coordinate action on this front,” Downing Street said after the leaders met during Sunak’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

“The Prime Minister encouraged the Crown Prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term.”

Earlier on Thursday, during a visit to Israel, Sunak met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and prime minister Bejamin Netanyahu.

Sunak said London supported Israel’s right to defend itself while also calling for humanitarian access to Gaza after the attack by Hamas.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UK British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Related

Update UK’s Sunak offers solidarity with Israel, calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza
Middle-East
UK’s Sunak offers solidarity with Israel, calls for humanitarian aid in Gaza
UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents
World
UK PM Sunak says there has been a ‘disgusting’ rise in antisemitic incidents

Saudi Arabia to host 26th session of UNWTO’s General Assembly in 2025

Saudi Arabia to host 26th session of UNWTO’s General Assembly in 2025
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to host 26th session of UNWTO’s General Assembly in 2025

Saudi Arabia to host 26th session of UNWTO’s General Assembly in 2025
  • General Assembly is the highest decision-making body within the UNWTO
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host the 26th session of the UN’s World Tourism Organization’s General Assembly in 2025, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made during the 25th session of the UNWTO’s General Assembly in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, which ran from Oct. 16-20.

The General Assembly is the highest decision-making body within the UNWTO, which comprises more than 159 member states, as well as representatives from the private sector and nongovernmental organizations.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their unlimited support for the Kingdom’s tourism industry.

He said that hosting the General Assembly underlined Saudi Arabia’s commitment to leading the global tourism sector toward a brighter and more collaborative future.

The minister also pointed to the significant achievements made during the Kingdom’s leadership as chair of the UNWTO’s Executive Council in 2023, including the launch of a comprehensive road map for global cooperation and pioneering tourism initiatives.

The upcoming session of the General Assembly will provide Saudi Arabia with an opportunity to showcase its advances in tourism, and enhance international cooperation in the sector.
 

Topics: United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Related

Waleed Al-Khuraiji holds talks with Zurab Pololikashvili in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy foreign minister meets UNWTO secretary-general
Saudi tourism minister chairs UN meeting in Uzbekistan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism minister chairs UN meeting in Uzbekistan

Saudi-led military alliance cleared of alleged human rights violations in Yemen

Saudi-led military alliance cleared of alleged human rights violations in Yemen
Updated 19 October 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Follow

Saudi-led military alliance cleared of alleged human rights violations in Yemen

Saudi-led military alliance cleared of alleged human rights violations in Yemen
  • Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) dismisses claims by some human rights organizations that the coalition had carried out certain airstrikes
  • JIAT found that coalition forces had taken all possible precautions to avoid loss of life and accidental damage during the execution of a military operation in Markhah Al-Ulya
Updated 19 October 2023
Dhai Al-Mutairi

RIYADH: Investigators have cleared a Saudi-led military alliance of alleged human rights violations in Yemen.

The Joint Assessment Team on Wednesday said it had dismissed claims by human rights organizations that the coalition had carried out airstrikes, including one on the Bir Zeid Health Unit in Ketaf Al-Boqa’a district in 2015.

The JIAT conducted an inquiry into three allegations of so-called operational misbehavior made against the alliance.

Medical care charity Physicians for Human Rights reported the coalition for what it described as a bombing mission on the health unit on Aug. 17, 2015. However, Mansour Al-Mansour, team spokesman, said the investigation had concluded that the coalition’s nearest military target on that date was 700 meters away from the location.

Another claim — made by the spokeswoman of the UN Human Rights Office in 2021 — related to an alleged airstrike hitting a pickup car and causing several casualties in the Markhah Al-Ulya district of Shabwah Governorate on Sept. 18, 2021.

Al-Mansour pointed out that the Markhah Al-Ulya district is located in the southwestern part of the Shabwah Governorate, and that the coalition forces received intelligence indicating that the Iran-backed Houthi militia had taken control of Al-Musawarah village in Al-Baydha Governorate and was advancing toward Markhah Al-Ulya.

It was concluded that coalition forces carried out an air mission on a legitimate military target, a pickup vehicle belonging to the Houthi militia, using one guided bomb that hit its target.

It was also found that the coalition forces had taken all possible precautions to avoid loss of life and accidental damage during the execution of the military operation.

The JIAT also exonerated the coalition over an alleged human rights breach relating to a child who was injured while playing outside her house at the time of a nearby airstrike in Bait Al-Rahal village in the Al-Ma’asil area of the Al-Jarahi district of Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

The claim was made by the representative of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Yemen on Feb. 2, 2022.

The team found that after reviewing all documents, including air tasking orders and the daily mission schedule, that coalition forces did not carry out any air missions in Al-Hodeidah Governorate either before or after the claimed date, and that such a house was not targeted on the stated date, as had been claimed.

Topics: Yemen Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) Markhah Al-Ulya

Related

JIAT spokesman Mansour Al-Mansour. (AN Photo/Zaid Khashogji) photos
Saudi Arabia
Coalition not responsible for alleged Yemen airstrike violations: JIAT
JIAT visits Yemeni regions for meetings with human rights committee
Saudi Arabia
JIAT visits Yemeni regions for meetings with human rights committee

Saudi Arabia announces winners of Islamic countries’ environmental awards

Saudi Arabia announces winners of Islamic countries’ environmental awards
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia announces winners of Islamic countries’ environmental awards

Saudi Arabia announces winners of Islamic countries’ environmental awards
  • Awards honored achievements of 21 Islamic countries in environmental and sustainable development
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The winners of the Kingdom’s Award for Environmental Management in the Islamic World were announced on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The awards, which were attended by Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, the Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture, recognize outstanding achievement in promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development across 21 Islamic countries.

In the first award category, which spotlighted achievements in research and environmental practices, Saudi Arabia claimed the top spot for its program dedicated to monitoring the degradation of mangrove tree forests. Iraq also secured first place for inventing an electronic reactor for salt rock energy production.

Egypt earned second place for an innovative solution involving the recycling of marble and granite industry waste to create composite materials. Kuwait shared second place for its inventive approach to smart waste-sorting containers.

Morocco clinched third place for its research in environmental legislation, particularly within Al-Maliki jurisprudence, and its application to address environmental challenges in the Islamic world. Qatar shared third place for its pioneering work in the joint impact of green human resource management and organizational culture on environmental organizational performance.

In the second award category, which recognized the contributions of non-governmental organizations and civil society, Indonesia emerged as the top achiever for its circular economy program focused on plastic waste management. Mali also shared first place and secured second rank for its social initiative aimed at harnessing solar energy in rural areas.

Yemen claimed second place for its efforts in environmental guardianship and climate protection led by the Environment and Development Organization in Taiz governorate. Pakistan stood out in second place for its community volunteer program aimed at ecosystem restoration and combating climate change in Balochistan.

Algeria secured third place for its establishment of artificial coral reefs to safeguard marine life in the Nadji Mustaganem Diving and Marine Environment Club. Palestine was recognized with third place for its use of biodegradable materials in agricultural projects.

In the third category, acknowledging the leadership of women in environmental initiatives, the UAE and Morocco jointly claimed first place for the Women’s Leadership in Environmental Management Award.

Saudi Arabia and Iran shared second place for their contributions to the Women’s Leadership in Environmental Research Award, particularly in the assessment of coastal wetland plants in the Arabian Gulf.

Libya and the Philippines were rewarded with third place and the top rank for their work in the Women’s Leadership in Public Interest Organizations Award.

In the fourth category, the Green City Environmental Work Award, the environmental program in the Kingdom’s Yanbu Industrial City received the highest recognition. Jordan’s Environmental Studies and Awareness Division earned second position, while Malaysia secured third place.
 

Topics: Saudi enviromment

Related

American Syed Shah picked up the top award at the Global Prize for Innovation in Desalination at an event in Jeddah on Saturday.
Saudi Arabia
Environment minister reveals winners of Saudi Arabia’s $10m desalination innovation prize
Economic durability key to environmental sustainability, Saudi minister tells UN World Tourism Day gathering
Business & Economy
Economic durability key to environmental sustainability, Saudi minister tells UN World Tourism Day gathering

Leaders from ASEAN, GCC countries arrive in Riyadh for maiden summit

Leaders from ASEAN, GCC countries arrive in Riyadh for maiden summit
Updated 19 October 2023
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Leaders from ASEAN, GCC countries arrive in Riyadh for maiden summit

Leaders from ASEAN, GCC countries arrive in Riyadh for maiden summit
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed delegates as they arrived in the Saudi capital
  • ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn will lead the association’s delegation to the summit
Updated 19 October 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Leaders from Southeast Asia have been arriving in the Saudi capital for the first Association of Southeast Asian Nations-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit on Friday.

Although the two organizations established relations in 1990, the gathering will be their maiden summit with the aim of optimizing cooperation between the regional blocs.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn will lead the association’s delegation to the summit which will conclude with the issuing of a joint statement on its outcomes and cooperation plans for 2024 to 2028.

Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zambry Abdul Kadir on Thursday told reporters at the Malaysian Embassy in Riyadh that his country would be looking to strengthen relations with Gulf countries while attending the summit.

He said: “As the ASEAN coordinator for this historic summit, Malaysia has been entrusted to assist Saudi Arabia’s preparations in its capacity as the host.”

For Southeast Asian leaders, the meeting also offers an opportunity to seek assistance from Gulf states on issues related to energy security.

In a statement, Singapore’s Foreign Ministry said: “At the summit, the ASEAN-GCC leaders will discuss ways to strengthen relations and expand cooperation to new and emerging areas such as the green and digital economies.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed delegates as they arrived in the Saudi capital.

During a meeting with the crown prince at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed cooperation between the two countries and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Uwaisheg, GCC assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations, said: “The timing of this participation is crucial, especially in terms of the events and circumstances the region is going through.”

The crown prince also met Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday. Filipino President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived on Thursday.

The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the UAE, while the ASEAN bloc is made up of Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and the Philippines.

The value of trade between ASEAN nations currently stands at more than $110 billion.

Topics: GCC-ASEAN Summit Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Lee Hsien Loong Joko Widodo

Related

Special Marcos to focus on food security, energy at GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh
World
Marcos to focus on food security, energy at GCC-ASEAN Summit in Riyadh
Special Riyadh meeting aims to boost GCC-ASEAN strategic cooperation before Friday’s summit photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh meeting aims to boost GCC-ASEAN strategic cooperation before Friday’s summit

KSrelief chief meets UNRWA official in Amman 

KSrelief chief meets UNRWA official in Amman 
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

KSrelief chief meets UNRWA official in Amman 

KSrelief chief meets UNRWA official in Amman 
  • Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah and Philippe Lazzarini discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination
  • Officials discussed the importance of opening humanitarian corridors to Gaza
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the Royal Court and supervisor general of the Saudi aid agency KSrelief, on Thursday met Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, in Amman.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination, as well as other topics of common interest.

Lazzarini praised Saudi Arabia’s decades-long support of UNRWA, which works to improve the humanitarian conditions of Palestinian refugees. He said he looked forward to more cooperation between the two sides.

The officials also discussed the importance of opening humanitarian corridors and quickly introducing relief aid to defenseless civilians in Gaza.

Topics: War on Gaza King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief) UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah Philippe Lazzarini

Related

KSRelief chief meets UNRWA commissioner-general
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief chief meets UNRWA commissioner-general
UNRWA in urgent cash appeal to help Palestinian refugees
Middle-East
UNRWA in urgent cash appeal to help Palestinian refugees

Latest updates

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel
US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel
OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42
OpenAI expands to Middle East in new partnership with G42
Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo
Saudi Arabia and UAE join Time to Act climate conference in Tokyo
Irish president slams European Commission president over Gaza comments
Irish president slams European Commission president over Gaza comments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.