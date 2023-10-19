Saudi citizen converts farm into rustic tourism haven

SAKAKA, Saudi Arabia: A Saudi citizen’s entrepreneurial endeavor, which involved converting his neglected farm into a rustic tourism destination in Sakaka, has finally been realized.

Sultan bin Mamdouh Al-Owaish, a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Al-Jouf, has praised the concept of repurposing old farms into thriving business models.

He added that such projects were pioneering commercial initiatives that promised a unique tourist experience within the Al-Jouf region.

The scheme represents a milestone for Sakaka and, with nature’s bounty, palm groves, and a countryside ambience, creates a distinctive and memorable tourism experience.

The story behind the project begins with the citizen’s retirement and a visit to his family’s farm.

The vivid memories of childhood spent at the location cultivating palm and olive trees, and tending to fruit alongside his late father, rekindled his vision.

He set out to create a business model that would seamlessly blend with the environmental characteristics of the Al-Jouf region, which is celebrated for its moderate climate.

His aim was to provide visitors to Sakaka with a memorable experience.

Over an expanse of 4,000 square meters, the farm underwent an extensive transformation, while carefully preserving its trees.

Serpentine pathways, adorned with local Jandal stones, were meticulously laid out. Wooden seating arrangements and open-air spaces were thoughtfully constructed, while an assortment of delectable baked goods, a diverse breakfast menu, and traditional Saudi coffee and tea were offered to visiting guests.

The countryside project, which was unveiled just a few days ago, immerses visitors in the stunning beauty of nature, and boasts rustic seating, wooden huts with large glass windows, and scores of mango, orange, and tangerine trees, palm groves and aromatic plants.

Al-Jouf region boasts a total of 6,716 agricultural holdings, according to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. These produce an array of foods, most notably dates, olives, fruit, and vegetables.