Princess Nourah University launches fourth season of sports league

The league, which will continue until Nov. 16, aims to promote the role of university sports. (PNU)
Updated 18 sec ago
SPA
SPA
RIYADH: The Sports Affairs Department at Princess Nourah University has launched the fourth sports league, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday. 

The league, which will continue until Nov. 16, aims to promote the role of university sports, while creating a healthy environment for female students and developing their athletic abilities and skills.

It aims at contributing to establishing a competitive sports environment and advancing women’s participation in sports, in line with Quality of Life, one of the programs aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

The fourth edition boasts competition between 15 universities in 13 different sports, with more than 800 females participating in events such as futsal, basketball, volleyball, badminton, judo, taekwondo, karate, athletics, table tennis, tennis, archery, billiards, and chess.

The Princess Nourah University college league has been held every year since its launch in 2019.

The first season featured colleges competing in basketball and football, while the fourth season includes 13 sports which aim to encourage team and individual sports activities and a competitive spirit among female students.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU)

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s permanent delegation to UNESCO participated in the works of the 217th session of the executive board of UNESCO, which concluded on Wednesday in Paris.

The delegation was headed by Fahad Al-Ruwaily, Saudi ambassador to France and Monaco and the Kingdom’s permanent representative to UNESCO. The delegation was joined by various other competent national bodies.

The Saudi delegation stressed the Kingdom’s keenness in leading the field of artificial intelligence in a way that served humanity. It said that the Kingdom was one of the first countries to adopt UNESCO’s ethics of AI, and one of the first member states to call for its adoption in a way that ensuredachieving sustainable development goals.

In digital learning, the delegation shared current developments in the Saudi education system, highlighting the Kingdom’s pioneering role in digital education at the Arab level. 

The delegation also highlighted that the Kingdom, in cooperation with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, launched the Islamic World Cultural Index Project with the aim of strengthening international efforts in this field and to enhance the participation of Islamic countries in global cultural activities.

The Kingdom reiterated its desire to host the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development (Mondiacult) in 2025. 

Saudi Arabia was also selected by unanimous vote to host the works of the extended 45th session of the World Heritage Committee, during which Uruq Bani Ma’arid Reserve was included on the World Heritage List as the seventh Saudi world heritage site to be registered.

The Kingdom also chaired an open-ended working group of state parties to the World Heritage Convention.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UNESCO

Updated 5 min 10 sec ago
SPA
SPA

SAKAKA, Saudi Arabia: A Saudi citizen’s entrepreneurial endeavor, which involved converting his neglected farm into a rustic tourism destination in Sakaka, has finally been realized.

Sultan bin Mamdouh Al-Owaish, a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Al-Jouf, has praised the concept of repurposing old farms into thriving business models.

He added that such projects were pioneering commercial initiatives that promised a unique tourist experience within the Al-Jouf region.

The scheme represents a milestone for Sakaka and, with nature’s bounty, palm groves, and a countryside ambience, creates a distinctive and memorable tourism experience.

The story behind the project begins with the citizen’s retirement and a visit to his family’s farm.

The vivid memories of childhood spent at the location cultivating palm and olive trees, and tending to fruit alongside his late father, rekindled his vision.

He set out to create a business model that would seamlessly blend with the environmental characteristics of the Al-Jouf region, which is celebrated for its moderate climate.

His aim was to provide visitors to Sakaka with a memorable experience.

Over an expanse of 4,000 square meters, the farm underwent an extensive transformation, while carefully preserving its trees.

Serpentine pathways, adorned with local Jandal stones, were meticulously laid out. Wooden seating arrangements and open-air spaces were thoughtfully constructed, while an assortment of delectable baked goods, a diverse breakfast menu, and traditional Saudi coffee and tea were offered to visiting guests.

The countryside project, which was unveiled just a few days ago, immerses visitors in the stunning beauty of nature, and boasts rustic seating, wooden huts with large glass windows, and scores of mango, orange, and tangerine trees, palm groves and aromatic plants.

Al-Jouf region boasts a total of 6,716 agricultural holdings, according to the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. These produce an array of foods, most notably dates, olives, fruit, and vegetables.

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism

Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Center of Digital Entrepreneurship unveiled a new competition, Ma’amel Code, this week to empower Saudi university students and promote a new wave of digital entrepreneurship. 

An initiative of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the competition seeks to transform innovative digital ideas into promising startups, fostering the growth of a digital generation.

Yousef Abu Bakar, director of the digital innovation program at the ministry, said that CODE was dedicated to supporting and empowering entrepreneurs and emerging tech companies. 

“Operating through its branches in various Saudi universities, CODE has set up six laboratories across the Kingdom, including those at Princess Nourah University, King Saud University, Qassim University, Dar Al-Hekma University, King Khalid University, and King Faisal University,” Abu Bakar said.

These laboratories have highly skilled teams with strong technical acumen, offering extensive support to both university-based and external projects and startups.

The Ma’amel Code competition stands as a flagship initiative among the array of programs introduced by CODE.

It is tailored to encourage student-led projects. The process is straightforward — teams of students from each university can visit the competition page, accompanied by a technical expert, to present their innovative ideas. 

A rigorous evaluation process is used to shortlist the most promising ideas. Once accepted, students undergo a brief training program designed to enhance competitive spirit and facilitate interaction among universities and the laboratories. 

Winners will be awarded financial prizes and granted access to a variety of services offered by the laboratories, enabling them to realize their entrepreneurial visions.

The atmosphere in all CODE branches is brimming with tech companies, projects and aspiring individuals eager to tap into the wide range of services. 

CODE’s involvement in the “Tech Growth” program positions it as an executive partner focused on supporting tech companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, in their market expansion efforts.

The partnership provides various support programs, including the MVP Lab initiative. Through this program, incubated companies receive non-refundable support amounting to SR150,000 ($40,000) aimed at fueling the development of tech business models and diverse tech solutions.

Abu Bakar said that the Ma’amel Code competition was just the beginning as three more events were in the pipeline. 

These forthcoming events will be announced later, each in collaboration with different partners and technologies, further igniting competition among university students and the valued partners of CODE.

Topics: Saudi Arabia technology

Updated 18 min 10 sec ago
Haifa Alshammari
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: Sadu, a traditional form of weaving historically carried out by Bedouin women, was one the crafts taking center stage at an exhibition showcasing Saudi products to the world.

More than 100 brands and organizations took part in the second edition of the Saudi Made event, held at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center.

The four-day industry gathering, which ended on Thursday, saw Saudi products and services being promoted to regional and international markets.

The exhibition aims to help companies in the Kingdom create export opportunities, forge links with key importers, while displaying the country’s craft heritage to visitors.

Badriyah Almutairi, a Saudi Sadu trainer, was presenting at the Heritage Commission’s booth.

She said: “It is beautiful that people can see our tradition in our products. Heritage is the basis of industries.

“Sadu is a purely female craft. It was a Bedouin custom that men did not practice, in the same way that women did not roast, prepare, or drink coffee.”

The embroidered textile is widespread in Bedouin traditions, especially in the Najd region. It is woven in a horizontal pattern using mainly camel or goat hair, or sheep wool.

“We took Sadu from our environment. Women made pillows, tents, and textiles but now it has become a profession, a sustainability profession,” Almutairi added.

Other crafts on show at the exhibition included Al-Qatt Al-Asiri, an ancient interior wall decoration art form using bright colors and common to homes in Asir.

In addition, pottery, Najdi doors, and Arabic calligraphy were also highlighted by the commission through workshops and a mini art gallery.

Many of the Saudi products go on to be displayed by the commission at international craft, fashion, and arts events in countries such as Italy and France.

Bandar Al-Khorayef, the Saudi minister of industry and mineral resources and chairman of the Saudi Export Development Authority, attended the first day of the event along with several other senior figures.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi culture

Updated 24 min 48 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
  • The exhibition details the history of Arabic calligraphy through the ages
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The “Scripts and Calligraphy: Paths to the Soul” exhibition being held at the Madinah Arts Center in the holy city is highlighting the spiritual dimensions of the art form through historical and contemporary works.

Organized by the Ministry of Culture under the patronage of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, the Oct. 15 to Dec. 23 exhibition details the history of Arabic calligraphy through the ages, highlighting its aesthetic and functional dimensions as an art form and a symbol of identity and heritage.

Madinah’s hosting of the exhibition is important due to the city’s spiritual importance in Islamic civilization and history.

The exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to embark on an immersive emotional journey of discovery, realizing the value of Arabic calligraphy as a cultural treasure and a manifestation of the Kingdom’s heritage.

It also aims to highlight the importance of Arabic calligraphy as an essential element in Arab identity.

Randa Fahmy, founder and chief fesigner of Egypt’s Randa Fahmy Design Associates, who is taking part in the event as a specialist, told Arab News: “The success of the exhibition is a direct result of the incredibly passionate and creative team effort from the MoC, from traveling across continents and individually meeting artists to perfectly curating such a varied selection of items across so many mediums and cultures.

“It was my honor to create a custom piece inspired by a traditional Omani pen case, symbolizing the power of calligraphy across time — a matter that is paid homage throughout the exhibition.

“This was further extended by the Ministry of Culture through facilitating a series of panels with distinguished scholars and exhibitors — creating lasting connections and opportunities to further develop and collaborate on such an important subject,” she added.

The exhibition, first launched in 2021, is one of the main events implemented by the Ministry of Culture to celebrate Arabic calligraphy as one of the initiatives of the Year of Arabic Calligraphy (2020-2021).

Saudi Arabia also led a successful collaboration with 15 Arab countries to include Arabic calligraphy on UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2022, consolidating its status as a global symbol of Arab culture.

The ministry commissioned a group of senior calligraphers, artists and designers to produce a group of classical and contemporary artworks for the exhibition, which includes Islamic artworks, as well as rare manuscripts from the ministry’s collections, private collections and a number of works on loan from the Museum of the Arab World Institute in Paris.

Abdelrahman El-Shahed, a participant at the exhibition, told Arab News: “I was very pleased to participate with a group of multidisciplinary artists in this important exhibition that tells the story of the interaction and integration of Arabic calligraphy with other arts and crafts.”

Another participant, Nabil Boukhari, told Arab News: “The exhibition brings together the history of ancient calligraphy with its progress and development over the ages up to today.

“The presence of an elite group of specialists in this art exhibition increased the pleasure of gathering at this significant event.”

Acclaimed architects and scenographers Jean-Paul Boulanger, Margo Renisio and Tang Tu designed the exhibition, while 34 calligraphers from 11 countries, as well as 19 artists from 12 countries, are taking part under four complementary themes: Light, Letter, Space and Poetry.

The themes embody universal spiritual values that frame the works on display and spark potent and thought-provoking dialogue.

The event opens daily from 11 a.m to 11 p.m, except on Sundays, and from 2 p.m to 11 p.m on Fridays.

Those wishing to attend can obtain free entry tickets via the link:
https://www.ticketmx.com/ar/d/4164/scripts-and-calligraphy-paths-to-the-soul.

In 2021, the ministey held the first edition of the exhibition at the National Museum in Riyadh under the theme “Scripts and Calligraphy: A Timeless Journey.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arabic calligraphy

