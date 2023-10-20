You are here

  • Home
  • Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody

Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody

Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody
Niger’s ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.
Short Url

https://arab.news/22364

Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody

Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody
  • Ruling junta claims Bazoum was to be spirited out on helicopters “belonging to a foreign power” toward Nigeria
  • Bazoum was toppled by the military on July 26 but he has refused to resign
Updated 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

NIAMEY, Niger: Niger’s military rulers said they had foiled an attempt by Mohamed Bazoum, the former president they ousted in a coup in July, to escape their custody on Thursday.
“At around three in the morning, the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and his family, his two cooks and two security elements, tried to escape from his place of detention,” the regime’s spokesman Amadou Abdramane said on state television.

The escape bid failed and “the main actors and some of the accomplices” had been arrested, he added, in the broadcast late Thursday.
The escape plan had involved Bazoum at first getting to a hideout on the outskirts of the capital Niamey, said Abdramane.
They had then planned to fly out on helicopters “belonging to a foreign power” toward Nigeria, he added, denouncing Bazoum’s “irresponsible attitude.”
Since he was toppled by the military on July 26, Bazoum has refused to resign. Until now, he has been held at his residence in the heart of the presidential palace along with his wife Haziza and son Salem.
Abdramane did not say where they were now being held.
In September Bazoum’s lawyer said he filed a legal case with a court of the Economic Community of West African States against those who deposed him.
They also said they were taking his case to the UN Human Rights Council.
The army officers who overthrew Bazoum cited as justification the deteriorating security situation in the country because of jihadist attacks.
Niger is battling two jihadist insurgencies: a spillover in its southeast from a long-running conflict in neighboring Nigeria; and an offensive in the west by militants crossing from Mali and Burkina Faso.
At the start of the month, Niger held three days of national mourning after 29 soldiers were killed in a suspected jihadist attack, the deadliest since the military took power in July.
 

Topics: Niger Mohamed Bazoum Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

Related

Special How coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have further destabilized Africa’s Sahel belt
World
How coups in Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso have further destabilized Africa’s Sahel belt
Update African Union suspends Niger over coup, prepares sanctions
World
African Union suspends Niger over coup, prepares sanctions

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Follow

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity

Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
  • Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that 41 diplomats and as well as their dependents have been removed
  • India’s Ministry of External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had previously called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

TORONTO: Canada’s foreign minister said Thursday that 41 of the country's diplomats have been removed from India after the Indian government said it would revoke their diplomatic immunity.
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.
The Associated Press previously reported that India had told Canada to remove 41 of its 62 diplomats in the country. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday that 41 diplomats and as well as their dependents have been removed.
Joly said exceptions have been made for 21 Canadian diplomats who will remain in India.
Joly said removing diplomatic immunity is contrary to international law, and said for that reason Canada won’t retaliate.
India’s Ministry of External Affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had previously called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, saying they outnumbered India’s staffing in Canada.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last month that there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in June in Surrey, outside Vancouver.
For years, India had said that Nijjar, a Canadian citizen born in India, had links to terrorism, an allegation Nijjar denied.

Topics: Canada India Sikh separatist leader

Related

India, at UN, is mum about dispute with Canada over Sikh separatist leader’s killing
World
India, at UN, is mum about dispute with Canada over Sikh separatist leader’s killing
Hundreds of Sikh Canadians protest against India
World
Hundreds of Sikh Canadians protest against India

Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and extensive floods

Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and extensive floods
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Follow

Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and extensive floods

Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and extensive floods
  • Danish Meteorological Institute said waves could reach 4 meters along east-facing coasts
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

COPENHAGEN: Much of northern Europe braced for stormy weather and gale-force winds from the east on Thursday, with authorities warning that floods could cause major problems in inland Danish waters, in the Baltic Sea and in the north of the UK

Danish broadcaster TV2 reported that the region would likely see the worst flooding in 110 years, and the Danish Meteorological Institute said waves could reach 4 meters along east-facing coasts.

In the UK, the Met Office issued a rare red alert — the highest level of weather warning — for parts of Scotland, warning of “exceptional rainfall” Thursday and Friday and the possibility of a “danger to life” from extensive flooding. 

The last red alert in the UK was issued in 2020. Officials warned Scots to stay away from coastal areas.

In Ireland, the storm — named Storm Babet by UK officials — brought flooding to several towns and villages, with some areas remaining under water and without power Thursday. 

Soldiers helped with evacuation measures in the town of Midleton in County Cork, where more than 100 properties were flooded.

In Denmark, residents scrambled to place sandbags along exposed areas. In Assens on the central island of Funen, the Danish Emergency Management Agency was deploying huge rubber tubes in the harbor to counter rising water levels, TV2 said. Southern Denmark police urged people along the east coast to leave exposed areas if the weather predictions remain, saying cottages, harbors and other places could be flooded.

The southeastern Danish town of Koege wrote on its Facebook page that emergency workers were busy filling sandbags and urged citizens to “avoid unnecessary baths, dishes, laundry and other water-intensive activities,” saying “the municipality’s treatment plant was at risk of being overloaded.”

Police in the area warned that roads may be blocked, urged people to secure valuables and advised against sleeping on their boats in the harbors, saying that “if something happens, emergency services cannot get to them,” police spokesperson Brian Bang-Rasmussen said.

Copenhagen’s airport and the Danish national rail company warned of cancellations and delays Friday because of bad weather.

Several ferry lines between Danish islands were suspended, as were ferries to Rostock in northern Germany and to Oslo.

Topics: Europe

Related

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast
World
Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast
Icy flood that killed at least 41 in India’s northeast after dam burst had been feared for years photos
World
Icy flood that killed at least 41 in India’s northeast after dam burst had been feared for years

US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia

US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP
Follow

US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia

US veto on Israel-Hamas war at UN to have ‘monstruous consequences’: Russia
  • Twelve out of 15 Council members voted in favor of the resolution
  • “In the context of a standoff that is deepening and risks spilling over the borders of the Middle East region,” Russia’s foreign ministry said
Updated 19 October 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: The US veto on a UN Security Council resolution calling for a “humanitarian pause” in the Israel-Hamas war will have “monstruous consequences,” Russia said on Thursday.
Twelve out of 15 Council members voted in favor of the resolution put forward by Brazil, which also condemned the “heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas.”
The United States was the only vote against, but as one of the body’s five permanent members it counted as a veto.
“In the context of a standoff that is deepening and risks spilling over the borders of the Middle East region and taking on a confessional dimension, the consequences of such a step are monstruous,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
Moscow said it was “disappointing” that a resolution that could have contributed to “stopping the escalation of tensions and reducing violence against civilians” was not adopted.
The US veto “clearly demonstrates Washington’s true aspiration for the region,” the statement said.
“Every day of delay means not only a rapid increase in the number of dead and wounded, but also the continuation of the suffering of civilians who have become prisoners of the blockaded enclave” of Gaza, it added.
The foreign ministry accused Washington of opposing “all humanitarian initiatives from the beginning” and said the Israel-Hamas conflict reflected “the failure of American policy” in the region, which “sparked the catastrophic current escalation.”
“The right to self-defense does not mean having a license for mass and indiscriminate reprisals,” the ministry added, in a criticism aimed at Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza US UN Security Council Russia Hamas

Related

US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
Middle-East
US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza
WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza
Middle-East
WHO says medical aid ‘loaded and ready to go’ into Gaza

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Follow

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments

French officials suspect pranksters in a rash of fake bomb threats and warn of heavy punishments
  • Airports and schools around France also fell victim to bomb alerts and forced evacuations after a similar rash of warnings a day earlier
  • No bombs have been found, but authorities can’t take risks with the lives of travelers, students or workers
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

PARIS: The sumptuous Palace of Versailles was forced to evacuate visitors on Thursday for the fourth time in less than a week for a security check after a bomb alert.
Airports and schools around France also fell victim to bomb alerts and forced evacuations after a similar rash of warnings a day earlier. Even a nuclear research institute received a threat on Thursday.
Pranksters or plotters?
No bombs have been found, but authorities can’t take risks with the lives of travelers, students or workers. Still, the government is growing impatient, threatening prison terms and heavy fines for those making fake bomb threats. A rash of false alarms forced the evacuation of 15 airports and cancelation of 130 flights, as well as shutting the doors to the Palace of Versailles repeatedly since last Saturday.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday evening that 18 people had been detained in the last 48 hours — mostly, but not only, minors.
The barrage of alerts “disorganizes our security services and obviously stops society from functioning,” Darmanin said in an interview with BFM-TV. False alerts also “pose an enormous risk in case of a (real) problem.”
The minister said that “enormous means” are being used to identify pranksters with their phone numbers and addresses.
“We tell those listening: We will find everyone,” he said.
Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti blamed the alerts on “little jokers, little clowns” and warned of the consequences.
Under French law, prank calls can be punished with up to 3 years’ imprisonment and fines of 45,000 euros ($47,000), the minister said. The justice minister said minors’ parents could be made to pay for damages, while the interior minister said that student pranksters won’t get off the hook: their names and phone numbers will be transmitted to the National Education system.
“We don’t need this. We don’t need troublemakers, psychosis, at this moment,” the justice minister said Wednesday.
Police said that at least seven airports received threats on Thursday, mainly by email. Among those targeted were airports at Lille, Lyon, Bordeaux, Nantes and Toulouse.
France has been on heightened alert since the fatal stabbing of a schoolteacher last week that was blamed on a suspected Islamic extremist who allegedly declared allegiance to the Daesh group.
A funeral service for Dominique Bernard, the French-language teacher killed by a knife wound to the neck, was held Thursday in Arras, the northern town where he taught at the Gambetta-Carnot school. President Emmanuel Macron was in attendance — his plane on the tarmac of nearby Lille airport, among those evacuated during the morning service, according to the local Voix du Nord newspaper.
Among threats received Thursday was one at a nuclear research facility in Grenoble, in the southeast. Two delivery men, aged 23 and 26, were arrested after leaving a package at the Laue Langevin Institute and telling guards as they left, “We did it. We delivered a bomb,” the local Le Dauphine Libere reported.
French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said false threats were made against 17 airports on Wednesday, causing widespread disruption, the evacuation of 15 airports, cancelation of 130 flights and many flight delays.
It is the regional prefects who decide, on a case-by-case basis, whether threats necessitate an evacuation.
“For the moment, we have no miracle solution,” said Nicolas Paulissen, general delegate for the Union of French Airports which is present at all 150 airports around the country. The bomb risk cannot be ignored, but “we can’t stop airports from functioning.”
He noted, however, that airports are capable of adapting to threats and crises.
“Adaptation is in our DNA,” Paulissen said.
Beaune, the transport minister, underscored the government’s firm message about the barrage of bomb alerts.
“These false alerts are not bad jokes. They are crimes,” Beaune posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Topics: Paris bomb threat Palace of Versailles pranksters

Related

MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war
Lifestyle
MTV cancels EMAs awards show in Paris, citing Israel-Hamas war
Mona Zaki walks L’Oreal show in Paris as Saudi Model Roz looks on
Lifestyle
Mona Zaki walks L’Oreal show in Paris as Saudi Model Roz looks on

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel

US State Department official resigns over Biden’s ‘destructive’ supply of weapons to Israel
  • Paul said that in his 11 years at the bureau, he had “made more moral compromises than I can recall.”
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A US State Department official has resigned in protest at what he called the Biden administration’s “intellectual bankruptcy” in supplying further weapons and ammunition to Israel, The Guardian reported on Thursday.
Israeli bombings have killed more than 3,700 people in Gaza, while nearly 12,500 others have been wounded, in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.


Josh Paul, the director of congressional and public affairs for the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, said on Wednesday in a letter posted on LinkedIn that the government “rushing” to provide arms to Israel was “shortsighted, destructive, unjust, and contradictory to the very values that we publicly espouse.”
His resignation came a day after an Israeli airstrike on Al-Ahli Al-Arabi Hospital in the Gaza Strip killed hundreds of people, many of whom were children.
“But I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people,” he wrote.
“This administration’s response — and much of Congress’s as well — is an impulsive reaction built on confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy, and bureaucratic inertia.”
The New York Times reported that Biden planned to ask Congress for $10 billion in “mostly military assistance” for Israel.
Paul characterized the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs as “the US government entity most responsible for the transfer and provision of arms to partners and allies.”
He said that in his 11 years at the bureau, he had “made more moral compromises than I can recall.”
Paul wrote: “I knew (the role) was not without its moral complexity and moral compromises, and I made myself a promise that I would stay for as long as I felt the harm I might do could be outweighed by the good I could do. I am leaving today because I believe that in our current course with regards to the continued — indeed, expanded and expedited — provision of lethal arms to Israel, I have reached the end of that bargain.”
 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Trip to Israel ties Biden and US to any Gaza offensive
Middle-East
Trip to Israel ties Biden and US to any Gaza offensive
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’ video
World
Joe Biden says Gaza hospital blast appears to have been done ‘by the other team’

Latest updates

US military in Mideast faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza
US military in Mideast faces increasing threats amid Israeli siege on Gaza
Iran-backed groups blow up gas pipeline in Syria: monitor
Iran-backed groups blow up gas pipeline in Syria: monitor
Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade
Moody’s puts Israel’s credit ratings on review for downgrade
Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody
Niger military rulers says ousted president ‘tried to escape‘ custody
UN envoy urges Yemeni parties to resume talks
UN envoy urges Yemeni parties to resume talks

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.