Iran-backed groups blow up gas pipeline in Syria: monitor
The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria is seen on Oct. 22, 2018. Two US officials told The Associated Press that the al-Tanf garrison, where US troops have maintained a presence to train forces as part of a broad campaign against the Islamic State group, was attacked by drones on Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/File)
BEIRUT: Iran-backed groups blew up a gas pipeline in Syria’s Kurdish-controlled northeast near a US base Thursday, a war monitor said, as regional tensions grew following Israel’s war with Gaza-based militants.
Iran-backed groups “blew up the gas pipeline near the Conoco gas facility,” said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Observatory’s director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP the blast had gone off close to a US base.
US-led coalition forces, which entered Syria in 2014 to fight the Daesh, have set up several bases in Syria including in the Al-Omar oil field, the country’s largest. They are also deployed at the Conoco gas field, and both are in Kurdish-controlled territory.
Flames rose from the site of the explosion, the British-based monitor with a large network of sources inside Syria reported. But it said there had been no casualties.
On Wednesday, CENTCOM said it had shot down two drones and damaged a third in Iraq over the past 24 hours, with allied troops suffering “minor injuries” in one incident.
It did not say who launched the drones, but pro-Iranian groups have threatened to attack American troops in Iraq because of Washington’s support for Israel in its war with Hamas.
The attacks in Iraq and Syria come on the heels of a strike on a hospital in Gaza that left hundreds dead on Tuesday. Hamas has blamed Israel for the attack, which in turn has said that another Palestinian armed group was responsible.
The hospital strike caused outrage across the region, with thousands taking to the streets in Arab capitals in support of Palestinians and condemning Israel.
Gaza has been hit by a relentless barrage of Israeli fire in retaliation for the October 7 Hamas militant attack, which Israel says killed at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians.
Some 1,500 Islamist fighters were killed in clashes before the army regained control, the Israeli military said.
Israeli bombing of Gaza has since killed more than 3,700 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to the health ministry.
AL-MUKALLA: Hans Grundberg, the UN’s Yemen envoy, on Thursday, urged the Yemeni government and the Houthis to return to the negotiating table in order to reach a peace agreement and end the conflict as he and other regional and international mediators intensified their efforts.
In a statement following the conclusion of a trip to Riyadh, Grundberg said the main focus of his discussions with Yemeni government representatives, Saudi officials, as well as national and international diplomats, was to open the door for a Yemeni-Yemeni political process supported by the UN and also convince Yemeni parties to renew the UN-brokered ceasefire.
“A sustainable solution to the conflict in Yemen can only be forged by Yemenis. The parties need to come together with others in an inclusive format to build a peaceful future together,” he said, vowing to create the conditions for Yemenis to attain peace. “The UN is committed and ready to provide this platform once the parties take the decisive steps that are needed to make this vision a reality.”
The UN envoy’s appeal came after he met the president of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, and other officials in Riyadh to discuss mediation efforts.
The UN-led peace efforts in Yemen have been largely stalled since late last year when the Houthis rejected a proposal to renew the UN-brokered truce and defied international calls for de-escalation by bombing oil facilities in government-controlled Hadramout and Shabwa, resulting in the suspension of oil exports, the government's main source of revenue.
Similarly, Tareq Mohammed Saleh from the PLC said that the members' meeting with Saudi Defense Minister Khaled bin Salman on Wednesday centered on current peace efforts to end the conflict, emphasizing the council's support for the Saudi peace initiative on Yemen.
“Our national battle is to restore the peace that our people enjoyed under their republic and its political system based on pluralistic democracy and constitutional rule. We support all the efforts made by our brothers and supported by the international community to achieve this objective by putting an end to the Houthi coup and restoring the state,” Saleh said on X.
Yemen's Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed talked with US Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking in Riyadh about his government's attempts to stabilize the economy, efforts to establish peace, and the necessity for international action to push the Houthis to comply with peace ideas.
The meeting took place one day after Saeed’s government rejected a proposal by the Houthis to end their siege of the city of Taiz by co-managing the city with the Yemeni government.
On Monday, Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, proposed a cessation of hostilities in and around the besieged city of Taiz and the formation of a joint committee with the Yemeni government to administer the city.
Yemen's Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryani said on Wednesday that the Houthi deployment of soldiers and weaponry around Taiz, as well as their ongoing bombardment of the city's districts, contradict the proposal, warning that the Yemeni militia is preparing for a more violent escalation in Taiz.
“The Houthi militia must demonstrate good faith by submitting to efforts to revive and consolidate the UN ceasefire, engaging in negotiations to achieve a comprehensive, just, and enduring peace in Yemen, and promptly lifting the siege of Taiz,” the minister said on X.
UN envoy to Somalia warns of ‘heavy’ civilian toll
Updated 20 October 2023
AFP
UNITED NATIONS, US: The UN’s special envoy for Somalia on Thursday issued a stark warning to the Security Council about a sharp uptick in civilian casualties suffered last year in the violence-wracked Horn of Africa country.
Catriona Laing, a British diplomat who took up the UN post earlier this year, said both the insurgency by jihadist Al-Shabab militants and clashes in the breakaway Somaliland region were to blame.
“Conflicts in Somalia continue to take a heavy toll on civilians. Last year, we saw the largest increase in civilian casualties since 2017,” Laing told the council.
“Sadly, early data indicate a similar trend in 2023, with 1,289 civilian casualties recorded so far.”
Al-Shabab has been waging a violent insurgency against the government of Somalia for more than 15 years.
Flushed out of major cities in 2011-2012, the organization is still present over vast rural areas, mainly in the center and south of the country. It stages attacks regularly against security forces, politicians and civilians.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May last year vowing all-out war against the militants, who have also carried out deadly attacks in neighboring countries including Kenya.
Somaliland has meanwhile seen months of conflict between its troops and a clan militia challenging the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been internationally recognized.
The African Union maintains a force in Somalia, and the United Nations has a mission there.
UN resolutions call for the AU force (ATMIS) to be reduced to zero by the end of next year, handing over security to the Somali army and police.
Before the Security Council, Laing called on all partners “to consider providing support to fill the funding gap for ATMIS to ensure the mission can deliver its mandate fully, and troops do not go unpaid.”
The US envoy attending the meeting, Robert Wood, said Washington “remains committed to supporting the efforts of Somalia and the AU to build up Somalia’s security sector capacity.”
How Arab states are aiding Palestinians amid Gaza’s deepening humanitarian emergency
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar have pledged millions of dollars to assist Palestinians under Israeli bombardment
Gaza has been under strict Israeli embargo since Hamas launched its cross-border attack on Israel on October 7
Updated 58 min 56 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: As the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens in tandem with Israel’s expanding war with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the Arab Gulf states have been pledging aid and support to assist civilians living under siege and daily bombardment.
Since Hamas launched its unprecedented cross-border attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Gaza has been under strict Israeli embargo, depriving its 2.2 million-strong population of food, water, medicine, and electricity.
Gaza’s only power plant quickly shut down owing to a lack of fuel. According to the UN, hospitals in the Gaza Strip, where thousands of civilians have taken shelter, are expected to run out of generator fuel within days, putting the lives of patients at risk.
The siege, combined with the closure of the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt, meant that humanitarian aid agencies found it impossible to deliver assistance. More than 200 trucks and some 3,000 tons of aid are reported to be positioned at or near the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt.
UNICEF, the UN children’s agency, has said that unless water and fuel are sent “immediately,” Gaza inhabitants are in “imminent danger” of epidemics and death.
UNICEF supplies are standing by and ready to go for the children of Gaza.
They include water, mobile latrines, thermal blankets, water purification tablets, and medicine.
On Wednesday, Israel said it would allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The announcement to allow water, food, and other supplies came as anger over the blast at Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Hospital spread across the Middle East, and as US President Joe Biden visited Israel in hopes of preventing a wider conflict in the region.
Biden said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi agreed to open the crossing and to let in an initial group of 20 trucks with humanitarian aid. The convoy would start moving on Friday at the earliest, White House officials said.
The office of the Israeli prime minister said Israel “will not thwart” deliveries of food, water, or medicine from Egypt, as long as they are limited to civilians in the south of Gaza and do not go to Hamas militants.
Supplies would go in under the supervision of the UN, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told Al-Arabiya TV.
The Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing has been bombed multiple times since Israel launched its war on Hamas. Egypt will have to repair the road across the border that was cratered by Israeli airstrikes.
“At this stage, we can’t bring aid into Gaza,” Christoph Hangar, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva, told Arab News before the Israeli announcement was made.
“We are pre-positioning staff and relief items as we speak so we’re ready when access to Gaza is granted, which it must urgently be.”
In response to the deepening humanitarian emergency, Arab Gulf states have renewed their commitment to the resolution of the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and pledged millions of dollars in aid to the relief effort.
Israel has ordered residents of north Gaza to leave for the south, hoping perhaps to clear the area of civilians in preparation for a ground invasion, which would likely involve brutal urban combat.
The Oct. 7 attack killed at least 1,400 people, most of them Israeli civilians, and resulted in the capture of more than 200 people, who are now being held hostage in Gaza by Hamas and other “resistance factions.”
The presence of the hostages in the enclave has complicated Israel’s plans for a ground invasion.
INNUMBERS
2.4 million Population of the Gaza Strip.
1 million People displaced by the Israeli bombardment.
3,000 Palestinians killed across the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.
$2 million Money donated to UNRWA by Saudi Arabia.
$6 billion Funding provided to Palestinians by KSrelief since 2000.
Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, was due to meet El-Sisi in Egypt on Thursday to discuss how to get humanitarian aid into Gaza.
Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN chief, said in a statement: “Obviously, in order to move humanitarian aid through Gaza, we need safe passage. We can’t move humanitarian trucks and convoys while active bombardment is ongoing.
“There are intense discussions going on in which we’re involved with a number of parties in order to try to get the most basic humanitarian aid in as quickly as possible and that’s food, water, medicine. Those things are urgently needed.”
“Since the creation of Israel, the Saudi population and government have always been very sympathetic to the Palestinian cause,” Khaled Al-Maeena, a Saudi political commentator, told Arab News.
“It was done out of genuine goodwill for the Palestinian people who were oppressed and whose lands were occupied. What we are witnessing now is a Palestinian holocaust.”
Since 2000, the Saudi aid agency KSrelief has provided more than $6 billion in aid to the Palestinian people across multiple sectors, including food security, health, education, water, sanitation, and shelter.
In 2022 alone, Saudi Arabia contributed $27 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced it would be donating a further $2 million to UNRWA.
The money was presented to Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner general, by Naif Al-Sudairi, the Saudi ambassador to Jordan, at the Saudi Embassy in Amman on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia’s private sector has also been making pledges. McDonald’s KSA has publicly announced it will be donating $533,000 to Gaza relief efforts, stating it was “proud of its Saudi identity” and support for humanitarian issues.
“As a purely Saudi company, we have been proud, since our inception, of our Saudi identity, and our continuous contribution to supporting our economy and national community and adopting social and humanitarian matters that our community is concerned with,” the restaurant chain said in an online statement.
“We are delighted to announce that McDonald’s KSA will be donating SR2 million ($533,201) to support the relief efforts for the citizens of Gaza, may God help them. This contribution follows coordination with the relevant official authorities.”
Opinion
This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)
Prior to the conflict, US-brokered talks had been underway concerning the potential normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel pending clear signs of progress on the status of the Palestinians.
In August, while these talks were ongoing, the Kingdom also offered to resume financial support for the Palestinian Authority.
How the present crisis will impact the normalization talks remains to be seen, but the Kingdom’s stance on the need to resolve the Palestinian question remains unchanged.
In a statement following the Hamas attack, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said it was “renewing its call on the international community to assume its responsibilities and activate a credible peace process that leads to a two-state solution in a way that achieves security and peace in the region and protects civilians.”
In 2020, the UAE became the first Arab Gulf state to normalize relations with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords.
A Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries came into effect in March this year, signifying Israel’s first free trade agreement with an Arab state. Bahrain and Morocco followed suit.
In response to the crisis now unfolding in Gaza, the UAE has launched a campaign dubbed Tarahum — or “compassion” in Arabic — to help vulnerable civilians, particularly the 1 million children who make up nearly half of Gaza’s population.
Overseen by the Emirates Red Crescent, the UAE has called for donations and volunteers, with its first relief center established at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.
A plane carrying medical supplies has already been sent to the Egyptian city of El-Arish before onward transit to the Rafah border crossing, according to the Emirati state news agency WAM.
On Tuesday, Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE, directed the provision of $20 million in humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.
Qatar has likewise established its own aid effort, deploying a plane bound for El-Arish on Monday carrying 37 tons of food and medical aid, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development under the direction of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
“This aid is part of the State of Qatar’s full support for the fraternal Palestinian people amid the difficult humanitarian conditions due to the Israeli bombardment on the Gaza Strip,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Palestinians have been massing at the sealed Rafah border crossing since the crisis began, in the hope of leaving Gaza before the much talked about ground offensive begins. On the other side of the border fence, aid agencies are powerless to intervene.
“We are exploring all avenues to bring life-saving aid into Gaza,” said Hangar of the ICRC. “This initial goods convoy includes medicine and thousands of household kits for families which include hygiene items and chlorine tablets for drinking water.”
He added: “We are also urgently deploying staff to relieve colleagues in Gaza whenever we are able to move in. This includes a mobile surgical team and other health staff, a weapons contamination expert, and relief coordinators specialized in water and habitat and food security.”
German defense minister from Lebanon: Withdrawing UNIFIL would send wrong signal
Beirut prepares for the possibility of war — hospitals receive emergency surgical supplies
Pistorius’s visit comes against the backdrop of the escalation between Israel and Hamas in Gaza
Updated 19 October 2023
Najia Houssari
BEIRUT: Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has warned against withdrawing the long-running UN peacekeeping mission from the country, arguing that such a move would send the wrong signal at this time.
Pistorius was visiting German soldiers serving in the peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.
Berlin has deployed some 140 soldiers on a corvette off the Lebanese coast and at UNIFIL mission headquarters in southern Lebanon.
UNIFIL includes 9,994 peacekeepers from 49 countries.
Pistorius’s visit came against the backdrop of the escalation between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip and clashes on the Blue Line between Hezbollah and Palestinian groups with the Israel Defense Forces.
Arab and foreign embassies have already urged their citizens to leave or avoid Lebanon on Thursday.
The countries include the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain.
The warnings came as Pierre Al-Ashkar, head of the Federation of Tourist Syndicates, said the recent events affected the tourism sector’s regular activity after the summer.
He added that European visitors canceled their reservations in Lebanon in October and November due to travel warnings from their countries.
Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib met on Thursday with Arab ambassadors to Lebanon.
He emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, providing aid, rejecting displacement, ending Israeli occupation, and establishing a Palestinian state as the solution.
The World Health Organization has delivered medical aid to Lebanon’s Ministry of Health.
It includes medicines and supplies necessary for emergency surgical operations from WHO’s logistical hub in Dubai.
The aid will be distributed to government and private hospitals and those at risk, especially in Beirut and the south.
It aims to provide medical assistance to injured patients in the event of a military conflict to prevent any potential health crisis.
The WHO noted that Lebanon’s health system has been “crippled while there are severe shortages of specialized medical doctors and health workers, and medicines and medical equipment.”
Also on Thursday, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with officials of the UN humanitarian, development, and relief agencies operating in Lebanon.
The discussion centered on emergency plans drawn up by the UN to keep pace with developments in Lebanon in terms of services, humanitarian, health, and social aspects.
Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Mustafa, secretary-general of the Supreme Defense Council, and Imran Riza, UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for Lebanon, took part in the talks.
Caretaker ministers for health, interior, and environment were also present.
The protests that Lebanon witnessed on Wednesday in solidarity with the Gaza Strip turned into riots in the vicinity of the US Embassy in the Awkar area in Mount Lebanon.
Protesters assaulted neighboring buildings and set them on fire.
The protesters moved at night to the vicinity of the American University in Beirut, assaulted its walls, and smashed windows.
Police officers pursued the attackers, and strict security measures were implemented on Thursday morning.
Two missiles were fired from Lebanon on Thursday afternoon toward the settlements of Al-Manara and Misgav Am in the Upper Galilee, opposite the southern towns of Mays Al-Jabal and Hula.
IDF artillery targeted Lebanese border areas. Several villages in the western sector were subjected to direct Israeli bombardment in the early dawn.
Israeli warplanes raided the vicinity of the town of Naqoura, but no human casualties or material damages were recorded.
US Navy intercepts 3 missiles fired from Yemen ‘potentially’ at Israel: Pentagon
Washington is on heightened alert for activity by Iran-backed groups as regional tensions soar during the Israel-Hamas war
Updated 19 October 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON D.C.: A US Navy ship on Thursday shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Houthi militia in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said.
Three “land-attack cruise missiles and several drones” were intercepted by a destroyer, a spokesman told reporters. The attack had been conducted from Yemen and “potentially toward targets in Israel.”
The ship, USS Carney, was patrolling in the Red Sea as part of a heavily reinforced US military presence ordered by President Joe Biden to maintain stability in the wake of war between Israel and the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip.
The spokesman said that missiles were fired from Yemen where the Iranian-backed Houthis are at war with a government backed by an Arab coalition.
According to the spokesman, there were no US casualties and “we cannot say for certain what these missiles were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen, heading north along the Red Sea.”
He continued: “Our defensive response was one we would have taken for any similar threat in the region, we have the capability to defend our broader interests in the region and to deter regional escalation and broader expansion of the conflict that began with Hamas’ attack on Israeli civilians.”
Biden has ordered increased air and naval assets — including dispatching two aircraft carriers — to the Middle East to guard against the Israel-Hamas war spilling over in the region.
On Tuesday, the Pentagon also ordered 2,000 personnel on standby for potential deployment.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the deployment would allow the United States “to respond more quickly” to the crisis, while the White House stressed it did not intend to put US combat forces on the ground.
US media reported the troops being readied for deployment would cover support roles, such as medical assistance and handling explosives.
Biden flew to Israel in a dramatic show of US support this week and was due to speak from the White House later Thursday in a speech urging Congress to fund military backing for Israel and another embattled US ally — Ukraine.
Asked by journalists late Wednesday about reports that his administration had told Israel that US forces would fight alongside Israeli troops in response to any attack by the powerful Lebanese movement Hezbollah against Israel, Biden said this was “not true.”
However, he said that “our military is talking with their military about what the alternatives are” in the event of a Hezbollah attack.