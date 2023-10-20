Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict

BEIRUT: Top-tier footballers, including Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema and Noussair Mazraoui, have sparked controversy in recent days after voicing their opinions on the situation in Gaza via social media posts.
Players’ comments expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza have attracted millions of conflicting responses and drawn condemnation.
Bayern Munich’s Moroccan Mazraoui, Mainz’s Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi, Nice’s Algerian Yousef Atal and others were suspended or subject to questioning by their clubs after sharing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Arab News interviewed a cross-section of fans, who expressed mixed reactions over players’ use of social media to share their viewpoints.
Brazilian-Portuguese coach Jorvan Vieira believes that “football never works with politics, but unfortunately nowadays, there is politics in football and all sports in general.”
Although the public might condemn their comments, players have the right to express themselves as “humans,” Vieira said, adding that reacting to events in Gaza is based on “humanitarian grounds.”
He said: “Some people might misinterpret players’ opinions, saying this is political, but this is humanitarian. People who judge players or condemn them must see themselves in the mirror before condemning someone for their actions or words.”
Vieira said that players and coaches have the right to express themselves freely, even though they risk being condemned or not getting hired later due to their statements.
According to Lebanese fan Abed Mohamed, football players are public figures and “high morals” should be the major guideline for their behavior and public statements.
“They should stand for justice and should not take a side because of the clubs they represent,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the large amount of money they earn may sometimes govern their opinions and public statements in line with their clubs’ policies, which might be sometimes unjust and unfair.”
Meanwhile, Sudanese fan Yehya Yacoub believes “players’ freedom to express their opinion must be respected and not violated or suppressed.”
However, he added that “sports should not be involved in politics. Politics and sports do not mix.”
Lebanese fan Ahmad Mosbah believes that footballers should avoid commenting on such conflicts.
The 81-year-old, a lifelong football fan, said: “Salah is famous for donating millions to needy people in his country. Undoubtedly, most European clubs (like their governments) will take sides. So, why involve himself in such an unneeded situation that could backfire on him and eventually affect those getting donations from him (if) Liverpool part ways with him?”
Jordanian fan Taymour Fares believes it is a “murky situation for players at such intense times to comment or not.”
Fares said: “Players should react independently, each based on his clubs’ stance from what is happening, so that they do not land themselves in unneeded troubles or embarrassment.”
Media expert Bassel Ibrahim, from Syria, said: “Social media platforms are such a strong tool. If famous players utilize (it) properly and wisely, that by itself could influence any cause worldwide.”
He supports players sharing their views, and urged other famous footballers, both current and retired, to address the Israel-Hamas conflict and any other international issue through their social media posts.
