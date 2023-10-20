You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict

Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict
Top-tier footballers, including Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema and Noussair Mazraoui, have sparked controversy in recent days after voicing their opinions on the situation in Gaza via social media posts. (File)
Updated 20 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa
Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict

Fans have mixed response to footballers expressing solidarity over Gaza conflict
  • Arab News interviews supporters who share differing views over players voicing opinions via social media
  • Brazilian-Portuguese coach Jorvan Vieira says players have a right to express themselves as ‘humans’
Updated 20 sec ago
Bassam Zaazaa
BEIRUT: Top-tier footballers, including Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema and Noussair Mazraoui, have sparked controversy in recent days after voicing their opinions on the situation in Gaza via social media posts.
Players’ comments expressing solidarity with the people of Gaza have attracted millions of conflicting responses and drawn condemnation.
Bayern Munich’s Moroccan Mazraoui, Mainz’s Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi, Nice’s Algerian Yousef Atal and others were suspended or subject to questioning by their clubs after sharing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Arab News interviewed a cross-section of fans, who expressed mixed reactions over players’ use of social media to share their viewpoints.
Brazilian-Portuguese coach Jorvan Vieira believes that “football never works with politics, but unfortunately nowadays, there is politics in football and all sports in general.”
Although the public might condemn their comments, players have the right to express themselves as “humans,” Vieira said, adding that reacting to events in Gaza is based on “humanitarian grounds.”
He said: “Some people might misinterpret players’ opinions, saying this is political, but this is humanitarian. People who judge players or condemn them must see themselves in the mirror before condemning someone for their actions or words.”
Vieira said that players and coaches have the right to express themselves freely, even though they risk being condemned or not getting hired later due to their statements.
According to Lebanese fan Abed Mohamed, football players are public figures and “high morals” should be the major guideline for their behavior and public statements.
“They should stand for justice and should not take a side because of the clubs they represent,” he said.
“Unfortunately, the large amount of money they earn may sometimes govern their opinions and public statements in line with their clubs’ policies, which might be sometimes unjust and unfair.”
Meanwhile, Sudanese fan Yehya Yacoub believes “players’ freedom to express their opinion must be respected and not violated or suppressed.”
However, he added that “sports should not be involved in politics. Politics and sports do not mix.”
Lebanese fan Ahmad Mosbah believes that footballers should avoid commenting on such conflicts.
The 81-year-old, a lifelong football fan, said: “Salah is famous for donating millions to needy people in his country. Undoubtedly, most European clubs (like their governments) will take sides. So, why involve himself in such an unneeded situation that could backfire on him and eventually affect those getting donations from him (if) Liverpool part ways with him?”
Jordanian fan Taymour Fares believes it is a “murky situation for players at such intense times to comment or not.”
Fares said: “Players should react independently, each based on his clubs’ stance from what is happening, so that they do not land themselves in unneeded troubles or embarrassment.”
Media expert Bassel Ibrahim, from Syria, said: “Social media platforms are such a strong tool. If famous players utilize (it) properly and wisely, that by itself could influence any cause worldwide.”
He supports players sharing their views, and urged other famous footballers, both current and retired, to address the Israel-Hamas conflict and any other international issue through their social media posts.

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club
Updated 19 October 2023
AP
Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club

Jim Ratcliffe could have a major say in Manchester United if he buys a minority stake in the club
  • The owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos appears to be ready to invest in the storied English soccer club
  • Ratcliffe is trying to buy a 25 percent share of United and also wants to run soccer operations
Updated 19 October 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: If British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe is successful in his attempt to buy a minority stake in Manchester United, he could end up with a major say in the running of the underperforming club.
The owner of petrochemicals giant Ineos appears to be ready to invest in the storied English soccer club after rival Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar said over the weekend he was withdrawing from the bidding process.
Ratcliffe is trying to buy a 25 percent share of United and also wants to run soccer operations, a person with knowledge of the proposal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.
United’s American owners, the Glazer family, in November announced plans to seek outside investment that could have resulted in the sale of the 20-time English league champions.
Ratcliffe initially bid for the family’s controlling stake of about 69 percent, while Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim wanted 100 percent of the club.
With the process dragging on beyond an expected completion date of June, Ratcliffe has adjusted his offer and that could pave the way to him becoming a co-owner of the club he has supported since he was a child.
THE PROPOSAL
Ratcliffe’s bid would mean the Glazers, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, remain in control of United. But if he is given responsibility of running the sporting side of the business, it would give him a real opportunity to improve the team’s performance on the field.
United has not won a league title since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.
United won the Champions League title in 2008, five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, five League Cups and the Europa League under the Glazers, but the vast majority of those trophies were won by Ferguson. United has won four trophies in 10 years since his retirement.
Ratcliffe reportedly still eventually wants to take complete control of the club over a staggered process, but that has not been confirmed.
Ratcliffe is one of Britain’s richest people and is said to be worth $15.1 billion. He previously tried to buy Chelsea and already owns French club Nice and cycling’s Team INEOS. He is one-third shareholder of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team and competes in the America’s Cup with sailing team INEOS Britannia.
THE RECRUITMENT
Despite spending about $2 billion on transfers in the past decade, United has been toppled as English soccer’s most dominant force. While rival Manchester City has been backed by the vast wealth of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, United has still been able to compete for the world’s leading players and has broken records to sign the likes of Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.
But that hasn’t brought success, with many of United’s signings failing to live up to the expectations of leading the team back to the top.
There have been changes in recent years. Former executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has gone. The role of football director was introduced, with John Murtough appointed to that position, and Matt Hargreaves was recently hired to lead player negotiations.
The club believes its soccer operations department has been strengthened, pointing to the recent signings of Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund as evidence of an improving recruitment policy.
Hojlund is considered among the best emerging strikers in Europe and was signed from Atalanta for 64 million pounds ($82 million).
Critics, however, would point to Hojlund joining Atalanta just a year earlier for a reported 20 million euros ($21.2 million) and Onana moving from Ajax to Inter Milan on a free transfer in 2022. United paid 51 million euros ($57 million) for the goalkeeper this year.
THE MANAGER
United manager Erik ten Hag has been backed by Murtough and United since he was hired last year.
The Dutchman has been allowed to bring in expensive signings like Brazil internationals Antony and Casemiro, as well as Hojlund, as he tries to overhaul the squad.
He enjoyed an impressive first season when winning the club’s first trophy in six years — the League Cup — and leading United back to the Champions League.
Ten Hag has also been backed over his disciplining of star players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho, while Maguire has been stripped of the captaincy and made a peripheral figure in the team after falling out of favor.
While fans have jeered as United has endured a difficult start to this season, losing six of its first 11 games, Ten Hag remains popular.
His record at Ajax when winning three league titles and two cups shows he can deliver success.
He is the club’s fifth permanent manager since Ferguson retired.
A policy of hiring and firing clearly hasn’t worked, but would Ratcliffe want to make his own appointment if in charge?
THE STADIUM
Old Trafford may be iconic, but it is in need of redevelopment. It remains the biggest club stadium in the country, but looks dated compared to Tottenham’s new ground, which regularly hosts NFL games.
Ratcliffe is reportedly offering about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.58 billion) for a minority stake, but it is not known how that money will be spent. Ratcliffe also reportedly wants to expand Old Trafford from 74,000 seats to 90,000.
It is not likely that stadium redevelopments would come under soccer operations, but it would be a meaningful change that would generate extra funds and also appeal to supporters.
Last year, United appointed stadium developers Populous to look at options for Old Trafford. While another possibility would be to rebuild the stadium, that would pose problems in terms of relocating the team during the building process and lost revenue as a result.
THE FANS
Manchester United’s supporters have long-campaigned to drive out the unpopular owners since the late Malcom Glazer bought the club for 790 million pounds (then about $1.4 billion) in 2005. Fans have been critical of the leveraged nature of the Glazers’ buyout that loaded debt onto the club, as well as a perceived lack of investment and the dividends taken out by the owners.
Many have called for the Glazers to be completely removed. The Manchester United Supporters Trust told the AP that propping the family up permanently would be a “nightmare scenario.”
Fans have continued to protest against the family and chants of “Glazers out” are regularly heard at games.
Ratcliffe, who was born in the Manchester area, has risked angering supporters by offering to buy a minority stake. But if he is successful in gaining control of soccer operations and oversees a period of success, he could help to placate them and ease tension around the club.
However, if United’s decline continues, he would be in danger of being a visible figure of blame.

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to 'showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK'

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to 'showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK'
Updated 19 October 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to 'showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK'

Saudia sign Newcastle United deal that promises to 'showcase Saudi Arabia to the UK'
  • The Magpies and the Saudi national airline further cement their commercial relationship as the club’s official airline partner
Updated 19 October 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United have moved to further boost their Champions League spending power by securing an extended deal with Saudia.

The Magpies and the Saudi national airline have further cemented their commercial relationship as the club’s official airline partner, in a deal that is set to cover “2023/24 and beyond.”

The renewed multi-year partnership comes after Saudia sponsored travel to and from Newcastle to Riyadh for their December 2022 warm-weather training camp in the Kingdom. During that trip, the Magpies beat Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal to claim the inaugural Diriyah Season Cup at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Stadium.

Celebrating the news, Saudia took to X to post: “Soaring to new heights on and off the pitch. We are excited to embark on this journey with the most passionate fans in the world as @NUFC’s Official Airline Partner. Howay the lads #ThisIsHowWeFly.”

 

 

The statement confirming the deal said that the airline, which flies to more than 100 destinations around the world from King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, was looking to connect Newcastle United fans with the Kingdom “through exclusive offers and experiences.”

Of the agreement, Newcastle United’s chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, said: “This is a natural step in our growing relationship with Saudia and follows our hugely successful partnership in 2022.

“We were incredibly impressed with Saudia, both on board our flights to and from the Middle East, and in what we experienced as our teams activated our partnership during the 2022/23 season. Saudia’s partnership activations were extremely well-received by our growing local and global fanbase, with incredible digital results being achieved by both parties.

“Our ambition is to grow Newcastle United globally and to become the most popular Premier League club in Saudi Arabia and other territories around the world.

“Saudia will open up new markets for Newcastle United as we strengthen our connection with fans across the globe. We are very excited about the journey ahead. We relish the challenge and opportunity to support Saudia as it looks to expand its route network, and reach new audiences, through the huge global awareness Newcastle United can provide.”

Saudia’s Group Chief Marketing Officer Khaled Tash said: “At Saudia we have always strived to create meaningful connections that transcend boundaries, and our partnership with Newcastle United aligns with this vision. We recognized in Newcastle United a club with a rich history, strong values and a passionate fanbase that resonates with our own principles.

“The opportunity to connect with Newcastle United’s fanbase is a source of great excitement. The prospect of forging a bond with millions of fans and bringing them closer to our brand and values, and to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is truly exciting.

“With our expanding route network and premier product we are keen to reach new audiences showcasing Saudi Arabia to the UK population but also growing awareness of the multiple leisure and business travel destinations Saudia provides through its hyper-connected global network.”

The deal is not only good news for Saudia, it will be music to the ears of head coach Eddie Howe, who is looking to further strengthen the club’s squad in the January transfer window.

Newcastle have been hampered by UEFA financial fair play and Premier League “profit and sustainability” rules, which only allow a club to make a limited loss across three financial years, in recent windows, limiting what can be spent on new recruits for the Magpies’ squad, as they fight on four fronts this season.

The deal comes on the back of Newcastle penning commercial contracts with the likes of Adidas, which begins next season, and newly launched UK “iGaming” and online sports betting brand BetMGM.

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to 'prevent further slaughter of innocent souls' in Gaza

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to 'prevent further slaughter of innocent souls' in Gaza
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to 'prevent further slaughter of innocent souls' in Gaza

Liverpool star Mo Salah calls on world leaders to 'prevent further slaughter of innocent souls' in Gaza
  • In an impassioned plea on social media platform X, the Egyptian footballer said ‘the people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently’
Updated 19 October 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: In a touching statement about the situation in Gaza, Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah urged world leaders to “come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls” and said “humanity must prevail.”

In a video message posted on social media platform X on Wednesday, the Liverpool FC star made an impassioned plea to authorities and the wider world, saying: “The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently.

“It’s not always easy to speak in times like this … there has been too much violence and too much heartbreaking brutality.”

The escalation in violence has been unbearable to watch, said Salah.

“All lives are sacred and must be protected,” he added. “The massacres need to stop. Families are being torn apart. What’s clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions.”

In response to the carnage at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, on which Israeli forces are accused of carrying out an attack on Tuesday feared to have killed more than 500 people, Salah said: “The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying.”

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery

Neymar has torn knee ligament, facing surgery
Updated 18 October 2023
AFP

SAO PAULO: Football superstar Neymar has a torn ligament and meniscus in his left knee and will have to undergo surgery after being injured during Brazil’s 2-0 loss to Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation said Wednesday.
The 31-year-old, who joined Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain in August, went off in tears just before halftime in Brazil’s World Cup qualifying match in Montevideo Tuesday.

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza

Karim Benzema faces backlash in France over statement of solidarity with people of Gaza
  • French senator demands that the footballer be stripped of his citizenship of the country and his Ballon D’or accolade withdrawn
  • Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin alleged during a TV interview that Benzema was ‘connected’ with the Muslim Brotherhood, which France considers a terrorist organization
Updated 18 October 2023
Arab News

BEIRUT: Karim Benzema, the French footballer who currently plays for Saudi club Al-Ittihad, is facing a backlash from officials in his home country after he expressed solidarity with the people of Gaza and said they were being subjected to unjust bombing.
In a message posted on social media site X on Sunday, the current FIFA Ballon D’or holder wrote: “All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children.”
The post has garnered more than 558,000 likes, 180,000 retweets and 60,000 comments.

However, French senator Valerie Boyer has demanded that the government strip Benzema of his citizenship, and that his Ballon D’or accolade, awarded annually by news magazine French Football to the men’s player judged to be the best of the year, be withdrawn.
News website Tribuna reported that Boyer’s demand came in the form of a signed petition addressed to the French government, posted on her Instagram page, in which she said: “We cannot accept that a French dual national, internationally known, could dishonor and even betray our country in this way.”
Benzema was born in Lyon to parents of Algerian descent.
The row escalated further when French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, speaking on TV channel CNews, alleged that Benzema was “connected” to the Muslim Brotherhood, which a number of nations, including France, consider to be a terrorist organization.
Meanwhile, Israeli former goalkeeper David “Dudu” Aouate, who played for Spanish clubs Racing Santander, Deportivo and Mallorca, insulted Benzema on X over his comments about Gaza, using curse words in five languages, the Marca newspaper reported.
On Oct. 7, Hamas operatives crossed the border from Gaza into Israel where they killed more than a thousand Israelis, including soldiers and civilians.
Vowing to wipe out Hamas, Israel responded by bombing Gaza, killing more than 3,000 civilians. On Tuesday, Israeli forces were accused of carrying out an attack on a hospital that is thought to have killed more than 500 people.
 

