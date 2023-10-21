You are here

Malaysian and South Korean leaders in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. (SPA)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh. (SPA)
Malaysian and South Korean leaders in Saudi Arabia for talks with crown prince
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Saturday received Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during his official visit to the capital, Riyadh.
Ibrahim was greeted with a reception ceremony held in his honor upon his arrival at Al-Yamamah Palace, where the crown prince received him.
The prime minister expressed happiness with the visit and his meeting with Prince Mohammed.
During the discussion session, they reviewed aspects of Saudi-Malaysian relations and discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields and promising opportunities for its development.
The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and a number of topics of common interest.
Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his accompanying delegation arrived in Riyadh on Saturday evening on a state visit to the Kingdom.
He was received at King Khalid International Airport by Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih, and a number of officials.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim Mohammed bin Salman South Korea Yoon Suk Yeol

Saudi crown prince, US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss Gaza escalation in Riyadh

Saudi crown prince, US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss Gaza escalation in Riyadh
Saudi crown prince, US Senator Lindsey Graham discuss Gaza escalation in Riyadh
  • Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed the need to exert all possible efforts to ensure that the violence does not spread
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with US Senator Lindsey Graham in the capital, Riyadh, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday.
During the meeting, they discussed the military escalation in Gaza was discussed.
The crown prince stressed the need to exert all possible efforts to ensure that the violence does not spread and avoid the dangerous repercussions on regional and global security and peace.
He also stressed the importance of creating conditions for the return of stability and restoring the path of peace to ensure that the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate rights.
The two sides also reviewed friendly relations between the Kingdom and the US, and a number of issues of common interest.
The meeting was attended by a number of senior Saudi officials and US senators visiting the Kingdom as part of an official delegation.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Lindsey Graham Gaza Second Nakba Mohammed bin Salman

Saudi Arabia, Singapore elevate ties to strategic partnership

Saudi Arabia, Singapore elevate ties to strategic partnership
Saudi Arabia, Singapore elevate ties to strategic partnership
  • Agreement including energy, climate initiatives, security comes during Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong’s visit to Riyadh
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Singapore agreed to strengthen bilateral relations in a number of fields following an official visit by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Lee at the Al-Yamamah Palace, where they reviewed the relations between the Kingdom and Singapore, and means to deepen them in all areas, a joint statement said.

“Driven by the desire of the leadership of the two countries to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation, the two sides agreed to upgrade relations to a strategic partnership that will allow the deepening and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation across all fields,” it added.

Lee conveyed his appreciation to the crown prince for the support provided to Singaporean pilgrims performing the Hajj.

He also reiterated his country’s support for the Kingdom’s bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

“The two sides welcomed the good progress made by the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee,” which held its third session in Riyadh on Tuesday, during which both sides discussed ways to enhance partnerships and cooperation in various fields such as connectivity, digital economy and innovation, energy, and industry.

In the economic, trade and investment fields, the two sides reviewed challenges in the global economy and discussed common economic interests.

The two sides welcomed the growth in the value of bilateral trade in 2022 by 51 percent as compared with 2021 and stressed the importance of cooperating to enhance and diversify bilateral trade by tapping into and improving the Gulf Cooperation Council–Singapore Free Trade Agreement, as well as intensifying collaborations between their private sectors, in various fields, including energy, digital economy, financial services, agricultural and food industries, and transport and logistics.

The two sides affirmed the opportunities in investment partnerships provided by the programs and projects of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 in various sectors, benefiting from the expertise and capabilities of Singaporean companies, and holding joint commercial and investment events.

In the energy field, the two sides highlighted the need to ensure the security of supply in global markets by encouraging dialogue and cooperation between countries.

They emphasized cooperation in the fields of low-carbon solutions and technologies, including clean and green hydrogen, as well as carbon capture, utilization and storage, electricity, renewable energy, energy efficiency and conservation, and innovation.

“This will be pursued under the Energy Cooperation Roadmap which is an implementation plan of the memorandum of understanding in the energy field, signed between the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore,” the statement said.

Both sides agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in the fields of oil and refined products, and petrochemicals, as well as developing innovative technologies for the uses of hydrocarbon resources and energy efficiency.

On climate change, Singapore welcomed the Kingdom’s launch of the “Saudi Green” and “Middle East Green” initiatives, and expressed its support for the Kingdom’s efforts in the field, through the implementation of the Circular Carbon Economy approach, which was launched by the Kingdom and endorsed by the leaders of the G20 countries in 2020.

The two sides stressed the importance of the principles of the Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and the need to develop and implement climate agreements by focusing on emissions rather than sources.

They agreed to enhance cooperation in the defense and security fields and coordinate on issues of common interest, including combating crime.

Both sides emphasized strengthening cooperation in international forums and international financial organizations to enhance efforts addressing the challenges facing the global economy, and expressed their aspiration to enhance cooperation and information sharing in the areas of fintech and innovation between the Saudi Central Bank and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

They also agreed to enhance cooperation in environment, water, agriculture and food security; air, land, rail, port and logistics connectivity; tourism, culture, and youth; education; and health, including the support of global initiatives to confront pandemics as well as current and future health challenges and risks.

In international affairs, the two sides renewed their determination to support and intensify efforts to maintain international peace and security and exchanged views on issues of mutual concern in the regional and international arenas.

They reaffirmed their determination to enhance cooperation in combating extremism, fanaticism, hate speech and terrorism, along with promoting moderation, tolerance, and inter-faith harmony.

At the conclusion of the visit, Lee expressed his thanks and appreciation to the crown prince for the generous hospitality he and his delegation received.

Lee looked forward to welcoming the crown prince on an official visit to Singapore.

The crown prince expressed his best wishes for health and happiness to the prime minister and further progress and prosperity to the Singaporean people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Singapore Mohammed bin Salman Lee Hsien Loong

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ thrills audiences in Riyadh

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ thrills audiences in Riyadh
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ thrills audiences in Riyadh
  • Arriving in the Saudi capital from London’s West End, award-winning production promises magical experience
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Andrew Lloyd Webber’s critically acclaimed musical “The Phantom of the Opera,” is now running at The Arena Riyadh until Dec. 5.

Presented by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, in collaboration with Broadway Entertainment Group and by arrangement with the Really Useful Group, the show made its debut on Oct. 14 and will become the longest-running theatrical show to be staged in the Saudi capital.

“The Phantom of the Opera” is based on Gaston Leroux’s 1910 novel of the same name. The musical is set in 1830s Paris, follows the Phantom — a musical genius — as he roams the shadows of the Paris Opera House. There, he encounters Christine, an enchanting soprano, drawing her into his world and nurturing her talents. Unbeknownst to Christine, the Phantom has begun to fall in love with her, but she already harbors feelings for the young nobleman Raoul, patron of the opera. What unfolds is a whirlwind of intense emotions that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

The iconic musical has earned more than 70 international theater awards, including seven Tony Awards in New York for its record-breaking Broadway run and four Olivier Awards in London’s West End.

“The Phantom of the Opera” is widely regarded as one of the greatest musicals of all time. The romantic score includes the much-loved songs “Think of Me,” “All I Ask of You,” “The Music of the Night,” and the iconic title song.

Lebanese-British actor Nadim Naaman plays the lead role in the production — the first time an actor of Middle Eastern origin has played the iconic part of the Phantom.

“I’m very happy to be here for the first time. I’ve been traveling around the Middle East my whole life. I’m Lebanese, but raised in London, so I have family in Beirut, in Dubai. I have friends in Doha,” Naaman told Arab News. “I’ve been very fortunate to work in this region for the last five or six years. But Saudi Arabia is the place where it’s happening now, you know? And, watching from London, the development of all the arts, the sport, the tourism, this 2030 Vision that’s happening here is very exciting. And it feels like the right time to bring a show like this here. The people of Riyadh deserve it.”

Naaman has been heavily involved in the production for the past 13 years, portraying the character of Raoul. He believes that the time is finally right for him to take on the role of the Phantom.

“I played the role of Raoul many times, and it has always been my dream to play the Phantom,” he said. “I just had to wait (to get to) the right age and the right point in my career. It’s the biggest privilege, because this is the most iconic role in musical theater for a man. The music is incredible.

“As a Middle Eastern performer, to be doing this for the first time in the Middle East is honestly a dream come true,” he continued. “I could never have imagined this. It’s a very special thing.”

The talented Australian soprano Georgia Wilkinson returns to her role as Christine Daae — one she has played on many occasions, including the show’s tour of Greece.

“I’ve wanted to come to Saudi for so many years and, finally, I get to be here — and for work,” she said. “We’ve been so busy rehearsing that I haven’t gotten to see much of it yet, but once we’re into performances, there’s quite a few places that we want to go, like the Edge of the World, Diriyah, Kingdom Tower … we’ve got a whole list that we’re going to work our way through.”

During her time at Melbourne University, Wilkinson’s exceptional abilities earned her the distinction of becoming the youngest-ever Opera Scholar of the Year and a recipient of the Robert Salzer Voice Award.

Her favorite song from the show, she told Arab News, is the title track. “I think it’s the first part of the soundtrack that I heard when I was a child and I just grasped onto it. It was like an earworm; it was constantly in my head, and I would sing along. It’s so emotive, and the vocal range is amazing. I could sing it 10 times a night. I just love it,” she explained.

The show’s Riyadh run is part of the RCRC’s efforts to offer a wide range of entertainment choices, aligning with the goals of Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Program.

Jasper Hope, an adviser to the Riyadh commission, said that arranging the performances in Riyadh took more than two years.

“That’s because this is the world’s most popular musical,” he explained. “Everybody in the world wants to see a production of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ in their city. (So) it’s taken us a little while. We had to get a venue that was suitable, we had to get a production and a company, we had to make the arrangements. These things can take time.

“This isn’t the first show that we’ve done here in Riyadh. We’ve been working for the last four or five months to bring shows pretty much every month, and we hope to continue that in the years to come,” he added.

There will be a total of 59 performances of the show in Riyadh, featuring a cast and crew numbering over 100, and more than 230 intricately designed costumes.

Andrew Riley, the set and costume designer, told Arab News: “I think designing a show anywhere has its challenges, to be honest, no matter where you are. It’s such a technically complicated and complex show. There’s a lot of moving scenery, automation, flying, and costume changes. There are over 150 costumes in the show, and there are a lot of quick changes, so it’s very technical,” he said.

While paying homage to the timeless legacy of “The Phantom of the Opera,” the Riyadh performance promises to deliver a “fresh and mesmerizing experience that will captivate both devoted fans and newcomers to the story.”

Tickets are available at phantom.platinumlist.net and ticketingboxoffice.com.

Topics: the phantom of the opera Andrew Lloyd Webber The Arena Riyadh Royal Commission for Riyadh City

Saudi Falcon Club auction sales soar to $440k

Saudi Falcon Club auction sales soar to $440k
Saudi Falcon Club auction sales soar to $440k
  • The Saudi Falcons Club offers accommodation and transport for falcon owners
Arab News

RIYADH: Sales at the fourth Saudi Falcons Club auction exceeded SR1.6 million ($440,000) after three birds were sold for SR155,000, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The auction was launched at the club’s Malham headquarters near Riyadh on Oct. 1 and will continue until Nov. 15.

Two peregrine Qirnas falcons from the south of Al-Lith city sold for SR57,000 and SR33,000, while a third bird, a young falcon from Al-Wajh, sold for SR65,000.

Earlier, a peregrine falcon from Al-Awiqila in the Kingdom’s Northern Borders region stole the show at the auction, fetching a record sale price of SR250,000. Another shaheen falcon, this one from Al-Lith city in the Makkah region, sold for SR135,000.

The event aims to promote the Kingdom’s falconry heritage, and support related cultural and economic activities, organizers said, while also offering opportunities to invest in a field that helps support the development of the national economy.

During the auction, the club outlines investment in falconry in Saudi Arabia and the development of the sector, including regulations governing the buying and selling of birds.

The Saudi Falcons Club offers accommodation and transport for falcon owners, while the auction is broadcast live on television channels and the club’s social media platforms.

During the club’s first auction, in 2020, 102 falcons were sold over 20 days, with total sales exceeding SR10 million. At the second auction, 95 falcons were sold for a total of SR8.3 million, and during the third, 81 birds sold for more than SR7 million.

Topics: Saudi Falcon Club Saudi falcons Malham Falconry

Related

Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations photos
Saudi Football
Green Falcons ready for Mali in Asian Cup preparations

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,453 illegals in one week

Saudi Arabia arrests 15,453 illegals in one week
Saudi Arabia arrests 15,453 illegals in one week
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested 15,453 people in one week for breaching residency, work and border security regulations, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

According to an official report, a total of 9,865 people were arrested for violations of residency laws, while 3,610 were held over illegal border crossing attempts and a further 1,978 for labor-related issues.

The report showed that among the 782 people arrested for trying to enter the Kingdom illegally, 68 percent were Yemeni, 29 percent Ethiopian, and 3 percent were of other nationalities.

A further 25 people were caught trying to cross into neighboring countries, and eight were held for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.

So far, the authorities transferred 41,633 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 1,795 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 9,280 were deported.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior said that anyone found to be facilitating illegal entry to the Kingdom, including providing transportation and shelter, could face imprisonment for a maximum of 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), or confiscation of vehicles and property.

Suspected violations can be reported on the toll-free number 911 in the Makkah and Riyadh regions, and 999 or 996 in other regions of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi authorities Illegals in Saudi Arabia

