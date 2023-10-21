You are here

Schools close, fishermen seek shelter as Yemen braces for cyclone

Authorities in southern Yemen have declared a state of emergency, suspended schools and told fishermen stay home as the country braces for Cyclone Tej. (Reuters/File Photo)
Authorities in southern Yemen have declared a state of emergency, suspended schools and told fishermen stay home as the country braces for Cyclone Tej. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 25 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
Schools close, fishermen seek shelter as Yemen braces for cyclone

Schools close, fishermen seek shelter as Yemen braces for cyclone
  • India Meteorological Department said on Saturday that a cyclone brewing in the Arabian Sea is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours
Updated 25 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: Authorities in southern Yemen have declared a state of emergency, suspended schools and told fishermen stay home as the country braces for Cyclone Tej with torrential rain, high seas and wind speeds of up to 110 km per hour.

The India Meteorological Department said on Saturday that a cyclone brewing in the Arabian Sea is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours, threatening Yemen’s Socotra Island in the Indian Ocean before striking coastal areas between Yemen and Oman early on Wednesday.

The warning prompted Yemeni authorities in Hadramout, Mahra, Shabwa and Socotra to declare a state of emergency and issue regular updates to the public. 

Fishermen were ordered not to go to sea, and people living in low-lying areas advised to move their cars and other possessions to safety.

Hadramout Gov. Mabkhout bin Madhi set up a committee to oversee preparations for rescue and storm relief operations.

In neighboring Mahra, an emergency committee made plans for schools to house people forced to leave their homes in the event of severe damage from the cyclone.

Torrential rain on Saturday caused flooding on the island of Socotra as the cyclone made landfall.

Images on social media showed floodwaters covering highways and inundating low-lying areas, although there were no reports of deaths or property damage.

In a warning issued on Saturday afternoon, Yemen Meteorological Services in Sanaa predicted that Socotra and other areas in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Aden would experience heavy rain and thunderstorms, wind speeds of up to 110 km per hour, poor visibility, and high seas with seven-meter waves.

Yaslem Saeed Babelghom, head of the General Authority for Fisheries in the Arabian Sea in Hadramout, Shabwa and Socotra, told Arab News that he ordered fishermen not to sail to Yemeni or international waters from Saturday.

Fishermen have also been told to empty their docked boats and move the vessels to safer locations. 

“Since yesterday, fish processing centers have been operating at full speed to clear all vessels of fish. This action is intended to ensure the fish supply for the local market,” Babelghom said.

In the past decade, Yemen has been struck by an unprecedented number of cyclones and tropical storms, resulting in dozens of deaths, widespread property damage and thousands being left homeless.

Two cyclones, Chapala and Megh, struck Socotra and southeastern provinces of Yemen in 2015, killing at least two dozen people, displacing hundreds more, and destroying farms and roads.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Cyclone Tej

Updated 43 min 36 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED
Friday sermons in Egypt to focus on 'blessed' Sinai

Friday sermons in Egypt to focus on ‘blessed’ Sinai
  • The topic is titled: “Blessed Sinai, the place and its status, the land of goodness, growth, sacrifice and redemption”
Updated 43 min 36 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: Friday sermons in Egypt on Oct. 27 will focus on Sinai and the region’s importance to Egyptians, amid controversy over Israeli calls to create an “alternative homeland” for Palestinians in the area.

The topic is titled: “Blessed Sinai, the place and its status, the land of goodness, growth, sacrifice and redemption.”

Egypt’s Ministry of Endowments said preachers should “adhere to this topic in text or content at the very least.”

It said that the sermon “should not exceed 10 minutes for both the first and second parts."

Earlier, Mohammed Mukhtar Ali Gomaa, the minister of endowments, said in a Facebook post that “anyone dreaming of setting foot on Sinai is delusional.”

He added: “Sinai is an integral part of the identity of more than 100 million Egyptians.”

Gomaa expressed a firm stance against any effort to displace Palestinians from their land.

He categorically rejected the idea of Sinai as an “alternative homeland” and “condemned the bombing of women, children,and defenseless civilians” by Israel in the besieged Gaza Strip.”

To guide the preachers, the ministry sent out a circular containing an “indicative text.”

It says that “there is no aggression except against the wrongdoers” and acknowledges the singularity of God and “His dominion over all things,” citing Surat Al-Tin from the Holy Qur’an.

The indicative text highlights that “God has honored some places over others” and “has immortalized their mention in the Holy Qur’an.”

Sheikh Khaled Al-Qat, the imam of Cairo’s Rashid Mosque, told Arab News that “the idea of having the sermon’s focus on Sinai is excellent,” given the significance of the region in Egypt.

He added: “Sinai is described in many ways in the holy book.” Citing verses from Surat Al-Qasas and Surah Taha, he said that Sinai is “depicted as both a ‘blessed’ and ‘holy’ place.”

Al-Qat said that “God swore upon Mount Al-Tur, located in Sinai,” adding: “This is the mountain where God spoke to Prophet Moses.”

The sermon aims to offer an understanding of Sinai’s importance in the Islamic tradition and Egyptian identity.

Topics: Middle East Egypt Sinai Peninsula

UAE president holds phone call with US defense secretary

UAE president holds phone call with US defense secretary
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
UAE president holds phone call with US defense secretary

UAE president holds phone call with US defense secretary
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed received a phone call from Lloyd Austin, US secretary of defense, state-run WAM news agency said Friday.

They discussed “cooperation between the UAE and the US in defense matters as part of the strategic relations that bind the two countries.

“They also addressed serious regional developments and escalation that threatens to exacerbate violence and instability, undermine security in the Middle East and jeopardize the likelihood of achieving peace,” the statement added.

Sheikh Mohammed emphasized the priority of protecting civilian lives in accordance with international humanitarian law, and the need to secure urgent humanitarian corridors to deliver relief and medical aid to the Gaza Strip, given the deteriorating humanitarian conditions faced by civilians in Gaza.

The UAE leader also stressed the need to intensify regional and international efforts to find a clear political horizon to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace for the benefit of all peoples of the region and in a way that preserves regional security and stability.

Topics: UAE US

Israel urges citizens to immediately leave Egypt, Jordan

Israel urges citizens to immediately leave Egypt, Jordan
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP
Israel urges citizens to immediately leave Egypt, Jordan

Israel urges citizens to immediately leave Egypt, Jordan
  • Israel also raises travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan
  • Notice comes just days after Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkiye as a security precaution
Updated 21 October 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel urged its citizens to immediately leave Egypt and Jordan, the national security council said on Saturday as regional tensions flared over the war in Gaza.
“Israel’s National Security Council raises its travel warnings for Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan to level 4 (high threat): recommendation not to travel to these countries and for those staying there to leave... as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.
The notice comes just days after Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkiye as a security precaution following an earlier request for its citizens to leave as well.
The evacuation calls came after days of protests across the Middle East over Israel’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
The war ignited after Hamas militants stormed into Israel from the Gaza Strip, taking more than 200 hostages and killing at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians who were shot, mutilated or burnt to death, according to Israeli officials.
Israel has since vowed to destroy Hamas, and a bombing campaign launched in response has levelled entire city blocks in Gaza, so far killing 4,137 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel

Humanitarian aid convoy begins crossing into Gaza Strip from Egypt

Humanitarian aid convoy begins crossing into Gaza Strip from Egypt
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News
Agencies
Humanitarian aid convoy begins crossing into Gaza Strip from Egypt

Humanitarian aid convoy begins crossing into Gaza Strip from Egypt
  • Relief aid convoy included 20 trucks with medical supplies and a limited amount of food supplies
  • US Embassy in Jerusalem said had information that Rafah opening later Saturday for foreigners to depart Gaza
Updated 21 October 2023
Arab News Agencies

CAIRO: Humanitarian aid trucks started entering the besieged Gaza Strip from the Rafah crossing in Egypt on Saturday.

The relief aid convoy included 20 trucks that carry medicine, medical supplies, and a limited amount of food supplies, Hamas's media office said.

Seven trucks have begun arriving inside Gaza Saturday afternoon, reported the World Health Organization (WHO).

Supplies included trauma medicines and supplies for 1200 people and 235 portable trauma bags for on-the-spot stabilization of injured patients, the WHO said as it confirmed working with Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies to ensure safe passage of supplies.

Egyptian state TV showed trucks that have been waiting for days entering the border crossing area from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Egyptian media earlier said preparations were underway to open the Rafah crossing to allow the passage of trucks carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Televised footage showed trucks moving towards the crossing in what appeared to be preparation to let trucks carrying humanitarian aid enter Gaza from Egypt. 

Egyptian state TV showed trucks that have been waiting for days entering the border crossing area from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. (@Alqaheranewstv)

An AFP journalist on the Palestinian side of the crossing saw 36 empty trailers entering into the terminal and heading towards the Egyptian side, where they were to be loaded with the incoming aid.

Hamas said that expected truckloads of aid “will not change the catastrophic medical conditions in Gaza.”

The US Embassy in Israel said the Gaza-Egypt border may open on Saturday, suggesting that such a move would enable foreigners to leave the besieged Palestinian enclave.

In a social media post, the embassy said it had “received info” that the Rafah crossing would open at 10 a.m. (0700GMT). 

“We do not know how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza,” it added.

Israel blockaded the territory and launched waves of punishing airstrikes following the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel.

The lorries had been waiting for days on the Egyptian side after Israel agreed to allow aid to enter following a request from its top ally the United States.

Supplies included trauma medicines and supplies for 1200 people and 235 portable trauma bags for on-the-spot stabilization of injured patients, the WHO said as it confirmed working with Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies to ensure safe passage of supplies. (AFP)

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said the convoy “must not be the last” and that the delivery would start “a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies” to Gaza.

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Friday that the aid was “the difference between life and death” for many Gazans, more than one million of whom have been displaced.

“Much more” aid needs to be sent, he told a peace summit in Egypt on Saturday.

Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for the aid. Hospital workers were also in urgent need of medical supplies and fuel for their generators as they treat huge numbers of people wounded in the bombings.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited to cross from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict.

Israel and Palestinian militants traded fire on Saturday after Hamas released an American woman and her teenage daughter, the first of some 200 captives to be freed after the militant group’s Oct. 7 rampage into Israel.

Israel has sealed off the territory for two weeks, forcing Palestinians to ration food and to drink filthy water from wells. Hospitals say they are running low on medicine and fuel for emergency generators amid a territory-wide blackout.

The release came amid growing expectations of a ground offensive that Israel says is aimed at rooting out the militant group, which has ruled Gaza for 16 years. Israel said Friday it does not plan to take long-term control over the tiny territory, home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Rafah crossing Israel

Related

Arab leaders urge fresh efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise
Middle-East
Arab leaders urge fresh efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise
Turkiye’s Erdogan, Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss Israel-Gaza war, humanitarian aid
Middle-East
Turkiye’s Erdogan, Egypt’s El-Sisi discuss Israel-Gaza war, humanitarian aid

Arab leaders urge fresh efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise

Arab leaders urge fresh efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise
Updated 21 October 2023
Reuters
Arab leaders urge fresh efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise

Arab leaders urge fresh efforts for peace in Palestine as risks to region rise
  • Egypt and Jordan leaders denounced ‘global silence’ on Israel’s attacks on Gaza
  • Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians would not be displaced or driven off their land
  • Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister rejected “attempts at forced displacement” of the people of Gaza by Israel
Updated 21 October 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Arab leaders condemned Israel’s two-week-old bombardment of Gaza on Saturday and demanded renewed efforts to reach a Middle East peace settlement to end a decades-long cycle of violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

However, the absence of Israel and senior US officials at the meeting undermined any prospect for halting an escalating war.
Speaking at a hastily convened gathering dubbed the Cairo Peace Summit, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said he rejected “attempts at forced displacement” of the people of Gaza by Israel.

He added that the Kingdom calls on the international community to oblige Israel to abide by international law.

“We categorically reject violations of international humanitarian law by any party amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza,” Prince Faisal said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah denounced what they termed global silence about Israel’s attacks on the enclave and urged an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.
“The message the Arab world is hearing is that Palestinian lives matter less than Israeli ones,” said King Abdullah, adding he was outraged and grieved by acts of violence waged against innocent civilians in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel.

King Abdullah said in his opening speech that the forced or internal displacement of Palestinians would be a war crime.
“The Israeli leadership must realize once and for all that a state can never thrive if it is built on a foundation of injustice ... Our message to the Israelis should be that we want a future of peace and security for you and the Palestinians.”
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said Palestinians would not be displaced or driven off their land. “We won’t leave, we won’t leave,” he told the summit.

In a post on X, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said his country “stands unwavering in its calls for the utmost protection of civilian lives, unimpeded access for humanitarian aid, and an immediate end to hostilities in the Gaza Strip.”

He urged the international community to work together to de-escalate the situation in Gaza and prevent wider instability in the region. “Dialogue, cooperation, and coexistence remain the only viable pathways to peace,” he said.
Israel has vowed to wipe the Gaza-based Hamas militant group “off the face of the earth” over an assault on southern Israel that killed 1,400 people on Oct. 7, the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israeli history.
It has said it told Palestinians to move south within Gaza for their own safety.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told the summit a humanitarian corridor was needed to deliver aid to civilians, which she said could lead to a cease-fire.
Germany said Israel’s fight against Hamas must be carried out with due concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Britain urged the Israeli military to respect international law and show restraint.

CEASEFIRE
The Cairo gathering was trying to find ways to head off a wider regional war, although the assembled Middle Eastern and European leaders are expected to struggle to agree a common position on the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.
The absence of a top official from Israel’s main ally the United States and some other major Western leaders has cooled expectations for what the event can achieve.
The US, which has no ambassador currently assigned to Egypt, is represented by its embassy Charge d’Affaires. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron did not attend.
The summit meets as Israel prepares a ground assault on Gaza. More than 4,100 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s counteroffensive, amid a growing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Arab countries have voiced anger at Israel’s unprecedented bombardment and siege of Gaza, home to 2.3 million people.

Egyptian President said Saturday he invited leaders to the Cairo Peace Summit to come to agreement for a roadmap to end humanitarian disaster in Gaza and revive path to peace. 

The roadmap’s goals included the delivery of aid to Gaza and agreeing a ceasefire, followed by negotiations leading to a two state solution, El-Sisi said.

El-Sisi said his country opposed what he called the displacement of Palestinians into Egypt’s Sinai region.
“Egypt says the solution to the Palestinian issue is not displacement, its only solution is justice and the Palestinians’ access to legitimate rights and living in an independent state.”
Egypt is wary of insecurity near the border with Gaza in northeastern Sinai, where it faced an Islamist insurgency that peaked after 2013 and has now largely been suppressed.
Egypt’s position reflects Arab fears that Palestinians could again flee or be forced from their homes en masse, as they were during the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948.
Shortly before the summit opening, trucks loaded with humanitarian aid began entering the Rafah crossing into Gaza, footage from Egyptian state TV showed. Egypt has been trying for days to channel humanitarian relief to Gaza through the crossing, the one access point not controlled by Israel.
Egypt has said little about the aims of the gathering, beyond its presidency’s Oct. 15 statement that the summit would cover recent developments involving the crisis in Gaza and the future of the Palestinian issue.
A senior EU official said on Friday there had been discussions about a common summit declaration but there were still “differences” so it was not clear if there would be a text in the end. European countries have struggled to settle on a united approach to the crisis, beyond condemning Hamas’s attack, after days of confusion and mixed messaging.

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt Cairo

