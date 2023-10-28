Breakdown of foreign nationals killed or held hostage by Hamas

You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Palestinians walk and drive away from Kibbutz Kfar Azza, Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip following a deadly attack on the community on Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo)
Berlin's Jewish community set up 220 chairs that symbolically represent hostages taken by Hamas and missing people waiting to come home, during a solidarity demonstration in front of the Jewish Parish Hall, in Germany on October 27, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
  • More than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed in Israel by Hamas militants during the attack launched from Gaza
  • In Gaza, more than 7,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed in relentless retaliatory Israeli bombardments
AFP
PARIS: Numerous foreigners were killed, taken hostage or listed as missing after the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7.

More than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed by Hamas militants during the attack launched from Gaza, many of them shot dead, burned alive or mutilated, Israeli authorities say.
The militants have also taken nearly 230 people hostage, including Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals, according to Israel. Four women have since been released.
On October 26, Hamas’s armed wing said “almost 50” Israeli hostages had been killed in Israeli bombing raids. Israeli authorities have not confirmed the figure, which AFP has not been able to independently verify.
In Gaza, more than 7,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, of whom more than 3,000 were children, have been killed in relentless retaliatory Israeli bombardments, Gaza’s health ministry said on October 27.
The deaths of more than 200 foreigners in the Hamas attack, many of whom had double nationality, have been confirmed by their respective countries, according to an AFP count.
Here is a breakdown of the deaths of foreigners in Israel, according to the latest available information.

France - 35 citizens killed and nine were being held hostage or listed as missing, according to the French foreign ministry. Among the hostages is a young woman, Mia Shem, who appeared in a video released on October 16 by Hamas.

Thailand - 33 nationals killed and 18 abducted, according to the Bangkok government. Around 30,000 Thais work in Israel, mainly in farming.

US - 31 Americans died, according to the White House, and 13 have been listed as missing. President Joe Biden has said that Americans are among the hostages. An American woman and her daughter were freed on Friday.

Ukraine - 21 were killed, according to the Kyiv authorities. One Ukrainian has been listed as missing.

Russia - 19 Russian-Israelis were killed and two others are being held hostage by Hamas. Seven Russians are listed as missing.

UK - At least 12 Britons were killed and five have been listed as missing, according to the British government. Among the victims are Yahel Sharabi, 13, killed with his mother Lianne and his elder sister Noiya, 16, according to their family. Their father, Eli, is still missing.

Nepal - 10 Nepalis were killed according to the country’s embassy in Tel-Aviv. Contact has been lost with another.

Germany - Officials say fewer than 10 Germans died, while reporting a “double-digit” number of hostages.

Argentina - Nine killed and 21 listed as missing or taken hostage, including two brothers — Iair and Eitan Horn, according to their father — and a nine-month-old baby.

Canada - Six killed, plus one person with “deep connections to Canada,” according to the government, and two are still missing.

Romania -  Five Romanians, who also have Israeli nationality, including a soldier, were killed, and one has been abducted by Hamas. Four Portuguese, also with dual nationality, were killed and four listed as missing.

China - Four Chinese died and two are missing.

Philippines - Four Filipinos died, including a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man in an attack on a kibbutz, along with a 49-year-old woman attending an electronic music festival. Two Filipinos have also been listed as missing.

Austria - Four Austrians with dual Israeli nationality were killed and one is listed as missing.

Italy - Three Italians with dual nationality died, according to the government in Rome, including a couple in their sixties and a 29-year-old who was attending a music festival attacked by Hamas.

Belarus - Three citizens died, and one is listed as missing.

Brazil - A Brazilian couple with dual Israeli nationality as well as another Brazilian woman died, while Brazilian-Israeli dual national Michel Nisenbaum, 59, was reported missing.

Peru - Three citizens were killed.

South Africa - Two citizens were killed.

Chile, Turkiye, Spain, Sri Lanka and Colombia all announced one death and one missing, while Cambodia, Australia, Honduras, Azerbaijan, Ireland and Switzerland each said one of their citizens died.

Four Israeli-Hungarians, including two minors, are among those being held hostage.

A 30-year-old Mexican with dual Israeli nationality and a Franco-Mexican, 32, are also being held.

The Netherlands said an 18-year-old man, kidnapped at the Beeri kibbutz, was a hostage, while Uruguay confirmed that one of its nationals who also holds Israeli citizenship was abducted at the Nir Oz kibbutz.

According to official sources, two Paraguayans and two Tanzanians are also being held hostage.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas-Israeli War 2023

LONDON: Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose family is trapped in Gaza, has lost contact with his parents-in-law following Israel’s overnight expansion of military operations in the enclave, Sky News reported.

He said on X: “Gaza is under intense bombing. Telecommunications have been cut. We can’t get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost three weeks.”
It follows the Israel Defense Forces’ massive overnight bombardment and military operation in Gaza, which also involved sabotaging internet and telephone communications, and moving tanks and personnel deeper into the territory.
Yousaf added: “We can only pray they survive the night. How many more children have to die before the world says enough?”
The Scottish first minister on Friday called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, writing in a letter to UK political leaders, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, that “the killing of innocent civilians can never be justified, wherever it occurs.”
He said earlier this month that his wife’s parents had been in Gaza when Hamas launched its attack into southern Israel.
The resulting Israeli counterattack on the Gaza Strip led to his parents-in-law being “trapped” in the enclave as it faced weeks of aerial bombardment.
UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on social media that Israel is “expanding its military campaign against Hamas.”
He added: “The UK’s top priority remains the safety of British nationals in Gaza and the region. We support Israel’s right to self defense, in line with international human rights law, and continue to push for the protection of Palestinian civilians.”
In his letter to UK political leaders, Yousaf also called for urgent opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza, as well as exit routes for civilians.
He said: “The situation in Gaza is at the point of being cataclysmic. All of us must do everything we can to prevent that.
“There must be no more dithering, or delay. Together we must call for an immediate ceasefire.”

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths hit 7,703

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths hit 7,703
Updated 20 min 9 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths hit 7,703

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war deaths hit 7,703
  • More than 3,500 children are among the dead
Updated 20 min 9 sec ago
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The health ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said Saturday that at least 7,703 people have been killed in the war with Israel that erupted on October 7.
More than 3,500 children are among the dead. The overall figure is the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

35 dead in Egypt road accident: State media

35 dead in Egypt road accident: State media
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
AFP
Follow

35 dead in Egypt road accident: State media

35 dead in Egypt road accident: State media
Updated 24 min 35 sec ago
AFP

CAIRO: At least 35 people died and dozens were injured Saturday in a road accident involving a bus and several cars on Egypt’s Cairo-Alexandria motorway, state media reported.
“A horrific collision on the Cairo-Alexandria desert road near Wadi Al-Natroun led to the death of 35 people, at least 18 of whom were burned, and the injury of 53 others,” the Al-Ahram website said.

Al-Ahram newspaper quoted police sources as saying an oil leak from one vehicle caused the collision with some vehicles catching fire.

Egypt’s El-Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’

Egypt’s El-Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
Updated 30 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Egypt’s El-Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’

Egypt’s El-Sisi warns region could become ‘ticking time bomb’
  • Says his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday
Updated 30 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Saturday warned against any expansion of the conflict in Gaza, saying the region risked becoming a “ticking time bomb.”

He also said his country’s sovereignty should be respected after drones were intercepted after entering Egyptian air space on Friday.

Israel on Friday said it was the target of the drones which it blamed on Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi movement. Egypt’s military said the drones, which fell on the Egyptian towns of Taba and Nuweiba near the Israeli border, injuring six, originated in the southern Red Sea. It did not say who launched the drones.

“Regardless of where it comes from, I have warned of the expansion of the conflict. The region will become a ticking time bomb that impacts us all,” El-Sisi said, speaking at a conference.

“Egypt is a sovereign country and its sovereignty and position should be respected ... Egypt is a strong country and it is untouchable,” he added.

El-Sisi held a peace summit last Saturday and has called for aid to be allowed into Gaza, the release of hostages, and a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes

Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes

Turkiye’s Erdogan urges Israel to stop ‘madness’ and end Gaza strikes
  • ‘The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis’
Updated 28 October 2023
AFP

ANKARA: Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday called on Israel to “immediately stop this madness” and end its “attacks” on targets in Gaza after Israeli forces intensified strikes on the Palestinian territory.
“The Israeli bombardments on Gaza intensified last night and once again targeted women, children and innocent civilians and worsened the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” Erdogan said on X. “Israel must immediately stop this madness and end its attacks.”

