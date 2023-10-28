Breakdown of foreign nationals killed or held hostage by Hamas

PARIS: Numerous foreigners were killed, taken hostage or listed as missing after the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas launched a major attack on Israel on October 7.

More than 1,400 people, mainly civilians, were killed by Hamas militants during the attack launched from Gaza, many of them shot dead, burned alive or mutilated, Israeli authorities say.

The militants have also taken nearly 230 people hostage, including Israelis, foreigners and dual nationals, according to Israel. Four women have since been released.

On October 26, Hamas’s armed wing said “almost 50” Israeli hostages had been killed in Israeli bombing raids. Israeli authorities have not confirmed the figure, which AFP has not been able to independently verify.

In Gaza, more than 7,300 Palestinians, mainly civilians, of whom more than 3,000 were children, have been killed in relentless retaliatory Israeli bombardments, Gaza’s health ministry said on October 27.

The deaths of more than 200 foreigners in the Hamas attack, many of whom had double nationality, have been confirmed by their respective countries, according to an AFP count.

Here is a breakdown of the deaths of foreigners in Israel, according to the latest available information.

France - 35 citizens killed and nine were being held hostage or listed as missing, according to the French foreign ministry. Among the hostages is a young woman, Mia Shem, who appeared in a video released on October 16 by Hamas.

Thailand - 33 nationals killed and 18 abducted, according to the Bangkok government. Around 30,000 Thais work in Israel, mainly in farming.

US - 31 Americans died, according to the White House, and 13 have been listed as missing. President Joe Biden has said that Americans are among the hostages. An American woman and her daughter were freed on Friday.

Ukraine - 21 were killed, according to the Kyiv authorities. One Ukrainian has been listed as missing.

Russia - 19 Russian-Israelis were killed and two others are being held hostage by Hamas. Seven Russians are listed as missing.

UK - At least 12 Britons were killed and five have been listed as missing, according to the British government. Among the victims are Yahel Sharabi, 13, killed with his mother Lianne and his elder sister Noiya, 16, according to their family. Their father, Eli, is still missing.

Nepal - 10 Nepalis were killed according to the country’s embassy in Tel-Aviv. Contact has been lost with another.

Germany - Officials say fewer than 10 Germans died, while reporting a “double-digit” number of hostages.

Argentina - Nine killed and 21 listed as missing or taken hostage, including two brothers — Iair and Eitan Horn, according to their father — and a nine-month-old baby.

Canada - Six killed, plus one person with “deep connections to Canada,” according to the government, and two are still missing.

Romania - Five Romanians, who also have Israeli nationality, including a soldier, were killed, and one has been abducted by Hamas. Four Portuguese, also with dual nationality, were killed and four listed as missing.

China - Four Chinese died and two are missing.

Philippines - Four Filipinos died, including a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man in an attack on a kibbutz, along with a 49-year-old woman attending an electronic music festival. Two Filipinos have also been listed as missing.

Austria - Four Austrians with dual Israeli nationality were killed and one is listed as missing.

Italy - Three Italians with dual nationality died, according to the government in Rome, including a couple in their sixties and a 29-year-old who was attending a music festival attacked by Hamas.

Belarus - Three citizens died, and one is listed as missing.

Brazil - A Brazilian couple with dual Israeli nationality as well as another Brazilian woman died, while Brazilian-Israeli dual national Michel Nisenbaum, 59, was reported missing.

Peru - Three citizens were killed.

South Africa - Two citizens were killed.

Chile, Turkiye, Spain, Sri Lanka and Colombia all announced one death and one missing, while Cambodia, Australia, Honduras, Azerbaijan, Ireland and Switzerland each said one of their citizens died.

Four Israeli-Hungarians, including two minors, are among those being held hostage.

A 30-year-old Mexican with dual Israeli nationality and a Franco-Mexican, 32, are also being held.

The Netherlands said an 18-year-old man, kidnapped at the Beeri kibbutz, was a hostage, while Uruguay confirmed that one of its nationals who also holds Israeli citizenship was abducted at the Nir Oz kibbutz.

According to official sources, two Paraguayans and two Tanzanians are also being held hostage.

