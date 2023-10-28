Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes

GAZA: Gaza on Friday night endured what has been described as the heaviest bombardment since the start of the war on Oct. 7, according to Arab News’ correspondent Ahmad Hijazee.
Relentless airstrikes and artillery fire lit up the sky over the enclave for hours.
“I am in Gaza and so is my family, but I know nothing about them and cannot reach them,” said Hijazee on Saturday, adding that Israel has knocked out communications, leaving each home cut off from the rest of the Strip.
Media outlets and civil society organizations said they have lost contact with representatives because of the blackout, further isolating more than 2 million Palestinians in the besieged enclave.
Palestine’s telecom service provider, Paltel, said the bombardment caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services.
In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli Defense Forces said about 100 of its fighter jets hit 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza.
According to Hizajee, the bombardment continued throughout the night from air, sea and land, and smoke from “(white) phosphorus munitions swept over vast areas of Gaza.”
He said: “We did not know if we were going to live and see the morning.”
Local reporters described the situation inside the Gaza Strip as chaotic, with rescue teams, short of equipment, searching for survivors by hand amid the smoke and rubble.
Israel’s military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, on Friday announced “expanding ground operations” in Gaza after more than two weeks of heavy bombardment.
The death toll in the enclave has exceeded 7,703, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, with at least 19,740 people injured and thousands trapped under rubble.
Arab News has lost contact with Hijazee since early Saturday due to the communications blackout in Gaza.
South Americans of Palestinian descent tell of life in embattled Gaza, fears for safety in the West Bank
Palestinian from Brazil says he and his young family are unable to leave the enclave amid heavy Israeli assault
Mexicans, Chileans and Colombians in Jerusalem and the West Bank talk about tensions and attacks by settlers
Updated 5 min 6 sec ago
Eduardo Campos Lima
SAO PAULO: With large Palestinian communities and historical ties with the Levant, many Latin American countries have been following the Israel-Hamas war with close attention.
In nations like Brazil, with as many as 70,000 Palestinians and their descendants, and Chile, with more than 500,000 Palestinians, people have been receiving information about the conflict not only through the press, but also from Palestinian Latin Americans who live in Gaza and the West Bank.
One of them is Hasan Rabee, a 30-year-old shop owner who lives in Sao Paulo, Brazil’s largest city. About a month ago, he traveled to Khan Younis in Gaza, along with his wife and two daughters, to visit his family.
Then the war broke out and they have not been able to leave the region since. Rabee has been posting videos and information on the Israeli strikes on social media every now and then. Some of them have been aired by Brazilian TV stations.
“As I talk to you, bombs are exploding, can you hear? It is especially strong during the night. My daughter runs to the window and shuts it down when she hears anything. She thinks we will be protected this way,” Rabee told Arab News.
Rabee says the children are petrified and his wife has begun taking pills to help control her nerves. His mother meanwhile is suffering from spikes in her blood pressure. Many relatives have joined them in their small apartment. Nobody can sleep at night due to the bombs.
“The power was cut 20 days ago. At times, we go to a guy who owns solar panels and pay him to charge our batteries,” said Rabee. The water arrives at the building once a week without enough pressure, so they have to go down, fill some bottles, and take them upstairs.
Given that he is a Brazilian citizen, Rabee is receiving food from the Brazilian embassy in Palestine. The Brazilian government has established a plan to take a group of citizens from Khan Younis and Rafah through the border with Egypt.
“All we want is to leave for Brazil. But Israel does not open the border,” he said. Rabee wishes to take his mother with him to South America. He hopes the Brazilian government will allow him to do so.
In a number of interviews with Brazilian journalists, Rabee denounced the killing of civilians in Israeli strikes. “For me, that is a war against the children. Thousands of them have been killed. I cannot understand how something like that is happening,” he said.
While the West Bank is not being targeted by Israeli strikes, the number of attacks against Palestinians in the region has grown since the war broke out, according to Latin Americans who are in the region.
“With the strikes on Gaza and the international support that Israel is getting, the Israeli settlers in the West Bank have been feeling more empowered to act with violence against Palestinians,” Estefania Vega, a Mexican actress who is monitoring the human rights situation in the region of Hebron, told Arab News.
Vega obtained a scholarship from the Mexican government for a three-month internship with the Freedom Theatre, a community-based theater in Jenin. She arrived on October 2, but had to leave Jenin on October 8 for safety reasons.
Since then, she has been working with a human rights organization that accompanies Palestinian villagers who are at risk. The idea is to visit families who were harassed or attacked by settlers or the military, film every act of violence, and denounce it to the international community.
“Last week a settler got into a village and shot a young man in the stomach. He wanted to shoot everybody,” said Vega.
She has been monitoring the events in Wab Sik, a village in the region of Ramallah, and Tawani, near Hebron. In both of them, officers have been randomly attacking houses, breaking local infrastructure like solar panels, and threatening people.
Last week, Vega was inside a house that had been attacked, surrounded by toddlers and women, when nine officers stormed in. They heard that she and her Irish colleague had a camera and asked them to give it to them. But other activists had taken it to another village earlier that day.
“They grabbed and destroyed our phones and asked us why we were there. We told them that they were the ones who had no right to be in Palestinian territory. So, an officer answered to me that I should go back to my country now, otherwise I would go back in pieces,” she said.
Vega intends to remain in the West Bank until January and then try to leave through Jordan. “Every foreigner is leaving. If they remain alone, nobody will tell their stories,” she said.
Many Latin Americans live in the West Bank, especially Palestinian Brazilians (estimated at 6,000 people) and citizens from Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and other nations.
Some of them have been trying to leave Palestine since the war broke out, including a Palestinian Chilean who tried to get a rescue flight to Santiago in Tel Aviv but was forbidden to do so by the Israeli government.
Most of the Palestinian Latin Americans, however, are attached to Palestine and do not want to leave.
That is the case with Ruayda, a Palestinian Brazilian who did not want to provide her surname owing to security concerns. She lives in the region of Ramallah, taking care of her great-grandfather’s land.
“I am not a foreigner. The Israelis are. I am not leaving by land,” she told Arab News.
It is time for the olive harvest, Ruayda said, and whole families are involved in gathering the crop. The Israeli settlers know that and have been shooting people and cattle.
“In our city, a boy was shot right on the first day of harvest. He lost part of his liver and is in ICU,” she said. In Jenin, she says Palestinian Brazilians have also been shot. That is why she worries about her 14-year-old son.
“He is not going to school because it is closed. I would send him to Brazil if it was possible. We spend 24 hours a day with fear of being shot by one of those maniacs,” Ruayda said.
Palestinian Colombian Samia, who also preferred not to provide a surname, has lived near East Jerusalem since 1977. She said there is an atmosphere of anguish across the whole region.
“I wake up in the night with great anxiety and come to the living room to watch the news,” she told Arab News.
Clashes between the youth — carrying rocks — and armed Israeli soldiers have been constant, Samia said. Some of her friends have lost relatives. She fears for her adult daughters, who live nearby.
“There is a cumulation of traumas among us. Unfortunately, there are not enough mental health centers here,” she said.
Samia considers Colombia to be her motherland, but she thinks she cannot leave Palestine. That is also the case with Brazilian Palestinian Ruayda.
“We fear they will launch another ethnic cleansing operation,” she said. “That is a new Nakba. We cannot leave Palestine.”
Saudi king, crown prince send condolences to Chinese president on death of former premier
Former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has died on Friday after suffering a heart attack
Updated 5 min 17 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a telegram of condolences and sympathy to Chinese President Xi Jinping on the death of the former premier, the state-run SPA news agency reported on Saturday
The king said: “We received news of the death of the (former) premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Mr. Li Keqiang, and we express to Your Excellency, to the family of the deceased, and your friendly people, our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy.”
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to the Chinese leader.
Li, who died early Friday of a heart attack, was China’s top economic official for a decade, helping navigate the world’s second-largest economy through challenges such as rising political, economic and military tensions with the US and the COVID-19 pandemic. (With AP)
More medals awarded as Riyadh World Combat Games reaches Day 9
Updated 6 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Medals were awarded in arm wrestling, muaythai and savate, while the muaythai and taekwondo competitions were in full swing on Saturday on day nine of the Riyadh World Combat Games.
The day concluded with 14 gold medals being awarded: 12 in arm wrestling and two in savate.
At the close of day nine, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia led the gold tally with 21, 12 and nine medals, respectively. Ukraine leads the event in podium finishes, with 48 to date.
In the women’s right arm wrestling competition, Turkiye’s Esra Kiraz secured victory for the -55 kg division, while Rebeka Martinkovic of Slovakia claimed the -65 kg title. Sweden’s Mona Ann-Sofi Reisek emerged as the champion in the -80 kg category, followed by Barbora Bajciova of Slovakia taking the +80 kg division win.
In the men’s right arm division, Armenia’s Vachagan Hovhannisyan secured victory for the –70 kg category, while Daniel Procopciuc of Moldovia claimed the -80 kg title.
Viorel Marian Dobrin of Romania emerged as the champion in the –90 kg weight class, while Kazakhstan’s Yesbolat Karzhau took the -100 kg win. Within the -110kg weight division, Croatia’s Rino Masic took the gold, and Oleg Mykhailenko took first in the +110 kg category.
In the savate competition, the winner of the women’s Canne de Combat was Nicole Holzmann of Germany, who beat Eunjung Kim of Korea with a final score of 3-0.
The gold medal for the men’s Canne de Combat was secured by Thomas Richard Dardour, an Independent Neutral Athlete, winning against Michael Vrastil of the Czech Republic with a final score of 3-0.
On the inaugural day of the muaythai competition, attendees were treated to the Wai Kru competition, where athletes perform ceremonial dances through which fighters honor their trainers and the heritage of the sport.
Saturday also marked the conclusion of the Mixed Muaythai finals, coinciding with the kick-off of the men’s and women’s weight division rounds.
With a final score of 9.50, first place in women’s Wai Kru was awarded to Malaysia’s Jia Chi Yan, while Chun Ka Mok of Hong Kong took gold in the men’s Wai Kru final with a final score of 8.87.
The mixed Kyorugi Team of the taekwondo competition also began its first round of competition on Saturday.
Afghans leave Pakistan due to illegal migrant crackdown
More than 2 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan, says UN
Updated 51 min 46 sec ago
AP
KABUL: UN agencies have reported a sharp increase in Afghans returning home since Pakistan launched a crackdown on people living in the country illegally.
They urged Pakistan to suspend the policy before it was too late to avoid a “human rights catastrophe.”
Pakistan earlier this month said it will arrest and deport undocumented or unregistered foreigners after Oct. 31. Two provinces bordering Afghanistan have set up deportation centers. The government says the campaign is not aimed at a particular nationality, but it mostly affects Afghans who make up the bulk of foreigners living in the country.
UN agencies said on Friday there are more than 2 million undocumented Afghans in Pakistan, at least 600,000 of whom fled after the Taliban takeover in 2021.
Afghanistan is going through a severe humanitarian crisis, particularly for women and girls, who are banned by the Taliban from education beyond sixth grade, most public spaces and many jobs. There are also restrictions on media, activists, and civil society organizations.
The International Organization for Migration and the UN refugee agency said tens of thousands of Afghans left Pakistan between Oct. 3-15, with many citing fear of arrest as the reason for their departure.
“We urge the Pakistan authorities to suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals before it is too late to avoid a human rights catastrophe,” the agencies said.
“We believe many of those facing deportation will be at grave risk of human rights violations if returned to Afghanistan, including arbitrary arrest and detention, torture, cruel and other inhuman treatment.”
Pakistan insists that nobody will be mistreated after their arrest and says the deportations will be executed in a “phased and orderly” manner.
Bangladesh’s opposition supporters clash with police ahead of general election
At least one policeman died and dozens of others were injured, alongside scores of opposition supporters, police and witnesses said
Updated 55 min 14 sec ago
AP
DHAKA: Police in Bangladesh’s capital fired tear gas to disperse supporters of the main opposition party who threw stones at security officials during a rally demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the transfer of power to a non-partisan caretaker government to oversee general elections next year.
At least one policeman died and dozens of others were injured, alongside scores of opposition supporters, police and witnesses said.
Dhaka police spokesman Faruk Hossain told The Associated Press that violence late Saturday continued in at least 10 spots in Dhaka, where security forces confronted opposition activists who attacked them, vandalized vehicles and torched vehicles.
An opposition spokesman, Zahiruddin Swapan, said more than 1 million activists joined their rally, but Hossain put the number at about 200,000.
The violence broke out at the Kakrail area in Dhaka when activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia allegedly attacked a bus carrying the ruling Awami League’s members to a separate rally a few blocks away, witnesses and media reports said.
Footage on Somoy TV station showed a roadside police box was on fire, torched vehicles and shattered glass from a building. Violence spread by Saturday afternoon as security officials fired sound grenades and tear gas at the rally venue where Zia’s supporters chanted anti-government slogans.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, secretary general of Zia’s party, announced a daylong general strike across the country on Sunday, accusing security forces of ruining a “peaceful” rally.
“Our rally was peaceful. But the authorities have used excessive force to ruin our rally. They attacked our people mercilessly,” Swapan said.
Ekattor TV station reported that a police hospital also was attacked. An Associated Press team at the scene said that violence had spread in the area and many people took cover in nearby alleys.
The ruling party had earlier warned that any attempt to trigger violence would be met with force.