Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes

Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes
Relentless bombardment lit up the sky over Gaza. (AFP/File)
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes

Inferno in Gaza as Israeli strikes knock out communications, isolate homes
  'We did not know if we were going to see the morning,' reporter tells Arab News
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
GAZA: Gaza on Friday night endured what has been described as the heaviest bombardment since the start of the war on Oct. 7, according to Arab News’ correspondent Ahmad Hijazee.

Relentless airstrikes and artillery fire lit up the sky over the enclave for hours.

“I am in Gaza and so is my family, but I know nothing about them and cannot reach them,” said Hijazee on Saturday, adding that Israel has knocked out communications, leaving each home cut off from the rest of the Strip.

Media outlets and civil society organizations said they have lost contact with representatives because of the blackout, further isolating more than 2 million Palestinians in the besieged enclave.

Palestine’s telecom service provider, Paltel, said the bombardment caused “complete disruption” of internet, cellular and landline services.

In a statement on Saturday, the Israeli Defense Forces said about 100 of its fighter jets hit 150 “underground targets” in northern Gaza.

According to Hizajee, the bombardment continued throughout the night from air, sea and land, and smoke from “(white) phosphorus munitions swept over vast areas of Gaza.”

He said: “We did not know if we were going to live and see the morning.”

Local reporters described the situation inside the Gaza Strip as chaotic, with rescue teams, short of equipment, searching for survivors by hand amid the smoke and rubble.

Israel’s military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, on Friday announced “expanding ground operations” in Gaza after more than two weeks of heavy bombardment.

The death toll in the enclave has exceeded 7,703, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, with at least 19,740 people injured and thousands trapped under rubble.

Arab News has lost contact with Hijazee since early Saturday due to the communications blackout in Gaza.

Topics: Gaza Israel-Hamas war

Updated 10 sec ago
AP
The war robs Gaza of funeral rites

The war robs Gaza of funeral rites
  Mass graves, unclaimed bodies and overcrowded cemeteries deny victims of Israel dignity in death
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: It was neither the place nor the time for a proper goodbye, said Omar Dirawi. Not here, in this dusty field strewn with dead people wrapped in blankets and zipped up in body bags. And not now, as Israeli airstrikes crashed around him for the third week, erasing more of his neighborhood and sundering hundreds of families and friendships.
Yet on this October week in Gaza’s central town of Zawaideh, the 22-year-old Palestinian photojournalist buried 32 members of his family who were killed in Israeli air raids last Sunday.
Dirawi’s aunts, uncles and cousins from Gaza City had heeded Israeli military evacuation orders and taken refuge in his home farther south. Days later Dirawi was unloading their bodies from the back of a truck, digging a narrow trench partitioned with cinder blocks and reciting abbreviated funeral prayers before nightfall, when Israeli warplanes screeched and everyone ran indoors.
“There’s nothing that feels right about this,” Dirawi said of the mass burial. “I haven’t even grieved. But I had no choice. The cemetery was full and there was no space.”
Palestinians say this war is robbing them not only of their loved ones but also of the funeral rites that long have offered mourners some dignity and closure in the midst of unbearable grief. Israeli strikes have killed so many people so quickly that they’ve overwhelmed hospitals and morgues, making the normal rituals of death all but impossible.
And along with everything else stolen by the bombardments, Palestinians on Saturday added another loss: cellular and Internet service. A few in Gaza who managed to communicate with the outside world said people could no longer call ambulances or find out if loved ones living in different buildings were still alive.
Since Oct. 7, when Hamas mounted a bloody and unprecedented attack on Israel, the Israeli military’s response has left over 7,700 Palestinians dead, said the Gaza-based Health Ministry. Of the dead, it added, nearly 300 have not been identified. Fear and panic were spreading Saturday as Israel expanded its ground incursion and intensified bombardment.
An estimated 1,700 people remain trapped beneath the rubble as Israel’s air raids impede and imperil civil defense workers, one of whom was killed during a rescue mission Friday. Sometimes it takes days for medics to recover bodies. By then corpses are often too swollen and disfigured to be recognizable.
“We have hundreds of people being killed every day,” said Inas Hamdan, a Gaza-based communications officer for the UN Palestinian refugee agency. “The whole system in Gaza is overwhelmed. People are dealing with the dead however they can.”
Overcrowded cemeteries have compelled families to dig up long-buried bodies and deepen the holes. That’s how survivors interred Bilal Al-Hour, a professor at Gaza’s Al Aqsa University, and 25 of his family members killed Friday in airstrikes that razed their four-story home in Deir Al-Balah.
Al-Hour’s brother, Nour, exhumed his family’s old plots in the local cemetery Friday to place the newly deceased inside. His hands dark with grave dirt, he became breathless listing each relative being lowered into the ground.
“There’s Bilal’s son with his wife and children, his other younger son and of course his daughter who finished high school last year and was supposed to be a doctor,” he said before trailing off and quoting the Qur’an. “To Allah we belong, and to him is our return.”
Overflowing morgues have compelled hospitals to bury people before their relatives can claim them. Gravediggers have laid dozens of unidentified bodies side by side in two large backhoe-dug furrows in Gaza City now holding 63 and 46 bodies, respectively, said Mohammed Abu Selmia, the general director of Shifa Hospital.
The nightmare of ending up as an anonymous body piled up in a morgue or chucked into the dirt has increasingly haunted Palestinians in Gaza.
To increase the chances of being identified if they die, Palestinian families have begun wearing identification bracelets and scrawling names with marker on their children’s arms and legs.
In some cases, bodies have decomposed so much they are unrecognizable even to their kin. In other cases, not a single family member may survive to claim the dead.
“We often find this during our work, even just (Thursday) night in Gaza City when 200 people were killed, there were names and ID numbers written in ink on the children’s bodies,” said Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson of the Palestinian Civil Defense. “It’s a pain I can’t describe, to see that.”
Gaza’s Awqaf ministry, which is in charge of religious matters, now urges hasty burials and authorizes the digging of mass graves due to the “large numbers of people killed and the small amount of space available.” Each Gaza governorate has at least two mass graves, authorities say, some holding over 100 people.
In the crowded Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Wednesday, a fierce barrage of Israeli airstrikes leveled an entire block — some 20 multi-story buildings — killing 150 people and trapping more beneath the ruins, residents said. Shell-shocked survivors staggered out of the hospital, not knowing what to do with the dead.
“We have no time to do anything and no space anywhere,” said 52-year-old Khalid Abdou from the camp. “All we can do is dig a big hole with our hands. Then we throw bodies inside.”
Residents of Nuseirat peered into dozens of blood-smeared body bags arranged outside Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on Thursday, searching for familiar faces, Abdou said. Workers labeled some body bags “unknown” before shoveling them into mass graves. Families were buried together.
When trying to sleep, Abdou said he hears sounds from that night — the thunder of the blast mixing with screams of shock and the cries of children.
But what keeps him up most, he said, is the thought that no one washed the bodies of the dead or changed their clothes before burial. No one lovingly shrouded their bodies, as is customary in Islam, or held a poignant service.
And certainly no one served the traditional bitter coffee and sweet dates to friends and relatives paying condolences.
“In Islam we have three days of mourning. But there’s no way can you observe that now,” Abdou said. “Before the mourning ends you’ll probably be dead, too.”

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Palestinians

Drone strikes stoke tensions as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire

Drone strikes stoke tensions as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire
Updated 28 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Drone strikes stoke tensions as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire

Drone strikes stoke tensions as Israel, Hezbollah trade fire
  In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces fired more than 20 incendiary shells on the outskirts of Labbouneh in Naqoura
Updated 28 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Israeli drones on Saturday fired three missiles at a site in Jabal Safi in Lebanon’s Iqlim Al-Tuffah area, about 20 km from the border demarcation line.

It was a second violation of Lebanese airspace by Israeli forces in the past 21 days amid growing tensions with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon against the backdrop of the Gaza war.

A shell also struck the perimeter fence of the UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, causing minor damage.

A Hezbollah surface-to-air missile fired at one of the drones was intercepted and destroyed by an Iron Dome missile.

Activists on social media platforms shared footage of the remains of a Patriot missile east of Tyre.

Last week, an Israeli drone targeted the Birket Jabbour area in Jabal Al-Rihan, north of the Litani River.

The latest exchange of fire came after the Israeli army said that it is “targeting Hezbollah infrastructure on Lebanese territory.”

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft flew over the southern border region at medium altitude.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, said that an Israeli drone targeted an armed Hezbollah cell that was trying to launch anti-tank missiles toward Hanita in northern Israel.

In southern Lebanon, Israeli forces fired more than 20 incendiary shells on the outskirts of Labbouneh in Naqoura.

Israeli phosphorus shells also set fire to areas near Alma Al-Shaab. Firefighters trying to reach the scene were forced to withdraw because of Israeli shelling.

A Lebanese medical association warned Israel against using internationally prohibited phosphorus shells, and urged authorities to take samples, especially from the skin in case of injuries, to document any abuses.

It also advised “fighters and citizens to place a wet cloth on the mouth and nose to avoid suffocation.”

The US reiterated its call for its nationals in Lebanon to leave while commercial flights remain available, “due to the unpredictable security situation.”

The US Embassy said on X: “There is no guarantee the US government will evacuate private US citizens and their family members in a crisis situation.”

A circular issued by the Lebanese Civil Aviation Authority on Friday regarding an emergency plan to evacuate the airport if necessary caused confusion among the public.

Fadi Al-Hassan, acting director-general of civil aviation, said: “The Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport is still operating normally. As of now, two airlines have suspended their flights to Beirut, Lufthansa and Saudia, while the rest are still operating normally.”

Al-Hassan said that between 4,000 and 5,000 passengers arrive in Lebanon every day, while the number of departing passengers ranges from 6,000 to 7,000.

“The numbers are very reasonable given the current circumstances,” he said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Deryan met to discuss developments in the Gaza Strip.

Mikati said that “the government is engaged in diplomatic and political efforts, both regionally and internationally, to stop the Israeli aggression on southern Lebanon and Gaza.”

He said that the government has “an emergency plan to contain the repercussions of what might happen.”

Sheikh Nabil Qaouq, a member of Hezbollah’s Central Council, said that “the resistance on the ground is monitoring the aggression on Gaza.”

He added: “It is ready for all scenarios and has set up many surprises,” and warned that the US should be in no doubt about Hezbollah’s stance.

“We do not wish to reassure (the US), but rather, we want them to become increasingly concerned,” he said.

Topics: Israel Hezbollah drone

UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire

UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire
Updated 28 October 2023
Agencies
UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire

UN and EU criticize Gaza bombardments, demand immediate cease-fire
  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticized the escalation of bombardments on Gaza
  • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sharply criticized the escalation of bombardments on Gaza
Updated 28 October 2023
Agencies

LONDON: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday sharply criticized the “unprecedented escalation” by Israel of the bombardments in Gaza, and repeated a call for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire for the delivery of aid.
“I was encouraged by what seemed to be a growing consensus for the need of at least a humanitarian pause in the Middle East,” Guterres said in a statement. “Regrettably, instead I was surprised by an unprecedented escalation of bombardments, undermining humanitarian objectives.”
He called for the situation to be reversed, during a visit to the Qatari capital, Doha, where he met with foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman. 


Guterres spoke as Israel announced Saturday that the war with Hamas had “entered a new phase,” with its forces relentlessly pounding Gaza three weeks into a conflict sparked by the deadliest attack in the country’s history.
Israel unleashed its bombing campaign after Hamas gunmen stormed across the Gaza border on October 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seizing more than 220 hostages, according to Israeli officials.
The Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, mainly civilians, with more than 3,500 of them children.


“I reiterate my appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, together with the unconditional release of hostages and the delivery of relief at a level corresponding to the dramatic needs of the people in Gaza, where a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in front of our eyes,” Guterres said in the statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Qatar, which hosts a political bureau for Hamas in Doha and has provided millions of dollars in financial aid to Gaza, has been linked to mediation efforts for a prisoner exchange between the Palestinian militant group and Israel.


The top diplomat “underscored the State of Qatar’s complete rejection of the indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip and the attempts to forcibly displace its people,” according to a foreign ministry statement.
He also warned of “the danger of a ground escalation... to the safety of civilians and hostages in Gaza.”
Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell demanded on Saturday a “pause of hostilities” to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after the intense overnight bombing of the coastal territory.


“Gaza is in complete blackout and isolation while heavy shelling continues. UNRWA warns about the desperate situation of Gaza people without electricity, food, water,” he said on social media.
“Far too many civilians, including children, have been killed. This is against International Humanitarian Law,” he said.
“A pause of hostilities is urgently needed to enable humanitarian access,” Borrell added.


Borrell also condemned all attacks on civilians, “including continuing indiscriminate rocket attacks against Israel” and called for the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”
Late on Friday Israel stepped up its air campaign on Gaza, turning hundreds of buildings and thousands of houses into rubble.
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned earlier on Saturday there was the potential for thousands more civilians to die if Israel presses a major ground offensive in Gaza.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Topics: United Nations Gaza Israel European Union Josep Borrell Antonio Guterres War in Gaza Cease-fire

‘There’s still goodness in this world,’ says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war

‘There’s still goodness in this world,’ says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war
Updated 28 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify
‘There’s still goodness in this world,’ says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war

‘There’s still goodness in this world,’ says Palestine envoy as 121 nations rally to call to end war
  Arab resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza receives overwhelming support at the General Assembly
  UAE says the 'moral authority' provided by the vote will help address the issue at the Security Council
Updated 28 October 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: More than 121 countries voted at the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday to adopt an Arab resolution calling for the war on Gaza to end and for humanitarian aid to be allowed to flow into the battered territory. Only 14 countries voted against it, one of which was the US.

An amendment to the resolution proposed by Canada, co-sponsored by the US and some European countries, that called for condemnation of Hamas failed to garner enough votes and was not adopted.

Before the vote, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, said it was “amazing” that his Canadian counterpart did not feel the need while condemning Hamas to condemn Israel, too, “for the enormity of the crimes it has committed in Gaza.” He added that “the Israeli occupation is the original sin behind this crisis and not the Oct. 7 attack.”

If Canada wants to be fair, he continued, then it must condemn both sides or name neither.

Riyad Mansour, Palestine’s permanent observer to the UN, thanked the 120 nations who voted in favor of the resolution, telling reporters that “there is still goodness in this world and we will never forget your position today.”

However, the resolution represents only “chapter one,” he added, and he vowed to continue “knocking every door” to stop the war against Gaza.

The Arab resolution, titled “Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations,” condemns all acts of violence targeting Palestinian or Israeli civilians. It

calls for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” the “immediate and unconditional” release of all civilians who are being “illegally held captive,” and “the immediate, continuous, sufficient and unhindered” flow of life-saving aid to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, including water, food, medical supplies, fuel and electricity.

It also “firmly rejects any attempts at the forced transfer of the Palestinian civilian population” and urges Israel, “the occupying power,” to rescind its evacuation order for Gazans in the north of the territory to relocate to the south.

After two weeks of almost continuous Israeli shelling, the UN has described the situation that more than 1.5 million Gazans are facing as “a catastrophe.” Much of the territory’s civilian infrastructure has been destroyed, including hospitals, schools, water and sanitation facilities, and about 40 percent of homes. Water supplies have all but run out, and there are reports that people have been forced to drink sewage water.

UN agencies have warned that very soon, mortality rates will “skyrocket due to disease outbreaks and lack of healthcare capacity.”

The UN resolution was sponsored by more than 47 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon, along with Russia and a number of African and Latin American countries.

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News
Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity

Slow aid response leaves Gaza in critical condition despite opening of Rafah border, says UK charity
Updated 28 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: A UK-based humanitarian charity has said that, without immediate action to enhance aid access and the quality of assistance, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is poised to worsen further.

“In a much-awaited development, the Rafah border between Gaza and Egypt has been opened for humanitarian aid access,” Penny Appeal said in a statement one week after the opening.

“While this step brings a glimmer of hope to the people of Gaza, the situation remains dire as the aid flow remains sluggish and inadequate.

“Only 35 trucks have managed to cross the border, a far cry from the 100 trucks per day recommended by the United Nations to address the overwhelming needs of the people of Gaza,” it continued.

Penny Appeal, which is working on the ground in the besieged Palestinian enclave said it is “deeply committed to the welfare of the Gazan people,” and expressed “deep concern and disappointment regarding the pace and scale of aid delivery to the region.”

The Rafah border crossing opened last Saturday at 10 a.m. local time, however it is not known how long it will remain open for foreign citizens to depart Gaza and for aid to continue flowing in.

“Penny Appeal welcomes the Rafah border’s opening as a critical lifeline for Gaza. Still, it underscores the urgent need for a swift and substantial increase in the volume of aid, including the provision of fuel to operate vital desalination plants,” the charity said.

It added that the limited aid, which primarily comprises medicines, food, and water, “fails to address the critical need for fuel, which is vital for powering the water desalination plants.”

It continued: “The absence of fuel hinders the production of clean drinking water, leaving Gaza’s residents at risk of waterborne diseases and dehydration.”

As violence continues to engulf the area, the north and south of Gaza have been relentlessly targeted by attacks, resulting in a significant number of casualties and fatalities.

“Tragically, the conflict has now spilled over into the West Bank, exacerbating the crisis. Even previously declared ‘safe’ areas, like the south of Gaza near the Al-Quds hospital, have not been spared from attacks.

“The hospital’s director has been contacted three times to evacuate the facility, but this has proven infeasible due to the presence of over 500 critical patients in desperate need of shelter and medical care,” Penny Appeal said.

The Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday that the death toll in Gaza has reached 7,650, with a further 19,450 injured since Israel’s bombardment began three weeks ago.

The West Bank’s death toll is 111, with 1,950 injured, according to a daily report released by the ministry, which added that 70 percent of those killed in Gaza and the West Bank were women, children and the elderly, while around 177,781 residential units have also been destroyed since Oct. 7.

“Penny Appeal calls on the international community, regional powers, and all parties involved in the ongoing conflict to prioritize the well-being of the Gazan people,” the charity said. “Time is of the essence, and comprehensive and efficient aid delivery is paramount to prevent further suffering and loss of life in the region.”

Topics: Penny Appeal Gaza Israel United Kingdom Britain War in Gaza Rafah Border Crossing humaniatian aid

