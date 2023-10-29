You are here

BBC boss takes charge of broadcaster’s complaints unit amid claims of bias in Israel-Hamas war coverage

Davie recently faced questions from Conservative Members of Parliament regarding the BBC’s coverage of the Gaza conflict. (AFP/File)
Updated 29 October 2023
Arab News
  • Tim Davie to personally respond to allegations of bias against the British corporation
LONDON: The director general of the BBC is to take on oversight of the complaints unit in a significant overhaul of the broadcasting company’s complaints system.

Tim Davie will personally supervise the unit due to concerns expressed by government ministers about the BBC’s handling of allegations of bias.

The restructuring coincides with the impending publication of the British government’s mid-term review of the corporation’s 10-year Royal Charter, which found that only 25 bias complaints had been upheld by the executive company unit since 2017.

The unit was previously overseen by David Jordan, the director of editorial policy, responsible for ensuring BBC programs and articles complied with its rules.

Under the new structure, Peter Johnston, the director of editorial complaints and reviews, will directly report to Davie.

The new system was expected to establish a more streamlined process to expedite complaints, addressing bureaucratic hurdles that had at times hindered the proper handling of complaints.

The shake-up comes following recent complaints received by the BBC over its handling of the Israel-Hamas war as well as its refusal to label Hamas as a terrorist organization.

The BBC refuted claims that it inadequately addressed complaints, asserting that many issues were resolved before reaching the ECU, which was the last of three stages available for viewers seeking recourse.

Davie recently faced questions from Conservative Members of Parliament regarding the BBC’s coverage of the Gaza conflict.

During the meeting, UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Davie that he had “never been so disappointed” in the BBC.

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that it had received more than 1,500 complaints within the first 10 days of the Israel-Hamas war, with a roughly equal split in complaints from both sides of the conflict.

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF

Deadly strike on journalists in Israel-Lebanon border was ‘targeted’, says media watchdog RSF
PARIS: A Reuters journalist killed in southern Lebanon two weeks ago and others wounded in the same incident were deliberately targeted, a Reporters Without Borders investigation released on Sunday said.
Video journalist Issam Abdallah died and six other journalists were wounded — including two from AFP, one of them seriously — in strikes on the village of Alma Al-Shaab in southern Lebanon on October 13.
“The initial findings of the investigation show that the reporters were not collateral victims of the shooting,” the media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said.
“One of their vehicles, marked ‘press’, was targeted, and it was also clear that the group stationed next to it was journalists.”
The journalists believe they were hit by fire coming from the Israeli side of the border.
The RSF initial findings did not explicitly blame Israeli forces, but said that according to ballistic analysis, the shots came from the east, the direction of the Israeli border.
The RSF probe established that two strikes 37 to 38 seconds apart hit a spot where a group of seven journalists had been for more than an hour.
The first strike killed Abdallah, the second, more powerful, ignited the vehicle used by Al-Jazeera, and injured several journalists.
“Two strikes in the same place in such a short space of time (just over 30 seconds), from the same direction, clearly indicate precise targeting,” the report said.
“It is unlikely that the journalists were mistaken for combatants, especially as they were not hiding: in order to have a clear field of vision, they had been in the open for more than an hour, on the top of a hill.”
The journalists’ bullet-proof vests and the nearby vehicle were marked ‘press’.
According to two journalists interviewed by the watchdog, an Israeli helicopter had flown over the scene a few seconds before the strikes.
RSF said it was continuing its investigation.
Lebanese authorities have accused Israel of being behind the strikes.
The Israeli army said it was looking into the circumstance of the fatal strike.
AFP is conducting its own investigation into the strike and has demanded that Israel and Lebanon conduct an in-depth probe.
Reuters has also called on Israel to conduct a quick and comprehensive investigation.
The Israeli-Lebanese border has been rocked by violence since Palestinian Islamist group Hamas killed over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, in its October 7 attack on Israel, sparking retaliatory bombing of Gaza that has killed more than 8,000 people, mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza.
 

 

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations

Musk: Starlink to provide connectivity in Gaza through recognized aid organizations
NEW YORK: Elon Musk said on Saturday that SpaceX’s Starlink will support communication links in Gaza with “internationally recognized aid organizations.”

Musk said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but we do know that “no terminal has requested a connection in that area.”

A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday, with calls to loved ones, ambulances or colleagues elsewhere all but impossible as Israel widened its air and ground assault.

International humanitarian organizations said the blackout, which began on Friday evening, was worsening an already desperate situation by impeding lifesaving operations and preventing them from contacting their staff on the ground.

Following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Starlink satellites were reported to have been critical to maintaining internet connectivity in some areas despite attempted Russian jamming.

Since then, Musk has said he declined to extend coverage over Russian-occupied Crimea, refusing to allow his satellites to be used for Ukrainian attacks on Russian forces there.

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war

Reporters face huge challenges in coverage of Israel-Hamas war
PARIS: Global media outlets are facing near-unprecedented challenges in their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as conflicting propaganda, social media pressure and charged public opinion require them to exercise extreme caution. Lack of foreign media access to Gaza, with both the Israeli and Egyptian access points closed, is adding to reporting difficulties the likes of which journalists say they have rarely seen before.
“This war is one of the most complex and polarizing stories we have ever had to cover,” Deborah Turness, chief executive of BBC News, said in an online post this week.
Palestinian reporters in Gaza provide global media outlets with images and information, but their work is hampered by the bombing of the territory, power cuts and petrol shortages.
Their union says 22 journalists have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, the day militants belonging to the Hamas movement attacked Israel.
“In previous conflicts we were always able to send special envoys, but this time our teams in Gaza are cut off from the rest of the world,” said Phil Chetwynd, Global News Director at AFP.
AFP, whose permanent bureau in Gaza employs around 10 journalists, has had to move them out of Gaza City to the south of the territory where they are living in precarious conditions, with some sleeping in tents.
A total of 2,050 journalists have come to Israel to cover the war, according to the government.
The biggest contingent, 358, is from US media. British media are second with 281, followed by French outlets with 221.
Media in Ukraine, which is itself fighting a war at home, have sent two journalists to Israel.
Reporters Without Borders  or RSF, a nonprofit organization defending press freedom, has accused Israel of “suffocating journalism in Gaza.”
For the International Federation of Journalists, this has forced reporters to rely heavily on “official” sources, without being able to verify their claims.
“Confusing haste with speed, many media have published false information and images that have not been contextualized, verified or presented as reliable,” the IFJ said.
One notable example was the claim that Hamas militants had beheaded babies, which got widely picked up in media, including in a live report on CNN, without having been confirmed.
“I needed to be more careful with my words and I am sorry,” CNN anchor Sara Sidner later posted on X after reporting the claim live on air.
Another example is the high-profile case of the Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza.
On Oct. 17, several media, including AFP, reported on a statement by the Hamas Health Ministry that 200 to 300 people had been killed in a strike on the hospital, for which it blamed Israel.
Israel later denied the claim, saying a “misfired rocket” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad had caused the damage.
Several media have since leaned toward Israel’s version, based on intelligence reports and video analysis.
But extensive checks of footage, and interviews with analysts and weapons experts, do not allow ruling out either scenario, or determining the number of victims.
The New York Times and French paper Le Monde have since acknowledged that initial reporting fell short of their usual standards.
“The early versions of the coverage — and the prominence it received in a headline, news alert and social media channels — relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified,” The New York Times said on Monday.
“We lacked caution,” Le Monde said a day later.
AFP’s Chetwynd said that “we should have been more careful in our wording, and given more context on what we did not know.”
“It is easy to say this with hindsight, but less obvious in a real-time news situation,” he added.
Adding to the pressure on news organizations is the growing role of social media, where any statement or image can go viral and spark angry accusations of bias in the media.
“We need to remind ourselves in every conflict that knowing with certainty takes time,” said Douglas Jehl, international editor at The Washington Post.
“It’s particularly difficult in this case, given the passions on both sides, the often opposite viewpoints that each side brings to the conflict and scrutiny that everyone brings to our coverage,” he told the Recode Media podcast.
Global media have also been giving priority to scrutiny of which terms to use — or avoid — in their coverage of the war.
“Terrorism” and “terrorist” are often top of the list.
The BBC, sometimes called out for avoiding either term when describing Hamas, has said it will use “terrorist” only in quotes, but not in its own reporting.
AFP has adopted a similar policy.

LONDON: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Friday that he will be joining the right-leaning channel GB News.

In his first major broadcast role since stepping down as an MP this summer, following an investigation into the Partygate scandal, Johnson expressed his enthusiasm for the new venture.

He added: “I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain — as well as the challenges — and why our best days are yet to come.”

GB News, a network known for its right-wing political leanings, confirmed that Johnson would be joining as a presenter, program-maker and commentator.

“Boris, who joins in the new year, will play a key role in the channel’s coverage of both the UK general election and the US elections next year,” the network said.

In a video posted on social media platform X, the former Tory leader said that he would provide “unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine,” and discuss how the UK addresses “those challenges … (and) the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

Johnson made headlines in June by announcing that he had secured a “six-figure” columnist position at the Daily Mail. However, he later faced scrutiny for violating the ministerial code by failing to inform the parliamentary watchdog.

Since its launch in 2021, GB News has been the subject of criticism for its controversial stances on topics such as the war in Ukraine, issues related to Islamophobia and, more recently, the Hamas-Israeli conflict.

Earlier this week, the UK communication regulator, Ofcom, decided to take no action against the channel for breaches of impartiality related to two interviews that were deemed “insufficiently challenged.”

Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths

Hamas spokesperson walks out of BBC interview when asked about civilian deaths
LONDON: A senior spokesperson for Hamas abruptly left an interview with the BBC on Thursday night after being questioned about the deaths of civilians in the militant group’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Talking to the BBC’s Hugo Bachega in Beirut, Ghazi Hamad, a former deputy foreign minister of Hamas, reiterated claims made just days after the massacre that the group “had no intention or decision to harm civilians.”

When asked if he could justify the killing of people “as they slept,” Hamad said: “I want to terminate this interview.”

He then pulled off his microphone, threw it to the floor and left the room.

Also on Thursday, Hamad told The Associated Press that Hamas was seeking increased support from Hezbollah in its struggle against the Israelis.

“Hezbollah is currently opposing the occupation and we appreciate that. However, we need more support to halt the aggression on Gaza. We expect more.”

According to official sources from the two sides, Hamas killed more than 1,400 Israelis in the Oct. 7 raid and kidnapped over 200 others. In the fighting that has ensued, more than 6,700 Palestinians have been killed.

Earlier this week, leading representatives of Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad met in Beirut to discuss the developments in the conflict. The meeting was a rare display of unity between the rival Iranian-backed factions.

