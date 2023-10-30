Imam of Prophet’s Mosque pledges support for Bangladesh to spread message of Islam

You are here

The imam of Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, Shaykh Dr. Abdullah ibn Abdur Rahman Al-Bu`ayjān, right, and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Al-Duhailan at the National Imam Conference, Dhaka, Oct. 30, 2023. (AN Photo)
  • Bangladesh is building more than 500 mosques across country to spread message of Islam 
  • Mosques have wide-ranging facilities, including for imam training, religious education 
SHEHAB SUMON
DHAKA: The imam of the Prophet’s Mosque on Monday pledged support for Bangladesh’s efforts to spread the message of Islam as he addressed a national imam conference in Dhaka.

Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangladeshi government has been working to spread the message of Islam, including by building mosques and Islamic cultural centers across the country, where more than 91 percent of its population are Muslims.  

The premier inaugurated 50 new mosques on Monday during the 2023 National Imam Conference in the Bangladeshi capital. The event was also attended by the imam of Al-Masjid Al-Nabawi, Shaykh Dr. Abdullah ibn Abdur Rahman Al-Bu’ayjan, who was visiting from Madinah.  

“I believe Bangladesh has also joined the efforts of spreading the spirit and knowledge of Islam, which is currently underway under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” Al-Bu’ayjan said during the conference.  

“I hope she (Hasina) will take more initiatives for spreading the message of Islam, Qur’an, and the Arabic language. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will assist in this endeavor.” 

Bangladesh will build a total of 564 mosques in different parts of the country, Hasina said, adding that 300 have so far been built.  

“Today, in the sixth phase, 50 more mosques are going to be inaugurated. These model mosques will also have the facilities for imams’ training, religious education, Islamic research, et cetera,” Hasina said, addressing the conference. “I thank the king of Saudi Arabia, the custodian of the two holy mosques, and the crown prince, as they always helped us and stood beside us.”  

She also urged all the country’s imams to “uphold the true spirit of Islam.”

Hasina said: “Islam is a religion of peace. It’s the best religion in the world. We want people to live here peacefully. We want to build a developed and prosperous nation.”  

Macron makes legacy bid with French language museum

Macron makes legacy bid with French language museum
  • The chateau will host the 19th summit of the francophone world next year, to which some 88 leaders are invited
VILLERS-COTTERÊTS: French President Emmanuel Macron looked to cement his legacy, and take on political opponents, with the inauguration on Monday of a monument to the French language deep in far-right heartland.

Modern French presidents love a cultural “grand projet” — an imposing monument to “scratch” their name on history, as ex-leader Francois Mitterrand put it in the 1980s. Mitterrand was an avid and controversial legacy-builder, transforming the Louvre museum with a glass pyramid, and erecting the vast Opera Bastille and National Library. Other examples include the modern art museum built by Georges Pompidou in central Paris, and Quai Branly global culture museum of Jacques Chirac on the banks of the River Seine.

The practice fell out of fashion this century, but has been revived by Macron, who was already eyeing up a crumbling chateau in the small town of Villers-Cotterets while still a presidential candidate in 2017.

He has overseen the renovation of the Renaissance castle, completed in 1539 under King Francois I, and its transformation into the Cite Internationale de la Langue Francaise, an international center for the French language.

It hopes to attract 200,000 visitors a year to its large library (replete with AI-supported suggestion engine), interactive exhibits, games and cultural events.

“All those who, around the world, work, create, think, write, play and sing in French should feel at home at Villers-Cotterets,” said the Elysee Palace in a statement.

Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak told AFP it will be “the beating heart of the Francophone world.”

Perhaps fittingly, the website seems determinedly uninterested in the quality of its English translations, describing the castle as a “high place of the French history and architecture.”

As the home town of Alexandre Dumas, Villers-Cotterets is a fitting choice. The author of “The Three Musketeers” and “The Count of Monte Cristo” even took swordsmanship classes in the chateau.

But there is politics at play, too.

The small town of 10,000, around 80 kilometers from Paris, lies deep in France’s northeast, where factory closures and high unemployment have made the region a stronghold of the far right. The new institution aims “to show that the region’s recovery does not rely on withdrawing into itself, but by greater openness,” an adviser to Macron said, asking not to be named. It underlines that France is not the most populous francophone country — that prize goes to the Democratic Republic of Congo with its 100 million citizens. The chateau will host the 19th summit of the francophone world next year, to which some 88 leaders are invited.

The French language is “the greatest asset of the nation ... and the foundation of who we are intellectually and our relations with the world,” the Elysee said.

Suella Braverman slammed after comments about pro-Palestinian protests

Suella Braverman slammed after comments about pro-Palestinian protests
  • Braverman said: ‘To my mind there is only one way to describe those marches; they are hate marches’
LONDON: The UK’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been heavily criticized after branding recent pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Britain “hate marches.”

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of London and other British cities for a third successive weekend demanding a ceasefire in Gaza, after which police confirmed five people had been charged on Saturday.

Braverman said: “To my mind there is only one way to describe those marches; they are hate marches.

“What we’ve seen over the last few weekends, we’ve seen now tens of thousands of people take to the streets following the massacre of Jewish people, the single largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, chanting for the erasure of Israel from the map.”

She added that police were concerned there were a “large number of bad actors who are deliberately operating beneath the criminal threshold in a way which you or I or the vast majority of the British people would consider to be utterly odious.”

A statement from the Palestine Solidarity Campaign accused Braverman of dehumanizing Palestinians with her comments.

A spokesperson said: “Braverman has previously sought to link the Palestinian flag, the symbol of Palestinian nationhood and struggle for liberation from military occupation and apartheid, with support for terrorism — urging police to treat those displaying it as ‘suspects.’

“She has falsely asserted the chant ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’ is a call for the eradication of Jewish Israelis, when it is actually a call for the dismantling of the system of apartheid that affects all Palestinians, whether in Gaza, the West Bank or Israel.

“By so doing she is contributing to a climate of intolerance, a dehumanizing of Palestinians, including British Palestinians, and is further threatening the right to protest in this country. Her remarks will be condemned by anyone who respects democratic freedoms, the implementation of international law, and the humanity of Palestinians.”

The PSC said it would continue to organize large-scale protests and that it remained confident hundreds of thousands of British citizens would join the demonstrations.

Conservative MP fired after breaking ranks with UK government to call for Gaza ceasefire

Conservative MP fired after breaking ranks with UK government to call for Gaza ceasefire
  • Bristow loses his job as a parliamentary private secretary
LONDON: Conservative MP Paul Bristow has been fired from his government position after he called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Bristow, who was a parliamentary private secretary at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, had written to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urging support for a “permanent” halt to the war between Israel and Hamas, The Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday.

While Sunak has publicly supported “humanitarian pauses” to allow the delivery of aid to the besieged Gaza Strip, he stopped short of supporting a ceasefire, on the grounds that Israel is entitled to defend itself.

In his letter to the prime minister, Bristow said: “A permanent ceasefire would save lives and allow for a continued column of humanitarian aid (to) reach the people who need it the most.”

The MP expanded on his concerns on his Facebook page, writing: “Ordinary Palestinians are not Hamas. I struggle to see how Israel is any safer following thousands of deaths of innocent Palestinians. They should not suffer collective punishment for the crimes of Hamas.”

On Monday, a spokesperson for Downing Street confirmed that Bristow had been asked to step down from his government role for making “comments that were not consistent with the principles of collective responsibility.”

Bristow is the Conservative MP for Peterborough in Cambridgeshire, a constituency in which the Muslim population is almost double the national average. He co-chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims, which was established in 2017 to highlight the “aspirations and challenges” confronting Muslim communities and acknowledge their contributions to society.

According to The Telegraph, Bristow remains steadfast in his views on the conflict in Gaza and believes in representing the concerns of the Muslim communities in his constituency.

Earlier in October, Downing Street reprimanded Conservative MP Crispin Blunt after he suggested the UK could be complicit in war crimes being committed in Gaza.

However, the wider membership of the Conservative Party has largely rallied behind the Government’s stance on the conflict, in contrast with internal disputes within the opposition Labour party, where more than a dozen shadow ministers have publicly advocated for a ceasefire.
 

Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults

Child asylum seekers in UK forced to share rooms with adults
  • Refugee Council warns that children are frequently incorrectly identified as adults by British border officials
  • Threats heightened by a new cost-cutting policy forcing two migrants to share a hotel room designed for one
LONDON: Children seeking asylum in the UK are being forced to share hotel rooms with adults as a result of the Home Office’s new “maximization” program, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday.

The policy aims to double the capacity in hotels used to house refugees by putting two people in rooms designed for a single occupant, in an attempt to reduce the costs of accommodating migrants while their asylum requests are processed.

The Refugee Council has warned that child refugees are frequently incorrectly identified as adults at UK borders, which exposes them to serious safety risks and the dangers have been heightened by the new room-sharing policy.

The Guardian spoke to seven young asylum seekers living in Yorkshire who said they told border guards they were 16 or 17 when they arrived in the UK, but were all wrongly classified as adults by officials who recorded their ages as ranging from 22 to 26. Refugee Council workers who interviewed the young people, and verified their identity documents where available, believe mistakes were made.

Faisal, a 16-year-old who arrived in the UK in August on a small boat from Eritrea, said he was given a document that correctly noted the day and month of his birth but incorrectly stated the year as being 10 years earlier than it really was, thereby recording his age as 26.

A French-Arabic interpreter had been assigned to his case rather than a Tigrinya-speaking interpreter, and as a result Faisal said he struggled to understand what was being said to him.

“Maybe the interpreter gave them the wrong information. They made me 10 years older; I couldn’t understand it,” he told The Guardian.

Faisal said he does not feel comfortable in the shared room in an adult hotel he was sent to and has felt suicidal.

“I’m sharing with a man who’s about 30,” he added. “I feel lost. Sometimes I put my head under the bedding and cry. I miss my mom.”

Three Afghan teenagers said they had digital photos of their national identity cards that proved they were children but were unable to show them to officials at the border because their phones had been confiscated during the screening process on arrival.

The age of one of them, Mohammed, whose identification papers show he is 16, was recorded as 22 at the border.

“They put my birthday down correctly, but they put 2001 instead of 2007,” he said. “I said: ‘That’s not the right year,’ and they said, ‘Don’t worry, a case worker will sort it out for you later.’”

But Mohammed said he was unable to have the mistake corrected and was put in a hotel room with a 40-year-old man who smokes at the window, attracting the attention of hotel security guards.

It was not clear to the seven boys in Yorkshire exactly how officials at the border assessed their ages. Only one of them was aware of being given what he thought was a physical examination.

Waqas, a 16-year-old who had a photograph of his Afghan identity papers on his phone, was classified as being 22 by Home Office staff after he arrived on a small boat in September. He said they asked to open his mouth and then examined his forehead and palms.

“They gave me a piece of paper putting my age as 22. I didn’t understand it at the time because I don’t speak English,” he told The Guardian.

He was also placed in a hotel room with an adult.

“The adults in the hotel are drinking and making a lot of noise. We don’t feel safe,” he said.

The children arrived in the UK at a time of renewed political debate over the assessment of the ages of adolescents. UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said she is determined to crack down on incidents of adults pretending to be children when they enter the UK to get more favorable treatment.

The 2023 Illegal Migration Act proposes to introduce “scientific assessments,” including X-rays, to help determine age, and establish a new National Age Assessment Board. Officials will treat a claimant as an adult “if their physical appearance and demeanor very strongly suggests that they are significantly over 18 years of age.”

However, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has warned that the use of X-rays in this way is unethical and can be “widely inaccurate.”

A Home Office spokesperson told The Guardian it could not comment on the boys’ individual cases but added: “It’s vital that we remove incentives for adults to pretend to be children in order to remain in the UK.

“Between January 2016 and the year ending June 2021, 58 percent of asylum applicants whose age was disputed were found to be adults.”

According to the Refugee Council, however, its own age-assessment project in 2021 found that out of 233 young people who were initially identified by the Home Office as “certainly” being adults, it was later confirmed that only 6 percent actually were.
 

Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Palestinian American mother and son

Illinois man pleads not guilty to hate crime and murder charges in attack on Palestinian American mother and son
  • Shahin told police that Czuba her landlord was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after she had urged him to “pray for peace.”
JOLIET: A man accused of murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian American woman and her young son pleaded not guilty Monday following his indictment by an Illinois grand jury.
Joseph Czuba, 71, is charged in the fatal stabbing of six-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume and the wounding of Hanaan Shahin on Oct. 14. Authorities said the victims were targeted because of their Muslim faith.
Shahin told police that Czuba, her landlord in Plainfield in Will County, was upset over the Israel-Hamas war and attacked them after she had urged him to “pray for peace.”
Czuba appeared in court Monday wearing a red jail uniform, socks and slippers.
His attorney George Lenard entered the not guilty plea. Czuba did not speak, looking down at the podium as he stood before the judge in the court in Joliet, 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.
Lenard declined to comment to reporters after hearing.
Shahin, 32, is recovering from multiple stab wounds. Hundreds of people attended her son’s funeral on Oct. 16.
The murder charge in the indictment against Czuba describes the boy’s death as the result of “exceptionally brutal or heinous behavior.”
Shahin asked the public to “pray for peace” and said her son was her best friend in a statement issued last week through the Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
The stabbings were part of rising hostility against Muslim and Jewish communities in the US since Hamas attacked Israel.

